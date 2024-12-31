AREA ROUNDUP

STOCKTON, Calif. — After trailing through the opening half, the Washington State women’s basketball team came on strong in the third quarter en route to a 74-66 road win over host Pacific of Stockton, Calif., in West Coast Conference play on Monday.

Wazzu (8-6, 3-0) was down 17-15 after the first quarter and 36-32 at intermission, but changed the complexion of the game with a 24-13 performance in the third.

Eleonora Villa put up 20 points to lead four double-digit scorers for the Cougars, who won their fourth straight game and third in conference. Astera Tuhina (16 points), Jenna Villa (13) and Covill (12) were WSU’s other major scoreboard contributors, with Covill shooting a near-perfect 6-for-7 on the day. Tara Wallack littered the stat sheets for the Cougs with eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists, leading the team in the latter two categories.

WASHINGTON ST. (8-6, 3-0)

Kpetikou 1-2 0-0 2, Abraham 1-3 0-0 3, Tuhina 5-10 3-4 16, Eleonora Villa 8-18 3-5 20, Wallack 3-14 2-2 8, Mendes 0-5 0-0 0, Covill 6-7 0-0 12, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Villa 4-7 1-2 13, Totals 28-66 9-13 74.

PACIFIC (5-9, 1-3)

Radocaj 1-4 2-2 4, Elliott 4-8 4-6 12, James 6-24 1-2 15, Smith 6-17 5-7 17, Ward 3-9 3-4 9, Fautua 0-0 0-0 0, Glazier 1-6 0-0 2, Lowery 3-3 0-0 7, Totals 24-71 15-21 66.

Washington St. 15 17 24 18—74

Pacific 17 19 13 17—66

3-Point Goals — Washington St. 9-25 (Abraham 1-2, Tuhina 3-7, E.Villa 1-5, Wallack 0-3, Mendes 0-2, J.Villa 4-6), Pacific 3-11 (James 2-5, Smith 0-5, Lowery 1-1). Assists — Washington St. 13 (Wallack 5), Pacific 7 (Ward 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 43 (Wallack 9), Pacific 44 (Ward 11). Total Fouls — Washington St. 22, Pacific 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 540.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State 73, Loyola Marymount 59

SPOKANE ARENA — The Washington State men’s basketball team pulled away late from Loyola Marymount to prevail 73-59 in West Coast Conference play on Monday at Spokane Arena.

Nate Calmese led the Cougs (12-3, 2-0) in scoring with 20 points while making four assists and three rebounds as they claimed their third consecutive win and second to start conference play. Calmese has scored 20-plus points four times this season.

Tomas Thrastarson added a personal-best 17 points in the first double-digit performance of his collegiate career, and Dane Erikstrup provided another 14. LeJuan Watts had a complete showing for WSU with eight points, 11 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and sparked a 23-7 run that blew the game open in the second half.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-6, 0-2)

McBride 1-2 2-2 4, Merkviladze 2-8 0-0 4, Porter 1-11 0-0 2, Stone-Carrawell 7-14 4-5 20, Johnston 0-4 0-0 0, Vide 5-6 0-4 10, Amey 4-7 4-4 13, Issanza 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 10-15 59.

WASHINGTON ST. (12-3, 2-0)

Erikstrup 4-10 3-4 14, Price 3-7 2-3 8, L.Watts 4-9 0-0 8, Calmese 9-17 2-2 20, Thrastarson 6-8 1-3 17, Okafor 2-3 0-0 4, Wynott 0-2 0-0 0, Gerrits 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-57 10-14 73.

Halftime — Washington St. 36-34. 3-Point Goals — Loyola Marymount 3-21 (Stone-Carrawell 2-4, Amey 1-3, Johnston 0-4, Merkviladze 0-5, Porter 0-5), Washington St. 7-19 (Thrastarson 4-5, Erikstrup 3-7, L.Watts 0-1, Wynott 0-1, Calmese 0-2, Price 0-3). Fouled Out — Vide. Rebounds — Loyola Marymount 27 (Merkviladze 8), Washington St. 38 (L.Watts 11). Assists — Loyola Marymount 8 (Porter 3), Washington St. 17 (L.Watts 8). Total Fouls — Loyola Marymount 21, Washington St. 15. A — 3,449 (12,210).

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Pullman 64, St. George’s 49

SPOKANE VALLEY — Eight Pullman players got on the board and three reached double figures as the Greyhounds struck back after trailing through the opening quarter to defeat St. George’s of Spokane in the final game of the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley High School.

Daniel Kwon (20 points), Cade Rogers (13) and Vaughn Holstad (11) formed a three-pronged attack for Pullman (5-3), which closed out each half strong to assure itself of victory.

PULLMAN (5-3)

Gavyn Dealy 2 1-4 5, Cade Rogers 6 0-0 13, Daniel Kwon 8 4-5 20, Vaughn Holstad 4 0-0 11, Brandon Brown 2 1-2 7, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 1-2 1, Evan Anderson 1 2-2 5. Totals 24 9-15 64.

ST. GEORGE’S (5-4)

C. Brennan 1 0-0 3, S. Jones 3 5-6 11, A. Rooney 0 0-0 0, J. Jackson 1 0-0 3, Z. You 0 1-2 1, P. Lejared 2 2-2 6, L. Darcy 3 4-4 10, M. Zarlingo 5 5-8 15. Totals 14 17-24 49.

Pullman 12 16 17 19—64

St. George’s 16 4 20 9—49

3-point goals — Holstad 3, Brown 2, Rogers, Anderson, Brennan, Jackson.

Colfax 68, Rogers 47

SPOKANE VALLEY — Jayce Kelly of Colfax racked up 25 points and Adrik Jenkin added another 20 as the Bulldogs defeated Rogers of Spokane to conclude their run in the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley High School.

Colfax (8-1) enjoyed scoring contributions of at least four points apiece from seven total players en route to its fourth consecutive victory.

COLFAX (8-1)

Gunner Brown 2 0-0 4, Ledger Kelly 2 1-2 6, Jayce Kelly 12 1-3 25, Dylan Thompson 2 0-0 5, Adrik Jenkin 8 1-2 20, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 3-7 68.

ROGERS (2-5)

Frantetich 0 0-0 0, Yoeun 2 6-8 11, VanderMeer 2 0-0 5, Ford 1 0-0 2, Bedford 5 0-0 11, Cain 0 1-2 1, Green 4 6-7 15, Peabody 47. Totals 15 12-22 47.

Colfax 18 19 26 5—68

Rogers 9 12 17 9—47