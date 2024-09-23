AREA ROUNDUP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Washington State Cougars trailed at each quarter break versus Virginia, took a 9-point lead in the fourth quarter and dialed-up a series of defensive stops to cling onto the 75-74 win on Friday in the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout.

Wazzu (4-3) failed to score in the game’s final three minutes, but held the Cavaliers (6-2) scoreless for the final 2:18 to claim the one-point win.

Sophomore Eleonora Villa paced the Cougars with 17 points, three rebounds and five assists, Tara Wallack and Dayana Mendes each finished with 13 points and Alex Covill matched her career-high with 12 points.

Wazzu got outrebounded 44-38, but won the shooting margin 43-41%, including a 60%, 23-point third quarter.

Eleonora Villa made three 3-point shots and Charlotte Abraham, Jenna Villa and Wallack each made two.