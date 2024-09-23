Tuesday, November 12
42°F /
Moscow, Idaho
Latest Stories
Local News
Northwest
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Newsletters
E-Edition
Photos
Submit
Sections
Latest
Arts & Entertainment
Business
Golden Times
Local News
Northwest
Outdoors
Religion
Sports
The Scoop
Wire
Photos
The Palouse
Announcements
Obituaries
Opinion
Stories
Special Editions
Classifieds
Jobs
Legal Notices
Make a Submission
Marketplace
Print Ads
Real Estate
The Dnews
About Us
Advertise With Us
Archives
Contact Us
Download Our App
E-Edition
Facebook
Inland360
Newsletters
Trib Shop
Twitter
Photos
November 10, 2024
Appreciation for vets
Members of Sacajawea Middle School, Jenifer Junior High and Lewiston High School march down the street Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A member of the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy carries an American flag Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Marching band members play Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People drive tractors Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A Nez Perce Tribal members marches Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A baby rides in style Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A panda marches with Ethan and Friends Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston High School Air Force JROTC and members of the Lewiston Police Department lead the Veteran’s Day Parade Saturday on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A girl waves an American flag while leaning out a car window Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A horse puts on his best smile Saturday at the Veteran’s Day Parade on Main Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
Related
Photos
Oct. 26
BIG PICTURE: Running among autumn’s colors
Photos
Oct. 24
Batmobile parking only
Photos
Oct. 23
Apple of our eye
Photos
Oct. 22
Vibrant
Photos
Oct. 20
Serious business
Photos
Oct. 19
BIG PICTURE: Lighting up the night sky
Photos
Oct. 17
A journey from start to finish
Photos
Oct. 12
MHS pride
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
The Daily News
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Trib Shop
Read the DNews
Download Our App
E-Edition
Latest News
Newsletters
Socials
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Sitemap
Terms
Privacy