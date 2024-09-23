AREA ROUNDUP: Genesee, Nezperce to meet today in 1A WPL district final

AREA ROUNDUP
LAPWAI — The Genesee Bulldogs beat the Highland Huskies of Craigmont 48-39 in the 1A Whitepine League district semifinals on Monday at Lapwai High School.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie said that his team had nine days off prior to this game “which is too much at this point in the season.”
Despite the long time away from the game, Hardie said Genesee (19-1) played “pretty good defense” yet “struggled with shooting a little bit.”
Chloe Grieser made two 3s and led the Bulldogs with 23 points and Kendra Meyer sank three treys to total nine points.
Alli-Mae Moddrell and Sheradyn Stamper paced Highland (12-10) with nine points apiece.
Genesee will play Nezperce in the district championship at 7:30 p.m. today in Lapwai.
GENESEE (19-1)
Sydney Banks 0 3-4 3, Monica Seubert 3 0-0 8, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 1 3-4 5, Chloe Grieser 9 3-5 23, Kendra Meyer 3 0-0 9, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-13 48.
HIGHLAND (12-10)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 4 1-6 9, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 2 2-2 7, Kylee Beck 3 1-3 7, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 3 2-2 9, Laney Bovey 2 2-4 7, Cat Cappie lton Skelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-17 39.
Highland 11 4 10 14—39
Genesee 15 12 14 7—48
3-point goals — Sher. Stamper, Click, Bovey, Seubert 2, Meyer 3, C. Grieser 2.
Nezperce 45, Deary 32
LAPWAI — Jada Jensen poured in 14 points, Kairys Grant added nine and the Nighthawks powered past the Mustangs in a 1A Whitepine League district tournament semifinal game at Lapwai High School.
Nezperce (9-9) held Deary (14-5) to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
Deary was led by double-digit scorers Kaylee Wood (13 points) and Allie Vincent (11).
Nezperce next will face Genesee at 7:30 p.m. today in the championship game back at Lapwai. Deary will face Highland at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game at the same site.
NEZPERCE (9-9)
Avery Lux 0 0-0 0, Paityn Ralstin 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 2 0-2 4, Helen Wilcox 3 1-2 7, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 2 1-1 5, Jada Jensen 7 0-0 14, Kairys Grant 3 3-6 9. Totals 20 5-11 45.
DEARY (14-5)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 4-4 4, Kaylee Wood 4 5-7 13, Karmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 5-6 11, Kori Bovard 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 14-19 32.
Nezperce 6 10 19 10—45
Deary 9 4 6 13—32
3-point goals — None.
Kamiah 40, Logos 24
The Kubs bounced back from their lopsided semifinal loss to Lapwai with a 16-point win over the Knights in a consolation round of the 2A Whiepine League district tournmanet at Lewiston High School.
“Still some fight left in them,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said.
Emma Krogh led Kamiah (18-5) with 20 points and Audrey Puckett added six points and 14 rebounds.
Kelcee Hunt grabbed seven steals and dished out seven assists.
Kamiah will play Kendrick at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a path to the state tournament still alive. The winner will face the loser of the district championship game, either Prairie or Lapwai, with the winner of that game also going to State.
KAMIAH (18-5)
Emma Krogh 7 4-14 20, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 2 0-0 4, Lily Campbell 1 0-0 3, Kelsee Hunt 1 2-2 4, Audrey Puckett 2 2-4 6, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 3, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-20 40.
LOGOS (5-16)
Naomi Taylor 4 0-0 10, Jemma Driskill 1 0-2 2, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 4 0-2 8, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 0 2-2 2, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 2-3 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-9 24.
Logos 10 2 4 8—24
Kamiah 10 8 12 10—40
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Campbell, Skinner, Taylor 2.
Kendrick 61, Troy 45
Hali Anderson scored a game-high 27 points, Ashna Casto added 12 points and the Tigers beat the Trojans in a consolation round of the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High School.
Kendrick coach Blair Moore said the Tigers played a complete game with good energy off the bench.
Hayden Kimberling and Anderson combined for 17 rebounds.
Tessa Stoner led Troy (5-17) with 19 points.
Kendrick plays Kamiah at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a path to the state tournament still alive. The winner will face the loser of the district championship game, either Prairie or Lapwai, with the winner of that final consolation game also going to State.
TROY (5-17)
Jenny Webb 5 2-2 12, Clara Chamberlin 0 1-2 1, Tessa Stoner 6 6-7 19, Briar Wilson 2 2-2 6, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 3 1-4 7. Totals 16 12-17 45.
KENDRICK (12-11)
Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 2-4 2, Hali Anderson 10 5-7 27, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 6 0-0 12, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 5 0-0 10, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2, Ivy Cowley 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 7-11 61.
Troy 17 10 9 9—45
Kendrick 19 14 12 16—61
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Stoner.
Colfax 44, St. George’s 30
SPOKANE — Ava Swan posted 15 points, Brenna Gilchrist and Isabella Huntley chipped in nine points apiece and the Bulldogs beat St. George’s of Spokane in the first round of the Northeast 2B League district tournament.
Colfax (10-11) held a 27-24 lead at halftime and shut out St. George’s (8-13) in the fourth quarter to claim the 14-point victory.
The Bulldogs face No. 1 seed Reardan at 5 p.m. Thursday at West Valley High School in Spokane.
COLFAX (10-11)
Brenna Gilchrist 3 2-2 9, Isabella Huntley 4 0-0 9, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 1 0-0 3, Allie Jenkin 2 0-1 4, Sunisa Dall 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 6 3-6 15, Cianna Gibb 1 0-0 2, Lola Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Riley Hennigar 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 44.
ST. GEORGE’S (8-13)
Rachel Sudlow 1 0-0 2, Kalea Schlenker 4 1-1 11, CJ Richardson 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jackson 0 0-0 0, Emma Shimizu 0 0-0 0, Julianne Garcia 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hasenoehrl 1 0-0 2, Sarah Harbaugh 2 0-0 5, Hadley Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, Savvy Briceno 4 0-0 10, Meghan Neiwert 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-1 30.
St. George’s 11 13 6 0—30
Colfax 13 14 9 8—44
3-point goals — Schlenker 2, Briceno 2, Harbaugh, Gilchrist, Huntley, Penwell.
Salmon River 51, Cascade 22
RIGGINS — The Savages beat visiting Cascade in the 3A Central Idaho District semifinals.
Rylee Walters paced Salmon River (15-6) with 21 points and Kennedy Wilson added 11 points.
Salmon River contained Cascade (10-11) to no more than seven points in a single quarter and to just two points in the second quarter.
Salmon River will challenge Tri-Valley for the district title at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cascade High School.
CASCADE (10-11)
Lilah Olson 2 0-0 4, Lily Gerzine 0 0-0 0, Lauren Taylor 0 1-4 1, Charlotte Dunn 1 0-0 3, Claire Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ceder Saxton 1 0-0 2, Allyson Bailey 0 0-0 0, Kieleee Mack 2 0-2 2, Addie Hull 3 1-5 8, Malayna Zender 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-11 22.
SALMON RIVER (15-6)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 2 1-2 6, Rylee Walters 9 2-4 21, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 4 2-2 11, Jaycee Case 2 0-0 4, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 51.
Cascade 7 2 6 7—22
Salmon River 18 12 18 3—51
3-point goals — Tucker, Ewing, Walters, Wilson.
Kellogg 41, Orofino 32
The Maniacs lost to Kellogg in a consolation game. Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Garden Valley 64, Salmon River 47
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Blake Shepherd sank five 3-pointers and totaled 21 points and Riley Davis added 12 points with two 3s but it was not enough to beat Garden Valley in a 3A Central Idaho League game.
Salmon River swam upstream in the third quarter, outscoring the host Garden Valley 17-11, but managed no more than 11 points in the three other quarters.
GARDEN VALLEY (13-7, 10-2)
Teigan Goff 0 0-0 0, Maxon Yearsley 1 0-0 3, Madix Miller 2 1-2 5, Rex Fackrell 1 0-0 2, Cody Perrin, 1 0-0 2, Thomas Knuteson 11 1-2 23, Payson Kelly 1 0-0 2, Hayden Brasher 1 0-0 2, Tyler Rowland 0 0-0 0, Elijah Marchand 1 0-0 2, Connor Ross 4 0-0 8, Trevor Corn 6 1-4 15. Totals 29 3-8 64.
SALMON RIVER (6-14, 2-10)
Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 1 0-0 3, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 7 2-4 21, Riley Davis 4 2-7 12, Aaron Markley 3 1-5 7, Kingston Pyle 2 0-0 4, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-16 47.
Salmon River 10 9 17 11—47
Garden Valley 21 19 11 13—64
3-point goals — Shepherd 5, Davis 2, Crump, Corn 2, Yearsley.
Chewelah 60, Asotin 52
SPOKANE — The Panthers lost to Chewelah in the Northeast 2B League district tournament at West Valley High School in Spokane. Complete information was not available at press time.
Asotin (15-7) will play an opponent to be determined at 2 p.m. Saturday at the same site.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pomeroy wrestles to determine seeding
Pomeroy’s Peyton Cannon secured the No. 1 seed for next weekend’s state qualifier with two wins on Saturday at Almira-Coulee-Hartline in a late reported match.
Levi Bowen went 1-1 and attained the second seed in the 165-pound bracket.
Freshman Jess Wiona got the first seed in the 157 weight class with two wins.
Kole Zimmerman secured the fourth seed and Jackson Hutchens and Arlilss Bray each got the fourth seed in their brackets.
All Pirate wrestlers will aim for a top-nine finish to punch their tickets to State.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 6, Whitworth 1
The Warriors beat Whitworth in home dual 6-1.
Nell Rollin, Pablo Herrera, Austin Swing, Alvaro Camino and Gautam Balakrishnan claimed singles wins and Herrera/Camino and Juan Pablo Naranjo/Rollin claimed the doubles point.
Singles — Matt Morrison, Whit, def. Giacomo Moreira 6-1, 6-3; Nell Rollin, LC, def. Henery Preacher 6-0, 6-0; Pablo Herrera, LC, def. Ryan Ashley 6-3, 6-1; Austin Swing, LC, def. Easton Weir 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 7-5; Alvaro Camino, LC, def. Matt Froslan 6-1, 6-1; Gautam Balakrishnan, LC, def. Matt Hossack 6-2, 6-1;
Doubles — Preacher/Morrison, Whit, def. Swing/ Moreira 6-4; Herrera/Camino, LC, def. Ashley/Froslan; Pablo Naranjo/Rollin, LC, def. Weir/Hossack.
Santa Clara 7, Idaho 0
The Vandals lost to Santa Clara. Idaho won one doubles match, but took losses in the remaining matches.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 4, Creighton 3
OMAH, Neb. — The doubles pairs of Hanna Koprowska/Naomi Schraeder and Valentina Rodas /Diana Khaydarshina won their doubles matches.
Khaydarshina, Koprowska and Lena Beckx won in straight sets.
COLLEGE HONORS
LC State women’s hoops named team of the week
The Cascade Conference named the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team the Under Armour Team of the Week after the Warriors expanded their win streak to six games with road victories over the College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon over the weekend.
The Warriors previously dropped both home meetings with C of I and EOU in December.
LC State defeated the Yotes 57-54 behind a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double from Ellie Sander.
On Saturday, LC State took down Eastern Oregon 68-59.
Sander led the group with 17 points and grabbed the 500th rebound of her career to give her 1,000 points and 500 boards. The Warriors shot even better with a 53.1% from the field.
The LC State defense held opponents to less than 57 points per game and 34.6% shooting from the field.
Zywina earns conference Field Athlete of the Week honors
After a pair of sizable jumps, Lewis-Clark State’s Sydnie Zywina ranks in the top five in the NAIA in both the triple and the long jump. The Cascade Conference selected the LCSC track and field athlete as the conference’s Field Athlete of the Week, it was announced Monday.
The senior shattered the LCSC record in the long jump with a distance of 5.78 meters, which ranks fifth in the NAIA. Her 12.01 triple jump ranks just below her fourth-in-NAIA 12.02 leap from earlier this season.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Clarkston seeks to revitalize the “C” on the hill
The Clarkston Bantam Boosters and Clarkston High School want to revitalize the “C” on the hill overlooking the town. The group seeks to make the “C” more visible, permanent and sustainable.
Tax-deductible donations can be made via check to the Bantams Booster Club, with the memo “C project” and the school will raise funds for the project at the Bantam Booster Auction on March 21 at the Elks Lodge, according to a press release from Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson, C committee chair Rob Setlow and Bantam Booster President Cara Newhouse.
The group seeks to complete the project within two years.