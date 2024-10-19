AREA ROUNDUP: Bears headed to State in boys soccer

AREA ROUNDUP

In a regional crossover contest held at Lewiston High School’s P1FCU Sports Complex, the Moscow boys soccer team shut out southern foe Nampa for a berth to State, winning 1-0 on Saturday.

Yazid Saad found the net off an assist from Leo Laborie-Jessup in the 43rd minute of play for the goal that would extend the team’s season. Goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft notched two saves in his fourth shutout of the season for the Bears (6-9-1).

Moscow returns to action this Thursday through Saturday in the Idaho Class 5A state championships at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Grangeville clinches title

KELLOGG, Idaho — Rallying after a slow start in its Class 3A district tournament final at Kellogg High School, Grangeville topped Priest River to clinch the title and a berth to State.

The 10-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12 victory was the fifth straight for the Bulldogs (13-8).

“We’ve been a team that’s bounced back this year,” Grangeville coach Kelcey Edwards said. “I wasn’t worried about (the loss of the first set) at all. ... They did what they wanted to do. They qualified for State today.”

Adalei Lefebvre had a strong double-double of 18 kills and 15 digs to lead the way, while Addie Vanderwall offered up 33 assists and Madalyn Green served 12-for-12 while chipping in seven kills.

In loser-out play, Orofino made a rally from two sets down to top host Kellogg, then took down Priest River in three to keep its season alive.

The Maniacs pulled out the first match 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-12, 15-13 before posting a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 scoreline against the Spartans.

“I had to tell the girls just to dig deep and find a way,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said of the Kellogg win. “We weren’t done yet.”

Rachael Province and Rilee Diffin totaled 28 kills apiece over the course of the day, while Livia Johnson provided 57 assists and Kennedy Coleman notched 61 digs and five aces.

Grangeville will next compete at the Idaho Class 3A state tournament at the Memorial Gym in Moscow on Oct. 31-Nov. 2. The Maniacs (15-6) return to action this coming Saturday facing a Boise-area team to be determined in a state play-in game at Grangeville.

Trojans on the march in 2A district tournament

Top seed Troy began its 2A district volleyball tournament run with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 win over Kendrick at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.

Tessa Stoner (21 kills) and Nicole Hunter (20-for-20 serving, four aces) spearheaded the win for the unbeaten Trojans (23-0).

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Potlatch delivered a 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 result against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia. Emma Patten (13 assists) and Aubree Lisher (13 digs) made key contributions for the victorious Loggers (17-5).

Meanwhile, Prairie of Cottonwood (13-7) recorded a 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15 scoreline against Lapwai (7-10), and Kamiah (15-10) prevailed in a 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 decision over Logos of Moscow (7-17).

The tournament continues on Monday back at the Activity Center, with Troy taking on Prairie at 6 p.m. and Potlatch meeting Kamiah at 7:30 in championship bracket action.

Genesee in 1A district tourney driver’s seat

After enjoying a bye through the opening round, the top-seeded Genesee Bulldogs kicked off their 1A district tournament campaign with a dominant 25-16, 25-8, 25-10 showing against Timberline of Weippe at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.

Chloe Grieser (12 kills), Alia Wareham (5 aces) and Sydney Banks (11 digs) were among the stat leaders in the victorious effort for Genesee (21-4).

On the other side of the double-elimination bracket, St. John Bosco of Cottonwood overcame Highland of Craigmont 26-24, 25-19, 25-15, then posted a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 win against Deary. Julia Wassmuth (eight kills, nine assists) was a key leader for the Patriots (8-12).

Nezperce (7-8) started its tournament dropping a five-setter to Timberline (9-16), with the Spartans prevailing 25-22, 22-25, 8-25, 25-14, 15-12. On a marathon day of volleyball for the Nighthawks, they rebounded with a 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9 loser-out victory against Deary (10-8).

Genesee next faces St. John Bosco on Monday at 6 p.m. in winner’s bracket competition back at the Activity Center, while Nezperce and Timberline will contest a rematch in loser-out play at 7:30.

Panthers fall to Eagles

ST. JOHN, Wash. — Asotin got a set, but ultimately fell in a nonleague contest on the road against St. John Endicott/LaCrosse.

The scoreline read 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-13 in favor of the home team.

Kelsey Thummel led Asotin (2-10) with 13 digs, six kills and five aces.

Bulldogs drop a pair

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Traveling Colfax lost back-to-back matches against nonleague foes Chelan and Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls, Wash.) in an event held at Freeman High School.

The Bulldogs dropped the first match 25-17, 25-18, 25-14. They got a set against Lakeside, but ultimately lost 26-24, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17.

Ava Swan (18 kills), Brenna Gilchrist (41 assists) and Avery Andrus (17 digs) were statistical leaders for Colfax (6-12).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Deary 40, Lewis County 14

DEARY — Nolan Hubbard totaled 193 yards of offense and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs in a 1A Whitepine League win over the visiting Eagles.

Jacob Mechling received for two touchdowns and Jacob Mechling caught and ran for one apiece. Deary coach Tim Olson praised the efforts of Aiden Capps, TJ Beyer and Dawson Bovard in the backfield to help the team move to 3-4 on the season and 2-0 in league.

“Defensively, I thought we had our most complete game,” Olson said.

Jace Cronce ran in both touchdowns for Lewis County (1-5, 0-2).

