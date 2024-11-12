AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs hold off Vandals in women’s Battle of the Palouse

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — Four Cougars scored double-digit points and the Washington State women’s basketball team outscored the Vandals in each of the first three quarters en route to a 71-60 win in the Battle of the Palouse rivalry showdown on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
Senior Tara Wallack shot 5-of-12 from the field and led WSU (2-1) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Eleonora Villa added 12 points and five assists. Junior Astera Tuhina and sophomore Alex Covill scored 11 each.
Rosie Schweizer led Idaho (0-2) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting and completed a double-double with 13 rebounds. Olivia Nelson had 10 points and Jennifer Aadland brought in 18 rebounds.
The Cougars held the Vandals to 33.3% shooting in the game.
“I love this team, I love their passion, I love how hard they work, I love their enthusiasm to play the game and how much they want to play,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought the older players in the second half kind of righted us a little bit and we’ve just gotta get more of that when we go to the bench.”
IDAHO (0-2)
Aadland 2-5 2-2 7, Schweizer 9-17 2-4 23, Bukvic 2-8 0-0 5, Hassmann 2-8 3-4 7, Nelson 2-15 6-9 10, Brans 0-2 0-0 0, Carvalho 1-1 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Curtis 1-1 0-0 2, Pinheiro 0-0 0-0 0, Uriarte 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 21-63 13-19 60.
WASHINGTON ST. (2-1)
Covill 4-8 3-4 11, Tuhina 3-7 3-5 11, Eleonora Villa 5-10 2-2 12, Jenna Villa 1-5 3-4 5, Wallack 5-12 3-3 14, Mendes 1-4 5-6 7, Kpetikou 0-5 1-2 1, Abraham 2-5 0-0 4, Alsina 1-3 0-0 2, Dart 1-3 2-2 4, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 22-28 71.
3-Point Goals — Idaho 5-18 (Aadland 1-3, Schweizer 3-4, Bukvic 1-5, Hassmann 0-2, Nelson 0-1, Brans 0-1, Uriarte 0-2), Washington St. 3-17 (Tuhina 2-4, Villa 0-3, Villa 0-2, Wallack 1-4, Abraham 0-2, Alsina 0-1, Gardner 0-1). Assists — Idaho 11 (Hassmann 4), Washington St. 11 (E.Villa 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds_Idaho 52 (Aadland 18), Washington St. 36 (Wallack 8). Total Fouls — Idaho 27, Washington St. 19. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,114.
Warrior’s Sander named conference DPOW
Lewis-Clark State senior Ellie Sander recorded 11 steals last week to aid the Warriors to two victories in Arizona. For her efforts, she was named the Cascade Conference defensive player of the week.
Sander had six steals against Park-Gilbert and another five against Embry-Riddle. Eight of the senior’s steals directly led to 17 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LC’s Hamilton wins offensive award
Lewis-Clark State’s Alton Hamilton had two double-doubles in a pair of Warrior victories and was named the Cascade Conference offensive player of the week, it was announced on Monday.
Hamilton had 50 points and 28 rebounds over the weekend including a career-high 28 points and 18 rebounds against Dickinson State of North Dakota. The 18 rebound performance by the sophomore was the most for a LC State player since 2014.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Idaho falls in penalty kicks in Big Sky championship
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Vandals came up just short in their bid to repeat as Big Sky Tournament champions on Sunday.
Second-seeded Idaho (12-5-3) and fifth-seeded Sacramento State battled to a 0-0 tie through two overtime periods, and it took eight rounds of penalty kicks for the Hornets (5-6-9) to edge the Vandals in the shootout, 7-6.
Hannah Alfaro-Black came inches away from winning the game for Idaho in the 97th minute, but her shot hit the post.
Idaho goalkeeper Paula Flores came up with five saves for her eighth shutout of the season for Idaho.
Sacramento State 0 0 0 0 0—0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — Sacramento State 9; Idaho 22.
Saves — Scramento State: Izzy Palmatier 6; Idaho: Paula Flores 5.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Garfield-Palouse boys second at 1B state meet
PASCO — The Garfield-Palouse boys put two racers in the top 5 and ran to a second-place finish as a team at the 1B state meet Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course.
The Vikings finished fourth on the girls’ side in a race that combined 1B and 2B.
Brendan Snekvik was fourth in 16 minutes, 37.70 seconds and Kieran Snekvik was right behind him with an identical time.
Colton’s Tanner Baerlocher was seventh in 17:17.20.
On the girls’ side, Garfield-Palouse’s Emma Kritzeck finished just outside the top 10 in 11th in 20:03.80.
Team scores and local results for the 2A, 2B and 1B races are listed below.
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Team scores — 1. Sehome 40; 2. Anacortes 71; 3. Ellensburg 121; 4. Bainbridge 131; 5. West Valley 190; 6. Hockinson 204; 7. Selah 220; 8. Cedarcrest 230; 9. Prosser 257; 10. Columbia River 266; 11. Chief Sealth 266; 12. Steilacoom 284; 13. Eatonville 324; 14. Ridgefield 347; 15. Kingston 351; 16. R.A. Long 399.
Individual champion — Lil Desler, Sehome, 18:08.90.
Clarkston racers — 59. Lexie York, 20:42.50; 75. Elise Stoffregen, 21:07.50.
Pullman racers — 28. Ada Harris, 19:48.90; 61. Alison Hathaway 20:47.80.
CLASS 1B/2B
Team scores — 1. Rainier 71; 2. Pople John Paul II 72; 3. Saint George’s School 85; 4. Garfield-Palouse 114; 5. Valley Christian 133; 6. Liberty Bell 155; 7. Manson 155; 8. Friday Harbor 209; 9. Chesterton Academy 243; 10. Republic 253; 11. Mount Vernon Christian 253; 12. Goldendale 308; 13. Willapa Valley 375; 14. Naselle 395; 15. Cedar Tree Classical Christian 406.
Individual champion — Regan Thomas, Saint George’s School, 18:20.20.
Garfield-Palouse top 5 — 11. Emma Kritzeck 20:03.80; 13. Courage Hightree 20:20.40; 21. Arabella Sievers 21:04.20; 31. Hettylee Laughary 22:10.90; 38. Charlotte Marshall 22:25.20.
Asotin racer — 35. Adalyn Johnson 21:44.80.
BOYS
CLASS 2A
Team scores — 1. Sehome 34; 2. Bainbridge 79; 3. Ellensburg 87; 4. Bellingham 105; 5. Ridgefield 174; 6. Columbia River 205; 7. Nathan Hale 245; 8. Mark Morris 258; 9. Franklin Pierce 264; 10. Bremerton 270; 11. Cedarcrest 275; 12. Hockinson 287; 13. Steilacoom 288; 14. Selah 299; 15. West Valley 327; 16. Lindbergh.
Individual champion — Dylan Rowell, Anacortes, 15:26.90.
Clarkston racer — 34. Avery Peters, 16:41.20.
Pullman racer — 105. Felix Fisher, 17:40.40.
CLASS 2B
Team scores — 1. Cle Elum-Roslyn 90; 2. Saint George’s School 95; 3. Chewelah 96; 4. Okanogan 139; 5. Freeman 148; 6. Liberty Bell 169; 7. Mount Vernon Christian 187; 8. Brewster 207; 9. Coupeville; 10. Morton-White Pass 213; 11. Goldendale 280; 12. Toledo 292; 13. Tonasket 328; 14. Rainier 350; 15. Adna 358; 16. Winlock 407.
Individual champion — Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 15:30.90.
Asotin racers — 31. Mason Kern 17:46.00; 47. Sam Schaffer 18:11.40; 73. Tekoa Leister 18:52.40.
CLASS 1B
Team scores — 1. Valley Christian 23; 2. Garfield-Palouse 64; 3. Pope John Paul II 68; 4. Chesterton Academy 97; 5. Three Rivers Christian 158; 6. Covenant 172; 7. Summit Classical Christian 177; 8. Crosspoint Christian 211.
Individual champion — Westin Madden 16:13.80.
Garfield-Palouse top 5 — 4. Brendan Snekvik 16:37.70; 5. Kieran Snekvik 16:37.70; 14. Isaiah Hightree 17:53.40; 19. Sean Hallan 18:25.30; 22. Ethan Lawson 18:48.90.
Colton racer — 7. Tanner Baerlocher, 17:17.20.