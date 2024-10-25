AREA ROUNDUP
IDAHO FALLS — In an Idaho Class 5A state boys soccer tournament consolation match held at Bonneville High School on Friday that went from a scoreless stalemate through the first half to a slugfest in the second, the Moscow Bears mounted a late rally to overcome Sandpoint 3-2.
The victory was the Bears’ first against the Bulldogs since 2019. It avenged three defeats Moscow (6-10-1) had suffered against Sandpoint (10-7-2) this season alone, including in last week’s district final. This was also Moscow’s highest-scoring effort of the season to date.
Sandpoint had what might have appeared to be a stranglehold on the match after a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes of action following intermission. Connor Horne moved the scoreboard in the Bears’ direction for the first time to start the comeback in the 64th minute, then Ty Kindelspire and Jonas Mordhorst scored on a pair of free kicks over the next 10 minutes of play to achieve the winning edge.
Moscow earned a spot in today’s consolation final against Century (Pocatello) at 9 a.m. Pacific.
Complete statistics were not available.
Moscow 0 3—3
Sandpoint 0 2—2
Sandpoint — Unknown, 52nd.
Sandpoint — Unknown, 59th.
Moscow — Connor Horne, 64th.
Moscow — Ty Kindelspire, 67th.
Moscow — Jonas Mordhorst, 73rd.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pocatello 5, Lewiston 0
AMMON, Idaho — The Bengals dropped their Idaho Class 5A state tournament semifinal contest to Pocatello at Hillcrest High School.
Lewiston (16-5) will face Middleton in the third-place game at noon today.
A box score was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Logos 52, Potlatch 6
MOSCOW — The Knights of Moscow clinched the Class 2A Whitepine League regular-season title with a blitz of visiting Potlatch, closing out a second consecutive unbeaten league run.
Logos (8-1, 8-0) benefited from five touchdowns passing and one rushing courtesy of Seamus Wilson, who totaled 396 yards of combined offense. Hunter Redmon recorded the lone touchdown for Potlatch (5-4, 3-4).
“I told the boys after the game, I’m really proud of them for that fact we were able to do two seasons in a row undefeated in the Whitepine,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “That’s a big accomplishment.”
The Knights now await the state playoff bracket, in which Holloway anticipates they will receive a top-two seed.
Potlatch 0 0 0 6— 6
Logos 6 22 24 0—52
Logos — Ole Sundlie 2 run (pass failed).
Logos — Seamus Wilson 21 run (Sundlie run).
Logos — Ryan Daniels 44 pass from Wilson (Asaph Grieser run).
Logos — Lucius Comis 18 pass from Wilson (run failed).
Logos — Daniels 40 pass from Wilson (Wilson run).
Logos — Dominic Porras 17 pass from Wilson (Sundlie run).
Logos — Gunnar Holloway 9 pass from Wilson (Grieser run).
Potlatch — Hunter Redmon 1 run (run failed).
Kendrick 52, Prairie 20
COTTONWOOD — After a tight opening half, visiting Kendrick shut Prairie of Cottonwood out post-intermission to return to its winning ways in a 2A Whitepine League regular-season finale.
Maddox Kirkland passed 18-for-25 with three touchdowns for the victorious Tigers (7-1, 6-1). Sawyer Hewett rushed and received for one touchdown apiece before going out with an injury mid-game, then Xavier Carpenter stepped in with two more rushing touchdowns in the latter stages.
Dylan Uhlenkott ran in two of the day’s three touchdowns for the beaten Pirates (6-3, 5-2).
Kendrick finishes second in league and will receive a state playoff berth, while Prairie awaits news of its possible postseason fortunes.
Kendrick 16 8 8 20—52
Prairie 14 6 0 0—20
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 17 pass from Maddox Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter pass from Kirkland).
Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 72 kickoff return (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 52 run (Ralli Roetcisoender pass from Kirkland).
Prairie — Matthew Wemhoff 56 interception return (Chris Schumacher pass from Levi McElroy).
Kendrick — Safety.
Kendrick — Cade Silflow 14 pass from Kirkland (run failed).
Prairie — Uhlenkott 45 run (run failed).
Kendrick — Carpenter 13 run (Kolt Koepp pass from Kirkland).
Kendrick — Koepp 17 pass from Kirkland (Kirkland run).
Kendrick — Carpenter 43 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Orion Stewart 1 run (pass failed).
Deary 42, Genesee 20
DEARY — The Mustangs locked up the 1A Whitepine League title with a win against the visiting Bulldogs.
Deary (4-4, 3-0) was led by quarterback Jarrett Keen, who had 14 rushes for 133 yards along with 102 passing yards and five total touchdowns.
TJ Beyer had 97 rushing yards and a score. For Genesee (3-5, 1-2), Jackson Banks passed for all three touchdowns, connecting with Vince Crowley on two of them.
“Ran the ball pretty well,” Deary coach Tim Olson said. “Our line did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Genesee 8 6 0 6—20
Deary 0 22 6 14—42
Genesee — Conrad Seubert 5 pass from Jackson Banks (Cameron Holmes run).
Deary — TJ Beyer 18 run (Beyer run).
Deary — Jarrett Keen 6 run (Beyer run).
Deary — Keen 1 run (run failed).
Genesee — Vince Crowley 19 pass from Banks (run failed).
Deary — Gabe Johnston 14 pass from Keen (run failed).
Deary — Nolan Hubbard 14 pass from Keen (run failed).
Deary — Keen 6 run (Aiden Capps pass from Keen).
Genesee — Crowley 19 pass from Banks (pass failed).
Pomeroy 84, Dayton 30
DAYTON, Wash. — After a close start, unbeaten Pomeroy took command with a run of 48 consecutive points en route to victory over Southeast 1B League foe Dayton.
Jett Slusser rushed 10 times for 190 yards and five touchdowns, then later passed to Kyzer Herres for another to lead the Pirates (7-0, 5-0). Herres added another two rushing touchdowns to Pomeroy’s ledger.
The Pirates will close out their regular season on the road this coming Friday with the league title at stake in a showdown against fellow standout Liberty Christian of Richland.
Pomeroy 28 32 16 8—84
Dayton 18 0 6 6—30
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 47 run (conversion failed).
Dayton — Denver Hutchens 55 pass from Jordan McCowen (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 75 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 32 run (Slusser run).
Dayton — McCowen 2 run (conversion failed).
Dayton — Hutchens 13 pass from McCowen (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 8 run (Boone Schmidt pass from Slusser).
Pomeroy — Slusser 25 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 65 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 45 run (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Herres 6 run (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Herres 70 kickoff return (Reisinger run).
Dayton — McCowen 5 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Herres 49 pass from Slusser (Kaleb Miller pass from Slusser).
Dayton — Dylan Brown 70 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Rory McKeirnan 53 run (Vinne Vecchio run).
Asotin 48, LRSWK 28
ASOTIN — The host Panthers remained undefeated with a 20-point victory over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus in Northeast 2B League competition.
Asotin (8-0, 5-0) had 417 yards rushing as a team. Peter Eggleston led the way with 146 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Colt Kelley had 131 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Cody Ells rushed for 121 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers will face Northwest Christian of Colbert at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Gonzaga Prep to conclude their regular season.
LRSWK 6 6 8 8 —28
Asotin 20 14 7 7—48
Asotin — Peter Eggleston 14 pass from Cody Ells (Morgan Bunch kick).
Asotin — Ells 47 run (kick failed).
LRSWK — Brody Boness 1 run (kick failed).
Asotin — Colt Kelley 49 run (Bunch kick).
Asotin — Ells 6 run (Bunch kick).
LRSWK — Boness 14 run (run failed).
Asotin — Eggleston 2 run (Bunch kick).
Asotin — Ells 58 run (Bunch kick).
LRSWK — Carson Kubik 8 pass from Cameron Boness (Kubik pass from C. Boness).
Asotin — Eggleston 10 run (Bunch kick).
LRSWK — B. Boness 3 pass from C. Boness (B. Boness run).
Kamiah 46, Lapwai 0
LAPWAI — Dave Kludt had four passing touchdowns and rushed for another as the Kubs shut out the Wildcats in a 2A Whitepine League contest.
Kludt was 9-of-16 passing for 175 yards for Kamiah (6-3, 4-3). Matthew Oatman scored on a pair of 50-yard touchdown receptions.
Everett Oatman had six carries for 127 yards and a touchdown and led the team with 11 tackles.
“Thought it was a good overall team effort,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Team played with good energy, fired up tonight.”
Lapwai concluded its season 2-7 overall and 1-6 in league play.
Kamiah 16 24 6 0—0
Lapwai 0 0 0 0—0
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 24 pass from Dave Kludt (Kludt run).
Kamiah — Matthew Oatman 50 pass from Kludt (Logan Keen pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Todd Roberts 12 pass from Kludt (Lawson Landmark pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Kludt 3 run (Kludt run).
Kamiah — M. Oatman 50 pass from Kludt (Roberts pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — E. Oatman 60 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse 48, Tekoa-Rosalia 6
PALOUSE — Lane Collier rushed 11 times for 168 yards and five touchdowns to spearhead a Southeast 1B League victory for the host Vikings over Tekoa-Rosalia.
Garfield-Palouse (4-4, 3-2) enjoyed another seven rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown from Kaleb Kelnhofer.
“(We) ran the ball,” said Gar-Pal coach Willy Woltering. “That’s almost all we did. ... Our linebackers tackled, I think, better than they have all year.”
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 0 0 6— 6
Garfield-Palouse 26 16 6 0—48
Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 26 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 31 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Kaleb Kelnhofer 12 run (Bryce Pfaff run).
Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 12 pass from Pfaff (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 12 run (Landon Orr pass from Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 12 run (Orr pass from Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Cooper Wells 10 run (pass failed).
Tekoa-Rosalia — Soren Braun 17 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley 50, Troy 18
KOOSKIA — After an 0-7 start to its season, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia closed things out with back-to-back wins, topping visiting Troy in its 2A Whitepine League finale.
The Rams finish out 2-7 overall and 2-5 in league, while the Trojans are 1-8 and 0-7.
Complete information was not available.
Lakeland 35, Lewiston 14
The Bengals went scoreless in the middle quarters en route to a 5A Inland Empire League defeat against visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum at the P1FCU Sports Complex to conclude their regular season.
Jeremy Yoder passed to Austin Topp and Drew Alldredge to achieve the day’s two touchdowns for the Bengals (5-4, 1-1).
Complete information was not available.
Lakeland 7 6 14 8—35
Lewiston 7 0 0 7—14
Nampa Christian 22, Grangeville 6
NAMPA, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville fell to Nampa Christian in a nonleague game.
The Bulldogs slipped to 6-3 on the season.
Complete information was not available.
St. Maries 48, Orofino 24
ST. MARIES, Idaho — Visiting Orofino concluded its season with a 3A Intermountain League defeat against St. Maries.
The Maniacs went 1-7 overall and 0-4 in league.
Complete information was not available.
Council 64, Salmon River 26
RIGGINS — The Savages dropped their season finale to Council in a 1A Long Pin Conference game.
Salmon River will finish the season 3-5 overall and 1-4 in league play.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Knights sweep Districts
Logos runners John Henry Crapuchettes and Emma Darrah won Class 2A district titles at the LC State Cross Country Course on Thursday.
Crapuchettes won with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 15 seconds — 37 seconds ahead of second-place runner Manuel Mendez of Timberline (Weippe).
Darrah won by 40 seconds with a time of 20:36. Teammate Claire Farley finished in second place.
Logos won both the boys and girls team titles.
Boys
Team scores — 1. Logos 21; 2. Genesee 74; 3. Prairie 81; 4. Nezperce 105; 5. Troy 106; 6. Potlatch 114.
Top 10 individuals — 1. John Henry Crapuchettes, Log. 16:15; 2. Manuel Mendez, Timberline 16:52; 3. Bear Lopez, Log. 16:53; 4. Ben Farr, Gen. 17:08; 5. Ethan Bremer, Log. 17:32; 6. Westin Caven, Clark Fork 17:47; 7. Phineas Fitch, Pra. 17:53; 8. Ryle Grauke, Log. 18:03; 9. Benjamin Jones, Troy 18:08; 10. Finnegan O’Donnell, Kamiah 18:08.
Girls
Team scores — 1. Logos 28; 2. Prairie 37; 3. Potlatch 57.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Emma Darrah, Log. 20:36; 2. Claire Farley, Log. 21:16; 3. Nya Bonner, Tim. 22:19; 4. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley 22:34; 5. Evelyn Gehring, Pra. 22:41; 6. Ava Ginn, Log. 23:12; 7. Kelsee Hunt, Kam. 23:26; 8. Leilani Ortega, Tim. 23:45; 9. Ella McLeod, Pra. 23:46; 10. Reagan Brannan, Pra. 24:20.
Grangeville girls dominate Districts
PINEHURST, Idaho — Callie Howe of Grangeville led the way with an individual first-place finish as her team swept the top four spots to secure a 3A girls district title in a race held Thursday at Pinehurst Golf Course.
Howe’s time of 22 minutes, 23 seconds on the 5-kilometer course put her just shy of 30 seconds ahead of teammate Elizabeth Walsh, who was closely followed by Alexis King and Kylie Rasmussen for the 1-2-3-4 showing.
On the boys side, Grangeville took second as a team behind a runner-up finish from AJ Rose in 17:21.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Grangeville 17; 2. Priest River 38.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Callie Howe, Gra, 22:23; 2. Elizabeth Walsh, Gra, 22:52; 3. Alexis King, Gra, 22:54; 4. Kylie Rasmussen, Gra, 22:58; 5. Alannah McLaimtaig, PR, 23:22; 6. Kylee Swoboda, PR, 23:40; 7. Kacee Evans, Gra, 23:42; 8. Capri White, PR, 23:51; 9. Kyla White, PR, 10. Haley Braae, PR, 27:23.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kellogg 25; 2. Grangeville 51; 3. Priest River 53.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Brayden Lamanna, PR, 16:10; 2. AJ Rose, Gra, 17:21; 3. Nolan Harju, Kel, 17:33; 4. Ryken White, Kel, 18:03; 5. Alex Cassidy, Kel, 18:19; 6. Buck Coe, Kel, 18:30; 7. Davin Harju, Kel, 18:37; 8. Tevyn Baldus, Gra, 19:10; 9. Daniel Gunkle, PR, 19:12; 10. Shadrach Creswell, Kel, 19:34.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors sweep to conference win
Lewis-Clark State dominated every statistical category as it swept Multnomah 25-15, 25-9, 25-19 in Cascade Conference play at the P1FCU Activity Center.
LC State (12-10, 9-8) dealt 10 service aces and held the Lions to a .000 attack percentage.
Esther Kailiponi tied a career-high with four aces to lead the Warriors. Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the match with 10 kills on a .310 attack percentage, and LC State hit .213 as a team.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho 79, Lewis-Clark State 49
MOSCOW — In an exhibition held at ICCU Arena, the host Vandals soundly outpointed area nonconference foe Lewis-Clark State.
Sisters and fellow Clarkston alumni Ashlyn and Kendall Wallace found themselves on opposing sides in this encounter, with Ashlyn playing for the Vandals and Kendall for the Warriors. Sitara Byrd of LCSC led all scorers with 23 points.
A box score was not available.