AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs’ Kurui wins NCAA Regional cross country title

AREA ROUNDUP
COLFAX — At the NCAA Division I West Regionals cross country meet held at Colfax Golf Club on Friday, freshman Evans Kurui of Washington State won the men’s 10-kilometer race with a time of 28 minutes, 53.7 seconds.
The men’s team finished ninth from a field of 31. The women took seventh from 39 teams behind a 10th-place individual finish from Zenah Cheptoo with a 6k time of 19:46.8 — a new personal best for the freshman.
Kurui and Cheptoo each earned a place in the NCAA National Championships that will take place in Madison, Wisc.
For the Idaho Vandals, Maya Kobylanski took 80th among women with a 21:13.7 6k to spearhead a 15th-place team showing, while Sam Fulbright led the men to a 23rd-place team showing with a 109th-place 10k finish in 31:37.1.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Oregon, 43; 2. Stanford, 67; 3. Washington, 101; 4. Gonzaga, 134; 5. Portland, 156; 6. Boise State, 168; 7. Washington State, 169; 8. Cal Poly, 237; 9. Oregon State, 297; 10. CBU, 317; 11. UC Davis, 365; 12. UCLA, 381; 13. California, 463; 14. San Diego State, 478; 15. Idaho, 480; 16. UC San Diego, 510; 17. Seattle U, 522; 18. Long Beach State, 570; 19. San Francisco, 571; 20. UC Riverside, 583 ; 21. Eastern Washington, 584; 22. UC Irvine, 585; 23. Arizona, 638; 24. St. Mary’s (CA), 653; 25. Cal St. Fullerton, 676; 26. Hawaii, 729; 27. Santa Clara, 770; 28. Sacramento St., 777; 29. UC Santa Barbara, 816; 30. Fresno State, 829; 31. San Diego, 908; 32. Utah Tech, 951; 33. USC, 984; 34. Pepperdine, 986; 35. Portland State, 1,031; 36. Loyola Marymount, 1,050; 37. CSUN, 1,130; 38. UNLV, 1,220; 39. Pacific, 1,227.
WSU individuals — 10. Zenah Cheptoo, 19:46.8; 28. Alaina Stone Boggs, 20:18.9; 34. Neema Kimtai, 20:28.4; 42. Nicole Bissell, 20:35.2; 60. Caroline Jepkorir, 20:55.6; 64. Jessica Duran, 20:58.3; 94. Sabrina Colbert, 21:22.4.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Washington, 66; 2. Oregon, 68; 3. Stanford, 73; 4. CBU, 99; 5. Portland, 102; 6. Gonzaga, 135; 7. Boise State, 181; 8. Cal Poly, 235; 9. Washington State, 244; 10. Cal St. Fullerton, 324; 11. California, 327; 12. UC Davis, 357; 13. Santa Clara, 362; 14. St. Mary’s (CA), 432; 15. UC Riverside, 456; 16. Arizona, 457; 17. Eastern Washington, 534; 18. UC San Diego, 541; 19. UC Irvine, 617; 20. UC Santa Barbara, 641; 21. Pepperdine, 643; 22. Utah Tech, 659; 23. Idaho, 663; 24. San Francisco, 702; 25. Grand Canyon, 709; 26. Long Beach St., 742; 27. Sacramento St., 780; 28. CSUN, 784; 29. San Diego, 838; 30. Seattle U., 859; 31. Portland State, 875.
WSU individuals — 1. Evans Kurui, 28:53.7; 42. Brian Barsaiya, 29:58.1; 61. Evan Bruce, 30:33.0; 62. Kelvin Limo, 30:35.1; 83. Leo Cook, 31:06.2; 100. Leif Swanson, 31:23.4; 117. Jacob Easton, 31:41.7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho drops 18th straight match
CHENEY, Wash. — The Vandals improved in each set, but lost to host Eastern Washington 25-4, 25-11, 25-20 in a Big Sky match at Reese Court.
Taylor Brickey led Idaho (1-24, 0-14) with nine kills. Natalia Wielgus had 20 assists and the lone Vandal ace.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LCSC 86, Carroll 79
BUTTE, Mont. — Alton Hamilton topped the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game to lead No. 22 Lewis-Clark State to a nonconference win against Carroll of Montana in the Comfort Inn Fall Classic.
The sophomore had 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 at the free-throw line for the Warriors (4-0). Hamilton also led LC State with eight rebounds and six assists.
Senior Taden King added 16 points. Grayson Hunt, of Pullman, had nine points and five rebounds. John Lustig, of Colfax, filled the stat sheet with seven points, four assists and three rebounds.
CARROLL (2-4)
De La Cruz 6-11 0-0 12, Cuaresma 3-3 0-0 8, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Kramer 5-11 0-0 10, Crane 7-12 1-2 16, Moore 4-8 0-0 9, Round 3-8 3-4 10, Lang 3-9 7-7 14. Totals 31-64 11-13 79.
LC STATE (4-0)
Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0, Lustig 3-7 1-3 7, Morris 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton 8-13 8-9 25, Boykins 1-4 7-8 9, King 5-10 3-4 16, Hunt 4-5 1-2 9, Jedlicka 1-4 1-2 3, Nordland 3-4 0-0 7, Salguero 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 21-28 86.
Halftime — LC State 40-36. 3-Point Goals — Carroll 6-15 (Cuaresma 2-2, Crane 1-3, Moore 1-2, Round 1-2, Lang 1-2, Harrison 0-2, De La Cruz 0-2), LC State 5-22 (King 3-8, Hamilton 1-3, Nordland 1-2, Carpenter 0-2, Lustig 0-2, Morris 0-2, Jedlicka 0-2, Boykins 0-1). Rebounds — Carroll 26 (Round, Kramer 6), LC State 30 (Hamilton 8). Assists — Carroll 8 (Crane, Harrison, De La Cruz 2), LC State 15 (Hamilton 6). Fouled Out — Lang. Total Fouls — Carroll 22, LC State 15.
Iowa 76, Washington St. 66
MOLINE, Ill. — The Cougars suffered their first blemish of the season in a nonconference loss to Iowa at the John Deere Quad Hoops Showdown.
Nate Calmese led Washington State (3-1) with 27 points on 12-of-22 shooting. LeJuan Watts had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Lapwai alum Kase Wynott made his collegiate debut, notching two points on 1-of-2 shooting in seven minutes of play.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-1)
Erikstrup 1-5 0-0 3, Price 3-5 1-2 8, L.Watts 5-10 0-0 11, Calmese 12-22 2-2 27, Coward 3-10 2-2 9, I.Watts 1-10 0-0 2, Okafor 0-1 4-6 4, Wynott 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 9-12 66.
IOWA (4-0)
Dembele 2-6 0-0 5, Freeman 9-15 3-4 21, Pa.Sandfort 5-15 6-8 18, Dix 0-2 2-2 2, Harding 3-7 0-0 7, Traore 2-5 1-2 5, Thelwell 2-4 1-2 7, Pr.Sandfort 0-3 4-5 4, C.Koch 2-3 0-2 6, Brauns 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-60 18-27 76.
Halftime — Washington St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 5-28 (Price 1-3, L.Watts 1-3, Erikstrup 1-4, Calmese 1-5, Coward 1-6, Wynott 0-1, I.Watts 0-6), Iowa 8-25 (C.Koch 2-3, Thelwell 2-3, Pa.Sandfort 2-10, Harding 1-1, Dembele 1-3, Freeman 0-1, Traore 0-1, Pr.Sandfort 0-3). Fouled Out_Erikstrup, Price. Rebounds — Washington St. 40 (L.Watts 10), Iowa 34 (Freeman 11). Assists — Washington St. 11 (L.Watts 4), Iowa 14 (Harding 4). Total Fouls — Washington St. 25, Iowa 13. A — 8,488 (9,200).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LC State 73, Carroll 44
The No. 22 Lewis-Clark State Warriors had an early-season statement win against No. 7 Carroll of Montana at the P1FCU Activity Center.
LC State (4-0) shot 10-of-15 from the field in the first quarter and outscored the Fighting Saints 22-10. The Warriors held Carroll to 30% shooting in the game.
Sitara Byrd had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Darian Herring had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds with zero turnovers.
Ellie Sander led LC State with 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Payton Hymas had nine points and eight assists.
CARROLL (1-2)
Albrecht 0-7 0-0 0, Keller 3-5 2-2 9, Karstetter 3-7 3-4 9, Denny 0-0 0-0 0, Oakland 2-6 0-0 4, Ekstrom 2-11 0-0 6, Converse 2-4 1-1 5, Hencz 0-4 2-2 2, Bullock 2-2 3-3 7, Erickson 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 15-50 11-12 44.
LC STATE (4-0)
Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Barger 2-3 0-0 6, Sander 7-8 1-1 15, Byrd 5-9 0-0 10, Nelson 1-1 2-2 5, Brager 3-11 0-0 8, Beardin 1-1 0-0 3, Karlberg 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-2 1-4 3, Hymas 4-9 0-0 9, Herring 6-9 0-0 12. Totals 31-64 11-13 73.
Carroll 10 12 6 16—44
LC State 22 14 19 18—73
3-Point Goals — Carroll 3-21 (Ekstrom 2-8, Keller 1-2, Albrecht 0-5, Hencz 0-4, Converse 0-1, Erickson 0-1), LC State 7-21 (Brager 2-9, Barger 2-2, Hymas 1-4, Nelson 1-1, Beardin 1-1, Byrd 0-3, Sander 0-1). Assists — 7 (Ekstrom 3), LC State 22 (Hymas 8). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Carroll 21 (Albrecht 8), LC State 40 (Byrd 11). Total Fouls — Carroll 13, LC State 16. Technical Fouls — None. A — 693.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pomeroy 52, Odessa 12
POMEROY — After falling behind 12-8 in the first quarter, the Pirates ran off 44 unanswered points to earn a Washington Class 1B state football playoff first-round victory against Odessa.
Jett Slusser led the way for Pomeroy with 24 carries for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Slusser was 8-of-15 passing for 139 yards with two more scores.
Kyzer Herres had two touchdown runs and 88 yards on the ground. Jacob Reisinger and Boone Schmidt hauled in touchdown receptions.
The Pirates will face the winner of third-seed Naselle and 14th-seed Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. today.
Odessa 12 0 0 0—12
Pomeroy 20 16 8 8—52
Odessa — Corbyn Neilson 60 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 22 run (Slusser run).
Odessa — Walter 1 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 46 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 67 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 71 pass from Slusser (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 55 run (Boone Schmidt pass from Slusser).
Pomeroy — Herres 42 run (Reisinger run).
Pomeroy — Schmidt 15 pass from Slusser (Slusser run).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston 39, McCall-Donnelly 26
The Bengals opened up the season with a strong defensive victory against McCall-Donnelly at Lewiston High School.
Senior Addy McKarcher was 6-for-6 from the free throw line and led Lewiston (1-0) with 14 points. Sophomore Avery Balmer added seven points.
MCCALL-DONNELLY (0-1)
R. Arnold 1 0-0 2, Esplin 0 0-2 0, Topliff 0 0-0 0, S. Arnold 1 0-0 2, L. Arnold 2 1-3 5, Spangenberg 0 0-0 0, Crockett 0 0-0 0, Stopsen 0 1-2 1, Tinney 3 0-3 7, Ormsby 4 1-3 9. Totals 11 3-13 26.
LEWISTON (1-0)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 3 0-0 7, Skye VanTrease 0 2-2 2, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 4 6-6 14, Avery Lathen 2 0-0 4, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Paytland Schnell 2 1-2 5, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 3, Mara Kessinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 9-10 39.
McCall-Donnelly 8 5 6 7—26
Lewiston 12 11 7 9—39
3-point goals — Tinney, Balmer, E. McKarcher.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman goes 1-1 at state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Greyhounds won their first match at the Washington Class 2A state tournament, defeating the eighth-seeded Washington Patriots, but were swept by top seed Ellensburg at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Pullman swept past the Patriots 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 in the opening round of the 16-team tournament. The Greyhounds then pushed the Bulldogs to an extended first set, but fell 27-25, 25-16, 25-14.
Ninth-seeded Pullman will face Bainbridge in a loser-out match today at 10:45 a.m. With a win, the Greyhounds would face either Tumwater or Ridgefield in a fifth-place match at 2:30 p.m. back at the SunDome.