ANALYSIS: Final grades for the Vandals as they prep for playoff run

As the Idaho football team makes its final preparations for its most important stretch of the season — a third straight trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs — here’s a last look at how each position group fared during the regular season.

Eighth-seeded Idaho (9-3) will next face Lehigh (9-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow for the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The banged-up Vandals got a much-needed bye in the first round and the Hawks defeated ninth-seeded Richmond 20-16 in their opening-round game.

We’ll get more into that matchup later in the week.

For now, here’s how the Vandal position groups showcased their depth to put together another memorable season:

Quarterback — B

You’d have to go far and wide to find many other teams that ever played four quarterbacks in a season and still came away with nine wins and a top-10 ranking.

Because of injuries, sophomore Jack Layne and freshmen Jack Wagner, Nick Josifek and Rocco Koch all saw the field this season.

All four have performed admirably at times, but Layne, the Week 1 starter, returned from a broken collarbone injury just in time to start three of UI’s final four games.

On the season, Layne is 64-of-103 passing (62.14%) for 915 yards (183 per game) with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

His juke on a quarterback-keeper touchdown and his flea-flicker pass to Jake Cox in that Week 1 loss to No. 1 Oregon remain some of the craziest plays of the season for Idaho fans.

Despite his limited experience, Layne has shown the poise needed to win games on the big stage, and his backups have stepped in when needed and gotten the job done, too.

Wide receiver/tight ends — B-

After losing its biggest weapons from last year, wide receiver was a position group with some of the biggest question marks going into this season.

Idaho is clearly a run-first team, but two wideouts have shown an ability to consistently make the big-time play: sophomore Jordan Dwyer and freshman Mark Hamper.

Dwyer leads the way with 60 catches for 837 yards and eight touchdowns. Hamper has 42 catches for 853 yards and five touchdowns.

After that, production falls off quite a bit.

Running backs — B+

Another position group that has proven it’s far deeper than anyone would’ve thought.

UI have four running backs who have rushed for at least 300 yards and none who have run for more than 550.

It’s been musical chairs at the position because of injuries, but all that’s done is show just how deep the Vandals are in the backfield.

Junior Nate Thomas has had the biggest season with 543 yards on a 5.3 average along with five touchdowns. The best news for UI is he is also healthy after missing some time in the middle of the season.

Elisha Cummings, Deshaun Buchanan and Art Williams have also filled in nicely, but all are banged up.

Offensive line — A

The fact that the Vandals survived so many injuries at QB and RB and still continued to win is probably the biggest testament to the offensive line.