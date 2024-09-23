Another ranked foe awaits Idaho Vandals for homecoming

The No. 10 Vandals will attempt to bounce back from a tough Big Sky loss last week when they return home to the P1FCU Kibbie Dome to take on No. 25 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 2 p.m. today.

The game is also homecoming for Idaho and will be broadcast on SWX and streaming on ESPN+.

“Excited to get back in front of the home fans this week and play in front of a great crowd in the Kibbie Dome and play a really outstanding team,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “I have been impressed by NAU and how they have shown improvements. Coach Wright has done a tremendous job.”

Freshman Jack Wagner is listed as the No. 1 quarterback on the Idaho depth chart going into the game, but fellow freshman Nick Josifek will be ready to go if called upon.

Northern Arizona is coming off a high after a 34-16 upset win at home against then-No. 10 Sacramento State. The Vandals are looking for their first Big Sky win of the year after a 28-26 loss to UC Davis.

NAU on the “Wright” track

New head coach Brian Wright became the 31st head coach for the Lumberjacks when he agreed to the position back in December. Wright had success at the NCAA Division II level with Pittsburg State of Kansas and led the Gorillas to a 23-3 record and two Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships.

Wright was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Toledo for three seasons prior to taking the Pittsburg State job. He also spent two years with the same two job titles for Montana State in 2010 and 2011 with the Bobcats winning back-to-back Big Sky Conference titles.

Northern Arizona has not had a winning season since 2017 when it went 7-5, not counting the 3-2 record it had in the COVID-shortened spring 2020 season. 2017 was also the last time the Lumberjacks made the FCS playoffs.

“I expected he would turn it around and he has turned it around pretty quick,” Eck said of Wright. “This is going to be a very good challenge. This is a very good team.”

With an upset victory over then-No. 10 Sacramento State last week, Northern Arizona is ranked on the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 for the first time in over six years.

Balanced Lumberjack attack

Looking at the overall player stat sheet for Northern Arizona, there is not a lot that jumps out at first glance. However, the Lumberjacks average 33.8 points per game and over 400 yards on offense. The key has been a full team effort and an emphasis on avoiding mistakes.

Sophomore quarterback Ty Pennington followed Wright from Pitt State where he played 13 games and had eight total touchdowns.

A dual-threat QB, Pennington has played a smart brand of football. The Sand Springs, Okla., native is 71-for-109 (65.1%) passing for 843 yards and six touchdowns, but more importantly no interceptions. On the ground Pennington has rushed the ball 39 times for 191 yards and three scores. His mobility will be a key factor against an aggressive defensive line for Idaho.

“He is very accurate; they do a good job with the (run-pass-option) game. They have a good O-line, their center I think is a really good player,” Eck said. “On defense, they are very aggressive, kind of have a creative scheme, really not quite like anyone else in the Big Sky, but will give you multiple fronts and a lot of pressure.”