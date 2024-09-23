A summer spent fishing was lucrative for one angler who earned a record amount of just over $164,000 for turning in the northern pikeminnow they caught in the Columbia or Snake rivers.

The Northern Pikeminnow Sport Report Program aims to reduce the number of pikeminnow preying on juvenile salmon and steelhead by paying anglers for the pikeminnow they catch and turn into Oregon and Washington departments of fish and wildlife.

The 2024 top earner in the program topped 2023 earnings for a single angler of $107,800, and the record annual earning of just over $119,000 in 2016.

For the first time in the 34-year history of the program, it closed early because the $1.7 million reward fund provided by the Bonneville Power Administration was exhausted five days before the end of the season. Fishing conditions, particularly in the lower Columbia River, were very good this year and participation in the program also was up slightly, said John Hone, a fish biologist at the Washington state Fish and Wildlife office in Pasco.

“Obviously it was a great season,” he said. “We have never had to close early.”

A popular new app that anglers can use to remotely register for the program daily, rather than driving to one of the registration stations, such as the one at Columbia Point in Richland, also may have contributed to increased participation.

In the reward program, anglers who register can earn up to $10 for each of the pikeminnow they catch and turn in, plus can earn bonuses of $500 if they catch a specially tagged fish.

The top angler for 2024 caught 16,150 pikeminnow from May through Sept. 25. The second-highest earner turned in 9,034 pikeminnow and earned $91,300.

The average payout for the top 20 earners was $45,405, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

