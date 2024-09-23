Sections
Local News

Anthon, Den Hartog tabbed to lead

Burley legislator to assume top post in Idaho Senate after Wednesday elections

Laura Guido
The Idaho Senate will have new leadership heading into the 2025 legislative session.

Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, will assume the top post in the chamber as Senate president pro tempore after closed-door Republican caucus elections Wednesday night, according to a text from Senate Assistant Majority Leader Mark Harris.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, will be the new majority leader.

Longtime Senate leader and President Pro Tem Chuck Winder was ousted in the May Republican primary by newcomer Josh Keyser. Former Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee announced she would not run for reelection.

Anthon and Den Hartog did not respond to a call requesting comment by press time.

The pro tem is second in line behind the governor to head the state after the lieutenant governor. Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke traditionally presides over the Senate during floor sessions, but the pro tem will do so in his absence.

Anthon and Den Hartog will both be serving their sixth terms.

Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, was alsoselected as caucus chair for the Senate Republicans; he was elected to serve his second term during the November election.

THE HOUSE

House Republicans selected their nominations for leadership Wednesday night, with House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, retaining his position as head of the chamber.

Members officially voted in leaders during the organization session Wednesday.

Moyle has been speaker since 2022, after the former veteran speaker, Bedke, was elected as lieutenant governor. He is in his 14th term in the House, and previously served for eight terms as majority leader.

Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, will also keep his position.

Monks became majority leader mid-session when Republican representatives voted to oust the previous majority leader, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett.

Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, who’s in his second term, will serve as assistant majority leader. The previous assistant majority leader, former Rep. Sage Dixon, stepped down this year and took a position with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Second-term Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, will serve as majority caucus chairperson.

Leaders selected the committee chairpersons during the organization session Thursday. Former House Education Committee Chairperson Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, was defeated in her primary election, leaving a key position to fill.

The Senate Agricultural Affairs chairperson position is also vacant, as Sen. Linda Hartgen also lost her primary contest.

Committee chairpersons have the power to decide which bills may come up for a hearing.

The new legislators elected this November will also receive their committee assignments.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

