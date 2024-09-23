Sections
PhotosNovember 10, 2024

Appreciation for vets

Members of Sacajawea Middle School, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School march down the street Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
Members of Sacajawea Middle School, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School march down the street Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A member of the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy carries an American flag Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
A member of the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy carries an American flag Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Marching band members play Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
Marching band members play Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People drive tractors Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
People drive tractors Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A Nez Perce Tribal members marches Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
A Nez Perce Tribal members marches Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A baby rides in style Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
A baby rides in style Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A panda marches with Ethan and Friends Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
A panda marches with Ethan and Friends Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston High School Air Force JROTC and members of the Lewiston Police Department lead the Veteran’s Day Parade Saturday on Main Street in Lewiston.
Clarkston High School Air Force JROTC and members of the Lewiston Police Department lead the Veteran’s Day Parade Saturday on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A girl waves an American flag while leaning out a car window Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
A girl waves an American flag while leaning out a car window Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A horse puts on his best smile Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
A horse puts on his best smile Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
