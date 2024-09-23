Patriots on to State

COEUR D’ALENE — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood booked its first state volleyball berth in school history, rallying past Coeur du Christ for a state play-in victory at Coeur d’Alene High School.

The final scoreline read 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 in favor of the Patriots (10-14), who are “very excited” to go to State, according to coach Jamie Johnson.

A run of eight straight points serving from Rachel Sonnen helped St. John Bosco turn the tide early in the second set after her team dropped the first. Sarah Waters led the St. John Bosco offense with 21 kills.

The Patriots will return to action in the Idaho Class 1A state tournament this Thursday through Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

Bengals bow out

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lewiston was swept by host Lakeland of Rathdrum in the rubber match of a best-of-three Class 5A district title series.

The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-8, 25-19 for the Hawks (20-11), who put an end to the Bengals’ season.

“Bengals came out swinging, but unfortunately we weren’t able to connect and convert points today against Lakeland’s dominant offense,” Lewiston coach Halle White said. “I wish them luck at State.”

Avery Palmer (12 digs) and Jordynn Albright (eight kills, two blocks) led the ultimately losing effort for Lewiston (19-9).

Orofino drops state play-in

GRANGEVILLE — The Orofino Maniacs won a thrilling first set, but Nampa Christian rallied to the victory in a 3A state play-in match held at Grangeville High School.

The set scores were 27-29, 25-19, 25-19 and 26-24.

Orofino (13-4) was paced by Rilee Diffin with a 14-kill, 26-dig double-double. Kennedy Coleman added 25 digs and Paige Deyo totaled four blocks for the Maniacs, whose season ended with the defeat.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cougs sweep Zags

PULLMAN — Washington State recorded a season-best attack percentage of .409 and totaled 15 blocks on the day compared to three for Gonzaga in a straight-sets win at Bohler Gym.

The Cougs prevailed 25-18, 25-13, 25-10, moving to 12-6 overall and 7-2 in West Coast Conference play.

Katy Ryan led the offense, hitting at a .444 clip for nine kills to go with four blocks. Lucie Blažková finished with eight kills (.438), eight blocks and two aces, while Italia Bernal had 24 assists, five kills, two aces, two blocks and 12 digs.

Warriors whip Warner Pacific

Efficiency was the theme as Lewis-Clark State rolled past Warner Pacific (Ore.) with a scoreline of 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 at the P1FCU Activity Center.

In a match that lasted 67 minutes, LC State hit at a clip of .430 — the 10th-best attack percentage in program history. The Warriors held Warner Pacific to an attack percentage of -.047, the lowest for any of their opponents since 2021.

Middle blockers Missy Mortensen and Karissa Lindner were perfect with six kills on six swings apiece with no errors for the Warriors (13-10, 10-8), who had just six attack errors as a team on the night. Abbey Neff dealt 16 assists for LCSC, and Esther Kailiponi added 15.

Vandals drop conference match

MOSCOW — Idaho grew more competitive with each set, but suffered a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 defeat to Northern Colorado at Memorial Gym.

Taylor Brickey led the Vandals (1-19, 0-9 Big Sky Conference) with 13 kills, while Miya Carmicheal recorded 21 assists — her third consecutive 20-plus showing in the statistic.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Warriors fifth at Blazing Tiger Invite

CRETE, Neb. — No. 15 Lewis-Clark State closed out the regular season with a fifth-place showing from a 27-team field in the Blazing Tiger Classic.

Damaris Kibiwot continued her late-season momentum, finishing first for the Warriors with a 14th-place 6-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 29.995 seconds. Nezperce alum Grace Tiegs also made the top 25 for LC State, running a 23rd-place 22:49.439.

“Very pleased with our performance today,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said. “I was honestly a bit nervous going in, as I know we raced hard last week and had a short week with travel. That always seems to make you a little bit tired, so to come out and perform like we did today was a nice outcome for us. This should hopefully solidify us in the top 20 in the rankings based on who we beat.”

The Warriors next compete in the Cascade Conference Championships on Nov. 8 in Portland, Ore.

Team scores — 1. St. Mary (Kan.) 30; 2. College of Idaho 66; 3. Dordt 100; 4. Kansas Wesleyan 153; 5. Lewis-Clark State 206; 6. Benedictine (Kan.) 213; 7. Mount Mercy 271; 8. Evangel 276; 9. Doane 294; 10. St. Mary (Neb.) 307.

LCSC individuals — 14. Damaris Kibiwot, 22:29.995; 23. Grace Tiegs, 22:49.439; 52. Lily Bennett, 23:26.169; 67. Camille Ussher, 23:48.231; 71. Abigail Gorton, 23:51.712.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING

Cougs ford Head of American

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — Third-place showings in the Women’s Collegiate 2 and 4 events highlighted the day for Washington State as the Cougars wrapped up competition at the Head of the American on Lake Natoma.

Izabela Janecek and Freddy Todhunter teamed up for the Collegiate 2 finish, clocking in at 20 minutes, 15 seconds — 22.40 seconds behind the winning boat from Oregon State. The Cougs’ Poppy Montgomery, Abby Cady, Sarah Miller and Daniella Vicente rowed under the direction of coxswain Sara Torres for a Collegiate 4 mark of 20:36.50, finishing just under 45 seconds behind the winners from San Diego State at 19:51.90.

Washington State will wrap up its fall schedule at the Head of the Lake event on Sunday at Lake Washington in Seattle.