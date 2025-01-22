AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Greyhounds fielded five double-digit scorers against East Valley of Spokane Valley, pulling away 74-60 late for a decisive 2A Greater Spokane League win in boys basketball action Tuesday.
Pullman (10-4, 4-1) turned back a third-quarter rally from the Knights (2-11, 1-4). Gavyn Dealy (19 points), Vaughn Holstad (17), Cade Rogers (16), Daniel Kwon (12) and Brandon Brown (10) all made major contributions in the balanced effort for the Hounds.
PULLMAN (10-4, 5-1)
Gavyn Dealy 8 3-5 19, Cade Rogers 6 0-0 16, Daniel Kwon 6 0-0 12, Vaughn Holstad 6 2-4 17, Brandon Brown 2 4-4 10, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-13 74.
East Valley (2-11, 1-4)
Tyson Rigby 6 0-2 15, A. Eppson 1 2-4 5, Michael Martin 3 4-6 10, Mijay White 1 0-0 2, Gabriekl Martin 0 0-0 0, Josiah Tarry 0 0-0 0, Lucas Brogdan 0 0-0 0,Cuom Bly 0 0-0 0, Randy Flahunim 2 4-6 9, Malaki Nunn 6 5-5 19. Totals 19 15-23 60.
Pullman 29 20 10 16—74
East Valley 17 12 25 6—60
3-point goals — Rogers 4, Holstad 3, Brown 2, Rigby 3, Nunn 2, Eppson, Flahunim.
Lewiston 48, Lakeland 47
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Having trailed steadily since the early stages, the visiting Lewiston Bengals found what they needed to overcome the Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum 48-47 in Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball play on Tuesday.
Lewiston (13-1, 2-0) was down 27-20 at halftime and 39-34 through three quarters. Blaze Hepburn and Parker Bogar scored 10 points apiece to lead the Bengal offense, while Royce Fisher and Jordan Walker each added nine. In the fateful fourth quarter, Bogar hit a critical 3-point goal while Fisher scored four of hits points and Walker three.
“Our guys found a way to win on a night where we struggled to make a shot,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “Our mental toughness and attitude won us the game.”
LEWISTON (13-1, 2-0)
Dray Torpey 1 1-2 4, Royce Fisher 3 3-5 9, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 4 1-1 9, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 2, Brady Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Blaze Hepburn 3 2-2 10, Parker Bogar 4 0-0 10, Mason Way 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 48.
LAKELAND (7-7, 1-2)
Garrett Varner 0 1-2 1, Mason Hensley 1 0-0 2, Jaron Yager 0 2-2 2, Jake Larcher 1 2-2 4, Jace Taylor 1 2-3 4, Ben Roth 0 0-0 0, Peyton Hillman 1 4-4 6, Gabe Harris 3 2-2 8, Brayden Carrel 8 4-4 20. Totals 15 17-19 47.
Lewiston 11 9 14 14—48
Lakeland 13 14 12 8—47
3-point goals — Hepburn 2, Bogar 2, Torpey.
Deary 44, Genesee 41
GENESEE — A strong second quarter propelled Deary to a 1A Whitepine League victory over visiting Genesee.
Nolan Hubbard led the Mustangs (7-6, 7-3) to victory with 15 points, while Wyatt Vincent contributed another 10. Kalitri Hubbard of Genesee (4-8, 3-4) led all scorers with 17 points.
DEARY (7-6, 7-3)
TJ Beyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 4-9 10, Nolan Hubbard 4 3-6 15, Jacob Mechling 2 2-2 7, Blake Clark 2 1-4 5, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 10-21 44.
GENESEE (4-8, 3-4)
Vince Crowley 5 0-2 10, Noah Bollman 2 0-0 5, Jackson Banks 2 1-2 5, Kalitri Hubbard 7 2-4 17, Preston Cass 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-8 41.
Deary 7 18 13 6—44
Genesee 8 8 14 11—41
3-point goals — Hubbard 4, Beyer, Mechling, Bollman, Hubbard.
JV — Deary 22, Genesee 9 (one half).
Nezperce 50, Timberline 46
NEZPERCE — Trailing 23-17 through the first half, Nezperce stepped up its defense to overcome visiting Timberline of Weippe in 1A Whitepine League play.
Freshman Slater Kuther “decided to score almost everything he shot in the fourth,” according to coach Connor McLeod, en route to finishing with a game-high 22 points for the triumphant Nighthawks (8-4, 6-3). Brennan McLeod provided another 11 Nezperce points, while Korbin Christopherson led the Spartans (5-6, 5-5) with 19.
TIMBERLINE (5-6, 5-5)
Ares Mabberly 2 4-6 8, Clayton Hunter 2 2-4 6, Terrin Hueth 2 1-3 6, Korbin Christopherson 7 4-10 19, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 3 1-3 7. Totals 16 12-26 46.
NEZPERCE (8-4, 6-3)
Slater Kuther 8 4-5 22, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 2 0-0 4, Carter Williams 1 0-0 3, Brennan McLeod 4 3-5 11, Aiden McLeod 1 0-0 3, Zane Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-10 50.
Timberline 12 11 8 15—46
Nezperce 9 8 15 18—50
3-point goals — Hueth, Christopherson, Kuther 2, Williams, A. McLeod, Wilcox.
JV — Timberline 38, Nezperce 30.
Grangeville 58, Clearwater Valley 43
GRANGEVILLE — Tate Thacker amassed a statistical double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds as he spearheaded a nonleague win for Grangeville against visiting Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Tate Schumacher and Gage Smith added another 10 points apiece for the victorious Bulldogs (3-10), who trailed through the first half but raised their energy following intermission. Hyson Scott led the Rams (9-4) with 18 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (9-4)
Harvey Wellard 1 1-2 3, Hyson Scott 5 5-6 18, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Joshua Gardner 4 1-2 9, Timuni Moses 3 3-8 9, Cason Curtis 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 11-20 43.
GRANGEVILLE (3-10)
Carson Astle 1 1-2 3, Tate Schumacher 4 1-2 10, Tate Thacker 8 1-3 20, McCoy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Will Told 2 4-8 8, Troy Long 1 1-4 3, Gage Smith 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 8-19 58.
Clearwater Valley 12 11 15 5—43
Grangeville 11 8 24 15—58
3-point goals — Scott 3, Louwien, Thacker 3, Schumacher.
Pomeroy 60, Colton 30
COLTON — The visiting Pirates sailed past the Wildcats in Southeast 1B League play.
Pomeroy improved to 9-7 overall and 8-2 in league, while Colton fell to 2-14 and 1-8.
Pomeroy 14 20 9 17—60
Colton 7 4 14 5—30
St. John Bosco 35, Highland 27
CRAIGMONT — The Patriots used tough defense and a big fourth quarter to defeat the Huskies in a 1A Whitepine League contest.
St. John Bosco (2-12, 2-9) of Cottonwood held Highland (2-9, 0-8) of Craigmont to four points in three of the four quarters.
Cody Weckman (12 points, six steals) and Connor Nuxoll (seven points, nine rebounds) boosted the Patriots.
Rhett Crow had 13 points for Highland.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-12, 2-9)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 1 0-2 2, Tommy Rose 1 0-0 2, Cody Weckman 4 2-4 12, Henry Baldwin 2 0-0 4, Ignatius Parmentier 2 3-4 8, Nathan Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Connor Nuxoll 2 3-6 7. Totals 12 8-16 35.
HIGHLAND (2-9, 0-8)
Jackson Smith 1 0-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 4 1-2 9, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 6 1-2 13, Aiden Miller 1 1-2 3, Chaz Wiley 0 0-0 0, Ryan Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 27.
SJB 4 9 8 14—35
Highland 4 15 4 4—27
3-point goals — Weckman 2, I. Parmentier.
JV — St. John Bosco 28, Highland 10 (one half).
Lakeside 80, Potlatch 57
PLUMMER, Idaho — A blazing start from Lakeside of Plummer put Potlatch in a hole it never escaped en route to a nonleague loss.
Everett Lovell had a big game for the beaten Loggers (7-6), scoring 32 points.
POTLATCH (7-6)
Tyson Chambers 0 2-6 2, Chase Lovell 1 1-2 4, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 11 4-7 32, Jameson Morris 2 3-3 8, Brody Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Hunter Redmon 2 4-6 8. Totals 17 18-26 57.
LAKESIDE (8-4)
Hallah Peone 9 1-2 22, Furyous Louie 2 0-0 5, Lorrell Mitchell 6 0-0 12, Preston SpottedHorse 2 0-0 4, Tyson Charley 10 3-3 25, Jaydin Pluff 6 0-0 12, Braydon Greensky 0 0-0 0, Dredon Sines 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 4-5 80.
Potlatch 4 17 23 13—57
Lakeside 24 26 16 14—80
3-point goals — C. Lovell, E. Lovell 6, Morris, Peone 3, Louie, Charley 2.
JV — Potlatch def. Lakeside.
West Valley 62, Clarkston 31
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston found itself doubled-up on the scoreboard against 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley of Spokane Valley.
Kendry Gimlin led the Bantams (6-8, 2-3) with nine points in the ultimately unsuccessful effort.
CLARKSTON (6-8, 2-3)
Isaiah Woods 1 0-0 3, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi 1 4-4 7, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 1 3-5 5, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 3 3-5 9, Jason Rinard 2 1-1 5. Totals 9 11-15 31.
WEST VALLEY (12-2, 8-0)
Nathan Zettle 3 4-8 11, Brandon Spunich 5 2-3 13, Noah Gadd-Lewis 1 0-0 2, Will Busse 5 0-0 10, Austin Clark 1 0-2 2, Brice Abbey 2 0-0 5, Kaya Seyhanli 0 0-0 0, Noah Willard 5 4-4 19, Trey Raiford 0 0-0 0, Robert Avery 0 0-0 0, Quinton Hyatt 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-17 62.
Clarkston 9 7 7 8—31
West Valley 16 15 19 12—62
3-point goals — Woods, Ah Hi, Willard 5, Zettle, Spunich, Abby.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 76, Garfield-Palouse 51
PALOUSE — The Vikings led through the opening quarter, but could not sustain their advantage in a nonleague game against visiting Almira-Coulee Hartline.
Lane Collier (14 points) and Liam Cook (12) led the way for Garfield-Palouse (11-5).
ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE (13-1)
C. Pitts 1 0-0 3, J. Booker 4 2-2 10, N. Grindy 4 3-4 14, B. Roberts 1 0-0 2, T. Schmauder 0 0-0 0, B. Pitts 1 0-0 3, M. Grindy 11 3-3 29, M. Maes 0 0-0 0, C. Correra 2 2-2 7, T. Bayless 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 10-12 76
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5)
Bryce Pfaff 3 0-0 8, Lane Collier 5 1-2 14, Macent Rardon 2 3-6 7, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 5 1-3 12, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 8, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-11 51.
ACH 14 19 24 17—76
Gar-Pal 18 9 12 12—51
3-point goals — M. Grindy 4, N. Grindy 3, B. Pitts, C. Pitts, Correra, Collier 3, Pfaff 2, K. Snekvik 2, Cook.
Tri-Valley 48, Salmon River 43
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins led through the first half, but faded late against Tri-Valley of Cambridge in 1A Long Pin Conference play.
Blake Shepherd (11 points) and Kingston Pyle (10) headed things up for the beaten Savages.
SALMON RIVER (3-9, 2-6)
Gage Crump 1 1-2 4, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 4 1-3 11, Riley Davis 2 3-4 8, Aaron Markley 3 2-2 8, Kingston Pyle 5 0-0 10, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43.
TRI-VALLEY (3-13, 2-8)
Monte Ingram 2 0-0 4, Moyne Ingram 4 3-7 11, Devin Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Wyat Stiff 10 2-4 22, JJ Sutton 1 0-0 2, Keith Farrens 0 0-0 0, Haven Harley 3 1-2 7, Danner Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-13 48.
Salmon River 14 16 4 9—43
Tri-Valley 13 13 8 14—48
3-point goals — Shepherd 2, Crump, Davis.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kamiah 43, Lapwai 42
LAPWAI — Emma Krogh totaled 26 points and hit the game-winning 3-point goal in visiting Kamiah’s first win over Lapwai in 12 years.
The host Wildcats (12-3, 8-2 2A Whitepine League) had one last possession after Krogh’s go-ahead basket, but missed an attempt that was recovered by the Kubs (13-3, 9-2) as time expired.
It had been a back-and-forth game, with Kamiah leading 24-18 at halftime before Lapwai pulled level at 35-35 through three quarters and led during the fourth. Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger, who was playing for the Kubs the last time they beat Lapwai, called this a “great team win.”
“I’ve been telling them this whole season, ‘You guys have so much potential; you can beat the hard teams,’” she said.
KAMIAH (13-3, 9-2)
Emma Krogh 8 6-8 26, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 1 0-1 2, Kelsee Hunt 2 3-6 8, Audrey Puckett 2 0-2 5, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 9-19 43.
LAPWAI (12-3, 8-2)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 0 2-2 2, Skylin Picard 1 1-2 3, Andrea Domebo 3 0-0 7, Lois Oatman 3 4-4 10, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 0 2-2 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 5 3-6 15. Totals 13 12-16 42.
Kamiah 8 16 11 8—43
Lapwai 6 12 17 7—42
3-point goals — Krogh 4, Hunt, Puckett, Bisbee 2, Payne, Domebo.
Clarkston 76, West Valley 31
SPOKANE VALLEY — Sisters Jaelyn and Joslyn McCormack-Marks combined for 32 points to lead Clarkston in a dominant 2A Greater Spokane League win over West Valley of Spokane Valley.
The Bantams (11-3, 4-1) blitzed to a 21-5 opening-quarter lead and never looked back. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added 10 steals to her 17 points for a double-double, and dished out seven assists to boot. Her younger sister had 15 points, six boards and three steals.
CLARKSTON (11-3, 4-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 7 2-2 17, Preslee Dempsey 3 0-0 7, Reese de Groot 4 0-0 9, Aneysa Judy 1 3-4 5, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 7 0-2 15, Ryann Combs 3 0-0 7, Tatum Sevy 0 0-0 0, Ella Leavitt 4 0-2 8, Laney Augir 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 5-10 76.
WEST VALLEY (7-7, 3-3)
Joey Fried 4 0-3 10, Addison McIntyre 0 0-0 0, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Avery Spunich 1 2-4 4, Avah Cheroke 0 0-0 0, Cassie Kappan 0 0-0 0, River Sulzke-Kaempfer 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Ordinario 4 0-2 10, Macy Osborn 3 1-2 7. Totals 12 3-11 31.
Clarkston 20 21 20 15—76
West Valley 5 10 2 14—31
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, Dempsey, de Groot, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Combs, Fried 2, Ordinario 2.
Pullman 76, East Valley 19
SPOKANE VALLEY — Grace Kuhle went off for 37 points to lead the way as Pullman routed East Valley of Spokane Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
The Greyhounds (9-5, 4-2) enjoyed another 14 points from River Sykes.
PULLMAN (9-5, 4-2)
Bri Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Grace Kuhle 14 7-8 37, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-2 4, Taylor Darling 3 1-2 7, River Sykes 7 0-0 14, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Eloise Clark 2 3-3 7, Ada Harris 1 0-0 2, Doumit 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 11-15 76.
EAST VALLEY (3-10, 1-4)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ava Payne 0 1-2 1, Pasui Xiong 0 0-0 0, Jo Weber 2 0-0 4, Italia Salina 2 0-0 4, Abigail Dach 1 1-2 5. Totals 8 2-4 19.
Pullman 21 28 15 12—76
East Valley 7 7 5 0—19
3-point goals — Kuhle 2, Doumit, Xiong.
Genesee 58, Deary 43
GENESEE — Remaining unbeaten in 1A Whitepine League competition, the Bulldogs led steadily en route to victory over visiting Deary.
Kendra Meyer (18 points), Chloe Grieser (16) and Monica Seubert (11) were the top scoreboard contributors for Genesee (13-1, 7-0). Allie Vincent of Deary (10-3, 6-3) was the game’s overall high-scorer at 26 points, with Kaylee Wood adding another 11 to the Mustang effort.
DEARY (10-3, 6-3)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 3 0-0 6, Kaylee Wood 4 3-4 11, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 9 5-6 26, Kori Bovard . Totals 16 8-10 43.
GENESEE (13-1, 7-0)
Sydney Banks 2 0-1 4, Monica Seubert 4 2-2 11, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 2 0-0 5, Miley Grieser 2 0-0 4, Chloe Grieser 6 3-4 16, Kendra Meyer 6 2-2 18, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-9 58.
Deary 11 10 11 8—43
Genesee 14 14 18 12—58
3-point goals — Vincent 3, Meyer 4, Seubert, Baysinger, C. Grieser.
Prairie 92, Clearwater Valley 28
COTTONWOOD — Lexi Schumacher racked up 28 points to lead 10 scorers for Prairie of Cottonwood as the Pirates remained perfect in 2A Whitepine League play with a win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Sage Elven added 14 points and nine rebounds for Prairie (14-1, 10-0), while teammates Kylie Schumacher (12 points) and Ellie Nuxoll (10) also reached double figures. Taya Pfefferkorn led the Rams (7-9, 4-8) with eight points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (7-9, 4-8)
Taya Pfefferkorn 3 2-4 8, Sage Shira 1 0-0 2, Sierra Logan 1 0-2 2, Sypress Martinez 2 0-0 4, Frances Ward 1 0-0 2, Eva Lundgren 2 0-2 4, Seasha Reuben 1 1-2 4, Tessa Lundgren 0 2-2 2, Jayleigh Wellard 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-12 28.
PRAIRIE (14-1, 10-0)
Lexi Schumacher 11 4-7 28, Aubree Rehder 3 1-2 7, Sydney Shears 4 0-0 8, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Nadia Cash 1 0-0 2, Mia Anderson 1 2-2 4, Ellie Nuxoll 3 4-6 10, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 2 0-1 4, Sage Elven 7 0-0 14, Kylie Schumacher 6 0-0 12. Totals 39 11-18 92.
Clearwater Valley 9 10 7 2—28
Prairie 34 13 35 10—92
3-point goals — L. Schumacher 2, Hanson, Reuben.
JV — Prairie 34, Clearwater Valley 7.
St. John Bosco 40, Highland 32
CRAIGMONT — Visiting St. John Bosco of Cottonwood upset Highland of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League play.
Coach Alyssa Frei credited her team’s 35-rebound effort on the boards, spearheaded by posts Julia Wassmuth, Sarah Waters and Noelle Chmelik, as the key to victory for the Patriots (5-8, 3-7).
Wassmuth led all scorers with 17 points, while Kylee Beck put up 10 for the Huskies (9-6, 4-4).
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-8, 3-7)
Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Catherine Seubert 2 0-0 4, Presley Schoo 0 0-0 0, Savannah Perrin 0 0-0 0, Julia Wassmuth 8 0-0 17, Cece Remacle 4 0-0 9, Noelle Chmelik 2 0-0 4, Brianne Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Miah Mager 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 1 2-6 4, Catherine Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-6 40.
HIGHLAND (9-6, 4-4)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 1 2-4 4, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 5 0-2 10, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0, Halle Beck 2 0-0 6, Sheradyn Stamper 3 0-0 8, Laney Bovey 2 0-0 4, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 14 2-6 32.
St. John Bosco 11 9 13 7—40
Highland 9 8 5 10—32
3-point goals — Wassmuth, Sh. Stamper 2, Beck 2.
Troy 49, Potlatch 43
POTLATCH — The Trojans built a big lead early and held on for the win despite a late push by the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League game.
Troy (4-10, 3-7) was paced by Tessa Stoner’s double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds. Emma Wilson (14 points), Jenny Webb (12) and Clara Chamberlin (10) joined her in double figures.
Kathryn Burnette had a game-high 21 points for Potlatch (2-14, 2-10).
TROY (4-10, 3-7)
Jenny Webb 5 2-4 12, Clara Chamberlin 4 2-4 10, Tessa Stoner 3 5-8 11, Briar Wilson 1 0-0 2, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 6 2-3 14, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-19 49.
POTLATCH (2-14, 2-10)
Brieanna Winther 4 1-2, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 2 0-0 4, Kathryn Burnette 9 3-7 21, Cadance Carlson 1 3-4 5, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-12 43.
Troy 16 14 13 6—49
Potlatch 7 10 9 17—43
3-point goals — None.
Nezperce 57, Timberline 12
NEZPERCE — On senior night for the host Nighthawks, senior Aubree Lux had a complete game with eight rebounds, six assists and six steals to go with her four points in a win over Timberline of Weippe.
Kairys Grant of Nezperce (6-8, 5-4) was the top scorer with 20 points, and Paytin Ralstin added 12. The Nighthawks held the Huskies (0-12, 0-8) to no more than four points per quarter.
TIMBERLINE (0-12, 0-8)
Hailey Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Harlee Harris 1 0-0 3, Jamie Binder 1 2-2 4, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 0 0-0 0, Kylie Green 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Stewart 1 2-2 4. Totals 3 5-8 12.
NEZPERCE (6-8, 5-4)
Avery Lux 3 0-0 6, Paityn Ralstin 6 0-0 12, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 4, Helen Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Abigail Duuck 1 0-1 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant 8 4-6 20, Reagan Mosman 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Duuck 1 0-0 2, Izzy Horton 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-9 57.
Timberline 4 2 2 4—12
Nezperce 21 18 12 6—57
3-point goals — Harris, Wilcox.
JV — Nezperce 23, Timberline 7.
Garfield-Palouse 79, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 48
PALOUSE — Morgan Lentz hit five 3-point goals and had 23 total points to lead five double-digit scorers in a nonleague win for Garfield-Palouse.
Elena Flansburg (15 points), Ellie Collier (11), Taia Gehring (11) and Kyra Brantner (10) were the other big contributors for the Vikings (14-1). Collier also had nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in what coach Garrett Parrish called a “great all-around game.”
ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE (8-6)
E. Evers 1 0-0 2, E. Whitaker 2 0-0 6, N. Molitor 5 3-4 14, L. Baergen 2 0-0 6, J. Bayless 3 8-12 14, M. Isaak 2 2-2 6, P. Roberts 0 0-4 0. Totals 15 13-22 48
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-1)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 6 1-1 15, Kyra Brantner 4 2-3 10, Ellie Collier 5 0-0 11, Morgan Lentz 8 2-3 23, HettyLee Laughary 0 1-4 1, Taia Gehring 3 3-4 11, Molly Huffman 2 2-2 6, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Madi Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 11-17 79.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 10 11 14 13—48
Garfield-Palouse 21 25 15 18—79
3-point goals — Whitaker 2, Baergen 2, Molitor, Lentz 5, Flansburg 2, Gehring 2, Collier.
JV — Garfield-Palouse 22, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 21 (one half).
Kendrick 49, Logos 35
MOSCOW — Visiting Kendrick started fast to set up a 2A Whitepine League win over the Knights of Moscow.
Hali Anderson put up a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (7-8, 6-6), and Ashna Casto added another 11.
Complete statistics for Logos (4-11, 2-9) were not available at press time.
KENDRICK (7-8, 6-6)
Hayden Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 3, Hali Anderson 6 6-7 20, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 5 0-2 11, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 1-2 6, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 1-2 3, Ivy Cowley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-13 49.
Kendrick 17 11 14 7—49
Logos 8 12 8 7—35
JV — Kendrick 17, Logos 11.
Colton 38, Pomeroy 28
COLTON — The host Wildcats topped the visiting Pirates in Southeast 1B League play.
Colton moved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in league, while Pomeroy slipped to 7-7 and 3-5.
Complete information was not available.
Pomeroy 6 11 3 8—28
Colton 12 6 11 9—38
Lakeland 53, Lewiston 45
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Addy McKarcher put up 18 points for Lewiston, but the Bengals fell to Lakeland of Rathdrum in 5A Inland Empire League play.
Lewiston slipped to 6-10 on the season and 0-3 in league. Complete statistics for the Hawks (12-4, 3-1) were not available.
LEWISTON (6-10, 0-3)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 0 1-2 1, Breanna Albright 2 1-4 6, Skye VanTrease 2 0-0 4, Callie Fisher 0 1-2 1, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 6 6-10 18, Avery Lathen 0 2-2 2, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 2 0-0 6, Kylese Samuels 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 11-20 45.
Lewiston 7 11 14 13—45
Lakeland 11 10 18 14—53
3-point goals — E. McKarcher 2, Albright, Samuels.
Coeur d’Alene 63, Moscow 30
COEUR D’ALENE — Shorthanded due to injury issues, traveling Moscow suffered a lopsided defeat to the host Vikings.
Jacque Williams led the Bears (9-9) with 12 points.
MOSCOW (9-9)
Kolbi Kiblen 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 5, Jessa Skinner 3 1-1 7, Jacque Williams 4 4-6 12, Winnie Colvin 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 7-10 30.
COEUR D’ALENE (11-7)
K. Bridge 2 0-0 6, L. Wheeler 1 2-3 4, N. Semprimoznik 2 0-0 4, K. Wallis 3 0-0 6, B. Colvin 11 5-7 29, K. Carroll 5 2-2 14. Totals 24 9-12 63.
Moscow 12 8 5 5—30
Coeur d’Alene 15 26 16 6—63
3-point goals — Becker, B. Colvin 2, Bridge 2, Carroll 2.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
Tri-Valley 39, Salmon River 36
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Tri-Valley of Cambridge edged past Salmon River of Riggins in a 1A Long Pin Conference game.
The Savages were led by Rylee Walters with 18 points.
SALMON RIVER (10-5, 6-2)
Audrey Tucker 2 0-0 5, Taylor Ewing 3 0-0 8, Cheyanne Case 0 0-0 0, Rylee Walters 7 1-1 18, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 2 0-0 5, Jaycee Case 0 0-2 0, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-3 36.
Tri-Valley (13-4, 6-0)
Emma Barton 5 1-3 11, Cloe Russell 2 0-0 4, Stella Warren 4 0-0 9, Lola Warren 3 2-4 9, Hunter Hastie 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 7-13 39.
Salmon River 11 8 12 5—36
Tri-Valley 16 5 9 9—39
3-point goals — Walters 3, Ewing 2, Tucker, Wilson, S. Warren 3, L. Warren.