Eight weeks in, Washington State remains in contention.

Not for a bowl berth. As winners of six of their first seven games, the Cougars have already locked up a postseason bid.

Not for the conference title, either. In this unprecedented season, there is no Pac-12 title available.

But the Cougars are in contention for the biggest prize: a berth in the College Football Playoff.

That’s the Hotline’s opinion, but we aren’t alone. ESPN’s playoff predictor gives Washington State a 13% chance to qualify.

That’s not much, but it’s not zero. And there are plenty of teams, including a few that left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, with zero chance to reach the CFP.

In our view, the ESPN forecast is a tad optimistic. It’s based on the metrics. When you include the human element that will surely inform the CFP selection committee’s decisions — we’re talking about brand bias, of course — then WSU’s real-world outlook is a darker shade of gray.

Of course, everything hinges on the Cougars (6-1) winning out. They must sweep the final five games to finish 11-1 in order to make the situation interesting when the committee gathers on the weekend of Dec. 8 to select and seed the 12-team field.

That won’t be easy. In fact, Washington State’s faint hopes could be extinguished this weekend by San Diego State, which has had an extra week to prepare for the Cougars’ visit.

But only one of Washington State’s five remaining opponents currently has a winning record: Oregon State, which hosts the Cougars in the penultimate game of the season. The others (SDSU, Wyoming, Utah State and New Mexico) possess a combined record of 8-19.

(If the Cougars are 9-1 when they head to Corvallis, the competitive dynamic will be fascinating: The Beavers would be better served by losing because of the immense benefits that would come with their Pac-12 partner reaching the CFP.)

But an 11-1 record alone probably wouldn’t get the Cougars into the playoff. Remember, the Pac-12’s depleted state means WSU cannot qualify as a conference champion. The only pathway available is through the at-large pool, where the Cougars would compete with Notre Dame and the best teams in the Power Four that don’t win their conference titles.

In the expanded playoff, the five highest-ranked conference champions receive automatic bids. The next seven teams in the CFP rankings fill out the at-large field.