The Aht’Wy Interchange bridge on U.S. Highway 95/12 at the Clearwater River Casino had a ribbon cutting ceremony filled with celebration as the project nears completion, and solemnity because of the lives lost on the dangerous highway.

Although the ceremony took place Thursday, Mary Beth Clark, Nez Perce Tribe transportation manager, said the roadway is expected to be finished the first week of December. The ribbon cutting was held now to avoid a December celebration as well as accommodating administrative changes so the ceremony could honor as many involved in the project as possible.

The ribbon for the ceremony, which was cut by different groups involved in the project, was designed like artwork on the wall of the bridge modeled after the Chief Joseph sash. In addition to the artwork on the wall panel, there will also be a metal artwork display on the fencing at the top of the bridge that will mimic the hills’ silhouette, which is called the Sleeping Chief, said Jesse Webb, project engineer for the Idaho Department of Transportation District 2.

The $25 million project eliminates the need for eastbound drivers to make cross-traffic left turns to enter and exit the casino and other businesses in the area. Instead, motorists will use the interchange — essentially an overpass — to access and exit the area.

The work is a partnership between the tribe, Idaho Transportation Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Department of the Interior. Members of those agencies were present at the ribbon cutting and many gave speeches.

Nearly every speaker acknowledged Clark’s work in helping the project come to completion. She was credited for her persistence on the project and continued work for the tribe. She was honored for her collaboration with all the tribal, local, state and federal agencies. John Watson, project manager for J-U-B Engineers, said Clark networked with many governmental agencies, even Congress, to get funding and approval. Through that she was always positive and good to work with.

“(Clark) is way too humble to say it, but this project would not have been done without her,” he said, earning cheers and applause from the crowd.

Clark wasn’t expecting the comments she received from those who spoke, saying she was just one part of the large and long project. She was glad for the crowd who gathered at the event.

“It’s not just for the tribe,” Clark said. “It’s for everyone, to make people safe.”

Stacia Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism, introduced the Lightning Creek Drummers and the Nimiipuu Riders as well as the groups for the ribbon cutting. As the drummer beat the drum and sang, the riders came up and down the interchange crossing the bridge. Morfin noted that the path of the riders has been part of the Nimiipuu land “since time immemorial” and the area that they have traveled.

Shannon Wheeler, Nez Perce Tribal Chairperson, shared that for the Nez Perce, the area is where the Creator called the animals to be counted and named before people were there.

“It’s very important for us as a tribe as our history and our place of beginning because it is those things that we think about when we do things like this,” Wheeler said. “The things that we do as a tribe under our ‘tamalwit,’ our unwritten laws of how we interact with the land and what that means to us.”

Morfin also noted that the lodge, casino and gas station, also in ancestral Nez Perce land, offers food, fuel and rest to travelers in the region.

“That is again something we have done since time immemorial,” she said.