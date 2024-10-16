AREA ROUNDUP

Fourth-place girls finisher Cora Crawford of Moscow was the highest-placing overall area individual while twins Brendan and Kieran Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse led area boys in the Inland Empire Championships meet held at the Lewis-Clark State cross country trail on Saturday.

Moscow took third place in team scoring on both the boys and girls sides, while Gar-Pal was fifth in the boys event and sixth among girls teams.

Crawford’s 5-kilometer time of 18:59 was a personal best, as were Brendan Snekvik’s eighth-place 16:07 and Kieran Snekvik’s ninth-place 16:20. Also posting top-10 finishes were the Moscow girls’ Anna Lynn and Lewiston boys’ Lucas Clements.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 61; 2. Enterprise 101; 3. Moscow 106; 4. McCall-Donnelly 106; 5. Garfield-Palouse 122; 6. Ridgevue 130; 7. Lewiston 130; 8. Kellogg 201; 9. Asotin 238; 10. Clarkston 239; 11. Bonners Ferry 284; 12. Deer Park 295; 13. Colton 299.

Top 10 individuals — 1. Jack Tobin, Bishop Kelly, 15:21; 2. Jett Leavitt, Enterprise, 15:34; 3. Brayden Lamanna, Priest River, 15:42; 4. Hayden Smith, Rockland, 15:43; 5. Charlie Speirs, McCall-Donnelly, 15:49; 6. Isaac Edwards, Bishop Kelly, 15:54; 7. Jacob Mascheroni, McCall-Donnelly, 16:04; 8. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 16:07; 9. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 16:20; 10. Lucas Clements, Lewiston, 16:24.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. Enterprise 37; 2. Bishop Kelly 69; 3. Moscow 103; 4. Bonners Ferry 108; 5. McCall-Donnelly 139; 6. Garfield-Palouse 140; 7. Ridgevue 161; 8. Lewiston 173; 9. Deer Park 224.

Crapuchettes leads Knights’ charge

RICHLAND, Wash. — John Henry Crapuchettes led Logos of Moscow to a third-place team showing with a second-place individual time of 17:00.63 in the small-school race at the Richland Invitational meet held at Carmichael Middle School.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Bear boys take fourth at State

BURLEY, Idaho — Led by Chase Lovell with a sixth-place individual showing, the Moscow boys finished fourth in team scoring in the Idaho 5A state meet.

Lovell shot 73 on Day 2, shaving two strokes off his performance in the first round to total 148 and climb four spots on the leaderboard. The Bears posted a team total of 650, a single stroke behind third-place finisher Mountain Home and 69 behind overall winner Bishop Kelly of Boise.

On the girls side, Lewiston came in ninth, headed up by Cora Lott in a tie for 32nd place at 201.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLManiacs sweep Lumberjacks

ST. MARIES — Rilee Diffin piled up 15 kills and Orofino swept St. Maries 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 in a Central Idaho League match.

Livia Johnson added 24 assists for the Maniacs, who ended their reuglar season at 11-2 overall and 6-2 in league play.

Orofino will get nearly a week off before beginning district play on Friday in Kellogg.

Rams punish Patriots

COTTONWOOD — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia overcame St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in a nonleague four-set battle.

The scoreline read 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15 after the host Patriots (5-7) made a mid-match rally that did not last.

Jada Schilling had 12 kills and Jayleigh Wellard put up 22 digs for the victorious Rams (8-11).

Bulldogs subdue Spartans

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Grangeville concluded its 3A Central Idaho League season with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 win over Priest River.

Adalei Lefebvre (22 kills, five digs) and Addie Vanderwall (25 assists, 11 digs) led the way for the victorious Bulldogs (9-8, 4-4).

Grangeville secured the third seed for the 3A district tournament to be held next weekend.

JV — Grangeville def. Priest River.

Bulldogs make run at Liberty tourney

SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax posted a 3-2 overall record in abbreviated best-of-three set matches and took second place in the silver bracket at the Liberty Tournament.

In pool play, the Bulldogs defeated Oakesdale and Okanogan, but lost to Wilbur-Creston. They topped Newport of Bellevue to start off their silver bracket campaign, then dropped a three-setter to host Liberty of Spangle in the final.

Leaders on the day for Colfax included Ava Swan (71 kills, 30 digs, 11 blocks), Brenna Gilchrist 31 digs, 18 kills, eight aces) and Cianna Gibb (101 assists, 34 digs).

Bengals drop a pair

POST FALLS, Idaho — Lewiston suffered back-to-back road defeats, falling in straight sets to Post Falls and in four to Mt. Spokane.

The Bengals slip to 16-7 on the season and 3-5 in Inland Empire League play.

Complete information was not available.

Wildcats win in four

PRESCOTT, Wash. — Colton picked up a four-set nonleague victory over Prescott.

The Wildcats moved to 5-8 on the season.

Complete information was not available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERLewiston 7, Lakeland 1

Lewiston stormed past Lakeland in a district tournament game at Walker Field.

Avery Lathen recorded two goals and Myla Mee added a “monstrous” goal and two assists for the Bengals (14-3). Lakeland’s season ended at 8-7-1.

Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said Mee did a bit of everything for the Bengals as she also had multiple defensive saves, including one where the goalie ended up outside of the box and Mee was the last line of defense.

Next up, the Bengals will host Sandpoint in the district championship at 3 p.m. Wednesday back at Walker Field.

“Overall, our team played fanstastic and we’re looking forward to meeting Sandpoint,” Wimer said.

Lewiston 5 2—7

Lakeland 0 1—1

Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake (Avery Lathen), 2nd.

Lewiston — Lathen (Myla Mee), 4th.

Lewiston — Ava Steele (Mee), 12th.

Lewiston — Madison Bruce (Bonebrake), 22nd.

Lewiston — Lathen (Jessa Hartwig), 31st.

Lewiston — Lizzy Roy (Hartwig), 41st.

Lakeland — Natalie Rose, 58th.

Lewiston — Myla Mee.

Shots — Lewiston 26; Lakeland 3. Saves — Lewiston: Taylor Musser 2; Lakeland: unkown 14.

Sandpoint 2, Moscow 0

MOSCOW — In 5A district tournament play, the host Bears suffered a shutout defeat to Sandpoint.

Moscow tallied a season record of 8-6-1.

Complete information was not available.

Sandpoint 0 2—2

Moscow 0 0—0

Bonners Ferry 2, Grangeville 1

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville fell to 4A Intermountain League foe Bonners Ferry.

The Bulldogs drop to 5-5-1 overall and 4-4-1 in league.

Complete information was not available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Moscow 2, Post Falls 1 (OT)

POST FALLS, Idaho — Yazid Saad clinched the victory in a 5-4 tiebreaking shootout and Moscow defeated Post Falls to reach the 5A district tournament final.

Jonas Mordhorst put the Bears (4-8-2) up early, only for the Trojans (5-8-3) to tie it up in the final 10 minutes of regulation. An overtime period went scoreless, and the shootout was deadlocked at 4-4 before a Post Falls player blinked and Saad capitalized.

Moscow goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft notched six saves and made the opening kick of the shootout.

“It was rather an ugly game, but the players ground it out and really dug deep to get the result,” Moscow coach Caleb Brooks said.

Moscow returns to action in the district title match at Sandpoint on Tuesday.

Moscow 1 0 0 1—2

Post Falls 0 1 0 0—1

Moscow — Jonas Mordhorst, eighth.

Post Falls — Giovanni Carlino, 72nd.

Shots — Moscow 8, Post Falls 7. Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 6; Post Falls: Unknown 2.

Orofino 4, Timberlake 2

OROFINO — The Maniacs celebrated senior night with a win over Timberlake in a 4A intermountain League game.