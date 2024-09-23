AREA ROUNDUP

All 10 Clarkston players to take the court scored to help the Bantams double-up visiting West Valley of Spokane Valley 72-36 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls basketball regular-season finale on Thursday at Clarkston High School.

Levi Villavicencio had a productive and efficient showing, shooting 7-for-12 including 4-for-6 from 3-point range to provide Clarkston (17-4, 10-2) with 18 points. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks was similarly accurate at 5-for-8 from the field including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc to add another 12 points while leading the team in assists with six and steals with five. Preslee Dempsey rounded out the Bantams’ double-digit scoring performances with 10 points.

Clarkston finishes second in 2A GSL standings, trailing only unbeaten league newcomer Deer Park.

WEST VALLEY (9-11, 5-7)

Joey Fried 0 1-2 1, Addisyon McIntyre 1 0-0 3, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Avery Spunich 2 1-2 6, Cassen Kappen 0 0-0 0, Willow Burrill 0 0-2 0, Brynlee Ordinario 7 2-4 19, Macy Osborn 2 3-4 7.

CLARKSTON (17-4, 10-2)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 12, Preslee Dempsey 3 2-2 10, Reese de Groot 2 1-2 5, Aneysa Judy 2 1-2 5, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 2, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Tatum Sevy 2 0-0 6, Ella Leavitt 3 0-0 8, Laney Augir 3 1-2 8, Lexi Villavicencio 7 0-0 18. Totals 27 5-8 72.

West Valley 9 8 5 14—36

Clarkston 25 16 14 17—72

3-point goals — Ordinario 3, McIntyre, Spunich, Villavicencio 4, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Dempsey 2, Sevy 2, Leavitt 2, Augir.

Lapwai 62, Kamiah 40

Lapwai started strong en route to a dominant victory in a 2A state play-in game against Kamiah at Lewiston High School.

Skylin Picard hit four 3-point goals and had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Victorious Wildcats (20-4), while Madden Bisbee scored 18 points and Amasone George added 13. Emma Krogh led the way with 18 points for the Kubs (19-6), whose season came to an end.

“Girls bounced back well after a tough loss last night to Prairie,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said.

Lapwai will return to action for the Idaho Class 2A state tournament on Thursday-through-Saturday of next week at Columbia High School in Nampa.

KAMIAH (19-6)

Emma Krogh 6 4-7 18, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 2 5-6 9, Lily Campbell 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 6 0-2 12, Audrey Puckett 0 1-2 1, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-17 40.

LAPWAI (20-4)

Charlize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 0 0-0 0, Amasone George 6 1-2 13, Skylin Picard 5 3-5 17, Andraeana Domebo 3 0-0 6, Lois Oatman 1 0-0 2, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 3 0-0 6, Jennilia WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 8 2-3 18. Totals 26 6-10 62.

Kamiah 8 8 14 10—40

Lapwai 20 13 13 16—62

3-point goals — Krogh 2, Picard 4.

Nezperce 28, Highland 27

LAPWAI — The Nezperce Nighthawks nosed past the Huskies of Craigmont in a 1A district tournament loser-out game at Lapwai High School, earning a state play-in opportunity.

Highland (12-12) led early before Nezperce (10-10) turned the tide with defensive adjustments coming out of halftime and opened up a multiple-possession lead during the fourth quarter. The Huskies made one last surge to draw back within a single point, but the Nighthawks held on for the win.

Nezperce next faces Kootenai at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Post Falls High School in search of a berth to the Idaho Class 2A state tournament.

HIGHLAND (12-12)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 1 4-9 6, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 3 2-8 9, Kylee Beck 5 0-4 10, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-0 2, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-21 27.

NEZPERCE (10-10)

Avery Lux 1 2-9 4, Paityn Ralstin 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Helen Wilcox 3 1-4 8, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Jada Jensen 3 0-4 6, Kairys Grant 1 2-2 4, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-19 28.

Highland 11 7 3 6—27

Nezperce 9 4 8 7—28

3-point goals — Wilcox, Click.

Reardan 41, Colfax 23

SPOKANE VALLEY — Colfax led through the opening quarter in a 2B district tournament quarterfinal against Reardan at West Valley High School, but the Screaming Eagles turned the tide in the second and knocked the Bulldogs out of the winners’ bracket.

Brenna Gilchrist led Colfax (10-12) with 14 points. The Bulldogs next face Newport in loser-out play on Saturday at 5 p.m. back at West Valley.

COLFAX (10-12)

Brenna Gilchrist 6 0-0 14, Isabella Huntley 2 0-0 6, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Cianna Gibb 0 0-0 0, Lola Hennigar 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 1-2 23.

REARDAN (19-2)

Lillie Whitman 0 0-0 0, Raegan Soliday 0 0-0 0, Rylynn Green 3 0-0 7, Olivia Wicks 1 0-0 2, Tenice Waters 4 0-0 9, Isabella Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Sprecher 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie Bjornberg 4 1-5 9, Kipri Denison 0 0-0 0, Chasyn Waters 5 0-1 10. Totals 19 1-6 41.

Colfax 5 3 5 10—23

Reardan 4 13 9 15—41

3-point goals — Gilchrist 2, Huntley 2, Green, Waters.

Oakesdale 60, Colton 30

OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats saw their season come to an end as they fell to the host Nighthawks in 1B district tournament play.

Colton finished with an 11-6 record, while Oakesdale improved to 14-3.

Complete information was not available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colfax 72, St. George’s 50

SPOKANE VALLEY — Caleb Lustig put up 10 of his game-high 20 points in the opening quarter to help Colfax make a 19-2 statement en route to an opening-round Washington Class 2B district tournament victory over St. George’s of Spokane at West Valley High School.

The Bulldogs (20-2) also enjoyed 17 points from Adrik Jenkin, 16 from Jayce Kelly and 10 courtesy of Ledger Kelly.

They will return to action facing Reardan on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. back at West Valley.

ST. GEORGE’S (11-11)

Colin Brennan 1 0-0 2, Shawn Jones 3 2-5 8, Zach You 0 0-0 0, Joe Jackson 1 0-0 3, Paul Leiland 1 0-0 3, Liam Darcy 0 2-2 2, Mason Zarlingo 4 0-0 11, Elden Pierce 8 0-0 18, Thomas Brennan 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-7 50.

COLFAX (20-2)

Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 3 1-2 10, Jayce Kelly 7 1-2 16, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 6 1-4 17, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 10 0-0 20, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-8 72.