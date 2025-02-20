AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — Three area athletes made first-place showings in their divisions of the District I-II girls wrestling tournament held Wednesday at Bear Den.

From Lewiston, former state champion Joely Slyter titled at 114 pounds and Bria Miller did the same at 185, leading the Bengals to third place in team scoring.

Hayley McNeal topped the field at 152 for Potlatch, which finished fourth among teams.

Second-place individuals also qualified for State, while third-place finishers are eligible for possible wildcard bids.

The Idaho state girls wrestling championships will be held Feb. 28-March 1 at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello.

Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 241; 2. Post Falls 169.5; 3. Lewiston 108; 4. Potlatch 102; 5. Bonners Ferry 88.5; 6. Coeur d’Alene 62; 7. Lake City 60; 8. Timberlake 37; T9. Clearwater Valley 24; T9. Deary 24; 11. Lakeland 21; 12. Moscow 16; 13. Clark Fork 15; T14. Prairie 12; T14. Priest River 12; T16. Kellogg 8; T16. St. Maries 8; 18. Wallace 7.

Area state qualifiers

114 — Joely Slyter, Lewiston; Kooper Bugner, Lewiston.

132 — Shelby Prather, Potlatch.

138 — Jesse Rice, Clearwater Valley.

145 — Ciel Sattler, Deary.

152 — Hayley McNeal, Potlatch.

185 — Bria Miller, Lewiston; Tierney Prather, Potlatch.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Logos 68, Troy 43

MOSCOW — After a tight opening quarter, second-seeded Logos of Moscow took over before halftime en route to a victory against visiting Troy to start its 2A district tournament campaign.

Seamus Wilson put up 19 points to lead eight scorers for the Knights (14-8), who rank fifth in the latest Idaho Class 2A state media poll. Logos also enjoyed 16 points from Ryan Daniels and 12 courtesy of Lucius Comis.

Dominic Holden had a team-high 10 points for the Trojans (5-15), who will face Potlach in loser-out play at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lewiston High School.

In a game Logos coach Nate Wilson predicted is “going to be a battle for sure,” the Knights take on third seed Kendrick in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday, also at LHS.

TROY (5-15)

Wade Moser 2 1-1 5, Rowan Tyler 0 1-2 1, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 4 0-1 10, Connor Wilson 4 0-0 8, Braddock Buchanan 3 1-1 8, Makhi Durrett 2 1-6 6, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 1 3-5 5. Totals 15 7-16 43.

LOGOS (14-8)

Ryan Daniels 5 3-3 16, Seamus Wilson 8 2-2 19, Bo Whitling 1 0-0 3, Baxter Covington 3 2-2 9, Lucius Comis 6 0-0 12, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 1 0-0 3, Titus Jankovic 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 7-7 68.

Troy 14 10 6 13—43

Logos 15 23 15 15—68

3-point goals — Holden 2, Moser, Buchanan, Durrett, Daniels 3, Wilson, Whitling, Monjure, Covington.

Kendrick 51, Potlatch 44

KENDRICK — A 27-18 rebounding advantage was key as the host Tigers battled past Potlatch in 2A district tournament quarterfinal action, earning their eighth consecutive win after a 7-7 start to their season.

Ralli Roetcisoender tallied a team-high 18 points for Kendrick (15-7), while Hudson Kirkland added 10 points and nine rebounds. Chase and Everett Lovell had 13 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the way for the Loggers (9-12).

No. 3 Kendrick advances to meet No. 2 Logos of Moscow in the semifinals on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Lewiston High School, while Potlatch faces Troy in a loser-out game Saturday at 3 p.m., also at LHS.

POTLATCH (9-12)

Tyson Chambers 0 2-2 2, Chase Lovell 5 2-2 13, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 8 6-7 23, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brody Mitchell 2 1-2 6, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-13 44.

KENDRICK (15-7)

Maddox Kirkland 2 2-2 6, Cade Silflow 2 0-0 5, Ralli Roetcisoender 6 1-2 18, Kolt Koepp 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Cook 2 3-4 7, Hudson Kirkland 4 2-2 10. Totals 18 8-10 51.

Potlatch 14 6 14 10—44

Kendrick 11 16 13 11—51

3-point goals — C. Lovell, E. Lovell, Mitchell, Roetcisoender 5, Silflow, Koepp.

Lapwai 50, Prairie 49 (2OT)

LAPWAI — Leading by nine in the final two minutes of regulation in its 2A district tournament opener, Lapwai found itself in a dogfight when the Pirates of Cottonwood made a hat-trick of late 3-point goals to extend the game, but the host Wildcats ultimately prevailed in double overtime.

DaRon Wheeler made the final go-ahead basket for Lapwai (12-8) with nine seconds left in the second overtime period, capping off a season-best 10-point performance off the bench. Vincent Kipp (15 points) and Marcisio Noriega (12) were the Wildcats’ other double-digit offensive contributors.

Riley Shears of Prairie (11-9) led all scorers with 22 points.

“We ended the game with really good team defense,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, whose team withstood a final Pirate drive across the court to conclude the second overtime.

Fourth-seeded Lapwai meets No. 1 Kamiah in the semifinals on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School. Prairie will return to action in loser-out play on Monday at LHS against an opponent to be determined.

PRAIRIE (11-9)

Levi Gehring 3 2-2 9, Phil Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Briggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 3 3-5 9, Riley Shears 8 3-5 22, Matt Wemhoff 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 9-14 49.

LAPWAI (12-8)