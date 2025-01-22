AREA ROUNDUP

SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Greyhounds fielded five double-digit scorers against East Valley of Spokane Valley, pulling away 74-60 late for a decisive 2A Greater Spokane League win in boys basketball action Tuesday.

Pullman (10-4, 4-1) turned back a third-quarter rally from the Knights (2-11, 1-4). Gavyn Dealy (19 points), Vaughn Holstad (17), Cade Rogers (16), Daniel Kwon (12) and Brandon Brown (10) all made major contributions in the balanced effort for the Hounds.

PULLMAN (10-4, 5-1)

Gavyn Dealy 8 3-5 19, Cade Rogers 6 0-0 16, Daniel Kwon 6 0-0 12, Vaughn Holstad 6 2-4 17, Brandon Brown 2 4-4 10, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-13 74.

East Valley (2-11, 1-4)

Tyson Rigby 6 0-2 15, A. Eppson 1 2-4 5, Michael Martin 3 4-6 10, Mijay White 1 0-0 2, Gabriekl Martin 0 0-0 0, Josiah Tarry 0 0-0 0, Lucas Brogdan 0 0-0 0,Cuom Bly 0 0-0 0, Randy Flahunim 2 4-6 9, Malaki Nunn 6 5-5 19. Totals 19 15-23 60.

Pullman 29 20 10 16—74

East Valley 17 12 25 6—60

3-point goals — Rogers 4, Holstad 3, Brown 2, Rigby 3, Nunn 2, Eppson, Flahunim.

Lewiston 48, Lakeland 47

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Having trailed steadily since the early stages, the visiting Lewiston Bengals found what they needed to overcome the Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum 48-47 in Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball play on Tuesday.

Lewiston (13-1, 2-0) was down 27-20 at halftime and 39-34 through three quarters. Blaze Hepburn and Parker Bogar scored 10 points apiece to lead the Bengal offense, while Royce Fisher and Jordan Walker each added nine. In the fateful fourth quarter, Bogar hit a critical 3-point goal while Fisher scored four of hits points and Walker three.

“Our guys found a way to win on a night where we struggled to make a shot,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “Our mental toughness and attitude won us the game.”

LEWISTON (13-1, 2-0)

Dray Torpey 1 1-2 4, Royce Fisher 3 3-5 9, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 4 1-1 9, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 2, Brady Rudolph 1 0-0 2, Blaze Hepburn 3 2-2 10, Parker Bogar 4 0-0 10, Mason Way 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 48.

LAKELAND (7-7, 1-2)

Garrett Varner 0 1-2 1, Mason Hensley 1 0-0 2, Jaron Yager 0 2-2 2, Jake Larcher 1 2-2 4, Jace Taylor 1 2-3 4, Ben Roth 0 0-0 0, Peyton Hillman 1 4-4 6, Gabe Harris 3 2-2 8, Brayden Carrel 8 4-4 20. Totals 15 17-19 47.

Lewiston 11 9 14 14—48

Lakeland 13 14 12 8—47

3-point goals — Hepburn 2, Bogar 2, Torpey.

Deary 44, Genesee 41

GENESEE — A strong second quarter propelled Deary to a 1A Whitepine League victory over visiting Genesee.

Nolan Hubbard led the Mustangs (7-6, 7-3) to victory with 15 points, while Wyatt Vincent contributed another 10. Kalitri Hubbard of Genesee (4-8, 3-4) led all scorers with 17 points.

DEARY (7-6, 7-3)

TJ Beyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 4-9 10, Nolan Hubbard 4 3-6 15, Jacob Mechling 2 2-2 7, Blake Clark 2 1-4 5, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 10-21 44.

GENESEE (4-8, 3-4)

Vince Crowley 5 0-2 10, Noah Bollman 2 0-0 5, Jackson Banks 2 1-2 5, Kalitri Hubbard 7 2-4 17, Preston Cass 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-8 41.

Deary 7 18 13 6—44

Genesee 8 8 14 11—41

3-point goals — Hubbard 4, Beyer, Mechling, Bollman, Hubbard.

JV — Deary 22, Genesee 9 (one half).

Nezperce 50, Timberline 46

NEZPERCE — Trailing 23-17 through the first half, Nezperce stepped up its defense to overcome visiting Timberline of Weippe in 1A Whitepine League play.

Freshman Slater Kuther “decided to score almost everything he shot in the fourth,” according to coach Connor McLeod, en route to finishing with a game-high 22 points for the triumphant Nighthawks (8-4, 6-3). Brennan McLeod provided another 11 Nezperce points, while Korbin Christopherson led the Spartans (5-6, 5-5) with 19.

TIMBERLINE (5-6, 5-5)

Ares Mabberly 2 4-6 8, Clayton Hunter 2 2-4 6, Terrin Hueth 2 1-3 6, Korbin Christopherson 7 4-10 19, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 3 1-3 7. Totals 16 12-26 46.

NEZPERCE (8-4, 6-3)

Slater Kuther 8 4-5 22, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 2 0-0 4, Carter Williams 1 0-0 3, Brennan McLeod 4 3-5 11, Aiden McLeod 1 0-0 3, Zane Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-10 50.

Timberline 12 11 8 15—46

Nezperce 9 8 15 18—50

3-point goals — Hueth, Christopherson, Kuther 2, Williams, A. McLeod, Wilcox.

JV — Timberline 38, Nezperce 30.

Grangeville 58, Clearwater Valley 43

GRANGEVILLE — Tate Thacker amassed a statistical double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds as he spearheaded a nonleague win for Grangeville against visiting Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

Tate Schumacher and Gage Smith added another 10 points apiece for the victorious Bulldogs (3-10), who trailed through the first half but raised their energy following intermission. Hyson Scott led the Rams (9-4) with 18 points.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (9-4)

Harvey Wellard 1 1-2 3, Hyson Scott 5 5-6 18, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Joshua Gardner 4 1-2 9, Timuni Moses 3 3-8 9, Cason Curtis 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 11-20 43.

GRANGEVILLE (3-10)

Carson Astle 1 1-2 3, Tate Schumacher 4 1-2 10, Tate Thacker 8 1-3 20, McCoy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Will Told 2 4-8 8, Troy Long 1 1-4 3, Gage Smith 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 8-19 58.

Clearwater Valley 12 11 15 5—43

Grangeville 11 8 24 15—58

3-point goals — Scott 3, Louwien, Thacker 3, Schumacher.

Pomeroy 60, Colton 30

COLTON — The visiting Pirates sailed past the Wildcats in Southeast 1B League play.

Pomeroy improved to 9-7 overall and 8-2 in league, while Colton fell to 2-14 and 1-8.

Pomeroy 14 20 9 17—60

Colton 7 4 14 5—30

St. John Bosco 35, Highland 27

CRAIGMONT — The Patriots used tough defense and a big fourth quarter to defeat the Huskies in a 1A Whitepine League contest.

St. John Bosco (2-12, 2-9) of Cottonwood held Highland (2-9, 0-8) of Craigmont to four points in three of the four quarters.

Cody Weckman (12 points, six steals) and Connor Nuxoll (seven points, nine rebounds) boosted the Patriots.

Rhett Crow had 13 points for Highland.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-12, 2-9)

Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 1 0-2 2, Tommy Rose 1 0-0 2, Cody Weckman 4 2-4 12, Henry Baldwin 2 0-0 4, Ignatius Parmentier 2 3-4 8, Nathan Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Connor Nuxoll 2 3-6 7. Totals 12 8-16 35.

HIGHLAND (2-9, 0-8)

Jackson Smith 1 0-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 4 1-2 9, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 6 1-2 13, Aiden Miller 1 1-2 3, Chaz Wiley 0 0-0 0, Ryan Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 27.

SJB 4 9 8 14—35

Highland 4 15 4 4—27

3-point goals — Weckman 2, I. Parmentier.

JV — St. John Bosco 28, Highland 10 (one half).

Lakeside 80, Potlatch 57

PLUMMER, Idaho — A blazing start from Lakeside of Plummer put Potlatch in a hole it never escaped en route to a nonleague loss.

Everett Lovell had a big game for the beaten Loggers (7-6), scoring 32 points.

POTLATCH (7-6)

Tyson Chambers 0 2-6 2, Chase Lovell 1 1-2 4, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 11 4-7 32, Jameson Morris 2 3-3 8, Brody Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Hunter Redmon 2 4-6 8. Totals 17 18-26 57.

LAKESIDE (8-4)

Hallah Peone 9 1-2 22, Furyous Louie 2 0-0 5, Lorrell Mitchell 6 0-0 12, Preston SpottedHorse 2 0-0 4, Tyson Charley 10 3-3 25, Jaydin Pluff 6 0-0 12, Braydon Greensky 0 0-0 0, Dredon Sines 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 4-5 80.

Potlatch 4 17 23 13—57

Lakeside 24 26 16 14—80

3-point goals — C. Lovell, E. Lovell 6, Morris, Peone 3, Louie, Charley 2.

JV — Potlatch def. Lakeside.

West Valley 62, Clarkston 31

SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston found itself doubled-up on the scoreboard against 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley of Spokane Valley.

Kendry Gimlin led the Bantams (6-8, 2-3) with nine points in the ultimately unsuccessful effort.

CLARKSTON (6-8, 2-3)

Isaiah Woods 1 0-0 3, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Niko Ah Hi 1 4-4 7, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 1 3-5 5, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 3 3-5 9, Jason Rinard 2 1-1 5. Totals 9 11-15 31.

WEST VALLEY (12-2, 8-0)

Nathan Zettle 3 4-8 11, Brandon Spunich 5 2-3 13, Noah Gadd-Lewis 1 0-0 2, Will Busse 5 0-0 10, Austin Clark 1 0-2 2, Brice Abbey 2 0-0 5, Kaya Seyhanli 0 0-0 0, Noah Willard 5 4-4 19, Trey Raiford 0 0-0 0, Robert Avery 0 0-0 0, Quinton Hyatt 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-17 62.

Clarkston 9 7 7 8—31

West Valley 16 15 19 12—62

3-point goals — Woods, Ah Hi, Willard 5, Zettle, Spunich, Abby.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 76, Garfield-Palouse 51

PALOUSE — The Vikings led through the opening quarter, but could not sustain their advantage in a nonleague game against visiting Almira-Coulee Hartline.

Lane Collier (14 points) and Liam Cook (12) led the way for Garfield-Palouse (11-5).

ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE (13-1)

C. Pitts 1 0-0 3, J. Booker 4 2-2 10, N. Grindy 4 3-4 14, B. Roberts 1 0-0 2, T. Schmauder 0 0-0 0, B. Pitts 1 0-0 3, M. Grindy 11 3-3 29, M. Maes 0 0-0 0, C. Correra 2 2-2 7, T. Bayless 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 10-12 76

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5)

Bryce Pfaff 3 0-0 8, Lane Collier 5 1-2 14, Macent Rardon 2 3-6 7, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 5 1-3 12, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 8, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-11 51.

ACH 14 19 24 17—76

Gar-Pal 18 9 12 12—51

3-point goals — M. Grindy 4, N. Grindy 3, B. Pitts, C. Pitts, Correra, Collier 3, Pfaff 2, K. Snekvik 2, Cook.

Tri-Valley 48, Salmon River 43

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins led through the first half, but faded late against Tri-Valley of Cambridge in 1A Long Pin Conference play.

Blake Shepherd (11 points) and Kingston Pyle (10) headed things up for the beaten Savages.

SALMON RIVER (3-9, 2-6)

Gage Crump 1 1-2 4, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 4 1-3 11, Riley Davis 2 3-4 8, Aaron Markley 3 2-2 8, Kingston Pyle 5 0-0 10, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43.

TRI-VALLEY (3-13, 2-8)

Monte Ingram 2 0-0 4, Moyne Ingram 4 3-7 11, Devin Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Wyat Stiff 10 2-4 22, JJ Sutton 1 0-0 2, Keith Farrens 0 0-0 0, Haven Harley 3 1-2 7, Danner Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-13 48.

Salmon River 14 16 4 9—43

Tri-Valley 13 13 8 14—48

3-point goals — Shepherd 2, Crump, Davis.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamiah 43, Lapwai 42

LAPWAI — Emma Krogh totaled 26 points and hit the game-winning 3-point goal in visiting Kamiah’s first win over Lapwai in 12 years.

The host Wildcats (12-3, 8-2 2A Whitepine League) had one last possession after Krogh’s go-ahead basket, but missed an attempt that was recovered by the Kubs (13-3, 9-2) as time expired.

It had been a back-and-forth game, with Kamiah leading 24-18 at halftime before Lapwai pulled level at 35-35 through three quarters and led during the fourth. Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger, who was playing for the Kubs the last time they beat Lapwai, called this a “great team win.”

“I’ve been telling them this whole season, ‘You guys have so much potential; you can beat the hard teams,’” she said.

KAMIAH (13-3, 9-2)

Emma Krogh 8 6-8 26, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 1 0-1 2, Kelsee Hunt 2 3-6 8, Audrey Puckett 2 0-2 5, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 9-19 43.

LAPWAI (12-3, 8-2)

Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 0 2-2 2, Skylin Picard 1 1-2 3, Andrea Domebo 3 0-0 7, Lois Oatman 3 4-4 10, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 0 2-2 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 5 3-6 15. Totals 13 12-16 42.

Kamiah 8 16 11 8—43

Lapwai 6 12 17 7—42

3-point goals — Krogh 4, Hunt, Puckett, Bisbee 2, Payne, Domebo.

Clarkston 76, West Valley 31

SPOKANE VALLEY — Sisters Jaelyn and Joslyn McCormack-Marks combined for 32 points to lead Clarkston in a dominant 2A Greater Spokane League win over West Valley of Spokane Valley.