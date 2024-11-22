OROFINO (0-1)

Maddy Waters 1 0-0 2, Sierra Tondevold 1 0-1 2, Sady Olive 1 1-3 1, Paige Deyo 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardin 0 1-2 1, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 1 4-5 6, Rilee Diffin 6 0-2 12. Totals 11 6-13 28.

Lapwai 10 32 10 4—56

Orofino 10 8 6 4—28

3-point goals — Picard 4, George, Bisbee.

Salmon River 67, Kendrick 41

RIGGINS — Rylee Walters drilled four 3-pointers and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the three-throw line en route to piling up 26 points in Salmon River of Riggins' nonleague win over Kendrick.

The Savages (1-0) also received 18 points from Taylor Ewing.

The Tigers (1-1) were paced by Hali Anderson with 21 points.

KENDRICK (1-1)

Hayden Kimberling 3 0-0 6, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 5 5-6 21, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 3-4 7, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Shylei Johnstun 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-12 41.

SALMON RIVER (1-0)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audry Tucker 2 0-0 6, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Raydin Hayes 2 0-0 4, Taylor Ewing 8 0-0 18, Rylee Walters 8 6-6 26, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 3 5-8 13. Totals 23 11-14 67.

Kendrick 9 11 10 11—41

Salmon River 16 20 17 14—67

3-point goals — Anderson 2, Walters 4.

Timberlake 60, Moscow 21

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The traveling Bears suffered a learning-experience defeat in nonleague play at the hands of Timberlake of Spirit Lake.

Mattea Nuhn led Moscow (1-2) with six points.

MOSCOW (1-2)

Addison Lassen 1 0-0 2, Mattea Nuhn 3 0-0 6, Brooklyn Becker 1 0-0 2, Jessa Skinner 1 0-0 2, Jacque Williams 2 0-0 4, Winnie Colvin 2 0-2 5, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 0-4 21.

TIMBERLAKE (2-0)

S. Soumas 3 0-0 8, P. Young 2 0-0 5, D. Nelson 5 2-4 12, J. MacArthur 2 0-0 5, L. Simpson 2 1-2 5, M. Needs 2 0-0 4, M. Miller 6 0-0 15, B. Jones 2 1-1 6. Totals 24 4-7 60.

Moscow 2 6 2 11—21

Timberlake 14 16 21 9—60

3-point goals — Colvin, Miller 3, Soumas 2, Young, MacArthur, Miller.

Kamiah 38, Logos 26

MOSCOW — A dominant second quarter by visiting Kamiah made the difference in a 2A Whitepine League victory for the Kubs.

Emma Krogh tallied more than half of Kamiah’s offensive production with 20 points. Kelsee Hunt stepped up with a 6-of-8 showing from the foul line as she scored another eight for the Kubs (2-0, 1-0).

Elena Spillman led the charge with 16 points for the Knights (2-1, 0-1).

KAMIAH (2-0, 1-0)

Emma Krogh 7 4-7 20, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-2 0, Lily Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kelsee Hunt 1 6-8 8, Audrey Puckett 0 1-2 1, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 5-11 38.

LOGOS (2-1, 0-1)

Naomi Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jemma Driskill 1 1-1 3, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 1 1-2 3, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 6 4-6 16, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-2 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-11 26.

Kamiah 13 16 6 3—38

Logos 9 4 6 7—26

3-point goals — Krogh 2, Skinner.

Deary 41, Troy 29

DEARY — After trailing through the opening quarter, the host Mustangs bounded back for a nonleague win against Troy.

Kaylee Wood accounted for more than half of Deary’s offensive output with 21 points and made eight rebounds to boot. Carmen Griffin had 10 boards to go with her six points for the victorious Mustangs (2-0).

For the Trojans (0-2), Tessa Stoner scored a team-high 10 points.

TROY (0-2)

Jenny Webb 3 0-2 6, Clara Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Tessa Stoner 4 2-6 10, Emma Wells 1 0-0 3, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 3 0-0 6, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-8 29.

DEARY (2-0)

Emily Bovard 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 6, Kaylee Wood 9 3-5 21, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Carmen Griffin 3 0-2 6, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 1 4-7 6, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-14 41.

Troy 9 7 6 7—29

Deary 5 11 11 14—41

3-point goals — Wells, Proctor 2.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Vandals go down in three

GREELEY, Colo. — Idaho suffered a 25-21, 25-14, 25-13 Big Sky road defeat against Northern Colorado.

Madu Fontes (12 kills), Ada Isik (10 digs) and Miya Carmichael (20 assists) spearheaded the ultimately unsuccessful effort for the Vandals (1-25, 0-15).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

Cougs’ Lundgren breaks own record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Washington State junior Emily Lundgren broke her own school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.60 seconds to highlight Day 2 action for the Cougars at the Art Adamson Invite.

The meet concludes today, with prelims starting at 7:30 a.m. and finals set for 3:30 p.m.