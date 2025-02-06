AREA ROUNDUP

PALOUSE — The Garfield Palouse Vikings’ defense dazzled and nearly shut out Liberty Christian in a 61-5 girls basketball win in the first round of the Southeast 1B League tournament on Wednesday in Palouse.

Kyra Brantner led a balanced effort for Gar-Pal (19-1) with 14 points. Elena Flansburg made two 3-pointers on her way to 12 points, Molly Huffman added 12 and six Vikings scored at least six points.

Morgan Lentz had nine rebounds and three steals and Ellie Collier had seven assists on a night where Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said the Vikings’ defense outplayed its offense.

Gar-Pal shut out its opponent in the first quarter and only allowed one made shot in each quarter after that.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (19-1, 14-0)

Reisse Johnson 1 1-2 3, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 5 0-0 12, Kyra Brantner 7 0-0 14, Ellie Collier 3 0-0 6, Morgan Lentz 3 0-0 6, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 3 0-0 6, Molly Huffman 6 0-2 12, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Madi Cueller 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 1-4 61.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-14)

J. Davis 0 0-2 0, C. Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, C. Idler 1 0-0 2, I. Olson 0 0-0 0, K. Swisher 0 0-0 0, A. Olson 0 0-0 0, H. Turner 0 3-5 3, M. Metzger 0 0-0 0, A. Quiroz 0 0-0 0, M. Getchell 0 0-0 0.

Liberty Christian 0 2 1 2—5

Gar-Pal 16 14 16 15—65

3-point goals — Flansburg 2.

Sunnyside Christian 64, Colton 54

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Wildcats lost to Sunnyside in the first round of the Southeast 1B League district tournament. Ella Nollmeyer made 11-of-16 free throws to pace Colton with 23 points.

COLTON (12-9)

Leah Mussen 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 5 0-0 13, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 6 11-16 23, Kiya Soza 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 10, Lola Walsborn 1 0-4 3. Totals 17 13-24 54.

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (4-12)

Jayna Elenbaa 1 0-0 2, Natalie Deboer 2 2-4 8, Devan Harrington 9 3-4 23, Naylee Smeenk 1 5-8 7, Addie Smeenk 3 1-2 7, Sydney Peters 1 0-0 2, Hailey Vanwileringen 5 3-4 13, Kendall Riel 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 14-22 64.

Colton 11 18 18 7—54

Sunnyside 15 16 16 17—64

3-point goals — Weber 3, Moehrle 3, Walsborn, Deboer 2, Harrington 2.

Prairie 60, Logos 14

COTTONWOOD — The Pirates beat the Knights in the first round of the 2A Whitepine League district tournament.

Lexi Schumacher paced Prairie (20-2) with 13 points, seven assists and five steals. Sage Elven and Hailey Hanson added 10 points apiece.

“Kids came out with good defensive intensity,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “(We) went into halftime with a 33-6 lead, defense was good, lots of contribution.”

Naomi Taylor led Logos (4-15) with seven points.

The Pirates will face the winner of Clearwater Valley-Kendrick which was rescheduled for 6 p.m. today because of inclement weather.

LOGOS (4-15)

Naomi Taylor 3 0-0 7, Jemma Driskill 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 1-1 1, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 2-2 4, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-15 14.

PRAIRIE (20-2)

Lexi Schumacher 6 0-2 13, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 2, Sydney Shears 2 1-2 5, Hailey Hanson 4 0-1 10, Nadia Cash 2 0-0 4, Mia Anderson 2 0-0 6 , Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-2 0, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 4 1-2 10, Kylie Schumacher 5 0-0 10, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-9 60.

Logos 3 3 1 7—14

Prairie 15 18 23 4—60

3-point goals — Hanson 2, Anderson 2, L. Schumacher, Elven, Taylor.

Lapwai 76, Potlatch 27

LAPWAI — Junee Picard tallied 20 points, Madden Bisbee added 15 and the Wildcats beat the Loggers in the first round of the 2A Whitepine League tournament.

Lapwai (18-3) controlled the game from the opening tip as defense was the Wildcats’ strength. The Wildcats led 43-9 at halftime. Picard and Bisbee combined for seven 3-pointers.