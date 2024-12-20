AREA ROUNDUP
GENESEE — In the inaugural game at Genesee’s newly remodeled Ozzie Kanikkeberg Court, Sydney Banks had a career performance to help the Bulldogs stay unbeaten with a 68-61 Class 1A Whitepine League girls basketball win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood on Thursday.
Banks hit 11 field goals and led all scorers with 27 points. Kendra Meyer had another big showing for the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0), hitting six 3-point goals and totaling 23 points.
Monica Seubert shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line and added another 13 points to the victorious effort, which saw the Bulldogs build an early lead and maintain a steady advantage before the Patriots (3-4, 1-4) reduced the gap in a fourth-quarter rally that fell short.
For St. John Bosco, Cece Remacle hit four 3s and had a team-high 16 points, while Sarah Waters and Catherine Seubert notched 13 points apiece.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-4, 1-4)
Catherine Seubert 6 1-2 13, Savannah Perrin 3 1-5 7, Julia Wassmuth 4 0-0 8, Cece Remacle 6 0-2 16, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Miah Mager 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 5 3-4 13. Totals 28 5-13 61.
GENESEE (6-0, 4-0)
Sydney Banks 11 4-7 27, Monica Seubert 3 7-7 13, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 1 0-0 3, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 7 3-6 23, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-20 68.
St. John Bosco 22 10 21 8—61
Genesee 31 12 23 2—68
3-point goals — Remacle 4, Meyer 6, Baysinger, Banks.
JV — St. John Bosco 23, Genesee 16 (one half).
Pullman 55, Cheney 52
CHENEY, Wash. — Grace Kuhle went 7-for-7 from the foul line and totaled 24 points to lead the traveling Greyhounds to a tightly contested nonleague victory over Cheney.
River Sykes added another 16 points for Pullman (3-3), which nosed ahead with a 17-12 showing in the second quarter and was nearly deadlocked with the host Blackhawks (3-3) in the other three.
PULLMAN (3-3)
Bri Rasmussen 1 1-4 4, Grace Kuhle 7 7-7 24, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 3 1-2 7, River Sykes 7 2-8 16, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-21 55.
CHENEY (3-3)
Natalie Richards 3 0-0 7, Sara Hanson 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Weed 3 1-2 7, Kayelee Kohlman 3 9-10 15, Raimee Gleason 1 0-0 2, Mia Ashcroft 5 0-0 14, Allison Vold 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-12 52.
Pullman 10 17 15 13—55
Cheney 11 12 15 14—52
3-point goals — Kuhle 3, Sykes 2, Rasmussen, Darling, Ashcroft 4, Richards, Hanson.
Moscow 62, Rogers 24
MOSCOW — Utilizing a defensive press that coach Josh Colvin described as “real effective,” the Bears made a statement with a 21-0 opening quarter en route to a nonleague win over visiting Rogers of Spokane.
Moscow (3-6) got 10 scorers on the board in the game, with Brooklyn Becker and Jessa Skinner leading the way at 10 points apiece.
ROGERS (0-5)
S. Stuart 2 1-2 7, J. Bridges 0 0-2 0, T. Williams 0 1-2 1, L. Gray 0 3-3 3, H. Ortiz 1 2-4 4, A. Hilker 1 0-0 2, A. Smith 0 2-2 2, S. Graf 2 1-1 5. Totals 6 10-16 24.
MOSCOW (3-6)
Addison Lassen 3 3-6 9, Mattea Nuhn 1 3-3 6, Kolbi Kiblen 2 2-2 6, Brooklyn Becker 4 0-2 10, Jessa Skinner 5 0-0 10, Stella Rae 2 2-3 8, Winnie Colvin 2 2-3 6, Rebecca Abbott 1 0-0 2, Mia Rae 1 0-2 2, Hazel Scott 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 12-21 62.
Rogers 0 9 7 8—24
Moscow 21 11 20 10—62
3-point goals — Stuart 2, Becker 2, Nuhn, S. Rae 2, Scott.
Grangeville 79, Orofino 12
GRANGEVILLE — The host Bulldogs got 10 scorers on the board and four into double figures in a dominant 3A Central Idaho League win over Orofino.
Caryss Barger had a team-high 18 points for Grangeville (5-3, 2-0), while teammate Autumn Long shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the field in totaling 14 points. Madalyn Green added 12 points, six assists and five steals, and Addisyn Vanderwall had another 12 points and five steals. The Bulldogs held the Maniacs (2-5, 0-2) to just two points apiece in each of the first three quarters.
OROFINO (2-5, 0-2)
Sady Olive 1 0-0 2, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 1 1-4 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 3-4 3, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 2 0-0 4. Totals 4 4-8 12.
GRANGEVILLE (5-3, 2-0)
Caryss Barger 7 0-0 18, Siena Wagner 3 0-0 6, Autumn Long 6 0-0 14, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 2, Dusty Bashaw 1 1-2 3, Madalyn Green 6 0-0 12, Halle Told 1 0-0 2, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 0-0 12, Ila Wilkinson 2 0-0 4, Mikaela Klement 2 0-0 6. Totals 31 1-2 79.
Orofino 2 2 2 6—12
Grangeville 26 21 20 12—79
3-point goals — Barger 4, Long 2, Vanderwall 2, Klement 2.
JV — Grangeville 40, Kendrick 36.
Gonzaga Prep 46, Clarkston 44
The Bantams held an early edge, but narrowly fell to a second-half rally from larger-division visitor Gonzaga Prep of Spokane.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led the way for Clarkston (5-2) with 16 points, five steals and four assists, while teammate Ella Leavitt made 10 rebounds to go with her two points. Olivia McIntyre of Gonzaga Prep (4-1) led all scorers with 17 points.
GONZAGA PREP (4-1)
Bella Scribner 0 0-0 0, Kara Wilson 4 0-1 8, Belle Hernandez 1 0-3 2, Quinn Pederson 1 0-0 2, Olivia McIntyre 7 1-4 17, Laura Thompson 2 8-10 12, Rylee Largent 1 0-0 3, Sharissa Byrd 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 9-20 46.
CLARKSTON (5-2)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 2-2 16, Preslee Dempsey 1 2-3 5, Reese de Groot 1 0-0 2, Aneysa Judy 0 3-4 3, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 4, Ella Leavitt 1 0-0 2, Laney Augir 2 3-3 7, Lexi Villavicencio 1 3-4 5. Totals 13 13-16 44.
Gonzaga Prep 7 16 11 12—46
Clarkston 10 16 10 8—44
3-point goals — McIntyre 2, Largent, Ja. McCormack-Marks 4, Dempsey.
Timberlake 57, Lewiston 24
Facing unbeaten nonleague foe Timberlake of Spirit Lake for a second time this season, host Lewiston lost by a final tally nearly identical to that of the teams’ previous meeting, scoring exactly the same number of points while holding the Tigers to two fewer than last time.
The Bengals slipped to 4-5 on the season, while the Tigers moved to 11-0.
TIMBERLAKE (11-0)
Sophia Soumas 3 0-0 8, Hanna Milligan 0 0-0 0, Diana Nelson 6 4-7 16, Jozee MacArthur 5 0-0 11, Lucy Simpson 0 4-6 4, Malia Miller 8 3-3 20, Shae Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-16 57.
LEWISTON (4-5)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 1 0-0 2, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 0 0-0 0, Mady Bruce 2 0-0 5, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 3, Addy McKarcher 2 0-0 4, Avery Lathen 0 0-2 0, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Paytland Schnell 1 2-4 5, Emery McKarcher 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 2-6 24.
Timberlake 13 13 12 9—57
Lewiston 7 3 11 3—24
3-point goals — Soumas 2, MacArthur, Miller, Bruce, Stanger, Schnell, E. McKarcher.
Salmon River 55, Ambrose 45
NYSSA, Ore. — Rylee Walters racked up 25 points and Taylor Ewing added another 24 to lead Salmon River of Riggins past Ambrose of Meridian in Nyssa Holiday Tournament play.
The Savages (6-1) controlled the first half 26-17, then held steady through a higher-scoring second half. They return to Nyssa tournament action today facing Homedale (Idaho) at 6 p.m.
Complete information for the Ambrose side of the box score was not available.
SALMON RIVER (6-1)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 8 7-12 24, Rylee Walters 7 9-11 25, Kennedy Wilson 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Case 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-23 55.
Salmon River 11 15 12 17—55
Ambrose 7 10 11 17—45
3-point goals — Walters 2, Ewing.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Moscow 50, Rogers 46
MOSCOW — Grant Abendroth had a career performance with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way as Moscow edged past Rogers of Spokane in nonleague play.
The host Bears (4-2) trailed 27-25 at halftime, but pulled ahead 38-35 through three. The fourth quarter saw the lead remain mostly within a possession until Abendroth and Traiden Cummings (nine points, eight assists) each hit a late free throw to establish critical separation.
ROGERS (2-2)
D. Franetich 0 0-0 0, B. Krebs 8 1-2 18, N. Vandermeer 0 0-0 0, M. Ford 1 0-0 3, A. Peabody 0 0-0 0, D. Bedford 3 0-2 6, J. Ables 1 0-0 3, T. Green 5 4-4 16. Totals 18 5-8 46.
MOSCOW (4-2)
Tyson Izzo 3 0-0 7, Abram Godfrey 0 0-0 0, JP Breese 2 0-0 4, Traiden Cummings 3 2-6 9, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 10 1-2 23, Max Winfree 2 0-0 4, Andrew Hurley 1 0-0 2, Jonas Mordhorst 0 1-2 1. Total 21 4-10 50.
Rogers 15 12 8 11—46
Moscow 19 6 13 12—50
3-point goals — Green 2, Krebs, Ford, Ables, Abendroth 2, Cummings, Izzo.
JV — Moscow def. Rogers.
Pullman 60, Cheney 52
CHENEY, Wash. — The traveling Greyhounds trailed early, but grew stronger with each passing quarter en route to a nonleague win over Cheney.
Daniel Kwon had a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds for Pullman (4-2), which was down 15-8 through the opening quarter and 27-15 at halftime, but nosed ahead by a single point at the third-quarter buzzer and went off for 26 points in the fourth to extend its lead.
Gavyn Dealy scored another 13 points for the Hounds, while sophomore Brandon Brown stepped up with a hat-trick of 3-pointers and a 2-for-2 free throw showing to total 11 points.
PULLMAN (4-2)
Gavyn Dealy 6 1-3 13, Cade Rogers 2 2-4 6, Daniel Kwon 11 1-2 23, Vaughn Holstad 3 0-0 7, Brandon Brown 3 2-2 11, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-11 60.
CHENEY (1-5)
John Jangula 0 0-0 0, Mason Stinson 3 0-1 6, Juleon Horyst 6 4-4 17, Grayson Burton 6 0-1 15, Kaiden Vollan 0 0-0 0, Carter Ittner 1 0-0 2, Kade Adderly 3 0-0 6, Jake Swanson 3 0-2 6, Coleman Randles 0 0-0 0, Austin Peckham 0 0-0 0, Rowan Volk 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-8 52.
Pullman 8 10 16 26—60
Cheney 15 12 6 19—52
3-point goals — Brown 3, Holstad, Burton 3, Horyst.
Genesee 54, St. John Bosco 36
GENESEE — In the back half of a doubleheader christening the newly remodeled Ozzie Kanikkeberg Court, host Genesee handled 1A Whitepine League opponent St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Noah Bollman (20 points, five assists, four steals) and Jackson Banks (18 points, six steals) had big showings in leading the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) to victory.
Cody Weckman put up a team-high 16 points for the Patriots (0-5, 0-5).
ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-5, 0-5)
Pierce Frei 0 0-3 0, Wyatt Crea 0 0-0 0, Tommy Rose 3 1-4 8, Cody Weckman 7 2-4 16, Henry Baldwin 2 2-2 6, Ignatius Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Nathan Wassmuth 2 0-0 4, Connor Nuxoll 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-13 36.
GENESEE (3-3, 2-1)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 1 0-2 2, Noah Bollman 6 6-12 20, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Ian Smith 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 6 4-5 18, Kalitri Hubbard 4 0-0 8, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chatman 1 0-0 2, Josh Ketcheson 1 2-4 4. Totals 19 12-23 54.
St. John Bosco 8 10 6 12—36
Genesee 12 13 17 12—54
3-point goals — Rose, Bollman 2, Banks 2.
Kamiah 64, Prairie 49
COTTONWOOD — The unbeaten Kubs used a big 19-1 third-quarter run to master the Pirates in a 2A Whitepine League game.
For Kamiah (6-0, 3-0), Matthew Oatman put up 21 points and Dave Kludt racked up 17 despite sometimes facing double-teams and triple-teams on defense, Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.
Briggs Rambo (13 points) and Phil Schwartz (12) headed up scoring for Prairie (4-2, 1-1).
“That third quarter kind of kept the scales in our favor,” Skinner said.
KAMIAH (6-0, 3-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 4 1-2 9, Jack Engeldow 1 0-0 3, Matthew Oatman 10 1-2 21, Everett Oatman 2 2-2 6, Dave Kludt 7 3-4 17, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 4 0-2 8, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-12 64.
PRAIRIE (4-2, 1-1)
Levi Gehring 2 2-4 6, Phil Schwartz 3 3-5 12, Briggs Rambo 5 3-5 13, Nate Forsmann 4 1-2 9, Riley Shears 2 2-2 7, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-18 49.
Kamiah 19 17 19 9—64
Prairie 19 12 1 17—49
3-point goals — Engeldow, Schwartz 3, Shears.
JV — Kamiah 45, Prairie 42.
Kendrick 76, Salmon River 19
RIGGINS — Visiting Kendrick got nine scorers on the board in a dominant nonleague win over Salmon River of Riggins.
The Tigers (3-2) had a massive 31-point opening quarter to set the tone, and held the Savages (2-4) to single-digit point outputs in each of the four quarters. Hudson Kirkland (21 points), Ralli Roetcisoender (18) and Maddox Kirkland (12) headed up the Kendrick offense.
KENDRICK (3-2)
Maddox Kirkland 5 2-4 12, Cade Silflow 1 1-2 3, Ralli Roetcisoender 7 2-2 18, Kolt Koepp 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Cook 3 0-0 6, Nathan Kimberling 3 0-2 6, Hudson Kirkland 8 2-2 21, Brock Boyer 0 1-2 1, Landon Sneve 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 8-14 76.
SALMON RIVER (2-4)
Gage Crump 2 0-0 5, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 1 0-0 3, Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Aaron Markley 0 1-4 1, Kingston Pyle 2 0-0 5, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-4 19.
Kendrick 31 11 21 13—76
Salmon River 5 3 6 5—19
3-point goals — Kirkland 3, Roetcisoender 2, Sneve, Crump, Shepherd, Davis, Pyle.
Potlatch 63, Deary 33
POTLATCH — After a close opening quarter, the host Loggers tightened up their defense in the second to take over en route to a nonleague win against Deary.
Everett Lovell had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds for Potlatch (3-2), and Chase Lovell scored another 19. The Loggers and Mustangs (3-4) were separated by a single point at 14-13 to end the first quarter, but Potlatch made statements in the second and fourth with 15-2 and 19-5 showings, respectively.
DEARY (3-4)
TJ Beyer 2 0-0 6, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 2 2-3 6, Nolan Hubbard 2 0-0 6, Jacob Mechling 3 0-0 6, Blake Clark 3 0-0 6, Jaymon Keen 1 1-3 3. Totals 13 3-8 33.
POTLATCH (3-2)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 2 1-3 5, Chase Lovell 9 1-2 19, Hayden Chittick 2 0-0 4, Everett Lovell 11 2-3 25, Jameson Morris 1 0-0 2, Brody Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Hunter Redmon 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 4-8 63.
Deary 13 2 13 5—33
Potlatch 14 15 15 19—63
3-point goals — Beyer 2, Hubbard 2, E. Lovell.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
St. Maries 61, Orofino 42
ST. MARIES — The Maniacs were steadily outscored in a road defeat to 3A Central Idaho League opponent St. Maries.
Jake Runia led the way for Orofino (3-4, 1-2) with 12 points.
OROFINO (3-4, 1-2)
Jake Runia 3 6-6 12, Nick Bonner 1 1-2 3, Hudson Schneider 2 0-0 5, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 4 0-0 8, Blake Barlow 2 1-1 6, Aiden Olive 4 0-3 8, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-12 42.
ST. MARIES (4-3, 2-0)
Jaxson Harold 2 0-0 4, Keanne Garcia 1 0-0 2, Kayson Sexton 1 0-0 2, Jack Barta 4 1-1 11, JJ Yearout 6 1-2 16, Isaiah Gustaffe 4 0-0 11, Brock Barta 3 0-0 8, Landon Riberich 2 2-2 6, Hayden DeFoort 0 1-2 1, Trenton Riberich 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-7 61.
Orofino 10 9 8 15—42
St. Maries 14 14 13 20—61
3-point goals — Schneider, Barlow, Gustaffe 3, J. Barta 2, Yearout 2, B. Barta.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman 46, North Central 36
SPOKANE — Traveling Pullman scored a 2A Greater Spokane League team dual victory over the North Central Wolfpack of Spokane.
Dominic Luna, Max Mayer and Theo Engle delivered what coach Marcus Crossler called “big pins” for the triumphant Greyhounds, while senior Austin Crossler produced a 10-0 decision victory.
“I was really proud of the guys tonight coming out and being the aggressors,” Marcus Crossler said. “We had the first shots in all our matches.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 65, San Diego 42
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Washington State got 10 players on the board and enjoyed four double-digit scoring performances as it opened West Coast Conference play with a decisive victory over San Diego.
Tara Wallack paced the Cougs (6-6, 1-0) in the scoring column with 13 points, going 6-of-12 from the floor with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. She now sits at 1,019 career points, ranking 21st in program history.
WSU’s Eleonora Villa put up 12 points and a pair of rebounds, while Charlotte Abraham had 10 points and five boards. Astera Tuhina finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
WASHINGTON ST. (6-6, 1-0)
Kpetikou 2-3 0-1 4, Abraham 4-8 0-0 10, Tuhina 3-5 3-4 11, Eleonora Villa 5-9 0-0 12, Wallack 6-12 0-2 13, Mendes 1-3 0-0 2, Covill 0-1 3-6 3, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Chiu 0-1 0-0 0, Dart 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 2-3 0-0 6, Jenna Villa 0-5 2-2 2, Totals 24-52 8-15 65
SAN DIEGO (4-6, 0-1)
Reilly 1-6 3-4 5, Wristen 3-6 1-2 7, Horstmeyer 2-7 0-0 4, McCall 3-13 0-0 9, Ranson 3-10 2-4 10, Carr 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Ruse 0-1 0-0 0, Amor 0-3 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-3 1-2 1, Jayden Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Hallie Rhodes 1-6 0-1 2, Tharpe 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 15-66 7-13 42.
Washington St. 14 19 23 9—65
San Diego 9 12 10 11—42
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 9-23 (Abraham 2-4, Tuhina 2-3, E.Villa 2-3, Wallack 1-4, Alsina 0-1, Chiu 0-1, Gardner 2-2, J.Villa 0-5), San Diego 5-16 (Horstmeyer 0-1, McCall 3-8, Ranson 2-4, Amor 0-1, Gallagher 0-1, H.Rhodes 0-1). Assists — Washington St. 12 (Wallack 4), San Diego 8 (Ranson 3). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 44 (Abraham 5, Wallack 5), San Diego 40 (Horstmeyer 8). Total Fouls — Washington St. 16, San Diego 14. A — 203.
Grangeville’s Green signs with Warriors
Madalyn Green of Grangeville has signed to join LC State for the 2025-26 season, Warriors coach Caelyn Orlandi announced.
Currently a senior for the Bulldogs, Green averaged 18.2 points, nine rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game last year as a junior.
“I am very excited that Madalyn chose to continue her academic and athletic career as a Warrior,” Orlandi said. “She is an excellent student and has had a fierce desire to be a part of LC State women’s basketball.”