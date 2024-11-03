AREA ROUNDUP

EAGLE, Idaho — Logos of Moscow took second place in Class 2A boys team scoring as multiple levels of Idaho state championship cross country competition were held in the midst of stormy weather at Eagle Island State Park on Saturday.

Top-20 finishers received medals.

John Henry Crapuchettes made a runner-up individual showing with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 40.09 seconds to lead the Knights to that 2A team result, trailing Hayden Smith’s 16:24.79 individual first-place finish that spearheaded a team victory for Rockland.

“(Crapuchettes) had a really smart race, paced himself well, looked confident the whole time,” Logos coach Paula Casebolt said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s running by you, and he’ll actually look at you and smile, but he’s serious about competing.”

Freshman Emma Darrah led the Logos girls with a 12th-place time of 20:36.11.

At the 5A level, Cora Crawford of Moscow (12th place, 19:52.72) and Lucas Clements of Lewiston (20th place, 16:45.91) medaled to lead area athletes.

BOYS

CLASS 2A

Team scores — 1. Rockland 68; 2. Logos 88; 3. Grace 100; 4. Victory Charter 115; 5. North Star Charter 168; 6. Challis 173; 7. Valley 191; 8. Raft River 201; 9. Tri-Valley 206; 10. Rimrock 227; 11. Genesee 244; 12. Alturas Prep 268; 13. Prairie 305.

Area medalists — 2. John Henry Crapuchettes, Log, 16:40.09; 9. Bear Lopez, Log, 17:21.81; 11. Ben Farr, Gen, 17:25.43; 14. Manuel Mendez, Timberline (Weippe), 17:49.24; 17. Ethan Bremer, Log, 17:53.12.

CLASS 3A

Team scores — 1. Ririe 48; 2. Soda Springs 55; 3. North Fremont 89; 4. Malad 98; 5. Firth 100; 6. Parma 168; 7. Nampa Christian 209; 8. Ambrose 228; 9. Grangeville 248; 10. New Plymouth 288.

CLASS 5A

Team scores — 1. Skyline 66; 2. Idaho Falls 67; 3. Century 99; 4. Bishop Kelly 137; 5. Preston 156; 6. Twin Falls 193; 7. Bonneville 203; 8. Middleton 207; 9. Burley 209; 10. Vallivue 221; 11. Moscow 234; 12. Sandpoint 241; 13. Jerome 296.

Area medalists — 20. Lucas Clements, Lew, 16:45.91.

GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Team scores — 1. Victory Charter 29; 2. Grace 56; 3. Raft River 87; 4. Valley 133; 5. Butte County 134; 6. Tri-Valley 136; 7. Logos 146; 8. Prairie 190; 9. Camas County 215.

Area medalists — 12. Emma Darrah, Log, 20:36.11.

CLASS 3A

Team scores — 1. Ririe 73; 2. Malad 90; 3. West Side 100; 4. Nampa Christian 107; 5. Soda Springs 108; 6. North Fremont 138; 7. Kellogg 167; 8. Firth 230; 9. New Plymouth 259; 10. Ambrose 263; 11. Parma 283; 12. Melba 320; 13. Grangeville 356.

CLASS 5A

Team scores — 1. Twin Falls 63; 2. Bishop Kelly 71; 3. Preston 93; 4. Idaho Falls 95; 5. Shelley 129; 6. Skyline 148; 7. Jerome 177; 8. Century 178; 9. Lakeland 248; 10. Wood River 282; 11. Sandpoint 283; 12. Vallivue 285; 13. Skyview 313.

Area medalists — 12. Cora Crawford, Mos, 19:52.72.

Hounds, Bantams make State

YAKIMA, Wash. — Ada Harris of Pullman was the top area placer in fifth with a time of 19 minutes, 17.25 seconds in the girls race as athletes from Pullman and Clarkston competed in a Class 2A regional meet held at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course.

Avery Peters of Clarkston took ninth in the boys race with a mark of 16:11.34. Neither Pullman nor Clarkston qualified a full squad for State on either the boys or girls side, but they combined for a half-dozen athletes set to go as individuals.

The Washington Class 2A state meet will be held on Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Ellensburg 25; 2. West Valley (Spokane) 101; 3. Selah 113; 4. Ephrata 115; 5. Quincy 132; 6. Othello 154; 7. Rogers 170; 8. Prosser 183; 9. Grandview 232; 10. East Valley (Yakima) 250; 11. Toppenish 269.

Area state qualifiers — 9. Avery Peters, Clk, 16:11.34; 19. Felix Fisher, Pul, 16:35.65.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. Ellensburg 60; 2. West Valley (Spokane) 72; 3. Selah 93; 4. Prosser 113; 5. East Valley (Yakima) 117; 6. Pullman 125; 7. Ephrata 137; 8. Toppenish 170; 9. Quincy 262.

Area state qualifiers — 5. Ada Harris, Pul, 19:17.25; 16. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 20:08.67; 19. Lexie York, Clk, 20:22.23; 24. Elise Stoffegren, Clk, 20:35.15.

Viking boys second at Districts

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Twins Brendan and Kieran Snekvik led the Garfield-Palouse boys to a second-place team finish in the Class 1B regional meet held at Walla Walla Point Park.

Brendan Snekvik notched a fourth-place time of 16 minutes, 54.38 seconds, while his brother was close behind in fifth at 16:59.50. Tanner Baerlocher of Colton headed up the Wildcat effort with a sixth-place finish in 17:16.66.

Valley Christian of Spokane swept the top three individual spots and the team title.

Team scores — 1. Valley Christian 23; 2. Garfield-Palouse 71; 3. Chesteron Academy 81; 4. Garden City Academy 111; 5. Wellpinit 159; 6. Republic 163; 7. Colton 171; 8. Yakama Nation Tribal 198; 9. Mary Walker 230.

Top 10 individuals — 1. Westin Madden, VC, 16:18.26; 2. Wesley Hendrickson, VC, 16:43.22; 3. Preston Arnold, VC, 16:46.82; 4. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 16:54.38; 5. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 16:59.50; 6. Tanner Baerlocher, Col, 17:16.66; 7. Aidan Cashman, Che, 17:18.18; 8. Connor Simonds, VC, 17:33.26; 9. Matthew Moore, VC, 17:46.58; 10. Ronnie McCullough, Wel, 17:56.45.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Asotin 34, Northwest Christian 19

COLBERT, Wash. — Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, Asotin rallied to victory over Northwest Christian of Colbert behind four touchdowns scored by Peter Eggleston, clinching a Northeast 2B League title and concluding its regular season undefeated in the process.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the host Crusaders (7-2, 4-2) got on the board in the second, then notched a kickoff return touchdown on the opening play of the second half.

Eggleston caught a pass from Cody Ells to break the Panthers’ drought, then ran in three more touchdowns over the remainder of the game, totaling 167 rushing yards.

“Our offensive line responded well, and Peter carried the load for us,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Of course, our defense played well all night long. Northwest Christian has an explosive offense, and our defense did a good job of limiting them.”

Asotin (9-0) will now enjoy a bye week before entering Washington Class 2B state playoff competition. Holman anticipates that his Panthers will receive a top-three seed.

Asotin 0 0 14 20—34

Northwest Christian 0 7 6 6—19

Northwest Christian — Talon Comfort-Willhite 40 pass from Hank Riddle (Adin Spuler kick).

Northwest Christian — Riddle 85 kickoff return (kick blocked).

Asotin — Peter Eggleston 32 pass from Cody Ells (Morgan Bunch kick).

Asotin — Eggleston 6 run (Bunch kick).

Asotin — Eggleston 4 run (kick failed).

Asotin — Colt Kelley 3 run (kick failed).

Northwest Christian — Ben Slade 38 pass from Riddle (kick blocked).

Asotin — Eggleston 31 run (Eggleston run).

Kamiah 56, Glenns Ferry 34

KAMIAH — David Kludt passed and ran for a combined eight touchdowns to lead Kamiah to victory over visiting Glenns Ferry as the Kubs opened their Idaho Class 2A state tournament campaign.

Kamiah (7-3) trailed 16-12 through the opening quarter and 22-12 early in the second, but proceeded to put up 30 consecutive points to take charge of the game.

Kludt went 17-of-23 with 276 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air while rushing for two more scores. Matthew and Everett Oatman were also a force for the Kubs.

The Kubs return to action for the next round of playoffs this coming weekend at a location and against an opponent to be announced.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge and happy to be surviving and advancing,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said.

Glenns Ferry 16 6 6 6—34

Kamiah 12 24 6 14—56

Kamiah — Matthew Oatman 28 pass from David Kludt (run failed).

Glenns Ferry — Landon Stewart 2 run (pass).

Kamiah — Lawson Landmark 85 pass from Kludt (pass failed).

Glenns Ferry — Bryce Sterling 80 kickoff return (pass).

Glenns Ferry — Sterling 26 pass from Stewart (run failed).

Kamiah — Gavin Schoening 6 pass from Kludt (Oatman pass from Kludt).

Kamiah — Kludt 4 run (Schoening pass from Kludt).

Kamiah — Schoening 3 pass from Kludt (Schoening pass from Kludt).

Kamiah — Oatman 39 pass from Kludt (pass failed).

Glenns Ferry — Unknown 2 run (run failed).