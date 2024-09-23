AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams blast Scotties in girls basketball opener

AREA ROUNDUP
In a game dedicated to late former teammate Kirsten Phillips, the Clarkston Bantams routed visiting Freeman (Rockford, Wash.) to open their season with an 80-28 girls basketball victory on Tuesday at Clarkston High School.
All 10 Bantams to see playing time got on the board and nine of them combined for a team total of 16 3-pointers. Preslee Dempsey led the way with a 5-for-6 showing from distance and 17 points, while Aneysa Judy (14 points) and Ryann Combs (11) joined her in double figures. Lexi Villavicencio went 3-for-3 from 3-point range for nine points, and Ella Leavitt hit the only two Clarkston free throws attempted in the game en route to totaling nine points of her own.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had nine assists and five steals to go with her three points.
FREEMAN (0-1)
C. Dawe 0 0-0 0, T. Coyner 1 1-4 3, A. Agee 0 0-0 0, T. Phelps 6 6-8 19, L. Christ 1 0-0 2, T. Pect 1 0-0 2, A. Jensen 1 0-0 2, K. Hollen 0 0-0 0, A. Prudence 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-12 28.
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 3, Preslee Dempsey 6 0-0 17, Reese de Groot 1 0-0 3, Aneysa Judy 6 0-0 14, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 5, Ryann Combs 5 0-0 11, Tatum Sevy 3 0-0 7, Ella Leavitt 3 2-2 9, Laney Augir 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 9. Totals 31 2-2 80.
Freeman 12 8 2 6—28
Clarkston 19 20 26 15—80
Lewiston 62, East Valley 21
SPOKANE VALLEY — Lewiston got 10 players on the board and held the host Knights to single-digit point outputs in all four quarters in a dominant nonleague win.
Avery Lathen (14 points) and Avery Balmer (12) led the way for the Bengals (2-2).
LEWISTON (2-2)
Emma Walker 1 3-6 5, Avery Balmer 5 0-0 12, Breanna Albright 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 3 0-0 6, Kara Stanger 0 1-2 1, Addy McKarcher 3 1-2 7, Avery Lathen 6 2-3 14, Taylor Holman 4 0-0 8, Paytland Schnell 0 2-2 2, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 3, Mara Kessinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-15 62.
EAST VALLEY (0-1)
Salinas-Taylor 2 1-2 5, Payne 0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Scamone 1 0-0 3, Weger 0 0-0 0, Salina 5 1-2 11, Daen 0 1-2 1, Griswood 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 4-8 21.
Lewiston 23 16 13 10—62
East Valley 5 6 5 5—21
3-point goals — Balmer 2, E. McKarcher, Scamone.
Kendrick 43, Potlatch 25
KENDRICK — Hali Anderson notched 20 points and four steals to head up a 2A Whitepine League victory for the host Tigers.
Kendrick (2-1, 2-0) took over with a big second quarter after a tight start.
Cathryn Burnette led the Loggers (0-4, 0-2) with 10 points.
POTLATCH (0-4, 0-2)
Brieanna Winther 2 0-0 4, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 3 0-2 6, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Cathryn Burnette 4 2-5 10, Cadence Carlson 0 1-2 1, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 3-9 25.
KENDRICK (2-1, 2-0)
Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Hali Anderson 9 2-3 20, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 3-4 7, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 1-6 3, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Ivy Cowley 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-15 43.
Potlatch 8 5 8 4—25
Kendrick 9 16 12 6—43
3-point goals — None.
Deary 43, Highland 31
CRAIGMONT — Allie Vincent racked up a 10-point, 11-steal double-double to power the Mustangs past the Huskies in their 1A Whitepine League opener.
Kaylee Wood led all scorers with 23 points for Deary (3-0, 1-0).
Highland (1-2, 0-1) was paced by Hailey Click with nine points.
DEARY (3-0, 1-0)
Emily Bovard 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 2 1-4 6, Kaylee Wood 5 13-16 23, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Carmen Griffin 1 0-4 2, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 4-9 10, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 18-33 43.
HIGHLAND (1-2, 0-1)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 2 0-0 4, Laramie Finnell 1 0-2 2, Hailey Click 4 0-0 9, Kylee Beck 4 0-0 8, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-0 2, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 2 0-0 4, Laney Bovey 1 0-0 2, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0, Cappie Skelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 0-4 31.
Deary 13 13 6 11—43
Highland 8 10 13 0—31
3-point goals — Proctor, Click.
Genesee 67, Colton 53
COLTON — Chloe Grieser and Monica Seubert had massive 31- and 25-point showings to power Genesee past Colton in a nonleague season debut.
Ella Nollmeyer (22 points) and Leah Mussen (12) led the way for the beaten Wildcats.
GENESEE (1-0)
Sydney Banks 1 2-4 4, Monica Seubert 12 0-1 25, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 1 1-2 3, Chloe Grieser 12 7-9 31, Kendra Meyer 1 2-4 4, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-20 67.
COLTON (0-1)
Leah Mussen 4 2-4 12, Rori Weber 3 0-0 8, Ella Nollmeyer 11 0-1 22, Kya Soza 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 9, Lola Walsborn 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-9 53.
Genesee 21 16 14 16—67
Colton 12 17 14 10—53
3-point goals — Seubert, Mussen 2, Weber 2, Moehrle 2.
Logos 57, Troy 55
MOSCOW — Jemma Driskill made a critical steal in the closing seconds to help Logos of Moscow maintain the lead it had rallied to claim en route to a 2A Whitepine League win against Troy.
Naomi Taylor notched a team-high 14 points for the victorious Knights (2-2, 1-1), while Elena Spillman added another 13. Tessa Stoner of Troy (0-3, 0-2) led all scorers with 29 points.
TROY (0-3, 0-2)
Jenny Webb 1 1-4 3, Clara Chamberlin 0 1-2 1, Tessa Stoner 10 9-15 29, Briar Wilson 6 1-3 13, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 3 3-4 9. Totals 20 15-26 55.
LOGOS (2-2, 1-1)
Naomi Taylor 7 0-0 14, Jemma Driskill 2 0-0 6, KatieBeth Monjure 3 0-0 7, Lizzie Crawford 0 3-5 3, Peyton Bentley 1 2-4 4, Elena Spillman 6 1-2 13, Mari Wilson 1 0-3 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 2 0-0 4, Emily Bowen 2 0-0 4, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-14 57.
Troy 20 8 11 16—55
Logos 9 11 18 19—57
3-point goals — Driskill, Monjure.
Sandpoint 40, Moscow 32
MOSCOW — In a back-and-forth 5A Inland Empire League encounter, the host Bears surged ahead at halftime only to watch Sandpoint reassert itself late.
“They got hot and started hitting some outside shots on us in the third quarter, and that really was the turning point,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said.
Brooklyn Becker put up a team-high 11 points for Moscow (1-3, 0-1).
SANDPOINT (3-0, 1-0)
D. Driggs 2 1-3 5, C. Laybourne 0 0-0 0, J. Tomco 2 2-9 6, L. Driggs 2 0-3 6, B. Mire 4 7-8 15, W. Laybourne 3 0-0 8. Totals 13 10-23 40.
MOSCOW (1-3, 0-1)
Addison Lassen 2 2-7 7, Mattea Nuhn 1 0-0 3, Kolbi Kiblen 0 1-2 1, Brooklyn Becker 4 0-0 11, Jessa Skinner 1 0-0 2, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 3 1-2 8, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-11 32.
Sandpoint 11 3 13 13—40
Moscow 8 10 8 6—32
3-point goals — D. Driggs, W. Laybourne, Becker 3, Nuhn, Lassen, Williams.
Christian Center 32, Pullman Christian 30
COEUR D’ALENE — Lizzy Fitzgerald put up 14 points for Pullman Christian and Shelby Rajasekaran added another 13, but the Eagles narrowly fell to host Christian Center in Mountain Christian League play.
Pullman Christian slips to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in league. A complete box score was not available.
Pullman Christian 6 6 9 9—30
Christian Center 12 2 9 9—32
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston 81, East Valley 36
SPOKANE VALLEY — Blaze Hepburn scored 13 points to lead the traveling Bengals to a nonleague win over the Knights.
Lewiston moved to 2-0 on the season.
“Mason Way played really hard tonight,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “He made a huge impact defensively with his effort. Brady Rudolph and Guy Krasselt both gave a lot energy to our team tonight.”
A complete box score was not available.
Lewiston 22 22 19 18—81
East Valley 9 10 15 2—36
Genesee 51, Colton 45 (OT)
COLTON — Visiting Genesee fielded four double-digit scorers as it rallied to prevail in overtime against Colton in a season-opening nonleague victory.
Jackson Banks (16 points), Noah Bollman (14), Vince Crowley (11) and Kalitri Hubbard (10) headed up the balanced effort, with Crowley hitting two critical jump shots in overtime to help give the Bulldogs the winning edge.
Tanner Baerlocher led Colton with 13 points.
GENESEE (1-0)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 5 1-4 11, Noah Bollman 5 3-4 14, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 5 4-5 16, Kalitri Hubbard 3 4-10 10, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-23 51.
COLTON (0-1)
W. Baysinger 5 0-2 12, J. Hemigaus 1 1-2 3, T. Baerlocher 6 1-4 13, H. Pernell 1 1-4 3, S. Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, J. Moehrle 1 0-0 3, I. Mitchel 3 1-2 9. Totals 17 4-12 45.
Genesee 8 9 14 13 7—51
Colton 17 6 11 10 1—45
3-point goals — Banks 2, Bollman, Baysinger 2, Mitchel 2, Moehrle.
JV — Genesee 17, Colton 7 (one half).
Clearwater Valley 63, Nezperce 43
NEZPERCE — Hyson Scott went off for 27 points and Matthew Louwien added 17 to help lead Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to a season-opening 1A Whitepine League victory over Nezperce.
Carter Williams had a team-high 12 points for the host Nighthawks.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (1-0, 1-0)
Harvey Wellard 2 2-6 7, Hyson Scott 12 1-1 27, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 5 2-2 17, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 2 0-2 4, Timuni Moses 2 0-3 4, Cason Curtis 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 6-16 63.
NEZPERCE (0-1, 0-1)
Blaine Mosman 1 0-0 2, Slater Kuther 0 0-0 0, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 2 0-0 4, Carter Williams 3 4-4 12, Brennan McLeod 4 1-2 9, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 4 1-1 9, Zane Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Jalin Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-7 43.
Clearwater Valley 10 14 24 15—63
Nezperce 7 10 11 15—43
3-point goals — Louwien 5, Scott 2, Wellard, Curtis, Williams, Wilcox.
Deary 49, Highland 22
CRAIGMONT — Jacob Mechling and Blake Clark combined for 29 points to lead Deary to a season-opening 1A Whitepine League win over Highland of Craigmont.
Rhett Crow had a team-best nine points for the beaten Huskies.
DEARY (1-0)
TJ Beyer 3 0-0 7, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Jacob Mechling 6 1-2 15, Cooper Heath 1 0-0 2, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 7 0-1 14, Jaymon Keen 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 1-3 49.
HIGHLAND (0-1)
Jackson Smith 2 0-0 5, Trevor Knowlton 3 0-3 6, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 4 0-0 9, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 0-3 22.
Deary 13 12 12 12—49
Highland 2 5 9 6—22
3-point goals — Mechling 2, Beyer, Keen, Smith, Crow.
JV — Deary 23, Highland 3 (one half).
Freeman 61, Clarkston 42
An early lead quickly evaporated and the host Bantams lost to Freeman of Rockford, Wash., in a nonleague season opener.
Niko Ah Hi’s 18-point showing powered the ultimately unsuccessful Bantam effort.
FREEMAN (1-0)
Colton Wells 2 2-4 6, Micah Hodges 5 2-4 13, Gavin Zehm 4 0-0 11, Jackson Florence 1 2-2 4, Goldsmith 6 4-5 18, Finn LaPointe 4 0-0 9. Totals 22 10-15 61.
CLARKSTON (0-1)
Isaiah Woods 1 0-0 2, Lee Brown 2 0-2 4, Braxton Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi 5 7-9 18, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kevory Gimlin 3 0-0 7, Jason Rinard 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 8-13 42.
Freeman 7 25 15 14—61
Clarkston 12 6 14 10—42
3-point goals — Zehm 3, Goldsmith 2, Hodges, LaPointe, Ah Hi, Gimlin.
Christian Center School 47, Pullman Christian 42
LIBERTY LAKE — Pullman Christian had a chance to tie the game late but a 3-pointer was off the mark in a league loss to Christian Center School of Coeur d’Alene.
Judah Fitzgerald led the Eagles with 20 points and Brayden Olson chipped in eight.
“Coming down the wire we were right there,” Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (0-4, 0-2)
Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 2, Brayden Olson 2 4-8 8, Judah Fitzgerald 5 8-10 20, Chilton Gleason 2 0-2 4, Johnny Brown 3 0-0 7, Nata Fotofili 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 13-22 42.
CHRISTIAN CENTER SCHOOL
JJ Bara 2 0-0 4, Cyrus Coppinger 2 3-6 7, Luke Meyers 0 2-4 2, Kambrie Chase 2 0-0 4, Michael Meyers 2 0-0 4, Ezra Chase 4 1-2 9, Carter Smith 3 0-0 7, Colt Quest 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 8-14 47.
Pullman Christian 9 14 8 11—42
Christian Center School 10 11 11 15—47
3-point goals — Fitzgerald 2, Brown, Smith.
Timberline 60, St. John Bosco 42
COTTONWOOD — Timberline of Weippe opened its season with a 1A Whitepine League win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in a late-reported game.
Complete information was not available.