AREA ROUNDUP: Colfax punches ticket to state volleyball tournament

AREA ROUNDUP

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs won a pair of matches in the consolation bracket of the District 6 volleyball tournament on Thursday to lock up a spot in the Washington 2B state tournament.

Colfax survived a wild 17-25, 25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 17-15 loser-out match with Lind-Ritzville/Sprague to earn a state berth.

Senior Ava Swan had a massive double-double with 24 kills and 24 digs. Senior Brenna Gilchrist totaled 38 assists and sophomore Avery Andrus had 17 digs and eight kills.

In a rematch of a five-set match on Tuesday, the Bulldogs defeated host Davenport 25-13, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 to win the consolation bracket.

Swan led the team with 18 kills and six blocks. Junior Isabella Huntley had 16 digs, Gilchrist added 25 assists and Andrus served three aces.

“The girls went out and played our game,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “The girls played awesome and played as a team.”

The Bulldogs will participate in the state tournament at the Yakima Valley Sundome next Wednesday and Thursday. The bracket is scheduled to be released later today.

Pullman loses district title game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greyhounds lost a four-set match to West Valley of Spokane in a Greater Spokane League district championship match.

Pullman (12-6) will go on the road to face Selah at 2 p.m. on Saturday with a 2A state berth at stake.

Senior Ella Forster had 16 kills and four blocks for the Greyhounds. Sophomore Camber Wolfe accounted for 35 assists and three aces.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

West Valley 5, Pullman 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Greyhounds were shut out in the Greater Spokane League district championship game against West Valley of Spokane.

Pullman (12-6) will travel to Prosser, Wash., to play the Mustangs at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a state berth on the line.

A full box was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kamiah’s Kludt tops 2A all-league honorees

Senior Dave Kludt of Kamiah took player of the year honors in the Class 2A Whitepine League awards released recently.

League champion Logos of Moscow produced both the offensive and defensive player of the year with Seamus Wilson and Ben Carlson, respectively.

Ryan Hasselstrom of Prairie, returning from retirement to coach this season, was named coach of the year.

The complete all-league awards are listed below.

Player of the year — David Kludt, Kamiah.

Offensive player of the year — Seamus Wilson, Logos.

Defensive player of the year — Ben Carlson, Logos.

Coach of the year — Ryan Hasselstrom, Prairie.

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback — Kludt, Kamiah. Honorable mention: Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick; Makhi Durrett, Troy.

Running back — Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick; Dylan Uhlenkott, Prairie.

Wide receiver — Everett Oatman, Kamiah; Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick; Cade Silflow, Kendrick.

Tight end — Lucius Comis, Logos.

Offensive guard — Brock Boyer, Kendrick; Ben Carlson, Logos.

Offensive center — Gunnar Holloway, Logos.

Defensive back — Roetcisoender, Kendrick; Kludt, Kamiah; Wilson, Logos.

Linebacker — Xavier Carpenter, Kendrick; Carlson, Logos; Golloway, Logos.

Defensive end — Wyatt Cook, Kendrick; Comis, Logos.

Defensive tackle — Peter Story, Logos.

Returner — Hewett, Kendrick.

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback — Wilson, Logos.

Running back — Ryan Daniels, Logos; Dominic Porras, Logos; Gavin Schoening, Kamiah.

Wide receiver — Daniels, Logos; Porras, Logos; Schoening, Kamiah.

Tight end — Lincoln Barger, Clearwater Valley.

Offensive guard — Wyatt Cook, Kendrick; Jacob Keck, Potlatch.

Offensive center — Jake Quintal, Prairie.