AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Crawford runs to district title

AREA ROUNDUP
ATHOL, Idaho — Cora Crawford of Moscow won a Class 5A girls district title with a time of 20 minutes, 8.5 seconds on the 5-kilometer course Thursday at Farragut State Park.
She was followed by Lewiston’s Addisyn Storm in third place with a mark of 20:45.59, and then another Bear in Anna Lynn at 21:11.17.
On the boys side, Ethan Fenley posted an individual third-place finish with a time of 16:46.75 to lead the Bears to second place in team scoring. Teammate Orion McClory was just behind him with a fourth-place 16:48.69, followed by Lewiston’s Lucas Clements at 16:57.95.
Sandpoint won both the boys and girls team titles.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 37; 2. Moscow 50; 3. Lakeland 50; 4. Lewiston 86.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Jack Lovin, Sand, 16:39.63; 2. Frank McCarthy, Lak, 16:40.83; 3. Ethan Fenley, Mos, 16:46.75; 4. Orion McClory, Mos, 16:48.69; 5. Lucas Clements, Lew, 16:57.95; 6. Paul Kent, Sand, 17:04.79; 7. Parker Sterling, Lak, 17:05.14; 8. Kai Budensiek, Sand, 17:05.58; 9. Wyatt Lemon, Sand, 17:08.26; 10. Charlie Mattila, Lak, 17:18.84.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 44; 2. Lakeland 44; 3. Moscow 54; 4. Lewiston 96.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Cora Crawford, Mos, 20:08.05; 2. Addisyn Storm, Lew, 20:45.59; 3. Anna Lynn, Mos, 21:11.17; 4. Maddison Chapple, Lak, 21:15.59; 5. Elizabeth Storms, Sand, 21:15.99; 6. Gracie Maltby, Sand, 21:16.33; 7. Sapphie Ruelle, Lak, 21:31.35; 8. Bristol Burnside, Lak, 21:35.68; 9. Piper Peterson, Lak, 21:39.90; 10. Delaney Barron, Sand, 21:43.87.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Clarkston 2, Pullman 1, 2OT
On senior night for Clarkston girls soccer, the host Bantams upset Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman 2-1 in double overtime at Adams Field on Thursday.
Senior and all-time program score-leader Rebecca Skinner completed both goals for Clarkston (9-5, 6-5) — the first late in regulation on a penalty kick, and the second in overtime off an assist from Emma Aceveda. Sidney Johnson scored for Pullman (11-4, 8-3) at the tail end of regulation to force the overtime period.
The result avenged a 3-2 defeat inflicted on the Bantams by the Hounds on Oct. 1.
Pullman 0 1 0 0—1
Clarkston 0 1 0 1—2
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 74th.
Pullman — Sidney Johnson, 80th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Emma Aceveda), 89th.
Shots — Pullman 10, Clarkston 11. Saves — Pullman 9; Clarkston 9.
Lewiston 5, Wood River 0
AMMON, Idaho — Five different Bengals scored as Lewiston quickly adjusted to a 4,000-foot increase in elevation relative to its home field, shutting out Wood River of Hailey in a first-round Idaho Class 5A state tournament match held at Hillcrest High School.
Brynn Wimer’s goal in the seventh minute of play off a corner kick from Lizzy Roy “really fired the team up” and helped Lewiston (16-4) gain confidence as it settled in at State, according to coach Scott Wimer. Roy and Trinity Bonebrake each registered one goal plus one assist.
Lewiston next faces Pocatello today at noon Pacific.
Wood River 0 0—0
Lewiston 2 3—5
Lewiston — Brynn Wimer (Lizzy Roy), 7th.
Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake, 35th.
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Bonebrake), 56th.
Lewiston — Bonebrake (Harper Haynes), 61st.
Lewiston — Roy, 66th.
Shots — Lewiston 27, Wood River 5. Saves — Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 1, Wood River: unknown 10.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Wood River 2, Moscow 0
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Playing their Idaho Class 5A state tournament opener, the Bears gave up one goal in each half and failed to get on the board themselves against Wood River of Hailey.
Moscow (5-10-1) returns to action in consolation play facing Sandpoint today at 10 a.m. Pacific in what will be a rematch of last week’s district tournament final.
Wood River 1 1—2
Moscow 0 0—0
Wood River — Owen Walker, 28th.
Wood River — Hayden Gvozdas, 45th.
Shots — Wood River 7, Moscow 3. Saves — Wood River 0; Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pirates sailing to State
In a 2A district tournament state play-in match at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center, Prairie of Cottonwood swept Potlatch, closing things out 25-22 in the third to punch its first ticket to State in six years.
The running theme was 15 as Lexi Schumacher (15 kills), Kaylie Lockett (15-for-15 serving) and Tamden Pecarovich (15 assists) led the Pirates (17-10) to victory.
The Loggers finish their season with a record of 18-7. Prairie will return to action for the Idaho Class 2A state tournament on Thursday through Saturday of next week at Jerome High School.
A complete scoreline was not available due to a staff error.
Bengals, Hawks split
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Kicking off a best two-of-three Class 5A district tournament championship series with a doubleheader, visiting Lewiston pulled off a five-set victory over Lakeland of Rathdrum before falling in four for a split.
The Bengals took the first match with a scoreline of 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11, while the Hawks prevailed 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19 in the second.
Having dropped both regular-season meetings with the hosts, the Bengals (18-8) “went in mindfully trying to play as a team together” and showed “determination and resilience” while “also having a ton of fun” in the course of turning the tables, according to coach Halle White. She attributed the reversal in the day’s second match to a drop in energy for Lewiston after the Herculean effort of pulling out the opener.
Addy McKarcher (33 kills, four blocks), Brooke Bernal (38 digs) and Emery McKarcher (61 assists, 16 digs, seven kills) were among the day’s stat leaders for Lewiston in what White called a very “spread out” team performance.
Lewiston visits Lakeland again for a rubber match on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the district title and a berth to State on the line.
Hounds bite Bantams
Host Clarkston suffered a senior night defeat to 2A Greater Spokane League foe Pullman.
The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 in favor of the Greyhounds (11-6, 8-3).
Pullman was led by Jasmyne Washington (15 kills, three blocks), Camber Wolfe (32 assists, five aces) and Katy Armsrtong (15 digs). For the Bantams (6-10, 5-5), Hayley Barnea had a team-high 19 assists along with two aces, while Reese De Groot delivered a well-rounded performance with seven kills, eight digs and two aces.
Pirates bring down Eagles
POMEROY — On senior night at Pomeroy, the host Pirates defeated Southeast 1B League Wheat Division foe St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.
Playing her final career regular-season home match with Pomeroy (10-5, 9-5), Taylor Gilbert had one of several perfect serving performances for her team, going 11-for-11 with three aces. Fellow senior Isabella Field was also honored.
Pomeroy was also paced by Sadie Klaveano (14-for-14 serving, three aces, six kills), Hollie Van Vogt (15-for-15 serving, five aces) and Olivia Cooper (14 digs).
The Pirates begin district tournament play on Monday, with details to be announced.
Vikings fall in five
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse pushed host Oakesdale to a fifth set, but came up short of inflicting the Nighthawks’ first Southeast 1B League defeat of the season.
The Vikings sunk to 12-2 on the season and 9-2 in league play.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Colfax 32, Davenport 0
COLFAX — Senior John Largent ran in three touchdowns to head up a senior night shutout for the host Bulldogs against Northeast 2B League foe Davenport.
Colfax (6-2, 5-1) notched one touchdown in each of the first three quarters and two in the fourth.
“Special for our seniors, sending them out the right way in their last guaranteed game,” Colfax coach David Cofer said. “Really appreciate our kids and community for fully investing.”
Davenport 0 0 0 0— 0
Colfax 6 8 6 12—32
Colfax — John Largent 10 run (kick failed).
Colfax — Largent 4 run (Ryker Reed run).
Colfax — Reed 36 run (kick failed).
Colfax — Zach Cooper pass from Reed (kick failed).
Colfax — Largent 42 run (kick failed).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Vandals swept by Lumberjacks
MOSCOW — Northern Arizona swept host Idaho by matching set scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-19 in a Big Sky Conference match at Memorial Gym.
Ada Isik made 13 digs and Miya Carmichael supplied 26 assists for the Vandals (1-18, 0-8), who suffered their 12th consecutive defeat.