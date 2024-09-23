AREA ROUNDUP

Six Bengals and two Bears were named to the 5A All-Inland Empire League girls soccer team, it was announced.

Lewiston coach Scott Wimer was named the league’s coach of the year after he led the Bengals to a school-record 17 wins.

Bengal seniors Myla Mee, Eva Steele and Asia Roberts were named to the team. They were joined by juniors Trinity Bonebrake and Brynn Wimer and sophomore Avery Lathen.

Bears freshman Hazel Stevens was awarded newcomer of the year.

Junior Addison Lassen and sophomore Mattea Nuhn of Moscow were named to the all-league team.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

East Valley 3, Clarkston 2

SPOKANE — The Bantams scored first, but dropped a 2A Greater Spokane League contest to East Valley.

Rebecca Skinner got the scoring started for Clarkston (9-6, 6-6) in the 11th minute.

The Knights (8-6, 5-6) scored three consecutive times before Skinner found the back of the net again in the 79th minute.

Clarkston 1 1—2

East Valley 1 2—3

Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 11th.

East Valley — Hayden Anderson, 33rd.

East Valley — Hannah Rasmussen, 50th.

East Valley — Anderson, 76th.

Clarkston — Skinner, 79th.

Shots — Clarkston 8; East Valley 16.

Saves — Clarkston: Daniella Lucas 8; East Valley: Embree Kirby 6.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Clarkston handles Knights