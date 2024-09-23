AREA ROUNDUP: Hayley McNeal of Potlatch wins at North Idaho Rumble

AREA ROUNDUP
COEUR D’ALENE — Joely Slyter of Lewiston took first at girls 114 pounds, Coen Roberts finished second at boys 132 and teammate Mason Faling was third at 150 in the North Idaho Rumble wrestling tournament held over the weekend at Coeur d’Alene High School.
As a team, the Bengals took fourth from a field of 29 teams.
For Potlatch, Hayley McNeal won the 145 girls bracket and teammate Shelby Prather was second at 126.
Eian Schwecke of Moscow took second place at boys 126 pounds.
Lapwai’s Ciel Sattler was third at girls 145.
BOYS
Team scores (top 10) — 1. Post Falls 349.5, 2. Coeur d’Alene 258, 3. Lakeland 175.5, 4. Lewiston 149.5, 5. Caldwell 125.5, 6. Timberlake 115, 7. Lake City 103, 8. Mountain Home 65.5, 9. Moscow 47.5, 10. Bonners Ferry 37.
GIRLS
Team scores (top 10) — 1. Sandpoint 178, 2. Post Falls 142.5, 3. University 135.5, 4. Kuna 118.5, 5. Vallivue 93.5, 6. Potlatch 84, 7. Lewiston 66.5, 8. Hanford 65, 9. Lake City 55, 10. Mountain Home 55.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lapwai 63, Orofino 20
LAPWAI — The Wildcats celebrated senior night with a resounding victory over the Maniacs in a nonleague game Monday.
Senior Amasone George led the way with 20 points on a night that Lapwai (17-3) also honored Charlize Kipp and Andrea Domebo.
George and teammate Skylin Picard (17 points) each drilled five 3-pointers on the night.
Paige Deyo had nine points for Orofino (5-13).
OROFINO (5-13)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 1-2 1, Sierra Tondevold 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 4 1-1 9, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 2 0-0 5, Livia Johnson 1 1-6 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 3-11 20.
LAPWAI (17-3)
Charlize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 2, Amasone George 6 3-4 20, Skylin Picard 6 0-0 17, Andrea Domebo 2 0-0 4, Lois Oatman 2 0-0 4, Cavell Samuels 1 0-0 2, Junee Picard 1 0-0 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 3-4 63.
Orofino 0 10 5 5—20
Lapwai 20 22 8 13—63
3-point goals — Beardin, George 5, S. Picard 5, Bisbee 2.
Deary 34, Troy 28
TROY — The balanced Mustangs received 10 points each from Madelyn Proctor and Kaylee Wood in a nonleague win against the Trojans.
Karmen Griffin added seven points and 10 rebounds for Deary, which improved to 14-4.
Troy (4-15) was led by Tessa Stoner with 18 points.
DEARY (14-4)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 4 2-4 10, Kaylee Wood 3 4-5 10, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 3 1-2 7, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 0 7-10 7, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 14-23 34.
TROY (4-15)
Jenny Webb 2 3-4 7, Clara Chamberlin 1 1-1 3, Tessa Stoner 7 3-4 18, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-9 28.
Deary 9 7 10 8—34
Troy 0 14 9 5—28
3-point goals — Stoner.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kamiah 71, Grangeville 42
GRANGEVILLE — Dave Kludt spearheaded the Kubs’ victorious effort with 22 points in a nonleague victory against the Bulldogs.
Matthew Oatman (13 points) joined him in double figures for Kamiah (15-0).
Tate Thacker hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 for Grangeville (4-13).
KAMIAH (15-0)
Todd Roberts 1 0-0 2, Jaydon Crowe 3 0-0 8, Jack Engledow 2 0-0 6, Matthew Oatman 5 2-3 13, Everett Oatman 4 1-2 9, Dave Kludt 9 1-2 22, Rylan Skinner 1 0-0 2, Lawson Landmark 3 1-1 7, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wimer 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-8 71.
GRANGEVILLE (4-13)
Carson Astle 2 3-7 7, Tate Schumacher 2 0-0 5, Tate Thacker 5 5-5 19, McCoy Stamper 1 0-2 2, Joe Wood 2 0-0 6, Will Told 1 0-0 2, Troy Long 0 0-0 0, Gage Smith 0 1-2 1, Gavin Blewett 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-18 42.
Kamiah 18 21 22 10—71
Grangeville 15 11 5 11—42
3-point goals — Kludt 3, Crowe 2, Engeldow 2, M. Oatman, Thacker 4, Wood 2, Schumacher.
JV — Kamiah 62, Grangeville 30.
Troy 60, Deary 43
TROY — Connor Wilson compiled 18 points, Braddock Buchanan added 15 and the Trojans dispatched the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
Wilson also tallied seven rebounds and three assists. Buchanan scored 12 of his points in the third quarter alone to help Troy (5-10) build a sizable advantage.
Deary (8-8) was paced by Wyatt Vincent (13 points) and TJ Beyer (12).
DEARY (8-8)
TJ Beyer 4 0-0 12, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 4-4 13, Nolan Hubbard 2 1-1 6, Jacob Mechling 2 0-0 5, Blake Clark 2 1-3 5, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-9 43.
TROY (5-10)
Wade Moser 2 0-0 4, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 8, Connor Wilson 9 0-1 18, Braddock Buchanan 6 0-0 15, Makhi Durrett 4 0-2 10, Jayden Mason 2 0-0 5, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 0-3 60.
Deary 5 14 12 12—43
Troy 17 8 21 14—60
3-point goals — Beyer 4, Vincent 3, Hubbard, Mechling, Buchanan 3, Holden 2, Durrett 2, Mason.
JV — Troy 45, Deary 36.
Genesee 51, Clearwater Valley 43
GENESEE — The Bulldogs handed the visiting Rams of Kooskia their first 1A Whitepine League defeat with a nine-point victory.
Noah Bollman poured in 19 points and Joshua Ketchesson reached double figures for the third straight game with 12 for Genesee (6-11, 5-6).
Harvey Wellard (16 points) and Hyson Scott (15) supplied most of the points for Clearwater Valley (9-5, 9-1), which was limited to two points in the fourth quarter.
“We just had good pressure defense on them throughout the whole game,” Genesee coach Tyler Bollman said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (9-5, 9-1)
Harvey Wellard 6 2-2 16, Hyson Scott 6 2-7 15, Matthew Louwien 2 0-0 6, Joshua Gardner 0 0-0 0, Timuni Moses 3 0-0 6, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 43.
GENESEE (6-11, 5-6)
Vince Crowley 2 0-0 4, Noah Bollman 7 3-3 19, Jackson Banks 4 2-2 10, Kalitri Hubbard 2 2-2 6, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 4 3-3 12. Totals 19 10-10 51.
Clearwater Valley 9 13 19 2—43
Genesee 15 19 6 11—51
3-point goals — Wellard 2, Louwien 2, Scott, Bollman 2, Ketcheson.