AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman Christian wins first league game in boys hoops

AREA ROUNDUP

In a battle between two teams searching for their first Mountain Christian League win, the Pullman Christian Eagles beat the Christian Heritage School Patriots 48-29 in a boys basketball game Wednesday in Pullman.

Brayden Olson paced the Eagles with 10 points and Chilton Gleason added eight points with two 3-pointers.

Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said that his team executed a strong press defense.

“We shot a little better than we had in the past,” Jamie Gleason said.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-7, 1-5)

Brayden Olson 3 4-8 10, Judah Fitzgerald 2 0-0 5, Chilton Gleason 3 0-2 8, Johnny Brown 1 0-0 3, Nata Fotofili 5 0-0 10, Luke Johnson 2 2-6 6, Aidan Rajasekaran 1 0-0 2, Clayton Coldiron 1 0-0 2, Siua Fotofili 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-16 48.

CHS (9-7, 0-7)

William Victor 1 1-2 3, Nate Kendell 2 3-7 8, Presten Robins, 4 0-0 8, Eli Coovin 3 0-0 6, Zach Coovin 2 0-0 4. Totals. 13 4-9 20.

CHS 5 9 12 8—29

Pullman Christian 10 18 7 11—48

3-point goals — Fitzgerald, Gleason 2, Brown, Kendell.

Pomeroy 55, Waitsburg 13

POMEORY — The Pirates beat the Cardinals in a Washington Southeast 1B League clash. Braxton McKeirnan led a balanced scoring attack with nine points as the Pirates got each of their players into the game.

“We didn’t shoot it well but had good shot attempts,” Pomeory coach Chris Wolf said. “I feel like these are shots we will make more often than not and liked what we did offensively for the most part. When we make the extra pass, we get good looks and shoot a better percentage.”

WAITSBURG (0-3, 0-3)

Gleason 1 0-0 3, Bendavides 1 0-2 3, Coulston 0 0-0 0, Seal 1 1-1 4, Paul 0 0-0 0, Kenney 0 0-0 0, Karl 0 1-2 1, Mahre 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-5 13.

POMEROY (5-5, 4-1)

Jacob Reisinger 2 2-2 7, Ott 0 0-0 0, Braxton McKeirnan 3 3-6 9, Jett Slusser 3 0-2 6, Kyzer Herres 3 0-0 6, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 8, Rory McKeirnan 3 0-0 8, Boone Schmidt 3 0-0 7, Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Mullins 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-10 55.

Waitsburg 5 0 3 5—13

Pomeroy 16 12 14 13—55

3-point goals- Waitsburg 3, Gleason, Bendavides, Seal. Pomeroy 6, Reisinger, Morfin 2, R. McKeirnan 2, Schmidt.

Council 41, Salmon River 35

COUNCIL — The Savages lost to the Lumberjacks. Blake Shepherd scored 11 points to lead Salmon River. Council used a 23-16 advantage in the second half to overcome a two-point halftime deficit.

COUNCIL (7-4)

Garrison 5 3-3 13, Bryson 1 0-0 2, Wade 3 1-2 7, Andrew 5 0-0 11, Owen 3 1-2 8, Aiden 0 0-0 0, Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals 17

SALMON RIVER (0-5)

Gage Crump 2 0-0 3, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 4 0-0 11, Riley Davis 4 1-2 10, Aaron Markley 1 0-0 2, Kingston Pyle 3 0-0 6, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 35.

Salmon River 11 8 6 10—35

Council 10 8 9 14—41

3-point goals — Crump 2, Shepherd 3, Andrew, Owen.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grangeville 51, Lapwai 45

GRANGEVILLE — Double double-doubles boosted the Grangeville Bulldogs over the Lapwai Wildcats 51-45 in a girls basketball showdown Wednesday.

It was the first loss of the season for Lapwai (8-1).

Autumn Long recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Madalyn Green’s double-double came via a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for Grangeville (8-4).

Madden Bisbee (12 points) and Amasone George (11) led Lapwai.

“The win means that we keep on getting better. We’re just preparing for the second half of our season,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “Lapwai is always good, they’re always going to give you a good game.”

LAPWAI (8-1)