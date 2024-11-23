AREA ROUNDUP

TROY — Unbeaten Clearwater Valley of Kooskia came out on top 44-41 in a tightly contested Class 2A Whitepine League girls basketball opener against host Troy on Friday.

Eva Lundgren notched 14 points to head up a balanced scoring effort for the Rams (3-0, 1-0), who got seven players on the board.

Tessa Stoner scored 14 of her own for the Trojans (0-3, 0-2).

CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-0, 1-0)

Taya Pfefferkorn 3 0-0 6, Sage Shira 1 0-0 2, Sierra Logan 4 0-1 8, Cypress Martinez 2 0-0 5, Eva Lundgren 7 0-0 14, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 2, Tessa Lundgren 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 0-1 44.

TROY (0-3, 0-2)

Jenny Webb 4 0-0 8, Clara Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Tessa Stoner 5 0-0 14, Emma Wells 3 0-0 6, Briar Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 0-0 41.

Clearwater Valley 12 11 8 13—44

Troy 12 8 6 15—41

3-point goals — Martinez, Lundgren, Stoner 4, E. Wilson.

Prairie 69, Potlatch 14

COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood made a statement with a 27-0 opening quarter en route to victory over Potlatch in both teams’ 2A Whitepine League season debut.

Lexi Schumacher (30 points, five assists), Sage Elven (16 points) and Kylie Schumacher (seven points, 10 rebounds) were central to the victorious effort. Nine players in all got on the board for the Pirates (2-0, 1-0), who held the Loggers (0-2, 0-1) to single-digit point outputs in each of the second-through-fourth quarters after shutting them out in the first.

POTLATCH (0-2, 0-1)

Brieanna Winther 0 0-2 0, Hannah Harless 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 2 0-0 4, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 0-0 2, Cathryn Burnette 2 0-0 4, Cadence Carlson 1 0-0 2, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-2 14.

PRAIRIE (2-0, 1-0)

Lexi Schumacher 15 0-0 30, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 2, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-2 3, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 2-3 4, Kadence Kalmbach 1 0-0 3, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 8 0-0 16, Kylie Schumacher 3 1-2 7. Totals 32 2-7 69.

Potlatch 0 8 4 2—14

Prairie 27 23 14 5—69

3-point goals — Hanson, Kalmbach.

JV — Nezperce varsity 33, Prairie 32.

Grangeville 54, Cole Valley Christian 27

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Visiting Grangeville held Cole Valley Christian of Meridian to single-digit point totals in all four quarters en route to a nonleague victory.

“We just had great defensive pressure,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger.

Caryss Barger’s 14-point, 10-assist double-double was a statistical highlight for the Bulldogs (2-0), who also received 14 points from Addisyn Vanderwall and 12 from Madalyn Green. They totaled 29 rebounds as a team.

GRANGEVILLE (2-0)

Caryss Barger 5 2-2 14, Siena Wagner 2 0-0 4, Autumn Long 1 0-0 2, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 6 0-0 12, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 2-4 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 6 0-0 14, Ila Wilkinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-7 54.

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-1)

Bradley 1 0-0 3, Grooms 1 0-0 3, Westhius 3 5-6 12, Brushey 3 1-2 7, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, English 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 6-8 27.

Grangeville 21 10 20 3—54

Cole Valley 9 6 5 7—27

3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, Bradley, Grooms.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Oaks Classical Christian 49, Pullman Christian 37

PULLMAN — A 17-point, seven-steal showing from Pullman Christian’s Judah Fitzgerald was not sufficient to stop Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane in a Mountain Christian League season opener.

Kofi Hammond scored another 11 for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1), who held close for the first three quarters before the visitors pulled away in the fourth.

OAKS (2-0, 1-0)

Mason Harken 2 0-0 4, Jim Doster 1 0-0 2, Noah Mattson 10 2-3 25, Bobby Bailey 1 0-0 2, Cole Harken 6 0-1 14, Brock Sherle 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 2-6 49.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (0-2, 0-1)

Kofi Hammond 4 2-3 11, Brayden Olson 1 1-4 3, Judah Fitzgerald 6 3-4 17, Chilton Gleason 1 0-0 2, Johnny Brown 0 0-0 0, Nata Fotofili 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-11 37.

Oaks Classical 12 10 9 18—49

Pullman Christian 8 11 7 11—37

3-point goals — Mattson 3, C. Harken 2, Fitzgerald 2, Hammond.

JV — Pullman Christian 32, Oaks Classical 30.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Asotin sweeps league coach of the year, MVP awards

After an unbeaten regular season for their team, Asotin’s Jim Holman and Cory Eller were named head and assistant coach of the year, respectively, while their top running back Peter Eggleston received MVP honors in the Northeast 2B League awards released recently.

The Panthers’ QB/DB Cody Ells, RB/LB Colt Kelley, OL/DL AJ Olerich and OL/DL Austin Stein each garnered first-team all-league honors on both offense and defense.

Coach of the year — Jim Holman, Asotin.

Assistant coach of the year — Cory Eller, Asotin.