A surprise thank you

Three veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor on Veterans Day weekend. For at least one, it came as a complete surprise.

Christian Boiser, of Clarkston, and Serena Occhino and Wesley Taylor, of Jessup, Ga., were attending a birthday celebration for Louise Beavert celebrating her 90th birthday Saturday at the Best Western in Clarkston.

Beavert is Boiser’s stepgrandma and she told him he was receiving a quilt. He didn’t expect it to be a Quilt of Valor, though. He thought she was giving him a quilt herself.

Beavert is Occhino’s aunt and she along with Taylor were planning to come together from Georgia for the celebration. She knew she was going to be presented with a quilt, but Taylor didn’t.

“And I found out when they called my name,” he said.

Occhino kept the quilt a surprise from Taylor. As the quilts were being awarded, he didn’t even see there was a third quilt waiting for him.

“I was thinking how nice this was for her (Occhino) and then they called my name,” Taylor said.