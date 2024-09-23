Anthon, Den Hartog tabbed to lead

The Idaho Senate will have new leadership heading into the 2025 legislative session.

Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, will assume the top post in the chamber as Senate president pro tempore after closed-door Republican caucus elections Wednesday night, according to a text from Senate Assistant Majority Leader Mark Harris.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, will be the new majority leader.

Longtime Senate leader and President Pro Tem Chuck Winder was ousted in the May Republican primary by newcomer Josh Keyser. Former Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee announced she would not run for reelection.

Anthon and Den Hartog did not respond to a call requesting comment by press time.

The pro tem is second in line behind the governor to head the state after the lieutenant governor. Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke traditionally presides over the Senate during floor sessions, but the pro tem will do so in his absence.

Anthon and Den Hartog will both be serving their sixth terms.

Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, was alsoselected as caucus chair for the Senate Republicans; he was elected to serve his second term during the November election.

THE HOUSE

House Republicans selected their nominations for leadership Wednesday night, with House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, retaining his position as head of the chamber.