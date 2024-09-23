AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman girls grab first GSL win

AREA ROUNDUP
The Pullman Greyhounds found their first 2A Greater Spokane League win of the season, topping West Valley of Spokane Valley 50-36 at home Friday in girls basketball action.
Grace Kuhle went off for 22 points, including 11 in a big third quarter, and River Sykes added another 10 points for Pullman (6-5, 1-2). The Hounds trailed by a point through the opening quarter, but pulled ahead in the second and stamped their authority in the third.
WEST VALLEY (6-5, 2-2)
Joey Fried 1 0-0 2, Addison McIntyre 0 0-0 0, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Avery Spunich 4 0-2 11, Willow Burnill 3 2-3 9, Brynlee Ordinario 3 1-2 8, Macy Osborn 3 0-1 7. Totals 14 3-6 36.
PULLMAN (6-5, 1-2)
Bri Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Grace Kuhle 7 7-9 22, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-0 5, Taylor Darling 3 0-0 6, River Sykes 3 1-4 10, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 2 0-2 5. Totals 18 11-22 50.
West Valley 9 3 7 17—36
Pullman 8 8 17 17—50
3-point goals — Spunich 3, Burnill, Ordinario, Kuhle, Whitworth, Clark.
Clarkston 80, North Central 31
CLARKSTON — Jaelyn McCormack-Marks verged on a triple-double to lead the way as the host Clarkston Bantams laid waste to North Central of Spokane in a Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League clash.
McCormack-Marks finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine steals for the Bantams (9-2, 3-0). Reese de Groot scored 13 points, Preslee Dempsey added 12 and Ella Leavitt reached double figures as well with 10. Jaelyn’s younger sister Joslyn McCormack-Marks, a freshman, had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with her three points.
NORTH CENTRAL (2-9, 2-2)
Bria Shields 0 0-0 0, Bailey Ceder Blom 0 0-0 0, Feather Auld 1 1-2 3, Micaela Mendez 1 1-3 5, Mia Shaw 1 0-0 2, Kamari Vaile 3 2-3 8, Arkayla Brown 5 2-2 13. Totals 12 6-10 31.
CLARKSTON (10-2, 3-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 10 1-1 23, Preslee Dempsey 2 6-8 12, Reese de Groot 6 0-0 13, Aneysa Judy 0 0-0 0, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 1 1-2 3, Ryann Combs 2 0-2 4, Tatum Sevy 0 0-0 0, Ella Leavitt 3 1-2 10, Laney Augir 1 5-6 7, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 8. Totals 28 14-21 80.
North Central 3 7 13 8—31
Clarkston 24 24 23 15—80
3-point goals — Brown, Leavitt 3, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Dempsey 2, Villavicencio 2, de Groot.
Grangeville 68, Kellogg 19
GRANGEVILLE — Remaining perfect in 3A Central Idaho League play, Grangeville held visiting Kellogg to five-or-fewer points in each quarter and posted a big 29-point showing in the second.
Madalyn Green (20 points, eight rebounds), Carys Barger (11 points, eight assists, five steals), Addisyn Vanderwall (11 points) and Siena Wagner (eight points, eight rebounds, five steals) were key contributors for the Bulldogs (9-4, 3-0).
KELLOGG (4-6, 1-1)
Philip 0 0-0 0, M. Groth 0 0-0 0, Schillereff 0 0-0 0, Storey 3 2-3 8, Yryana 0 0-0 0, Stutzke 2 0-0 5, A. Groth 1 1-2 4, Henrickson 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-7 19.
GRANGEVILLE (9-4, 3-0)
Caryss Barger 4 1-1 11, Siena Wagner 3 1-5 8, Autumn Long 3 0-0 7, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 2, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 8 4-5 20, Halle Told 0 0-2 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 4-5 11, Ila Wilkinson 1 1-2 3, Mikaela Klement 1 2-4 5. Totals 24 13-24 68.
Kellogg 5 4 5 5—19
Grangeville 15 29 12 12—68
3-point goals — Stutzke, A. Groth, Barger 2, Wagner, Long, Klement, Vanderwall.
JV — Grangeville def. Kellogg.
Kamiah 40, Logos 21
KAMIAH — Emma Krogh accounted for exactly half of her team’s total offensive output with 20 points and the Kubs beat the Knights of Moscow in a 2A Whitepine League meeting.
Kamiah (10-2, 6-2) dominated the boards with 34 total rebounds, led by Audrey Puckett with 10.
Naomi Taylor led Logos (3-5, 1-5) with 10 points.
“I have no words, I was so proud of them,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said. “It was an awesome game.”
KAMIAH (10-2, 6-2)
Emma Krogh 8 2-8 20, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-0 0, Lily Campbell 2 1-2 5, Kelsee Hunt 1 5-8 7, Audrey Puckett 1 0-0 2, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 9-20 40.
LOGOS (3-5, 1-5)
Naomi Taylor 5 0-1 10, Jemma Driskill 1 2-4 4, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 1-3 1, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 1-2 3, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 1 0-0 3, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-10 21.
Logos 3 7 5 6—21
Kamiah 5 15 9 11—40
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Michaelson, Doane.
Prairie 78, Potlatch 6
POTLATCH — Prairie of Cottonwood’s Lexi Schumacher surpassed the thousand-point career scoring mark while delivering a statistical double-double in a 2A Whitepine League rout of Potlatch.
Schumacher finished with 28 points and 11 steals for the Pirates (9-1, 6-0), who held the Loggers (2-10, 2-7) scoreless in the first quarter and allowed only two points apiece in the next three. Sage Elven (18 points, nine rebounds) and Kylie Schumacher (15 points, eight boards) also had big showings for Prairie.
PRAIRIE (9-1, 6-0)
Lexi Schumacher 13 0-0 28, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 2, Sydney Shears 0 1-2 1, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 2 0-0 4, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 9 0-0 18, Kylie Schumacher 7 1-2 15. Totals 36 2-4.
POTLATCH (2-10, 2-7)
Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 2-2 4, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Cadance Carlson 1 0-0 2, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 2-2 6.
Prairie 25 12 25 16—78
Potlatch 0 2 2 2— 6
3-point goals — L. Schumacher 2, Hanson 2.
Garfield-Palouse 83, Waitsburg 11
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse got 11 players on the board and continued its domination of the Southeast 1B League in a victory against Waitsburg.
Elena Flansburg (13 points), Taia Gehring (12) and Kyra Brantner (10) all made double-digit scoreboard contributions for the Vikings (10-1, 8-0), while Morgan Lentz had a balanced game with nine points, five assists and four steals.
WAITSBURG (0-6, 0-4)
Yanele Floores 0 0-0 0, Sophia Castillo 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Tiner 0 1-2 1, Kayla Kuykendall 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindsey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Peralez 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Hollingsworth 2 1-2 6, Olivia Kiefel 0 2-2 2, Jessika Lambert 0 0-0 0, Adison Cremshaw 0 0-0 0, Joslin Nodine 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 4-6 11.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-1, 8-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kaydence Kivi 4 0-0 8, Elena Flansburg 5 0-0 13, Kyra Brantner 5 0-0 10, Ellie Collier 4 0-0 9, Morgan Lentz 4 0-0 9, HettyLee Laughary 4 0-0 8, Taia Gehring 5 2-2 12, Molly Huffman 3 0-2 6, Camryn Blankenchip 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Madi Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Lauren Flansburg 0 0-0 0, McKinna Cloninger 1 0-0 3. Totals 37 2-4 83.
Waitsburg 4 1 5 1—11
Garfield-Palouse 38 15 21 9—83
3-point goals — Hollingsworth, Flansburg 3, Johnson, Collier, Lentz, Cloninger.
Pomeroy 59, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 14
POMEROY — The host Pirates beat the Eagles in Southeast 1B League play behind Kyzer Herres’ 23 points and a team total of 43 total rebounds.
Pomeroy (6-5, 5-1) held St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse to 1-for-25 from 3-point range. Jacob Reisinger added 14 points and Jett Slusser notched 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
SJEL (5-7, 4-4)
Brown 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 1-4 3, Repp 0 0-0 0, Brewer 2 0-3 5, Harder 0 0-0 0, Pierson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 1 1-2 3, Hergert 0 0-0 0, B. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, D. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Totals 5 3-11 14
POMEROY (6-5, 5-1)
Jacob Reisinger 6 0-0 14, Ott 0 0-0 0, Braxton McKeirnan 3 2-3 8, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Kyzer Herres 7 8-10 23, Cesar Morfin 2 2-2 6, Rory McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 0 3-4 3, Conrad Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-19 59.
SJEL 5 4 2 3—14
Pomeroy 18 18 12 11—59
3-point goals — Reisinger 2, Herres, Schmidt, Brewer.
Highland 32, Deary 27
DEARY — Visiting Highland of Craigmont held Deary to two points in the fourth quarter and claimed a 1A Whitepine League win.
Kylee Beck led the Huskies (7-4, 4-1) to victory with 15 points. The host Mustangs fell to 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in league.
Complete information was not available.
Lapwai 60, Kendrick 16
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats got nine players on the board and remained undefeated in 2A Whitepine League competition as they rolled over the Tigers.
Madden Bisbee led Lapwai (9-1, 6-0) with 20 points, and Ella Payne added another 10. Hali Anderson recorded nearly all of the day’s offensive production for shorthanded Kendrick (5-7, 4-4) with 13 points.
KENDRICK (5-7, 4-4)
Hayden Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 3 7-9 13, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 0 0-2 0, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 8-13 16.
LAPWAI (9-1, 6-0)
Charize Kipp 2 0-0 5, Ella Payne 4 0-0 10, Amasone George 3 1-2 7, Skylin Picard 2 0-4 6, Andrea Domebo 1 1-2 3, Lois Oatman 1 2-4 4, Junee Picard 1 0-0 3, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 8 4-5 20. Totals 23 8-17 60.
Kendrick 4 4 3 5—16
Lapwai 23 8 17 12—60
3-point goals — Payne 2, S. Picard 2, Kipp J. Picard.
Christian Center School 47, Pullman Christian 34
PULLMAN — In their first game back from the holiday break, the Eagles lost to the Mountain Christian League rival Lions of Hayden, Idaho.
Shelby Rajasekaran led Pullman Christian (5-4, 2-5) with 13 points.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-4, 2-5)
Hannah Anderson 2 0-0 5, Shelby Rajasekaran 6 1-2 13, Lizzy Fitzgerald 2 0-0 4, Sara Torrey 3 3-4 9, Sophia Cofer 0 0-0 0, Addy Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Braeley Olson 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 4-6 34.
CHRISTIAN CENTER SCHOOL (5-2, 5-4)
Moriah Barnhart 7 2-2 17, Siera Stantan 4 1-2 10, Claire Epkey 3 0-2 6, Elly Milligan 5 0-0 11, Kate Sirrs 0 3-6 3. Totals 19 6-12 47.
Christian Center 12 9 9 17—47
Pullman Christain 9 10 3 10—34
3-point goals — Barnhart, Stantan, Milligan, Anderson, Olson.
Oakesdale 55, Colton 33
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats fell to the host Nighthawks in Southeast 1B League competition.
Colton is now 4-6 on the season and 4-4 in league.
Complete information was not available.
Salmon River 65, Garden Valley 41
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins beat the visiting Wolverines in a 1A Long Pin Conference meeting.
Rylee Walters led the triumphant Savages (7-2, 4-1) with a hat-trick of 3-point goals and 29 total points. Taylor Ewing and Kennedy Wilson added 12 apiece.
GARDEN VALLEY (5-7, 2-3)
Emma Davis 4 0-2 8, Gabby Gillette 1 2-2 4, Hailey Hove 4 0-0 9, Holly Hove 2 0-0 5, Quinn Good 0 0-0 0, Avery Simpson 0 0-0 0, Mia Yearsley 4 3-4 12, Lili LaFleur 1 1-4 3. Totals 12 40
SALMON RIVER (7-2, 4-1)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 2 0-2 6, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 6 0-2 12, Rylee Walters 10 5-5 29, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 5 0-2 12, Jaycee Case 2 2-6 6. Totals 24 9-17 65.
Garden Valley 9 5 17 10—41
Salmon River 25 9 18 14—65
3-point goals — Walters 3, Wilson 2, Hailey Hove, Holly Hove.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary 69, Highland 15
DEARY — The host Mustangs beat the Huskies of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League play behind a balanced scoring attack.
Four players hit double digits for Deary (4-5, 4-2) — TJ Beyer and Nolan Hubbard with 13 points apiece, along with Wyatt Vincent and Blake Clark at 11 each. Hubbard added seven steals.
Trevor Knowlton led Highland (2-5, 0-5) with seven points.
HIGHLAND (2-5, 0-5)
Jackson Smith 0 2-3 2, Trevor Knowlton 3 1-6 7, Aaron Kinzer 0 2-2 2, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 2-3 2, Nick Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 7-14 15.
DEARY (4-5, 4-2)
TJ Beyer 5 2-4 13, Mason Leonard 1 0-2 3, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 5-7 11, Nolan Hubbard 5 1-2 13, Jacob Mechling 3 1-3 7, Cooper Heath 2 0-0 5, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 5 1-2 11, Jaymon Keen 3 0-1 6. Totals 27 10-21 69.
Highland 8 3 3 1 — 15
Deary 16 15 21 17 — 69
3-point goals — Beyer, Leonard, Hubbard, Heath.
Garfield-Palouse 65, Waitsburg 27
PALOUSE — The host Vikings got nine players on the board and stayed perfect in Southeast 1B League competition with a blitz of Waitsburg.
Lane Collier (17 points), Liam Cook (14) and Landon Orr (11) were the top contributors for victorious Garfield-Palouse (8-3, 8-0).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-3, 8-0)
Bryce Pfaff 3 1-2 7, Lane Collier 7 1-1 17, Macent Rardon 1 1-2 3, Ayden Bassler 1 1-2 3, Liam Cook 7 0-0 14, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kiernan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 2 1-2 5, Landon Orr 5 0-0 11, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 1 1-1 3. Totals 28 6-10 65.
WAITSBURG ()
J. Gleason 1 1-2 3, B. Benavides 3 2-3 9, T. Coviston 0 0-0 0, L. Seal 5 0-0 13, B. Paul 0 0-0 0, P. Kenney 1 0-0 2, L. Henry 0 0-0 0, J. Karl 0 0-0 0, I. Mahre 0 0-0 0, K. Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-5 27.
Gar-Pal 25 13 18 9—65
Waitsburg 4 11 7 5—27
3-point goals — Collier 2, Orr, Seal 3, Benavides.
Clearwater Valley 63, Timberline 44
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia came out cold and trailed through the opening quarter, but quickly turned the tables to defeat Timberline of Weippe and remain perfect in 1A Whitepine League play.
Harvey Wellard (15 points), Hyson Scott (15) and Matthew Louwien (11) led the way for the victorious Rams (7-2, 7-0), while Korbin Christopherson scored a team-high 14 points for the Spartans.
TIMBERLINE (4-5, 4-4)
Ares Mabberly 3 0-0 6, Clayton Hunter 1 0-0 2, Terrin Hueth 3 0-1 7, Korbin Christopherson 7 0-4 14, Parker Hodges 2 1-2 5, Justice Richardson 4 1-2 9, Hayden Richardson 0 0-0 0, Leighton Binder 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 3-11 44.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (7-2, 7-0)
Harvey Wellard 5 1-4 15, Hyson Scott 5 4-7 15, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 4 2-2 11, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 3 2-2 8, Timuni Moses 3 0-2 7, Cason Curtis 2 3-4 7. Totals 22 12-21 44.
Timberline 13 8 8 15—44
Clearwater Valley 10 16 22 15—63
3-point goals — Hueth, Wellard 4, Scott, Louwien, Moses.
West Valley 57, Pullman 47
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds lost a 2A Greater Spokane League home game to the Eagles of Spokane Valley.
Daniel Kwon of Pullman (7-4, 2-1) led all scorers with 21 points. The Hounds were within a point trailing 21-20 at halftime, but West Valley (10-1, 6-1) pulled away after intermission.
PULLMAN (7-4, 2-1)
Gavyn Dealy 3 1-2 7, Cade Rogers 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kwon 8 4-7 21, Vaughn Holstad 5 1-4 13, Danial Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 1 1-3 3, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-13 47.
WEST VALLEY (10-1, 6-1)
Nathan Zettle 2 4-6 9, Brandon Spunich 4 1-1 9, Noah Gadd-Lewis 2 0-0 5, Will Busse 6 2-2 17, Austin Clark 0 0-0 0, Brice Abbey 1 0-0 2, Kaya Seyhanli 5 0-0 15, Noah Willard 0 0-0 0, Trey Raiford 0 0-0 0, Robert Avery 0 0-0 0, Quinton Hyatt 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-8 57.
West Valley 8 13 21 15 — 57
Pullman 4 16 15 12 — 47
3-point goals — Kwon, Holstad 2, Brown, Anderson, Busse, Gadd-Lewis.
North Central 58, Clarkston 52
The Bantams fell short against the visiting Wolfpack.
Niko Ah Hi led Clarkston (5-7, 1-2) with 17 points. The Bantams led 17-14 after the first quarter, but North Central (9-4, 3-1) scored no less than 13 points in each quarter to take the lead and secure the win.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how my guys are learning how to compete,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
NORTH CENTRAL (9-4, 3-1)
Issac Williams 1 5-6 8, Zachary Schlettert 1 5-8 8, Tyson Vogrig 2 0-0 4, Nicholas Elliot 0 0-0 0, Trevelle Jones 1 5-9 7, Jace W. 1 0-0 2, Jaahn Carney 1 1-2 4, Elijah Wright 4 4-5 12, Makai Daniels 6 1-1 13. Totals 17 21-31 58.
CLARKSTON (5-7, 1-2)
Isaiah Woods 2 0-0 6, Braxton Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi ,6 4-6 17, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 4 5-9 13, Kendry Gimlin 2 2-2 7, Jason Rinard 3 0-0 9. Totals 17 11-17 52.
North Central 14 13 15 16 — 58
Clarkston 17 10 9 16 — 52
3-point goals — Rinard 3, Woods 2, Ah Hi, Gimlin, Willilams, Schlettert, Carney.
Pomeroy 57, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 13
POMEROY— The Pirates beat the Eagles behind a game-high 12 points from Carmen Fruh.
Sadie Klaveano added another 11 for Pomeroy (5-4, 2-3). The Pirates held SJEL scoreless in the second quarter.
POMEROY (5-4, 2-3)
Hollie Van Vogt 2 0-0 4, Kendyll Potoshnik 3 2-3 8, Sadie Klaveano 3 5-9 11, Taylor Gilbert 3 0-0 6, Kiersten Bartels 1 0-0 2, Molly Warren 1 0-0 2, Caroline McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Isabella Field 2 2-4 6, Carmen Fruh 6 0-0 12, Reagan McKeirnan 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 9-16 57.
SJEL (0-9)
Catrina Torres 0 0-0 0, Eva Detnbroski 0 0-0 0, Loren Loomis 1 1-4 3, Ember Brewer 1 0-0 2, Chloe Waddell 0 0-4 0, Alexa Brewer 2 0-0 5, Viloet Dennis 1 0-0 3, Brania Camp 0 0-0 0, Grace Schmartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-8 13.
SJEL 2 0 9 2—13
Pomeroy 19 12 17 9—57
3-point goals — Brewer, Dennis.
Kellogg 65, Grangeville 50
GRANGEVILLE — The host Bulldogs fell to Kellogg in a 3A Central Idaho League clash.
Grangeville drops to 2-8 on the season and 0-3 in league play.
Complete information was not available.
Christian Center 47, Pullman Christian 37
PULLMAN — A fourth-quarter surge from the host Eagles was too little, too late in a Mountain Christian League defeat to Christian Center of Hayden, Idaho.
Judah Fitzgerald (15 points, seven steals) and Chilton Gleason (10 points, four steals) were the top contributors for Pullman Christian (2-9, 1-7).
CHRISTIAN CENTER (10-1, 9-1)
JJ Vara 1 1-2 3, Cyrus Coppinger 8 0-0 17, Luke McWhorter 2 0-0 4, Cambric Cotten 2 0-0 4, Michael Marshall 2 0-1 4, Ezra Kunkle 6 1-1 13, Colt Quimby 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 2-4 47.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-9, 1-7)
Brayden Olson 0 1-4 1, Judah Fitzgerald 5 2-2 15, Chilton Gleason 4 0-0 10, Johnny Brown 3 0-0 7, Nata Fotofili 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-6 37.
Christian Center 12 13 14 8—47
Pullman Christian 7 7 9 14—37
3-point goals — Coppinger, Fitzgerald 3, Gleason 2, Brown.
JV — Christian Center 47, Pullman Christian 40.
Garden Valley 61, Salmon River 25
RIGGINS — In Long Pin Conference play, Salmon River of Riggins found itself unable to match visiting Garden Valley.
Kingston Pyle led the unsuccessful effort for the Savages (2-6, 1-4) with eight points.
GARDEN VALLEY (7-4, 5-0)
Teigan Goff 0 0-0 0, Maxon Yearsley 4 1-2 11, Madix Miller 5 0-0 10, Cody Derrin 3 0-0 9, Thomas Knuteson 2 0-0 4, Keagan Welsh 0 0-0 0, Payson Kelly 1 0-0 2, Hayden Brasher 0 0-0 0, Marshal Roberts 0 0-0 0, Tyler Rowland 3 0-0 6, Elisjah Marchand 3 1-2 8, Conor Ross 3 0-0 6, Trevor Corn 2 1-3 5. Totals 25 3-7 61.
SALMON RIVER (2-6, 1-4)
Gage Crump 0 1-2 1, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 1 2-3 5, Riley Davis 2 1-2 5, Aaron Markley 1 0-0 2, Kingston Pyle 4 0-0 8, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-7 25.
Garden Valley 19 25 8 9—61
Salmon River 7 4 9 5—25
3-point goals — Derrin 3, Yearsley 2, Marchand, Shepherd.
Oakesdale 70, Colton 23
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The traveling Wildcats suffered a Southeast 1B League rout at the hands of the host Nighthawks.
Colton slipped to 0-10 on the season and 0-6 in league.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bears’ Greene continues winning ways
POST FALLS — Reigning Prep Athlete of the Week James Greene of Moscow won two 175-pound matches and claimed a forfeit to lead the Bears on Day 1 of the River City Duals wrestling event.
Moscow won its first dual over Priest River 40-29, but lost to Mead and Sunnyside.
The Lewiston boys won their third match over Coeur d’Alene. Mason Falling (150) won each of his three matches.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 71, Bushnell 50
A big second quarter put the host Warriors in the driver’s seat en route to a Cascade Conference win over Bushnell (Ore.).
Ellie Sander led the offensive effort for LC State (13-2, 7-2) with 18 points, and Emma Wilson scored another 10. Sitara Byrd had a complete showing for the Warriors, leading the team in rebounds with 10 and assists with five while adding seven points, and Darian Herring had eight blocks to go with six points.
BUSHNELL (4-11, 3-6)
Mathis 6-21 0-2 12, Mastel 3-10 3-4 9, Tjoelker 1-3 1-2 4, Sisul 1-4 0-0 3, Krupke 1-9 0-0 2, Lopez 2-6 3-4 11, Flowers 2-6 0-0 5, Campos 2-3 0-0 4, Quinn 0-3 0-0 0, Gwillim 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Obie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 7-12 50.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-2, 7-2)
Sander 8-16 1-3 18, Green 2-6 3-6 8, Byrd 3-6 1-1 7, Herring 3-6 0-0 6, Barger 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 4-6 2-2 10, Bearddin 2-5 0-0 6, Brager 2-5 0-0 5, Wallace 2-8 0-0 5, Karlberg 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 28-64 9-14 71.
Bushnell 9 12 12 17—50
LC State 13 23 14 20—71
3-point goals — Bushnell 5-17 (Lopez 2-3, Tjoelker 1-2, Sisul 1-3, Flowers 1-3, Campos 0-1, Quinn 0-2, Krupke 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 6-17 (Beardin 2-3, Green 1-2, Sander 1-3, Brager 1-4, Sander 1-3, Green 1-2). Rebounds — Bushnell 45 (Matthis 13), LCSC 44 (Byrd 10). Assists — Bushnell 12 (Lopez 3), LCSC 15 (Byrd 5). Total fouls — Bushnell 15, LCSC 12.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bushnell 89, Lewis-Clark State 78
Colfax alum Jon Lustig led all scorers with 21 points for the hosts, but the No. 15 Warriors suffered a Cascade Conference upset to visiting Bushnell (Ore.) at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Alton Hamilton added another 19 points along with eight rebounds for LC State (12-3, 7-2), and Gorden Boykins scored 11.
Cory Johnson led the Beacons (6-9, 2-7) with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.
“Credit to Bushnell,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “They came in and really dominated the style of play.”
BUSHNELL (6-9, 2-7)
Johnson 6-11 6-6 18, Bunn 5-8 5-5 16, Harvey 5-9 3-3 13, Johnson 2-6 2-2 7, Burnett 2-4 2-2 6, Smith 6-10 4-5 17, Pitcher 3-5 0-0 7, Livingston 2-4 0-1 5. Totals 31-57 22-24 89.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-3, 7-2)
Lustig 9-16 3-5 21, Hamilton 8-14 3-3 19, Boykins 4-6 2-2 11, Morris 5-14 0-0 10, King 3-7 2-2 9, Jedlicka 1-2 0-0 3, Nordland 1-2 1-1 3, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Skaife 0-2 0-0 , Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Salguero 0-1 0-0 0, Knowles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 11-13 78.
Halftime — Bushnell 40, LCSC 39. 3-point goals — Bushnell 5-14 (Smith 1-4, Johnson 1-3, Bunn 1-2, Pitcher 1-2, Livingston 1-2, Johnson 0-1), LCSC 3-19 (King 1-5, Boykins 1-3, Jedlicka 1-2, Morris 0-2, Skaife 0-2, Carpenter 0-2, Lustig 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Nordland 0-1). Rebounds — Bushnell 39 (Johnson 10), LCSC 25 (Hamilton 8). Assists — Bushnell 7 (Johnson, Harvey 2), LCSC 11 (Morris, Lustig, Hamilton 3). Total fouls — Bushnell 13, LCSC 17. Attendance — 576.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rogers brings nine assistants from South Dakota State to WSU
One day removed from his formal introduction to Washington State, new football coach Jimmy Rogers formally announced the hiring of nine assistant coaches, each of whom worked for him at South Dakota State.
Rogers hired Danny Freund and Jesse Bobbit as his offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. Both held those positions at SDSU. Freund will double as quarterbacks coach and Bobbit will coach linebackers as well.
Freund led a Jackrabbit offense which featured five All-Americans.
Bobbit returns to Pullman where he was a graduate assistant when former coach Jake Dickert was defensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021. He played for and coached under Rogers at SDSU.
Rogers also hired Michael Banks (cornerbacks), Pete Menage (safeties), Pat Cashmore (special teams coordinator/assistant tight ends), Taylor Lucas (offensive line), Robbie Rouse (running backs), Chris Meyers (tight ends), Jake Menage (wide receivers).