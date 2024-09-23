AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — In a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball clash, the Clarkston Bantams handled host North Central of Spokane in straight sets on Tuesday.
The scoreline read 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 for the Bantams (4-6, 4-2), who claimed their third straight victory.
Reese De Groot (16 kills) and Hayley Barnea (13 assists, 11 digs, three aces) spearheaded the winning effort.
“The girls really hit the ball well and were able to use out-of-system balls to their advantage,” Clarkston coach Margie Denton said.
Loggers top Tigers
POTLATCH — In what coach Ron Dinsmoor called a “great team win,” host Potlatch posted a 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 2A Whitepine League victory over Kendrick.
Rylee Tucker (16 assists, 14-for-14 serving) and Emma Patten (14 assists, 15-for-15 serving) had near-twin performances setting for the victorious Loggers (14-4, 11-1), while Brooklyn Mitchell put down 12 kills. Maddie Smith (eight kills, nine digs, 10-for-11 serving), Kathy Burnette (eight kills, six blocks, 9-for-9 serving) and Olivia Smith (eight digs, no errors) had well-rounded showings.
JV — Potlatch def. Kendrick 3-0.
Bulldogs pound Nighthawks
GENESEE — On senior night at Genesee, the Bulldogs remained undefeated in 1A Whitepine League action with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-4 victory against Nezperce.
Seniors Makayla Herman (13 kills, seven aces), Kendra Meyer (33 assists) and Monica Seubert (100th consecutive serve without an error) all made major contributions for Genesee (13-4, 7-0). The visiting Nighthawks dropped to 5-6 overall and 4-4 in league.
“Thought we got better as the night went on,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “Kind of challenged them in the third set, and happy with how they responded.”
JV — Nezperce def. Genesee 2-1.
Vikings down Eagles
PALOUSE — Host Garfield-Palouse defeated St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 25-9, 27-25, 25-20 in Southeast 1B League play.
Clare Bowechop notched 18 kills and Kaylee Kimble offered up 18 assists to lead the Vikings (8-1, 6-1) on offense, while teammate Morgan Lentz had a complete showing with 10 assists, eight digs and three aces.
Bulldogs rally past Lions
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax rallied from a set down to top Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle in Northeast 2B League play.
The final scoreline read 19-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 in favor of the Bulldogs (6-10, 3-3).
They benefited from a powerhouse performance by Ava Swan, who racked up 27 kills, 13 digs, five aces and one block. Cianna Gibb added 32 assists.
JV — UCA def. Colfax.
Kamiah sweeps Prairie
KAMIAH — The Kubs defended their home court with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over the Pirates in a 2A Whitepine League match.
Kamiah (9-8, 6-5) was aided by a 17-kill performance from Emma Krogh. Emily Puckett had 15 digs and three blocks.
Prairie dropped to 10-9 overall and 7-5 in league.
JV — Kamiah def. Prairie 2-1
Wildcats rip Rams
KOOSKIA — Lapwai earned its fifth 2A Whitepine League victory with a 25-12, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 showing against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Skylin Picard had 10 kills for the triumphant Wildcats (6-7, 5-7). Leiloni Ellenwood had 19 assists.
Clearwater Valley dropped to 7-11 overall and 1-10 in league play.
JV — Lapwai def. Clearwater Valley.
Pirates crush Cardinals
POMEROY — Host Pomeroy rolled to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-22 Southeast 1B League win over Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.
The Pirates (7-3, 6-3) enjoyed standout performances from Taylor Gilbert (10 kills, six aces), Olivia Cooper (10 digs, five aces) and Haven Kimble (15-for-15 serving, six aces, 13 assists).
Maniacs manage Bulldogs
GRANGEVILLE — Visiting Orofino battled to a four-set victory over the Bulldogs in a 3A Central Idaho League contest to widen the gap for second place in the league.
The scoreline read 25-19, 28-30, 25-17, 25-18 in favor of the Maniacs (9-2, 5-2).
Orofino was boosted by Rilee Diffin’s 18 digs and 16 kills. Kennedy Coleman had 29 digs, and Rachael Province fired seven aces.
Grangeville dropped to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in league play.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino 25-18, 20-25, 15-13.
Bengal win streak snapped
COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Lewiston suffered a 25-16, 25-23, 25-22 defeat to Coeur d’Alene, ending an 11-match winning streak for the Bengals.
Senior outside hitter Addy McKarcher showed “resilience and leadership ability,” according to coach Halle White, as she provided 14 kills and nine digs in the losing effort for Lewiston (16-4).
Eagles humble Hounds
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman was unable to deal West Valley of Spokane Valley its first defeat of the season in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Greyhounds (5-7, 3-3) suffered a four-set defeat for which set scores were not available at press time.
Jasmyne Washington (11 kills, three blocks, two aces), Camber Wolfe (28 assists) and Kate Armstrong (17 digs) led the losing effort for Pullman. This was the second time in the season the Eagles topped the Hounds, with the first match having gone five sets on Sept. 17.
Panthers bow to Broncos
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Traveling Asotin suffered a 25-18, 25-9, 25-15 Northeast 2B League defeat to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Kelsey Thummel made 13 digs for the Panthers (2-10, 0-6) in the losing effort.
Eagles fall in four
PULLMAN — Host Pullman Christian suffered a four-set Mountain Christian League defeat to Spokane Classical Christian.
The final scoreline read 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21 in favor of the visitors.
The Eagles were led by freshman Elizabeth Fitzgerald with 11 kills as they slipped to 7-5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
North Central 3, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE — Visiting Clarkston fell to North Central of Spokane in a 6-5 tiebreaking shootout to conclude a 2A Greater Spokane League match that had remained deadlocked through two overtime periods.
All-time Bantam scoreleader Rebecca Skinner converted both of her team’s goals in this contest. Clarkston (6-5, 3-4) outshot the host Wolfpack 17-6, but was substantially less opportune on the day.
Clarkston 0 2 0 0—2
North Central 0 2 0 1—3
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 59th.
North Central — Pearl Wicks, 65th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 78th.
North Central — Wicks, 82nd.
Shootout — North Central 6, Clarkston 5.
Shots — Clarkston 17, North Central 6. Saves — Clarkston: 4; North Central: 14.
West Valley 8, Pullman 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a clash of the last two teams left unbeaten in 2A Greater Spokane League play, traveling Pullman was dealt a crushing defeat by West Valley of Spokane Valley.
The Greyhounds drop to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in league, while the Eagles rise to 9-0-1 and 6-0.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston 3, Lakeland 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bengals extended their season with a win over the Hawks of Rathdrum in a district tournament loser-out game.
Kyle Wicks got Lewiston on the board off a penalty kick. Wes Jungert also scored in the first half for the Bengals (3-9-3).
After Lakeland (3-7-5) tied it up again, Kesh Palmer kicked the game-winning Bengal goal midway through the second half.
Lewiston will travel to Sandpoint to play the Bulldogs at noon on Saturday.
A complete box was not available.
Lewiston 2 1—3
Lakeland 1 1—2
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Renner titles for Cougs
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State junior Sam Renner totaled a 2-under-par 203 to capture his second tournament title in as many weeks with a three-stroke Oregon State Invitational victory at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
As a team, the Cougars finished seventh after a final-round score of 7-over 291, giving WSU a three-round score of 11-over 863. UC Irvine captured the team title at 4-under 848, two strokes better than host Oregon State and six strokes ahead of Boise State.
For the second straight week, Renner came from behind to capture the title. He posted a final-round score of 2-under 69 to earn a three-shot win over Oregon State’s Rylan Johnson, the 36-hole leader. After beginning the round with bogeys on two of the first three holes, Renner found his groove over the next 10 holes, recording five birdies to get to 2-under with five holes remaining.
For the Vandals, Dalton Dean tied for eighth to lead a 10th-place team effort.
Team scores — 1. UC Irvine, 848; 2. Oregon State, 850; 3. Boise State, 854; 4. Kansas City, 855; T5. Utah Valley, 860; T5. Gonzaga. 860; 7. Washington State, 863; 8. Seattle U, 869; 9. CSU-Fullerton, 871; 10. Idaho, 873; 11. Tarleton State, 877; 12. High Point, 880.
Medalist — Sam Renner, WSU, 203.
Other WSU individuals — T36. Jakob Chicoyne, 219; T50. Ben Borgida, 222; T50. Dylan Burcham, 222.
Idaho individuals — T8. Dalton Dean, 212; T27. Samuel Johnson, 217; T50. Matt McGann, 222; T54. Joe Sykes, 223.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
LC’s Caruso makes top five
BILLINGS, Mont. — Five Warriors finished inside the top 10 — including sophomore Chase Caruso, who tied for fourth — as Lewis-Clark State took second in the Briarwood Shootout at Briarwood Golf Club.
Caruso shot an 8-over 80 in her final round to finish at 161 overall. Giulia Belfontali finished one stroke behind her teammate after a final round score of 80.
Isabella Barquet had the best round of the week for any Warrior golfer with a 4-over 76 on Tuesday and she finished in a tie for seventh place at 163. Dallis Shockey shot a round of 80 to tie Barquet overall.
Freshman Jane Barry finished 10th with a final round score of 83 and a tournament score of 166.
LC State shot a two-round team score of 645 and finished 18 strokes behind winner Montana State-Billings.
“A better day today,” LCSC coach Zach Anderson said. “From start to end, the women fought hard. Very proud of the battle they showed on this tough track. Chase had a solid event. I am extremely proud of her and her development thus far during her time as a Warrior.”
Team scores — 1. Montana State-Billings 309—627; 2. LC State 316—645; 3. Mary 337—686; 4. South Dakota M&T 335—693; 5. Montana State-Billings (B) 341—712.
Individual leaders — Orraya Tipasathien, Montana State-Billings 71—150.
LC State individuals — T4. Chase Caruso 80—161; 6. Giulia Belfontali 80—162; T7. Isabella Barquet 76—163; T7. Dallis Shockey 80—163; 10. Jane Barry 83—166.
Other LC State individuals — Natalia Gomez 79 —169.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
WSU’s Revitt named swimmer of the week
Washington State freshman Darcy Revitt was named the Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
In the Cougars’ season-opening meet at the Fresno State Invite last weekend, Revitt won a pair of individual races, helped WSU to a relay win, and recorded a program top-10 time along the way as she kicked off her collegiate career.
Revitt’s mark of 22.94 seconds was the seventh-fastest 50-yard freestyle time in program history.