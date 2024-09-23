AREA ROUNDUP: Kendrick tops Potlatch in 2A state football

AREA ROUNDUP
LEWISTON — Playing at Lewiston High School’s new P1FCU Sports Complex, the Kendrick Tigers opened their Idaho Class 2A state playoff campaign with a 54-0 shutout of regular-season league foe Potlatch on Friday.
Ralli Roetcisoender had a “really good game filling in for Sawyer Hewett at the tailback spot,” according to coach Zane Hobart, whose team moved to 8-1 on the season. Highlights for Roetcisoender included a punt return touchdown and a 60-yard scoring reception from quarterback Maddox Kirkland.
Kendrick returns to action next week facing an opponent to be determined in a game Hobart anticipates will be at home.
A box score was not available.
Pullman 14, Riverside 8
CHATTAROY, Wash. — The Greyhounds concluded their season with a nonleague win over Riverside of Chattaroy.
Pullman finishes with a 3-6 record, bouncing back from an 0-4 start to win three of its last five contests.
A box score was not available at press time.
Twin Falls 31, Lewiston 9
TWIN FALLS — The Bengals turned the ball over multiple times and fell to Twin Falls in a 5A Idaho state playoff first round game.
“Proud of our kids, they played hard,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “Made too many mistakes against a good football team.”
Lewiston finishes the season with a record of 5-5.
“Thought we had a great season; proud of our seniors,” Pancheri said. “Won our last game at Bengal Field, won our first game at the new field. Beat a really good Coeur d’Alene team, had some good wins.”
Lewiston 0 3 0 6— 9
Twin Falls 3 7 7 14—31
Twin Falls — Jackson Martin 25 field goal.
Twin Falls — Jaycen Evans 9 pass from Ty Heff (Martin kick).
Lewiston — Cole Arlint 21 field goal.
Twin Falls — Sam Martin 5 run (J. Martin kick).
Twin Falls — Heff 50 run (J. Martin kick).
Twin Falls — Amos Kun 23 run (J. Martin kick).
Lewiston — Jeremy Yoder 1 run (kick failed).
Grace 48, Prairie 38
PRAIRIE — Turnovers were the downfall for the host Pirates in an Idaho Class 2A state playoff loss to the Grace Grizzlies.
Prairie turned the ball over seven times and trailed 34-8 at halftime.
Quarterback Levi McElroy turned it around in the second half and was 12-of-24 for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the final two quarters. McElroy also had 19 carries for 103 yards and another score.
“Kids played well,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “They came back and they battled hard.”
Grace 22 12 8 6—48
Prairie 0 8 22 8—38
Grace — Braden Kimball 12 run (Gavin Draper run).
Grace — Kimball 36 pass from Draper (Draper run).
Grace — Kimball 50 interception return (run failed).
Prairie — Chris Schumacher 1 run (Dylan Uhlenkott run).
Grace — Cooper Andersen 75 pass from Draper (pass failed).
Grace — Bryant Jensen 47 pass from Draper (run failed).
Prairie — Levi McElroy 8 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Uhlenkott 32 pass from McElroy (Briggs Rambo pass from McElroy).
Prairie — Rambo 15 pass from McElroy (Uhlenkott run).
Grace — Trevor Mathews 18 run (Kimball run).
Prairie — Uhlenkott 32 pass from McElroy (Rambo pass from McElroy).
Grace — Carson Welch 70 kick return (pass failed).
DeSales 44, Garfield-Palouse 38
PALOUSE — The Vikings built an early lead, but faltered down the stretch in a regional crossover loss to DeSales.
Garfield-Palouse (4-5) received 275 yards of total offense and four passing touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Pfaff. Lane Collier added 110 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.
Next up, the Vikings will play in their district tournament next Friday against an opponent to be determined.
DeSales 6 0 8 30—44
Garfield-Palouse 16 6 16 0—38
Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 11 pass from Bryce Pfaff (Landon Orr pass from Pfaff).
DeSales — Diego Caso 33 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 14 pass from Pfaff (Lardon pass from Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Rardon 57 pass from Pfaff (pass failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 32 run (Lardon pass from Pfaff).
DeSales — Hutson Hall 69 pass from Sal Sisk (Sisk run).
Garfield-Palouse — Rardon 13 pass from Pfaff (Kaleb Kelnhofer pass from Pfaff).
DeSales — Jason Guest 10 pass from Sisk (Caso run).
DeSales — Billy Holtzinger 10 pass from Sisk (run failed).
DeSales — Maddox Filan 38 pass from Sisk (Caso run).
DeSales — Guest 71 pass from Sisk (Gues pass from Sisk).
Cascade 28, Deary 20
DEARY — The Mustangs could not comeback from an early deficit and were eliminated by Cascade in the 1A Idaho state tournament.
TJ Beyer had 194 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown for Deary (4-5).
“Both teams moved the ball fairly effectively throughout the night,” Deary coach Tim Olson said.
Nolan Hubbard found Jacob Mechling for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter to cut the Rambler lead to eight before halftime.
Cascade 14 8 0 6—28
Deary 6 8 0 6—20
Cascade — Stuart Derrick 15 run (run failed).
Deary — Jarrett Keen 5 run (run failed).
Cascade — Cole Olson 15 run (Jackson Hansen pass from Derrick).
Cascade — Derrick 43 run (Olson run).
Deary — Jacob Mechling 82 pass from Nolan Hubbard (Cooper Dammerman run).
Cascade — Derrick 15 run (run failed).
Deary — TJ Beyer 10 run (run failed).
Liberty 27, Colfax 8
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax scored the first touchdown of the game and led at halftime, only for host Liberty of Spangle to explode late and deal the Bulldogs their first Northeast 2B League defeat of the season.
Ryker Reed logged the opening touchdown on a 12-yard run, and added two-point conversion run for good measure. It would prove to be the entire scoring output of the day for Colfax (6-3, 5-1).
The Bulldogs will now play a tiebreaker with Liberty (which also sits at 5-1 in league) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Medical Lake.
A complete box score was not available.
Colfax 8 0 0 0— 8
Liberty 0 6 0 21—27
Liberty Christian 68, Pomeroy 34
RICHLAND, Wash. — In a showdown between the unbeaten Southeast 1B League Grape and Wheat division winners, Pomeroy fell to host Liberty Christian of Richland.
Jett Slusser had 97 yards passing and 67 on the ground along with two scores for Pomeroy (8-1, 5-1).
Entering this game, Liberty Christian had shut out five consecutive teams in a stretch where the Patriots outscored their opponents 344-0.
Pomeroy 8 20 6 0—34
Liberty Christian 22 14 8 24—68
Liberty Christian — Perry Pottle 2 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 11 run (Jett Slusser run).
Liberty Christian — Charlie Branning 48 run (Trenten Ralston run).
Liberty Christian — Branning 65 run (Eli Isley pass from Pottle).
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 13 pass from Herres (Reisinger pass from Slusser).
Liberty Christian — Ryker Wagerman 50 kickoff return (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Herres 92 kickoff return (Slusser run).
Liberty Christian — Branning 57 run (Pottle run).
Pomeroy — Boone Schmidt 15 pass from Slusser (conversion failed).
Liberty Christian — Branning 45 run (Branning run).
Liberty Christian — Hunter Cole 14 pass from Pottle (Joey Isley pass from Pottle).
Liberty Christian — Branning 35 run (Cole pass from Pottle).
Liberty Christian — Branning 48 run (Silas Bjor run).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Troy advances, Prairie falls
JEROME, Idaho — The defending champion Trojans swept Oakley in Idaho Class 2A state tournament play while Prairie of Cottonwood went 1-1 on the day and was eliminated.
Troy had no trouble in a 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 victory against the Hornets.
The Trojans (26-0) will face Butte County in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Pacific today. Troy is looking for its fourth-consecutive state title.
For the second time in two days, Prarie lost a hard fought five set match. The Pirates fell to Oakley 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 17-15 in loser-out competition. Prairie finished 18-12 on the season.
Lexi Schumacher had a massive double-double with 41 digs and 25 kills. Kylie Schumacher added 21 digs, and Hailey Hanson amassed 10 blocks, six kills and a 20-of-21 serving performance.
“We came a long way from start to finish,” Julie Schumacher said. “We came a long way and played some hard matches.”
Earlier in the day the Pirates had swept Liberty Charter 25-12, 25-18, 25-16.
Bulldogs avoid elimination
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Genesee battled through two matches to stay alive in the Idaho Class 1A state tournament.
The Bulldogs started the day with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-18 win over fellow Whitepine League member St. John Bosco of Cottonwood, then followed that up with a 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13 victory over Mackay.
Chloe Grieser had 29 kills between the two matches for Genesee (26-10). Makayla Herman added 28 on the day, and Monica Seubert was a perfect 29-of-29 from the service line.
St. John Bosco finished the season 10-16 after going 0-2 in its first-ever state tournament appearance. Genesee will face Rockland in a loser-out match at 8 a.m. Pacific today. The Bulldogs will have to win four consecutive matches throughout the day if they want to win the state title.
Grangeville goes down
MOSCOW — Grangeville overcame Firth in Idaho Class 3A state tournament loser-out play at Memorial Gym, but went on to lose to Ambrose and see its season come to an end.
The Bulldogs won their first match of the day with a scoreline of 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 25-22. They took the first set against Ambrose, but ultimately went down 14-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18.
Grangeville finishes the season with a record of 14-10.
“It was a good season,” Grangeville coach Kelcey Edwards said. “These girls played hard. They gave everything they had.”
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Gar-Pal girls second at Regionals
COLFAX, Wash. — Freshman Emma Kritzeck led the Garfield-Palouse girls team to a second-place finish at the 1B/2B and NEA Regionial Cross Country Meet at Colfax Golf Club.
Kritzeck crossed the line to finish the 5-kilometer course at 20 minutes and 34.45 seconds in eighth place among individuals. The Vikings finished with a team score of 77. Gar-Pal was 33 points behind meet winner Saint George’s of Spokane. Asotin finished in 10th with a score of 214.
The Asotin boys finished fourth out of nine teams with a score of 106. Junior Mason Kern finished just outside the top 10 with an 11th place finish with a time of 17:29.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Saint George’s 44; 2. Garfield-Palouse 77; 3. Valley Christian 82; 4. Chesterton Academy 141; 5. Republic 149; T6. Chewelah 160; T6. NW Christian 160; 8. Freeman 161; 9. Liberty (Spangle) 195; 10. Asotin 214.
Individual top 10 — 1. Regan Thomas, Saint George’s 18:22.78; 2. Josie McLaughlin, Saint George’s 19:10.51; 3. Allie Robertson, NW Christian 19:58.43; 4. Charlotte Soliday, Davenport 20:18.38; 5. Gabriella Gliddon, Republic 20:19.03; 6. Amber Eppel, Chewelah 20:25.37; 7. Josie Wynecoop, Davenport 20:29.83; 8. Emma Kritzeck, Garfield-Palouse 20:34.45; 9. Melissa Walker, Valley Christian 20:36.46; 10. Savvy Briceno, Saint George’s 20:45.52.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Saint George’s 57; 2. Chewelah 79; 3. Freeman 91; 4. Asotin 106; 5. Reardan 107; 6. Davenport 142; 7. NW Christian (Colbert) 143; 8. Kettle Falls 160; 9. Colfax 234.
Individual top 10 — 1. Emmitt Warren, Chewelah 16:15.5; 2. Gabe Branstetter, Reardan 16:33.8; 3. Shawn Jones, Saint George’s 16:37.5; 4. Finn Horsted, Saint George’s 16:56.8; 5. Hrair Garabedian, Saint George’s 17:08.7; 6. Eli Vlietstra, NW Christian 17:20.1; 7. Eli Cotton, Freeman 17:29.0; 8. Jakari Singleton, Reardan 17:39.3; 9. Tommy Furman, Davenport 17:51.4; 10. Oliver Ling, Saint George’s 17:55.1.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Clarkston wins by forfeit
The Bantams will advance to the second round of the 2A Greater Spokane League district tournament after Rogers of Spokane forfeited due to a lack of players available.
The game was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. today. Clarkston advances to a loser-out match with second-seeded Pullman at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Pullman.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LC State swept in CCC play
LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Warriors were swept by No. 3 Eastern Oregon in a Cascade Conference match.
Lewis-Clark State lost by set scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-15.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors (13-11, 10-9) with 12 kills. Ether Kailiponi had 13 assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Freshmen leading Cougs at Duck Invite
EUGENE, Ore. (Nov. 1, 2024) – Freshmen Chisato Kanemaki and Martina Puvill posted two wins apiece to lead Washington State during the first day of play in the Duck Invitational at Oregon’s Student Tennis Center.
In singles action against Idaho, WSU came away with three wins in five matches, all in three sets. The Cougs were on the losing end of three out of four doubles sets on the day.
Duck Invitational action continues today and concludes Sunday.
Doubles — Marjorie Souza/Candela Aparisi (Oregon) def. Chisato Kanemaki/Martina Puvill (WSU) 6-2; Norhan Hesham/Lia Espinal (Gonzaga) def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov (WSU) 7-6 (6); Chisato Kanemaki/Martina Puvill (WSU) def. Bhakti Shah/Ariadna Briones Ginesta (BSU) 6-2; Liliya Dimova/Natalia Michta (Seattle) def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov (WSU) 6-1.
Singles — Naomi Schraeder (Idaho) def. Hania Abouelsaad (WSU) 7-5, 6-2; Martina Puvill WSU) def. Lena Beckx (Idaho) 3-6, 7-6 (6), 10-5; Martina Markov (WSU) def. Valentina Rodas (Idaho) 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) def. Hannah Koprowska (Idaho) 4-6, 7-5, 11-9; Ida Johansson (Idaho) def. Madhu Satishbabu (WSU) 7-6 (3), 6-3.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cougs complete ‘25 schedule with JMU
Washington State has added a road contest at James Madison (Va.) to round out next year’s schedule.
The game at JMU is scheduled for Nov. 22, 2025, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., marking the first meeting between the two programs. The addition of James Madison finalizes WSU’s 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and six road contests.
The overall schedule features contests against five Power Five programs, a home-and-home series against Oregon State, first-time meetings against five opponents, opponents representing 10 different conferences and an Apple Cup matchup in Pullman.
“We are thrilled to finalize our full football schedule for next season,” WSU athletic director Anne McCoy said in a news release. “It’s a schedule our fans will be excited for.”
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho men and women take sixth
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Vandal men and women finished in sixth at the 2024 Big Sky Cross Country Championship.
Senior Leah Holmgren led the Idaho women with a 19th place finish after she finished with a 6-kilometer time of 17 minutes and 53.6 seconds. The Vandals had a team score of 164.
Northern Arizona swept the top six spots and had eight of the top nine times.
Senior Sam Fulbright led the Idaho men with an 8k time of 25:03.5 and crossed the line 26th. The Vandals had five runners finish in the top 40 and had a team score of 159.
The Lumberjacks ran away with the event on the men’s side as well. All eight NAU runners finished in the top 13.
Women
Team scores — 1. Northern Arizona 15; 2. Montana State 54; 3. Weber State 78; 4. Idaho State 150; 5. Eastern Washington 151; 6. Idaho 164; 7. Northern Colorado 189; 8. Sacramento State 205; 9. Portland State 262; 10. Montana 270.
Individual winner — Aliandrea Upshaw, Northern Arizona 16:10.4.
Idaho individuals — 19. Leah Holmgren 17:53.6; 28. Constanze Paoli 18:09.1; 33. Pia Kircher 18:16.8; 43. Jesse Redding 18:25.8; 49. Alex Terry 18:36.7; 51. Abigail Thomas 18:44.1; 55. McKenna Kozeluh 18:50.6.
Men
Team scores — 1. Northern Arizona 25; 2. Montana State 49; 3. Weber State 68; 4. Eastern Washington 135; 5. Idaho State 143; 6. Idaho 159; 7. Montana 214; 8. Sacramento State 250; 9. Portland State 251; 10. Northern Colorado 257.
Individual winner — David Mullarkey, Northern Arizona 23:06.6.
Idaho individuals — 26. Sam Fulbright 25:03.5; 33. Miles Ferguson 25:30.7; 34. Zac Knapp 25:32.2; 37. Shea Mattson 25:40.8; 38. Lorenz Herrmann 25:41.6; 45. Gage Zanette 25:58.4; 47. Shane Gard 26:02.3; 62. Tyler Graff 27:15.2.