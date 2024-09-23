AREA ROUNDUP

WENATCHEE — After a slow start, Garfield-Palouse turned up its offense in the middle quarters to power past previously undefeated Entiat 62-34 in a Washington Class 1B state playoff football game Saturday at the Apple Bowl.

The Vikings scored 54 of their 62 points in the second and third quarters.

Bryce Pfaff passed for 246 yards and four touchdowns and added another touchdown rushing to lead 10th-seeded Garfield-Palouse (6-5) past the favored seventh-seeded Tigers (9-1).

Lane Collier compiled 260 yards of total offense and four scores as a passing and rushing threat.

“We kind of showed some perseverance, which was nice,” Gar-Pal coach Willy Woltering said. “We got punched in the mouth first and responded and counter-punched pretty well. And finished it out just like we were hoping.”

Next up, the Vikings will play Wilbur-Creston-Keller at a time, date and location yet to be announced.

Garfield-Palouse 0 26 28 8—62

Entiat 8 12 14 0—34

Entiat — Ethan Fogelstrom 1 run (Monico Valadez catch from Fogelstrom).

Garfield-Palouse — Macent Rardon 41 run (run failed).

Entiat — Valadez 2 catch from Fogelstrom (pass failed).

Entiat — Valadez 68 catch from Fogelstrom (pass failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Bryce Pfaff 2 run (Kaleb Kelnhofer pass from Pfaff).

Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 41 run (pass failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 61 catch from Pfaff (run failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Kelnhofer 56 run (Landon Orr catch from Pfaff).

Garfield-Palouse — Rardon 79 catch from Pfaff (Pfaff run).

Entiat — Fogelstrom 4 run (Valadez catch from Fogelstrom).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 17 catch from Pfaff (pass failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Orr 42 catch from Pfaff (pass failed).

Entiat — Noah Fogelstrom 66 catch from Ethan Fogelstrom (pass failed).

Garfield-Palouse — Collier 13 run (Rardon catch from Pfaff).

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Post Falls 62, Moscow 45

POST FALLS — The Bears couldn’t overcome slow first quarter in an opening-season loss to the Trojans (1-0).

Moscow (0-1) was paced by Jessa Skinner with 22 points. Jacque Williams added nine points.

“We opened up with some jitters and had to knock the rust off,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said. “I do think we figured it out and were able to play after that.”

MOSCOW (0-1)

Addison Lassen 1 1-2 3, Mattea Nuhn 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 2 1-2 5, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 4, Jessa Skinner 8 6-9 22, Stella Rae 0 0-2 0, Jacque Williams 4 1-2 9, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-17 45.

POST FALLS (1-0)

O. Hollenbeck 2 4-7 9, B. Reese 0 0-0 0, J. Felix 0 5-6 5, K. Johnson 3 0-0 7, A. Tucker 0 3-4 3, M. Mitley 6 1-1 15, K. Walton 9 4-4 23. Totals

Moscow 7 12 13 13—45

Post Falls 24 14 17 7—62

3-point goals — Mitley 2, Hollenbeck, Johnson, Walton.

Lake City 56, Lewiston 22

COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Lewiston was more-than-doubled on the scoreboard by nonleague foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.

The Bengals (1-1) were led by Emery McKarcher with seven points, while Macy Murphy headed things up for the victorious Timberwolves with 14.

LEWISTON (1-1)

Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 1 0-0 3, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 1 1-2 3, Avery Lathen 0 0-0 0, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 3, Paytland Schnell 1 1-2 4, Emery McKarcher 1 4-6 7, Mara Kessinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 6-10 22.

LAKE CITY (1-0)

Macy Murphy 5 2-3 14, Kaelee Kolden 3 0-0 6, Maggie Hiltenbrand 3 1-2 8, Ella Pearson 5 1-2 11, Presley Fagan 2 0-0 6, Sadie Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Courtney Johnson 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 4-7 56.

Lewiston 5 3 10 4—22

Lake City 11 26 21 7—56

3-point goals — VanTrease, Holman, Schnell, McKarcher, Murphy 2, Hiltenbrand 2, Fagan 2.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pullman earns fifth place at State

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Pullman Greyhounds won two matches to clinch fifth place at the Washington 2A state tournament at the Yakima Sundome.

The Hounds beat Banbridge three sets to one (25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16) and then topped Ridgefield in another four-setter (25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24). Pullman concludes its season with a record of 17-8.

Individual statistics were unavailable.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

Hounds fifth at State; Clarkston’s Graham victorious

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Bree Myers medaled in two events on Saturday to lead the Pullman Greyhounds to a fifth-place team finish as the Washington Class 1A/2A state meet concluded at King County Aquatics Center.

Myers took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 3.50 seconds and sixth in the 100 butterfly with a mark of 1:03.04. Teammate Catalina Donolo was sixth in the 500 freestyle with a 5:39.48 showing, followed by Hallie Mackleit of Clarkston in seventh at 5:49.02.

In a separate adaptive swimming field, Clarkston’s Graycie Graham won the 50 backstroke and freestyle events for a second consecutive year.

The Hounds totaled 160 team points, 156 behind team champion Bainbridge Island. Clarkston took 28th with 18 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho 66, Southern Utah 53

CEDAR CITY, Utah — After trailing through a tight opening half, the Vandals asserted themselves in the third and fourth quarters for a decisive nonconference victory over Southern Utah.