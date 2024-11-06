AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds advance to district title match in volleyball

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the 2A Greater Spokane League district championship match with a four-set victory against Deer Park in volleyball action Tuesday.
That made two Hounds programs advancing to a title match after the girls soccer team accomplished the feat earlier in the day with a victory over Clarkston.
Pullman (12-5) won with set scores of 20-25, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19.
Jasmyne Washington led the Greyhounds with 13 kills, six blocks and four aces. Camber Wolfe had 38 assists and 10 digs.
Pullman will face West Valley of Spokane at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Valley High School for the district championship.
Bantams eliminated at Districts
SPOKANE — The Bantams earned a win in the first round of the 2A Greater Spokane League district tournament, but fell to West Valley in Round 2 at West Valley High School to end their season.
Clarkston (8-6) swept East Valley 25-7, 27-25, 25-18 in the opening round.
Hayley Barrea dished 20 assists and Reese de Groot racked up 12 digs and nine kills.
The Bantams took the first set against West Valley, but lost 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 in a loser-out match.
In that one, de Groot recorded 17 digs, 13 kills and two aces and Barrea had 15 assists.
Colfax stays alive
DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Bulldogs suffered a reverse sweep against Davenport, but bounced back to defeat Reardan in four sets in the 2B Northeast district tournament.
Colfax (7-12) lost to the Gorillas 18-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-9 to drop to the loser’s bracket.
In a loser-out match, Colfax dropped the first set but got past Reardan 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.
“Davenport kind of came alive in the third set and we lost momentum,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “To come back after losing a match like that and find the energy to win is good.”
Ava Swan had 35 kills and five blocks between both matches. Brenna Gilchrist had 35 total assists.
The Bulldogs will face Lind/Ritzville-Sprague in a loser-out match at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will lock in a spot to the state tournament.
Vikings earn state bid
ROSALIA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse won back-to-back matches against Almira-Coulee-Hartline and Sunnyside Christian to earn a spot in the Washington 1B state tournament.
The Vikings won both matches in three sets. Garfield-Palouse (15-5) earned the eighth and final state bid from its district tournament.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Colfax 18, Liberty 7
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Bulldogs advanced past Liberty of Spangle in a mini-tiebreaker.
Colfax (7-3) and the Lancers had split the two regular season meetings, so a game with six-minute quarters was played to decide second place in the Northeast 2B League.
The Bulldogs will face Newport at noon on Saturday in a crossover game in Deer Park for a chance to participate in the state tournament.
“Kids responded well after losing to Liberty on Friday and having to come back to play them on Tuesday,” Colfax coach David Cofer said. “Fighting for a chance to stay in playoff contention.”
Colfax 0 6 6 6—18
Liberty 0 0 7 0— 7
Colfax — Ryker Reed 22 run (conversion failed).
Liberty — Maddex Strobel 3 run (Viliami Finau kick).
Colfax — Zach Cooper 26 pass from Reed (conversion failed).
Colfax — Reed 5 run (kick failed).
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Durrett signs with Dolphins
Troy senior Makhi Durrett signed with Shoreline Community College on a baseball scholarship on Monday.
A multi-sport athlete, Durrett has played for the Trojans baseball team the last three years. Troy won Idaho Class 1A state titles in 2022 and 2023 and made the state tournament in 2024.
The new Dolphin-signee hit .522 last season with two home runs, seven triples and nine doubles.