AREA ROUNDUP: Hayley McNeal of Potlatch wins at North Idaho Rumble

AREA ROUNDUP

COEUR D’ALENE — Joely Slyter of Lewiston took first at girls 114 pounds, Coen Roberts finished second at boys 132 and teammate Mason Faling was third at 150 in the North Idaho Rumble wrestling tournament held over the weekend at Coeur d’Alene High School.

As a team, the Bengals took fourth from a field of 29 teams.

For Potlatch, Hayley McNeal won the 145 girls bracket and teammate Shelby Prather was second at 126.

Eian Schwecke of Moscow took second place at boys 126 pounds.

Lapwai’s Ciel Sattler was third at girls 145.

BOYS

Team scores (top 10) — 1. Post Falls 349.5, 2. Coeur d’Alene 258, 3. Lakeland 175.5, 4. Lewiston 149.5, 5. Caldwell 125.5, 6. Timberlake 115, 7. Lake City 103, 8. Mountain Home 65.5, 9. Moscow 47.5, 10. Bonners Ferry 37.

GIRLS

Team scores (top 10) — 1. Sandpoint 178, 2. Post Falls 142.5, 3. University 135.5, 4. Kuna 118.5, 5. Vallivue 93.5, 6. Potlatch 84, 7. Lewiston 66.5, 8. Hanford 65, 9. Lake City 55, 10. Mountain Home 55.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lapwai 63, Orofino 20

LAPWAI — The Wildcats celebrated senior night with a resounding victory over the Maniacs in a nonleague game Monday.

Senior Amasone George led the way with 20 points on a night that Lapwai (17-3) also honored Charlize Kipp and Andrea Domebo.

George and teammate Skylin Picard (17 points) each drilled five 3-pointers on the night.

Paige Deyo had nine points for Orofino (5-13).

OROFINO (5-13)

Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 1-2 1, Sierra Tondevold 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 4 1-1 9, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 2 0-0 5, Livia Johnson 1 1-6 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 3-11 20.

LAPWAI (17-3)

Charlize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 2, Amasone George 6 3-4 20, Skylin Picard 6 0-0 17, Andrea Domebo 2 0-0 4, Lois Oatman 2 0-0 4, Cavell Samuels 1 0-0 2, Junee Picard 1 0-0 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 3-4 63.

Orofino 0 10 5 5—20

Lapwai 20 22 8 13—63

3-point goals — Beardin, George 5, S. Picard 5, Bisbee 2.

Deary 34, Troy 28

TROY — The balanced Mustangs received 10 points each from Madelyn Proctor and Kaylee Wood in a nonleague win against the Trojans.

Karmen Griffin added seven points and 10 rebounds for Deary, which improved to 14-4.

Troy (4-15) was led by Tessa Stoner with 18 points.

DEARY (14-4)

Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 4 2-4 10, Kaylee Wood 3 4-5 10, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 3 1-2 7, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 0 7-10 7, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 14-23 34.

TROY (4-15)

Jenny Webb 2 3-4 7, Clara Chamberlin 1 1-1 3, Tessa Stoner 7 3-4 18, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-9 28.

Deary 9 7 10 8—34

Troy 0 14 9 5—28

3-point goals — Stoner.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL