AREA ROUNDUP
STOCKTON, Calif. — After trailing through the opening half, the Washington State women’s basketball team came on strong in the third quarter en route to a 74-66 road win over host Pacific of Stockton, Calif., in West Coast Conference play on Monday.
Wazzu (8-6, 3-0) was down 17-15 after the first quarter and 36-32 at intermission, but changed the complexion of the game with a 24-13 performance in the third.
Eleonora Villa put up 20 points to lead four double-digit scorers for the Cougars, who won their fourth straight game and third in conference. Astera Tuhina (16 points), Jenna Villa (13) and Covill (12) were WSU’s other major scoreboard contributors, with Covill shooting a near-perfect 6-for-7 on the day. Tara Wallack littered the stat sheets for the Cougs with eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists, leading the team in the latter two categories.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-6, 3-0)
Kpetikou 1-2 0-0 2, Abraham 1-3 0-0 3, Tuhina 5-10 3-4 16, Eleonora Villa 8-18 3-5 20, Wallack 3-14 2-2 8, Mendes 0-5 0-0 0, Covill 6-7 0-0 12, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Villa 4-7 1-2 13, Totals 28-66 9-13 74.
PACIFIC (5-9, 1-3)
Radocaj 1-4 2-2 4, Elliott 4-8 4-6 12, James 6-24 1-2 15, Smith 6-17 5-7 17, Ward 3-9 3-4 9, Fautua 0-0 0-0 0, Glazier 1-6 0-0 2, Lowery 3-3 0-0 7, Totals 24-71 15-21 66.
Washington St. 15 17 24 18—74
Pacific 17 19 13 17—66
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 9-25 (Abraham 1-2, Tuhina 3-7, E.Villa 1-5, Wallack 0-3, Mendes 0-2, J.Villa 4-6), Pacific 3-11 (James 2-5, Smith 0-5, Lowery 1-1). Assists — Washington St. 13 (Wallack 5), Pacific 7 (Ward 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 43 (Wallack 9), Pacific 44 (Ward 11). Total Fouls — Washington St. 22, Pacific 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 540.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 73, Loyola Marymount 59
SPOKANE ARENA — The Washington State men’s basketball team pulled away late from Loyola Marymount to prevail 73-59 in West Coast Conference play on Monday at Spokane Arena.
Nate Calmese led the Cougs (12-3, 2-0) in scoring with 20 points while making four assists and three rebounds as they claimed their third consecutive win and second to start conference play. Calmese has scored 20-plus points four times this season.
Tomas Thrastarson added a personal-best 17 points in the first double-digit performance of his collegiate career, and Dane Erikstrup provided another 14. LeJuan Watts had a complete showing for WSU with eight points, 11 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and sparked a 23-7 run that blew the game open in the second half.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-6, 0-2)
McBride 1-2 2-2 4, Merkviladze 2-8 0-0 4, Porter 1-11 0-0 2, Stone-Carrawell 7-14 4-5 20, Johnston 0-4 0-0 0, Vide 5-6 0-4 10, Amey 4-7 4-4 13, Issanza 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 10-15 59.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-3, 2-0)
Erikstrup 4-10 3-4 14, Price 3-7 2-3 8, L.Watts 4-9 0-0 8, Calmese 9-17 2-2 20, Thrastarson 6-8 1-3 17, Okafor 2-3 0-0 4, Wynott 0-2 0-0 0, Gerrits 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-57 10-14 73.
Halftime — Washington St. 36-34. 3-Point Goals — Loyola Marymount 3-21 (Stone-Carrawell 2-4, Amey 1-3, Johnston 0-4, Merkviladze 0-5, Porter 0-5), Washington St. 7-19 (Thrastarson 4-5, Erikstrup 3-7, L.Watts 0-1, Wynott 0-1, Calmese 0-2, Price 0-3). Fouled Out — Vide. Rebounds — Loyola Marymount 27 (Merkviladze 8), Washington St. 38 (L.Watts 11). Assists — Loyola Marymount 8 (Porter 3), Washington St. 17 (L.Watts 8). Total Fouls — Loyola Marymount 21, Washington St. 15. A — 3,449 (12,210).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pullman 64, St. George’s 49
SPOKANE VALLEY — Eight Pullman players got on the board and three reached double figures as the Greyhounds struck back after trailing through the opening quarter to defeat St. George’s of Spokane in the final game of the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley High School.
Daniel Kwon (20 points), Cade Rogers (13) and Vaughn Holstad (11) formed a three-pronged attack for Pullman (5-3), which closed out each half strong to assure itself of victory.
PULLMAN (5-3)
Gavyn Dealy 2 1-4 5, Cade Rogers 6 0-0 13, Daniel Kwon 8 4-5 20, Vaughn Holstad 4 0-0 11, Brandon Brown 2 1-2 7, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 1-2 1, Evan Anderson 1 2-2 5. Totals 24 9-15 64.
ST. GEORGE’S (5-4)
C. Brennan 1 0-0 3, S. Jones 3 5-6 11, A. Rooney 0 0-0 0, J. Jackson 1 0-0 3, Z. You 0 1-2 1, P. Lejared 2 2-2 6, L. Darcy 3 4-4 10, M. Zarlingo 5 5-8 15. Totals 14 17-24 49.
Pullman 12 16 17 19—64
St. George’s 16 4 20 9—49
3-point goals — Holstad 3, Brown 2, Rogers, Anderson, Brennan, Jackson.
Colfax 68, Rogers 47
SPOKANE VALLEY — Jayce Kelly of Colfax racked up 25 points and Adrik Jenkin added another 20 as the Bulldogs defeated Rogers of Spokane to conclude their run in the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley High School.
Colfax (8-1) enjoyed scoring contributions of at least four points apiece from seven total players en route to its fourth consecutive victory.
COLFAX (8-1)
Gunner Brown 2 0-0 4, Ledger Kelly 2 1-2 6, Jayce Kelly 12 1-3 25, Dylan Thompson 2 0-0 5, Adrik Jenkin 8 1-2 20, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 3-7 68.
ROGERS (2-5)
Frantetich 0 0-0 0, Yoeun 2 6-8 11, VanderMeer 2 0-0 5, Ford 1 0-0 2, Bedford 5 0-0 11, Cain 0 1-2 1, Green 4 6-7 15, Peabody 47. Totals 15 12-22 47.
Colfax 18 19 26 5—68
Rogers 9 12 17 9—47
3-point goals — Jenkin 3, L. Kelly, Thompson, Yoeun, VanderMeer, Bedford, Green.
Liberty Christian 49, Pomeroy 35
RICHLAND, Wash. — Jett Slusser connected four times from 3-point range and shot 5-for-6 from the foul line to amass 17 points while making 14 rebounds for Pomeroy, but the traveling Pirates suffered a Southeast 1B League defeat to Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash.
Kyzer Herres added another eight points and eight boards for Pomeroy (3-5, 3-1), which was at its most competitive in the middle quarters, with the Patriots (5-2, 3-1) asserting dominance in the first and fourth.
POMEROY (3-5, 3-1)
Jacob Reisinger 2 0-0 5, Braxton McKeirnan 1 0-1 2, Jett Slusser 4 5-6 17, Kyzer Herres 2 4-6 8, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 1-2 1, Robert Van Vogt 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 10-15 35
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-2, 3-1)
Idler 1 0-0 2, Hoey 2 0-0 6, Haak 0 0-0 0, Williamson 2 0-1 4, Cowan 1 0-0 2, Hogaboam 0 0-0 0, Grover 7 3-6 19, Cole 5 6-9 16, Totals 18 9-16 49
Pomeroy 7 9 8 11—35
Liberty Christian 14 9 10 16—49
3-point goals — Slusser 4, Reisinger, Hoey 2, Grover 2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax 44, Colville 43
SPOKANE VALLEY — Colfax closed out its run in the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament by pulling out a single-point victory over nonleague foe Colville at West Valley High School.
Allie Jenkins (15 points), Ava Swan (12) and Brenna Gilchrist (11) all made double-digit scoreboard contributions for the balanced Bulldogs (5-4).
Complete statistics were not available.
COLVILLE (5-3)
Kinney 12, Petrey 7, Marshall 0, Malone 9, Kroiss 8, Ortner 2 , Lewis 0, Beardslee 4.
COLFAX (5-4)
Brenna Gilchrist 11, Isabella Huntley 0, Adalynn Penwell 0, Allie Jenkin 15, Ava Swan 12, Cianna Gibb 6.
Colville 11 5 13 14—43
Colfax 8 10 9 17—44
Pomeroy 39, Liberty Christian 21
RICHLAND, Wash. — A 14-2 showing in the first quarter set Pomeroy on the path to victory in a Southeast 1B League game against Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash.
Taylor Gilbert connected three times apiece from inside and outside the arc to lead the triumphant Pirates (5-3) with 15 points. Seven players got on the board for Pomeroy, which outscored the host Patriots (2-4, 2-4) in each of the first three quarters.
POMEROY (5-3, 2-2)
Hollie Van Vogt 0 0-0 0, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 0-0 2, Sadie Klaveano 2 1-2 5, Taylor Gilbert 6 0-0 15, Kiersten Bartels 2 0-0 5, Molly Warren 3 0-0 8, Reagan McKeirnan 0 0-2 0, Caroline McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Isabella Field 1 0-0 2, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-4 39.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-4, 2-4)
Jaidyn Davis 2 0-0 4, Camas VanHollener 3 2-4 10, Chloe Idler 0 0-0 0, Inger Olsson 1 0-0 2, Kiana Swisher 1 0-0 3, Halie Olsson 1 0-0 2, Hailey Turner 0 0-0 0, Megan Metzger 0 0-0 0, Ava Quiroz 0 0-0 0, Aerie Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-4 21.
Pomeroy 14 10 10 5—39
Liberty Christian 2 7 8 6—21
3-point goals — Gilbert 3, Warren 2, Bartels, VanHollener 2.
Mt. Spokane 63, Pullman 40
SPOKANE VALLEY — Grace Kuhle had a hat-trick of 3-point goals and shot 7-for-7 from the foul line to rack up 18 points for Pullman, but the Greyhounds suffered a decisive defeat to Mt. Spokane in their Eagle Holiday Classic finale.
Eight players scored for Pullman (4-4), but Kuhle was the only one to reach double figures. The Hounds fell into a deep hole when the Wildcats (4-5) held them to only two points in the second quarter.
PULLMAN (4-4)
Bri Rasmussen 0 2-2 2, Grace Kuhle 4 7-7 18, Ada Harris 1 0-0 2, Taylor Darling 2 2-3 6, River Sykes 1 0-1 2, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Jessa Gion 0 1-4 1, Olivia Whitworth 0 1-2 1, Perry-Dyer 3 2-2 8. Totals 11 15-21 40.
MT. SPOKANE (4-5)
Dakota Wyss 5 0-0 14, Sloane Gardner 8 3-5 18, Jayelyn Rubright 0 4-4 4, Jocelyn Wagenblast 2 1-2 6, Lizzy Cestnik 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Eastham 1 0-0 2, Naomi Schupp 0 0-4 0, Karis Santucci 5 0-0 10, Abby Priddy 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 9-17 63.
Pullman 9 2 12 18—40
Mt. Spokane 16 13 20 14—63
3-point goals — Kuhle 3, Wyss 4, Gardner, Wagenblast.