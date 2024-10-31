AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams, Greyhounds grab volleyball victories

SPOKANE— The Clarkston Bantams beat Rogers in four sets Wednesday, settling in after a razor-thin opening-set loss in 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball action.
The set scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-16.
The Bantams were led by Jordan Cassetto and Ella Leavitt, who tallied nine kills each. Cassetto also tallied five blacks, Reese de Groot supplied five aces and Hayley Barnea recorded 18 assists.
The Bantams finished the regular season 8-10 and 7-5 overall.
Pullman finishes regular season with a win
DEER PARK — The Pullman Greyhounds fought to the bitter end and emerged victorious over Deer Park in a five-set Greater Spokane League dual.
Pullman won with set scores of 20-25, 25-16, 25-22, 18-25 and 16-14.
Jasmyne Washington paced the Hounds with 16 kills and 12 blocks, Camber Wolfe dished out 42 assists and Kate Armstrong recorded 21 digs.
The Hounds finished the regular season 12-6 and 9-3 in the GSL.
Pomeroy ends season with loss
POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates dropped their final game of the season to Liberty Christian in four sets in a district tournament match.
The final box read 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11.
Olivia Cooper provided 10 digs and three aces, Hollie Van Vogt was a perfect 19-for-19 serving with five aces and nine assists and Molly Warren added four kills and three blocks in the Pirates’ (10-7) loss to the Patriots (12-11-1).
“This is a great group of girls and I’m proud of what they accomplished this season,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
Walla Walla Valley sweeps Garfield-Palouse
Walla Walla Valley swept Garfield-Palouse in a district tournament match. Complete information was not available.
The Vikings (14-3) fall to the losers’ bracket with the loss.