AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs hold off Vandals in women’s Battle of the Palouse

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — Four Cougars scored double-digit points and the Washington State women’s basketball team outscored the Vandals in each of the first three quarters en route to a 71-60 win in the Battle of the Palouse rivalry showdown on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.

Senior Tara Wallack shot 5-of-12 from the field and led WSU (2-1) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Eleonora Villa added 12 points and five assists. Junior Astera Tuhina and sophomore Alex Covill scored 11 each.

Rosie Schweizer led Idaho (0-2) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting and completed a double-double with 13 rebounds. Olivia Nelson had 10 points and Jennifer Aadland brought in 18 rebounds.

The Cougars held the Vandals to 33.3% shooting in the game.

“I love this team, I love their passion, I love how hard they work, I love their enthusiasm to play the game and how much they want to play,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought the older players in the second half kind of righted us a little bit and we’ve just gotta get more of that when we go to the bench.”

IDAHO (0-2)

Aadland 2-5 2-2 7, Schweizer 9-17 2-4 23, Bukvic 2-8 0-0 5, Hassmann 2-8 3-4 7, Nelson 2-15 6-9 10, Brans 0-2 0-0 0, Carvalho 1-1 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Curtis 1-1 0-0 2, Pinheiro 0-0 0-0 0, Uriarte 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 21-63 13-19 60.

WASHINGTON ST. (2-1)

Covill 4-8 3-4 11, Tuhina 3-7 3-5 11, Eleonora Villa 5-10 2-2 12, Jenna Villa 1-5 3-4 5, Wallack 5-12 3-3 14, Mendes 1-4 5-6 7, Kpetikou 0-5 1-2 1, Abraham 2-5 0-0 4, Alsina 1-3 0-0 2, Dart 1-3 2-2 4, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 22-28 71.

3-Point Goals — Idaho 5-18 (Aadland 1-3, Schweizer 3-4, Bukvic 1-5, Hassmann 0-2, Nelson 0-1, Brans 0-1, Uriarte 0-2), Washington St. 3-17 (Tuhina 2-4, Villa 0-3, Villa 0-2, Wallack 1-4, Abraham 0-2, Alsina 0-1, Gardner 0-1). Assists — Idaho 11 (Hassmann 4), Washington St. 11 (E.Villa 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds_Idaho 52 (Aadland 18), Washington St. 36 (Wallack 8). Total Fouls — Idaho 27, Washington St. 19. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,114.

Warrior’s Sander named conference DPOW

Lewis-Clark State senior Ellie Sander recorded 11 steals last week to aid the Warriors to two victories in Arizona. For her efforts, she was named the Cascade Conference defensive player of the week.

Sander had six steals against Park-Gilbert and another five against Embry-Riddle. Eight of the senior’s steals directly led to 17 points.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LC’s Hamilton wins offensive award

Lewis-Clark State’s Alton Hamilton had two double-doubles in a pair of Warrior victories and was named the Cascade Conference offensive player of the week, it was announced on Monday.

Hamilton had 50 points and 28 rebounds over the weekend including a career-high 28 points and 18 rebounds against Dickinson State of North Dakota. The 18 rebound performance by the sophomore was the most for a LC State player since 2014.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Idaho falls in penalty kicks in Big Sky championship

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Vandals came up just short in their bid to repeat as Big Sky Tournament champions on Sunday.

Second-seeded Idaho (12-5-3) and fifth-seeded Sacramento State battled to a 0-0 tie through two overtime periods, and it took eight rounds of penalty kicks for the Hornets (5-6-9) to edge the Vandals in the shootout, 7-6.

Hannah Alfaro-Black came inches away from winning the game for Idaho in the 97th minute, but her shot hit the post.

Idaho goalkeeper Paula Flores came up with five saves for her eighth shutout of the season for Idaho.

Sacramento State 0 0 0 0 0—0

Idaho 0 0 0 0 0—0

Shots — Sacramento State 9; Idaho 22.

Saves — Scramento State: Izzy Palmatier 6; Idaho: Paula Flores 5.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Garfield-Palouse boys second at 1B state meet