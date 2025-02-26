AREA ROUNDUNP: District tourney victories for Lewiston, Deary boys

AREA ROUNDUNP
Royce Fisher scored 20 points, Parker Bogar added 13 and the Lewiston Bengals beat the Sandpoint Bulldogs 66-45 in Game 1 of the 5A Inland Empire League district tournament best-of-three boys basketball championship series on Tuesday at Lewiston High School.
The Bengals (19-4) trailed by a point through the opening quarter, but took over in the middle frames. The victory avenged a defeat to the Bulldogs (11-11) in Lewiston’s regular-season finale.
“I thought the second quarter and second half we played well,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “We made the right reads and did a good job of playing together.”
The Bengals will face Sandpoint again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday back at home. A win in that game would send Lewiston on to State, while a loss would set the stage for a deciding rubber match.
SANDPOINT (11-11)
E. Gilman 0 0-0 0, K. Williams 0 2-2 2, L. Iverson 0 1-1 1, B. Yarbrough 1 0-0 3, D. Chamberlin 4 0-1 8, L. Roos 0 0-2 0, C. Gion 0 0-0 0, K. Corbett 2 0-0 4, W. Leisy 3 0-0 9, E. Jones 7 1-1 17, R. Wolff 0 1-1 1. Totals 17 5-10 45.
LEWISTON (19-4)
Dray Torpey 3 2-3 9, Royce Fisher 8 2-3 20, Drew Alldredge 3 0-2 6, Jordan Walker 3 1-1 7, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Blaze Hepburn 3 0-0 9, Parker Bogar 6 0-0 13. Totals 27 5-9 66.
Sandpoint 14 8 10 13—45
Lewiston 13 21 23 8—65
3-point goals — Leisy 3, Jones 2, Fisher 4, Hepburn 3, Walker 2, Bogar.
Deary 43, Timberline 25
LAPWAI — Wyatt Vincent and Blake Clark combined for 34 points to propel the Mustangs past the Spartans in a 1A Whitepine League district tournament consolation game at Lapwai High School.
Justice Richardson led Timberline of Weippe (8-8) with eight points.
Deary (12-11) advances to face Clearwater Valley of Kooskia at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Lapwai High, with that winner advancing to a state play-in game.
TIMBERLINE (8-8)
Ares Mabberly 3 0-0 6, Clayton Hunter 1 0-0 3, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Korbin Christopherson 3 0-2 6, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 2 3-4 8. Totals 10 3-6 25.
DEARY (12-11)
TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 7 1-1 18, Nolan Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Jacob Mechling 1 0-0 2, Blake Clark 7 2-4 16, Jaymon Keen 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 3-6 43.
Timberline 8 4 7 6—25
Deary 10 11 9 13—43
3-point goals — Hunter, Richardson, Vincent 3, Hubbard.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Barquet cards top-three finish
LAS VEGAS — Lewis-Clark State’s Isabella Barquet stormed into the top three in the final round of The Trailblazer on Tuesday, shooting a 1-below par 71.
The sophomore improved nine spots to finish 9-over for the tournament and tie for third among individuals. The No. 25 Warrior team placed seventh overall.
“This tournament was a huge learning experience for our women,” LC State coach Zach Anderson said. “We came here without a lot of prep due to the weather and they battled. The rust was there but we put our best foot forward. We have lots of work to do to be where we need to and want to be. Now we have time to put that work in.”
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Vandals 10th at Nick Watney Invite
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Idaho finished the two-day, three-round Nick Watney Invitational in 10th place out of 13 teams.
The Vandals’ top golfer was Dalton Dean with a 2-under through three rounds to place 18th out of 80 players. He was the only Vandal to finish under par.
COLLEGE HONORS
WSU’s Murphy, Alvarez Sande Named WCC Doubles Team of the Week
Washington State’s women’s tennis doubles team of Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy have been named the West Coast Conference Women’s Doubles Team of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
In WSU’s two matches last weekend in Texas, against No. 15 Baylor and No. 53 TCU, the pair went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles, defeating two nationally-ranked opponents.
The week started at Baylor, where they defeated the nation’s seventh-ranked doubles team of Cristina Tiglea and Liubov Kostenko, 6-4. The next day at TCU, they posted a 6-4 win over the 24th-ranked duo of Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual, helping the Cougars capture the opening doubles point.
The win over TCU was the six-straight for Alvarez Sande and Murphy, which includes wins over four ranked opponents.