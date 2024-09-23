AREA ROUNDUP: Kendrick tops Potlatch in 2A state football

AREA ROUNDUP

LEWISTON — Playing at Lewiston High School’s new P1FCU Sports Complex, the Kendrick Tigers opened their Idaho Class 2A state playoff campaign with a 54-0 shutout of regular-season league foe Potlatch on Friday.

Ralli Roetcisoender had a “really good game filling in for Sawyer Hewett at the tailback spot,” according to coach Zane Hobart, whose team moved to 8-1 on the season. Highlights for Roetcisoender included a punt return touchdown and a 60-yard scoring reception from quarterback Maddox Kirkland.

Kendrick returns to action next week facing an opponent to be determined in a game Hobart anticipates will be at home.

A box score was not available.

Pullman 14, Riverside 8

CHATTAROY, Wash. — The Greyhounds concluded their season with a nonleague win over Riverside of Chattaroy.

Pullman finishes with a 3-6 record, bouncing back from an 0-4 start to win three of its last five contests.

A box score was not available at press time.

Twin Falls 31, Lewiston 9

TWIN FALLS — The Bengals turned the ball over multiple times and fell to Twin Falls in a 5A Idaho state playoff first round game.

“Proud of our kids, they played hard,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “Made too many mistakes against a good football team.”

Lewiston finishes the season with a record of 5-5.

“Thought we had a great season; proud of our seniors,” Pancheri said. “Won our last game at Bengal Field, won our first game at the new field. Beat a really good Coeur d’Alene team, had some good wins.”

Lewiston 0 3 0 6— 9

Twin Falls 3 7 7 14—31

Twin Falls — Jackson Martin 25 field goal.

Twin Falls — Jaycen Evans 9 pass from Ty Heff (Martin kick).

Lewiston — Cole Arlint 21 field goal.

Twin Falls — Sam Martin 5 run (J. Martin kick).

Twin Falls — Heff 50 run (J. Martin kick).

Twin Falls — Amos Kun 23 run (J. Martin kick).

Lewiston — Jeremy Yoder 1 run (kick failed).

Grace 48, Prairie 38

PRAIRIE — Turnovers were the downfall for the host Pirates in an Idaho Class 2A state playoff loss to the Grace Grizzlies.

Prairie turned the ball over seven times and trailed 34-8 at halftime.

Quarterback Levi McElroy turned it around in the second half and was 12-of-24 for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the final two quarters. McElroy also had 19 carries for 103 yards and another score.

“Kids played well,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “They came back and they battled hard.”

Grace 22 12 8 6—48

Prairie 0 8 22 8—38

Grace — Braden Kimball 12 run (Gavin Draper run).

Grace — Kimball 36 pass from Draper (Draper run).

Grace — Kimball 50 interception return (run failed).

Prairie — Chris Schumacher 1 run (Dylan Uhlenkott run).

Grace — Cooper Andersen 75 pass from Draper (pass failed).

Grace — Bryant Jensen 47 pass from Draper (run failed).

Prairie — Levi McElroy 8 run (pass failed).

Prairie — Uhlenkott 32 pass from McElroy (Briggs Rambo pass from McElroy).

Prairie — Rambo 15 pass from McElroy (Uhlenkott run).

Grace — Trevor Mathews 18 run (Kimball run).

Prairie — Uhlenkott 32 pass from McElroy (Rambo pass from McElroy).

Grace — Carson Welch 70 kick return (pass failed).

DeSales 44, Garfield-Palouse 38

PALOUSE — The Vikings built an early lead, but faltered down the stretch in a regional crossover loss to DeSales.

Garfield-Palouse (4-5) received 275 yards of total offense and four passing touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Pfaff. Lane Collier added 110 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.

Next up, the Vikings will play in their district tournament next Friday against an opponent to be determined.

DeSales 6 0 8 30—44

Garfield-Palouse 16 6 16 0—38

Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 11 pass from Bryce Pfaff (Landon Orr pass from Pfaff).

DeSales — Diego Caso 33 run (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 14 pass from Pfaff (Lardon pass from Pfaff).

Garfield-Palouse — Rardon 57 pass from Pfaff (pass failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 32 run (Lardon pass from Pfaff).

DeSales — Hutson Hall 69 pass from Sal Sisk (Sisk run).

Garfield-Palouse — Rardon 13 pass from Pfaff (Kaleb Kelnhofer pass from Pfaff).

DeSales — Jason Guest 10 pass from Sisk (Caso run).

DeSales — Billy Holtzinger 10 pass from Sisk (run failed).

DeSales — Maddox Filan 38 pass from Sisk (Caso run).

DeSales — Guest 71 pass from Sisk (Gues pass from Sisk).

Cascade 28, Deary 20

DEARY — The Mustangs could not comeback from an early deficit and were eliminated by Cascade in the 1A Idaho state tournament.

TJ Beyer had 194 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown for Deary (4-5).

“Both teams moved the ball fairly effectively throughout the night,” Deary coach Tim Olson said.

Nolan Hubbard found Jacob Mechling for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter to cut the Rambler lead to eight before halftime.

Cascade 14 8 0 6—28

Deary 6 8 0 6—20

Cascade — Stuart Derrick 15 run (run failed).

Deary — Jarrett Keen 5 run (run failed).

Cascade — Cole Olson 15 run (Jackson Hansen pass from Derrick).

Cascade — Derrick 43 run (Olson run).

Deary — Jacob Mechling 82 pass from Nolan Hubbard (Cooper Dammerman run).

Cascade — Derrick 15 run (run failed).

Deary — TJ Beyer 10 run (run failed).

Liberty 27, Colfax 8

SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax scored the first touchdown of the game and led at halftime, only for host Liberty of Spangle to explode late and deal the Bulldogs their first Northeast 2B League defeat of the season.

Ryker Reed logged the opening touchdown on a 12-yard run, and added two-point conversion run for good measure. It would prove to be the entire scoring output of the day for Colfax (6-3, 5-1).

The Bulldogs will now play a tiebreaker with Liberty (which also sits at 5-1 in league) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Medical Lake.

A complete box score was not available.

Colfax 8 0 0 0— 8

Liberty 0 6 0 21—27

Liberty Christian 68, Pomeroy 34

RICHLAND, Wash. — In a showdown between the unbeaten Southeast 1B League Grape and Wheat division winners, Pomeroy fell to host Liberty Christian of Richland.

Jett Slusser had 97 yards passing and 67 on the ground along with two scores for Pomeroy (8-1, 5-1).