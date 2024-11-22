Sections
SportsNovember 22, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: Clarkston’s Line named 2A GSL's top all-purpose football player

The Bantams' Ryken Craber, Nate Shutt and Josh Hoffman were among those to receive both offensive and defensive first-team

Clarkston Quarterback Hayden Line runs the ball in for a touchdown against Rogers during a Thursday night football game in Clarkston.
Clarkston Quarterback Hayden Line runs the ball in for a touchdown against Rogers during a Thursday night football game in Clarkston.August Frank/Tribune

AREA ROUNDUP

Hayden Line of Clarkston received top “all-purpose player” recognition to headline the Class 2A Greater Spokane League football awards released recently.

Teammates Ryken Craber, Nate Shutt and Josh Hoffman were among those to receive both offensive and defensive first-team all-league honors, as did Sam Shears of Pullman.

The complete 2A GSL award selections are listed below.

All-purpose player — Hayden Line, Clarkston.

Offensive MVP — Austin Clark, West Valley.

Defensive MVP — Dante Bedford, Rogers.

Punter — Aiden Cain, Rogers.

Kicker — Weston Fracs, East Valley.

Head coach of the year — (Tie) Levi Hogan, Deer Park; Craig Whitney, West Valley.

Assistant coach of the year — Dan Dodge, West Valley.

Freshman coach of the year — Brad Krueger, West Valley.

Offensive first team

OL — Colten Goard, Clarkston; Gillis Simpson, Clarkston; Evan Henry, Deer Park; Quinlan Hyatt, West Valley; Trey Ralford, West Valley.

QB — Travelle Jones, North Central.

RB — Brady Coulter, Pullman; Gavynn Bodman, Rogers.

WR — Ryken Craber, Clarkston; Nick Elliott, North Central; Alex Peabody, Rogers.

Defensive first team

DL — Nate Shutt, Clarkston; Sam Sears, Pullman; Czkar Washington, West Valley.

DE — Trevaun Barrett, Rogers.

LB — Josh Hoffman, Clarkston; Andrew Royston, West Valley; Evan Henry, Deer Park; Aiden Cain, Rogers.

DB — Ryken Craber, Clarkston; Michael Sanders, Rogers; Nick Elliott, North Central; Jerry Allen, Rogers.

Defensive first team

DL — Nate Shutt, Clarkston; Sam Shears, Pullman; Czkar Washington, West Valley.

LB — Josh Hoffman, Clarkston; Andrew Royston, West Valley; Evan Henry, Deer Park; Aiden Cain, Rogers.

DB — Ryken Craber, Clarkston; Michael Sanders, Rogers; Nick Elliott, North Central; Jerry Allen, Rogers.

DE — Trevaun Barrett, Rogers.

Offensive second team

OL — Miguel Rodriguez, East Valley; James Darling, Pullman; Isaiah Merriex, Rogers; Bryson Maidhoff, West Valley; Jace Carson, West Valley.

RB — Milo Kunnap, Clarkston; Shaun Naccarato, Deer Park.

WR — Erik Borg, West Valley.

Kicker — Nathan Jeffries, West Valley.

TE/H — Andrew Royston, West Valley.

TE — Josh Hoffman, Clarkston.

Defensive second team

DL — Riley Gilbreth, West Valley; Rody Phillips, Deer Park; Logan Ihle, East Valley; Aiden Tuttle, East Valley; Shadrack Mungualinipa.

LB — Brock Berger, Deer Park; Miguel Rodriguez, East Valley; Logan Kittilstved, Rogers; Hunter Recknagle, Pullman.

DB — Triston Bates, Rogers, Austin Griffith, West Valley; Connor Nicholson, East Valley; Silas Wheatley, Pullman.

P — Traysen Hagen, Clarkston.

Offensive honorable mention

OL — Rody Phillips, Deer Park; Tyler Grant, East Valley; Gabe Peterson, North Central; Jacob Sanchez, North Central.

WR — Evan Anderson, Pullman; Will Focht, Pullman; Brock Berger, Deer Park; Niko Ah Hi, Clarkston; Tyzer Coffin, Deer Park.

RB — Ethan Turley, West Valley.

TE — Logan Ihle, East Valley.

Defensive honorable mention

LB — Kolten Kendall, Pullman; Keagan Schnell, North Central; Blake Berger, Deer Park; Stephan Alfred, Clarkston.

P — Zane Moss, Deer Park.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lapwai 56, Orofino 28

OROFINO — After a deadlocked opening quarter, visiting Lapwai took over in the second en route to a nonleague season debut victory on Thursday.

Skylin Picard sunk four 3-point goals and shot 2-for-2 from the foul line en route to totaling a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats, who also enjoyed an 11-point contribution from Madden Bisbee. Nine players in all scored for Lapwai.

Rilee Diffin led the Maniacs with 12 points.

“It’s a young team trying to find out who they are,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “... The girls did a good job tonight.”

LAPWAI (1-0)

Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 2 0-0 4, Amasone George 4 0-0 9, Skylin Picard 7 2-2 20, Andrea Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lois Oatman 1 0-0 2, Cavell Samuels 1 0-0 2, Junee Picard 2 0-0 4, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 5 0-0 11. Totals 24 2-2 56.

OROFINO (0-1)

Maddy Waters 1 0-0 2, Sierra Tondevold 1 0-1 2, Sady Olive 1 1-3 1, Paige Deyo 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardin 0 1-2 1, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 1 4-5 6, Rilee Diffin 6 0-2 12. Totals 11 6-13 28.

Lapwai 10 32 10 4—56

Orofino 10 8 6 4—28

3-point goals — Picard 4, George, Bisbee.

Salmon River 67, Kendrick 41

RIGGINS — Rylee Walters drilled four 3-pointers and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the three-throw line en route to piling up 26 points in Salmon River of Riggins' nonleague win over Kendrick.

The Savages (1-0) also received 18 points from Taylor Ewing.

The Tigers (1-1) were paced by Hali Anderson with 21 points.

KENDRICK (1-1)

Hayden Kimberling 3 0-0 6, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 5 5-6 21, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 3-4 7, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Shylei Johnstun 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-12 41.

SALMON RIVER (1-0)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audry Tucker 2 0-0 6, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Raydin Hayes 2 0-0 4, Taylor Ewing 8 0-0 18, Rylee Walters 8 6-6 26, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 3 5-8 13. Totals 23 11-14 67.

Kendrick 9 11 10 11—41

Salmon River 16 20 17 14—67

3-point goals — Anderson 2, Walters 4.

Timberlake 60, Moscow 21

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The traveling Bears suffered a learning-experience defeat in nonleague play at the hands of Timberlake of Spirit Lake.

Mattea Nuhn led Moscow (1-2) with six points.

MOSCOW (1-2)

Addison Lassen 1 0-0 2, Mattea Nuhn 3 0-0 6, Brooklyn Becker 1 0-0 2, Jessa Skinner 1 0-0 2, Jacque Williams 2 0-0 4, Winnie Colvin 2 0-2 5, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 0-4 21.

TIMBERLAKE (2-0)

S. Soumas 3 0-0 8, P. Young 2 0-0 5, D. Nelson 5 2-4 12, J. MacArthur 2 0-0 5, L. Simpson 2 1-2 5, M. Needs 2 0-0 4, M. Miller 6 0-0 15, B. Jones 2 1-1 6. Totals 24 4-7 60.

Moscow 2 6 2 11—21

Timberlake 14 16 21 9—60

3-point goals — Colvin, Miller 3, Soumas 2, Young, MacArthur, Miller.

Kamiah 38, Logos 26

MOSCOW — A dominant second quarter by visiting Kamiah made the difference in a 2A Whitepine League victory for the Kubs.

Emma Krogh tallied more than half of Kamiah’s offensive production with 20 points. Kelsee Hunt stepped up with a 6-of-8 showing from the foul line as she scored another eight for the Kubs (2-0, 1-0).

Elena Spillman led the charge with 16 points for the Knights (2-1, 0-1).

KAMIAH (2-0, 1-0)

Emma Krogh 7 4-7 20, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-2 0, Lily Campbell 2 0-0 4, Kelsee Hunt 1 6-8 8, Audrey Puckett 0 1-2 1, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 5-11 38.

LOGOS (2-1, 0-1)

Naomi Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jemma Driskill 1 1-1 3, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 1 1-2 3, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 6 4-6 16, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-2 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-11 26.

Kamiah 13 16 6 3—38

Logos 9 4 6 7—26

3-point goals — Krogh 2, Skinner.

Deary 41, Troy 29

DEARY — After trailing through the opening quarter, the host Mustangs bounded back for a nonleague win against Troy.

Kaylee Wood accounted for more than half of Deary’s offensive output with 21 points and made eight rebounds to boot. Carmen Griffin had 10 boards to go with her six points for the victorious Mustangs (2-0).

For the Trojans (0-2), Tessa Stoner scored a team-high 10 points.

TROY (0-2)

Jenny Webb 3 0-2 6, Clara Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Tessa Stoner 4 2-6 10, Emma Wells 1 0-0 3, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 3 0-0 6, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-8 29.

DEARY (2-0)

Emily Bovard 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 6, Kaylee Wood 9 3-5 21, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Carmen Griffin 3 0-2 6, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 1 4-7 6, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-14 41.

Troy 9 7 6 7—29

Deary 5 11 11 14—41

3-point goals — Wells, Proctor 2.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Vandals go down in three

GREELEY, Colo. — Idaho suffered a 25-21, 25-14, 25-13 Big Sky road defeat against Northern Colorado.

Madu Fontes (12 kills), Ada Isik (10 digs) and Miya Carmichael (20 assists) spearheaded the ultimately unsuccessful effort for the Vandals (1-25, 0-15).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

Cougs’ Lundgren breaks own record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Washington State junior Emily Lundgren broke her own school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.60 seconds to highlight Day 2 action for the Cougars at the Art Adamson Invite.

The meet concludes today, with prelims starting at 7:30 a.m. and finals set for 3:30 p.m.

