AREA ROUNDUP: Bears headed to State in boys soccer

AREA ROUNDUP
In a regional crossover contest held at Lewiston High School’s P1FCU Sports Complex, the Moscow boys soccer team shut out southern foe Nampa for a berth to State, winning 1-0 on Saturday.
Yazid Saad found the net off an assist from Leo Laborie-Jessup in the 43rd minute of play for the goal that would extend the team’s season. Goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft notched two saves in his fourth shutout of the season for the Bears (6-9-1).
Moscow returns to action this Thursday through Saturday in the Idaho Class 5A state championships at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls.
Moscow 0 1—1
Nampa 0 0—0
Moscow — Yazid Saad (Leo Laborie-Jessup), 43rd.
Shots — Moscow 14, Nampa 3. Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 2; Nampa: Unknown 4.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Grangeville clinches title
KELLOGG, Idaho — Rallying after a slow start in its Class 3A district tournament final at Kellogg High School, Grangeville topped Priest River to clinch the title and a berth to State.
The 10-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12 victory was the fifth straight for the Bulldogs (13-8).
“We’ve been a team that’s bounced back this year,” Grangeville coach Kelcey Edwards said. “I wasn’t worried about (the loss of the first set) at all. ... They did what they wanted to do. They qualified for State today.”
Adalei Lefebvre had a strong double-double of 18 kills and 15 digs to lead the way, while Addie Vanderwall offered up 33 assists and Madalyn Green served 12-for-12 while chipping in seven kills.
In loser-out play, Orofino made a rally from two sets down to top host Kellogg, then took down Priest River in three to keep its season alive.
The Maniacs pulled out the first match 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-12, 15-13 before posting a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 scoreline against the Spartans.
“I had to tell the girls just to dig deep and find a way,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said of the Kellogg win. “We weren’t done yet.”
Rachael Province and Rilee Diffin totaled 28 kills apiece over the course of the day, while Livia Johnson provided 57 assists and Kennedy Coleman notched 61 digs and five aces.
Grangeville will next compete at the Idaho Class 3A state tournament at the Memorial Gym in Moscow on Oct. 31-Nov. 2. The Maniacs (15-6) return to action this coming Saturday facing a Boise-area team to be determined in a state play-in game at Grangeville.
Trojans on the march in 2A district tournament
Top seed Troy began its 2A district volleyball tournament run with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 win over Kendrick at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.
Tessa Stoner (21 kills) and Nicole Hunter (20-for-20 serving, four aces) spearheaded the win for the unbeaten Trojans (23-0).
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Potlatch delivered a 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 result against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia. Emma Patten (13 assists) and Aubree Lisher (13 digs) made key contributions for the victorious Loggers (17-5).
Meanwhile, Prairie of Cottonwood (13-7) recorded a 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15 scoreline against Lapwai (7-10), and Kamiah (15-10) prevailed in a 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 decision over Logos of Moscow (7-17).
The tournament continues on Monday back at the Activity Center, with Troy taking on Prairie at 6 p.m. and Potlatch meeting Kamiah at 7:30 in championship bracket action.
Genesee in 1A district tourney driver’s seat
After enjoying a bye through the opening round, the top-seeded Genesee Bulldogs kicked off their 1A district tournament campaign with a dominant 25-16, 25-8, 25-10 showing against Timberline of Weippe at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.
Chloe Grieser (12 kills), Alia Wareham (5 aces) and Sydney Banks (11 digs) were among the stat leaders in the victorious effort for Genesee (21-4).
On the other side of the double-elimination bracket, St. John Bosco of Cottonwood overcame Highland of Craigmont 26-24, 25-19, 25-15, then posted a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 win against Deary. Julia Wassmuth (eight kills, nine assists) was a key leader for the Patriots (8-12).
Nezperce (7-8) started its tournament dropping a five-setter to Timberline (9-16), with the Spartans prevailing 25-22, 22-25, 8-25, 25-14, 15-12. On a marathon day of volleyball for the Nighthawks, they rebounded with a 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9 loser-out victory against Deary (10-8).
Genesee next faces St. John Bosco on Monday at 6 p.m. in winner’s bracket competition back at the Activity Center, while Nezperce and Timberline will contest a rematch in loser-out play at 7:30.
Panthers fall to Eagles
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Asotin got a set, but ultimately fell in a nonleague contest on the road against St. John Endicott/LaCrosse.
The scoreline read 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-13 in favor of the home team.
Kelsey Thummel led Asotin (2-10) with 13 digs, six kills and five aces.
Bulldogs drop a pair
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Traveling Colfax lost back-to-back matches against nonleague foes Chelan and Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls, Wash.) in an event held at Freeman High School.
The Bulldogs dropped the first match 25-17, 25-18, 25-14. They got a set against Lakeside, but ultimately lost 26-24, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17.
Ava Swan (18 kills), Brenna Gilchrist (41 assists) and Avery Andrus (17 digs) were statistical leaders for Colfax (6-12).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Deary 40, Lewis County 14
DEARY — Nolan Hubbard totaled 193 yards of offense and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs in a 1A Whitepine League win over the visiting Eagles.
Jacob Mechling received for two touchdowns and Jacob Mechling caught and ran for one apiece. Deary coach Tim Olson praised the efforts of Aiden Capps, TJ Beyer and Dawson Bovard in the backfield to help the team move to 3-4 on the season and 2-0 in league.
“Defensively, I thought we had our most complete game,” Olson said.
Jace Cronce ran in both touchdowns for Lewis County (1-5, 0-2).
Lewis County 0 0 8 6—14
Deary 14 6 6 14—40
Deary — Nolan Hubbard 53 pass from Jarrett Keen (Jacob Mechling pass from Keen).
Deary — Mechling 51 pass from Hubbard (pass failed).
Deary — Hubbard 21 pass from Keen (pass failed).
Deary — TJ Beyer 3 run (pass failed).
Lewis County — Jace Cronce 11 run (Slater Kuther run).
Deary — Mechling 6 pass from Keen (Beyer run).
Lewis County — Cronce 62 kickoff return (run failed).
Deary — Aiden Capps 73 run (pass failed).
Bonners Ferry 41, Orofino 0
OROFINO — The host Maniacs were on the wrong end of a nonleague shutout against Bonners Ferry.
Orofino drops to 1-6 on the season with the result.
Bonners Ferry 13 22 0 6—41
Orofino 0 0 0 0— 0
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs fall in four
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Visiting Washington State suffered a 27-25, 11-25, 25-12, 25-19 West Coast Conference defeat against San Diego State.
Katy Ryan led the Cougs (11-6, 6-2) on offense with 15 kills along with seven blocks on a .278 hitting day. Lucie Blažková added 11 kills and three blocks, while Breccan Scheck had nine blocks and two kills.
In a complete showing, WSU setter Italia Bernal dished out 33 assists while tallying 14 digs, two aces, two blocks and two kills.
Washington State led the way 43-42 in total kills, but San Diego State (13-5, 5-3) played the slightly cleaner match, committing 22 errors to the Cougs’ 26.
Warriors swept by Owls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State dropped its third consecutive match in a 26-24, 25-19, 25-17 Cascade Conference loss to Oregon Tech.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors (14-10, 7-9) with 17 kills. Abbey Neff added 17 assists. Esther Kailiponi added a double-double with 10 digs and 10 assists.
Vandals go down in three
MOSCOW — Idaho suffered its 11th consecutive defeat, going down to in-state rival Idaho State by a scoreline of 25-13, 25-20, 25-17.
The Vandals (1-17, 0-7 Big Sky Conference) were led by Miya Carmichael (27 assists, six digs) and Taylor Brickey (12 kills, one block).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Cougs open season
SPOKANE — Washington State scored wins in the Flight 1 varsity four and Flight 2 varsity eight events as it opened its rowing season at the Head of the Spokane event.
Hannah Elliott, Jess Horrigan, Savannah Sennott and Natalie Spring powered the varsity four win in a time of 19 minutes, 22 seconds under the guidance of coxswain Tiger Lily Brim.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Cougs reign in tri-meet
DENVER, Colo. — Washington State topped Denver 186.5-113.5 and the U.S. Air Force Academy 190-104 in a three-team meet, capping off a road trip for the Cougs.
Juniors Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren won three events apiece for WSU, which improved to 4-0 in team dual competition.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Cougs perform at pre-Nationals
MADISON, Wisc. — Washington State’s Zenah Cheptoo ran a second-place individual 6-kilometer time of 20:11.7 to lead the Cougar women to first place in team scoring for the B race at the NCAA pre-Nationals.
On the men’s side, Evans Kurui made his own B-race second-place showing with an 8K finish in 23:37.4, helping the Cougs take fifth from a 25-team field.
Vandals, Warriors, Cougs raCe at LC Invite
The Idaho women took second in team scoring and the men were third as the Vandals concluded their regular season running at the LC State Invitational on the LCSC course in the Lewiston Orchards.
Maya Kobylanski headed up the Vandal women with an individual fifth-place 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 13 seconds. Her compatriot Sam Fulbright earned the same placement on the men’s side, completing the 8K course in 24:11.
For host Lewis-Clark State, the men were fifth as a team and the women enjoyed a freshman 5-kilometer record from Damaris Kibiwot.
Carter Gordon paced the Warrior men at 19th place with an 8K 24:49. Kibiwot’s 18:04 5K was good for 31st place as she led the LCSC women to eighth overall.
A contingent from Washington State also competed. The Cougars claimed fourth place in women’s team scoring behind a 10th-place 17:31 from Maya Nichols, and sixth among men, headed up by Jacob Easton in 24:57.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Eastern Washington 38; 2. Gonzaga 72; 3. Idaho 84; 4. Idaho State 92; 5. Lewis-Clark State 108; 6. Washington State 135; 7. Montana 150; 8. Montana Western 249.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Boise State 31; 2. Idaho 59; 3. Eastern Washington 69; 4. Washington State 111; 5. Gonzaga 115; 6. Idaho State 123; 7. Montana 198; 8. Lewis-Clark State 208; 9. Montana Western 283.