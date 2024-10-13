ANALYSIS: Under Eck, Vandals are good at bouncing back

ANALYSIS
When the Vandals walked off the field Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., it was after their worst loss in the Jason Eck era.
However, it is far from the first time that Idaho has had to bounce back from a tough loss and try to get back on track, and Eck has been one of the best at it.
“Football, just like life, sometimes you get knocked on your butt and you have to get back up and you have to respond,” Eck said. “I am anxious to see how our team does respond.”
At 1 p.m. this Saturday, the Vandals will face Cal Poly at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome with a chance to win their ninth consecutive game following a loss. The only time that Idaho failed to bounce back after a defeat was the second game under Eck.
The Vandals opened the 2022 season with a 24-17 loss on the road to Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Washington State and followed it up with a road loss to FBS opponent Indiana 35-22.
Here is a quick look at the other eight times Idaho took the field after a loss under Eck:
Sept. 17, 2022
Def. Drake 42-14
The first win for Eck as the head coach of the Vandals was also the first chance for Idaho to face a Football Championship Subdivision opponent in 2022. Drake took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter before quarterback Gevani McCoy led Idaho to 35 unanswered points.
The big lead allowed some fresh faces to see the field. Quarterback Jack Layne was 6-for-8 for 113 yards and wideout Jordan Dwyer had a 16-yard reception. Both players would later redshirt.
Nov. 5, 2022
Def. Eastern Washington 48-16
A three-point loss to No. 2 Sacramento snapped a five-game winning streak for the Vandals. Returning home to take on a struggling Eastern Washington team was just what the doctor ordered. Idaho scored 28 points in the second quarter and did not look back.
McCoy connected with wide receiver Hayden Hatten for four touchdown passes. Hatten finished with 10 catches for 146 yards and those four scores. Eli Cummings had 16 of the 52 carries for Idaho and had 128 yards on the ground.
Nov. 19, 2022
Def. Idaho St. 38-7
Senior day had been ruined by a visiting UC Davis team when the Aggies defeated Idaho 44-26. Before the Montana State game last Saturday, that had been the largest defeat for Eck as a head coach.
The Vandals were not deterred and gave a young Layne his first start against the Bengals. The freshman was 18-of-29 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown to Hatten. Anthony Woods had 122 rushing yards and Hatten finished the game with nine receptions and 158 yards.
Sept. 23, 2023
Def. No. 4 Sacramento St. 36-27
Following a 31-17 loss to California, Idaho had its home debut and upset the Hornets. The game was tied by a Sacramento State field goal with 4:54 remaining.
Idaho used eight plays to get into field goal range where kicker Ricardo Chavez connected on a 30-yard attempt for the game winner. Ormanie Arnold recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff.
The victory avenged the loss to the Hornets the year prior.
Oct. 28, 2023
Def. No. 2 Montana St. 24-21
This was the only instance where the Vandals had a bye week between a loss and a bounce-back game. The Vandals lost to Montana on the road 23-21 to snap a three-game winning streak. Two weeks later, Idaho upset the second-ranked Bobcats when McCoy found Hatten for a 12-yard score with under three minutes to go.
Montana State had the chance to tie the game late, but missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt with less than 20 seconds remaining.
Jermaine Jackson and Terez Traynor had five receptions each in the game. McCoy was 22-of-29 for 229 yards and two scores.
Nov. 18, 2023
Def. Idaho St. 63-21
After a disappointing loss to the Wildcats 31-29 in their final road game of the regular season, the Vandals took it out on Idaho State on senior day.
Just like in 2022, Idaho went to young quarterback Layne who had a monster game. The Lake Oswego, Ore., native threw for six touchdowns and 275 yards passing. Freshman Jack Wagner even got in the action with a 4-for-5 performance for 41 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Sept. 7, 2024
Def. Wyoming 17-13
It was not surprising that the Vandals opened the season with a loss to No. 3 Oregon of the FBS, but it was surprising that it was only a 24-14 margin. Idaho did lose Layne to a broken collarbone in the contest and there were questions how the offense would perform with backup Wagner under center.
It did not matter much as the Vandal defense balled out all game long and held the Wyoming Cowboys to just three points over the final three quarters. Keyshawn James-Newby had three sacks in the game and celebrated with a salsa dance in the post game interview.
Oct. 5, 2024
Def. No. 25 Northern Arizona 23-17
The last time Idaho played a game after a loss was also the last time it played at the Kibbie Dome. The Vandals fell just short of a comeback to No. 14 UC Davis 28-26 the week prior.
Idaho jumped out to a 20-10 halftime lead over the Lumberjacks, but needed a two-minute stand by the defense to earn the win.
Linebacker Jaxton Eck had 11 tackles and an interception and earned Co-Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honors.
