AREA ROUNDUP

IDAHO FALLS — In an Idaho Class 5A state boys soccer tournament consolation match held at Bonneville High School on Friday that went from a scoreless stalemate through the first half to a slugfest in the second, the Moscow Bears mounted a late rally to overcome Sandpoint 3-2.

The victory was the Bears’ first against the Bulldogs since 2019. It avenged three defeats Moscow (6-10-1) had suffered against Sandpoint (10-7-2) this season alone, including in last week’s district final. This was also Moscow’s highest-scoring effort of the season to date.

Sandpoint had what might have appeared to be a stranglehold on the match after a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes of action following intermission. Connor Horne moved the scoreboard in the Bears’ direction for the first time to start the comeback in the 64th minute, then Ty Kindelspire and Jonas Mordhorst scored on a pair of free kicks over the next 10 minutes of play to achieve the winning edge.

Moscow earned a spot in today’s consolation final against Century (Pocatello) at 9 a.m. Pacific.

Complete statistics were not available.

Moscow 0 3—3

Sandpoint 0 2—2

Sandpoint — Unknown, 52nd.

Sandpoint — Unknown, 59th.

Moscow — Connor Horne, 64th.

Moscow — Ty Kindelspire, 67th.

Moscow — Jonas Mordhorst, 73rd.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Pocatello 5, Lewiston 0

AMMON, Idaho — The Bengals dropped their Idaho Class 5A state tournament semifinal contest to Pocatello at Hillcrest High School.

Lewiston (16-5) will face Middleton in the third-place game at noon today.

A box score was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Logos 52, Potlatch 6

MOSCOW — The Knights of Moscow clinched the Class 2A Whitepine League regular-season title with a blitz of visiting Potlatch, closing out a second consecutive unbeaten league run.

Logos (8-1, 8-0) benefited from five touchdowns passing and one rushing courtesy of Seamus Wilson, who totaled 396 yards of combined offense. Hunter Redmon recorded the lone touchdown for Potlatch (5-4, 3-4).

“I told the boys after the game, I’m really proud of them for that fact we were able to do two seasons in a row undefeated in the Whitepine,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “That’s a big accomplishment.”

The Knights now await the state playoff bracket, in which Holloway anticipates they will receive a top-two seed.

Potlatch 0 0 0 6— 6

Logos 6 22 24 0—52

Logos — Ole Sundlie 2 run (pass failed).

Logos — Seamus Wilson 21 run (Sundlie run).

Logos — Ryan Daniels 44 pass from Wilson (Asaph Grieser run).

Logos — Lucius Comis 18 pass from Wilson (run failed).

Logos — Daniels 40 pass from Wilson (Wilson run).

Logos — Dominic Porras 17 pass from Wilson (Sundlie run).

Logos — Gunnar Holloway 9 pass from Wilson (Grieser run).

Potlatch — Hunter Redmon 1 run (run failed).

Kendrick 52, Prairie 20

COTTONWOOD — After a tight opening half, visiting Kendrick shut Prairie of Cottonwood out post-intermission to return to its winning ways in a 2A Whitepine League regular-season finale.

Maddox Kirkland passed 18-for-25 with three touchdowns for the victorious Tigers (7-1, 6-1). Sawyer Hewett rushed and received for one touchdown apiece before going out with an injury mid-game, then Xavier Carpenter stepped in with two more rushing touchdowns in the latter stages.

Dylan Uhlenkott ran in two of the day’s three touchdowns for the beaten Pirates (6-3, 5-2).

Kendrick finishes second in league and will receive a state playoff berth, while Prairie awaits news of its possible postseason fortunes.

Kendrick 16 8 8 20—52

Prairie 14 6 0 0—20

Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 17 pass from Maddox Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter pass from Kirkland).

Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 72 kickoff return (pass failed).

Kendrick — Hewett 52 run (Ralli Roetcisoender pass from Kirkland).

Prairie — Matthew Wemhoff 56 interception return (Chris Schumacher pass from Levi McElroy).

Kendrick — Safety.

Kendrick — Cade Silflow 14 pass from Kirkland (run failed).

Prairie — Uhlenkott 45 run (run failed).

Kendrick — Carpenter 13 run (Kolt Koepp pass from Kirkland).

Kendrick — Koepp 17 pass from Kirkland (Kirkland run).

Kendrick — Carpenter 43 run (pass failed).

Kendrick — Orion Stewart 1 run (pass failed).

Deary 42, Genesee 20

DEARY — The Mustangs locked up the 1A Whitepine League title with a win against the visiting Bulldogs.

Deary (4-4, 3-0) was led by quarterback Jarrett Keen, who had 14 rushes for 133 yards along with 102 passing yards and five total touchdowns.

TJ Beyer had 97 rushing yards and a score. For Genesee (3-5, 1-2), Jackson Banks passed for all three touchdowns, connecting with Vince Crowley on two of them.

“Ran the ball pretty well,” Deary coach Tim Olson said. “Our line did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage.”

Genesee 8 6 0 6—20

Deary 0 22 6 14—42

Genesee — Conrad Seubert 5 pass from Jackson Banks (Cameron Holmes run).

Deary — TJ Beyer 18 run (Beyer run).

Deary — Jarrett Keen 6 run (Beyer run).

Deary — Keen 1 run (run failed).

Genesee — Vince Crowley 19 pass from Banks (run failed).

Deary — Gabe Johnston 14 pass from Keen (run failed).

Deary — Nolan Hubbard 14 pass from Keen (run failed).

Deary — Keen 6 run (Aiden Capps pass from Keen).

Genesee — Crowley 19 pass from Banks (pass failed).

Pomeroy 84, Dayton 30

DAYTON, Wash. — After a close start, unbeaten Pomeroy took command with a run of 48 consecutive points en route to victory over Southeast 1B League foe Dayton.

Jett Slusser rushed 10 times for 190 yards and five touchdowns, then later passed to Kyzer Herres for another to lead the Pirates (7-0, 5-0). Herres added another two rushing touchdowns to Pomeroy’s ledger.

The Pirates will close out their regular season on the road this coming Friday with the league title at stake in a showdown against fellow standout Liberty Christian of Richland.

Pomeroy 28 32 16 8—84

Dayton 18 0 6 6—30

Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 47 run (conversion failed).

Dayton — Denver Hutchens 55 pass from Jordan McCowen (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 75 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 32 run (Slusser run).

Dayton — McCowen 2 run (conversion failed).

Dayton — Hutchens 13 pass from McCowen (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 8 run (Boone Schmidt pass from Slusser).

Pomeroy — Slusser 25 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 65 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 45 run (Herres run).

Pomeroy — Herres 6 run (Herres run).

Pomeroy — Herres 70 kickoff return (Reisinger run).

Dayton — McCowen 5 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Herres 49 pass from Slusser (Kaleb Miller pass from Slusser).

Dayton — Dylan Brown 70 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Rory McKeirnan 53 run (Vinne Vecchio run).

Asotin 48, LRSWK 28

ASOTIN — The host Panthers remained undefeated with a 20-point victory over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus in Northeast 2B League competition.

Asotin (8-0, 5-0) had 417 yards rushing as a team. Peter Eggleston led the way with 146 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Colt Kelley had 131 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Cody Ells rushed for 121 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run.