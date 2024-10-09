AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The host Pullman Greyhounds survived two tough sets and earned a 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 win over Deer Park in 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball play on Thursday.
Ella Forster had 13 kills for Pullman (5-5, 4-3). Camber Wolfe added 35 assists and 10 digs.
This was a signicant victory for the Hounds, who came out of a three-match losing streak and inflicted the second league loss of the season on Deer Park (9-3, 4-2), which had won four straight coming in.
Clarkston sinks Pirates
The Bantams defended their home court in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 win over Rogers in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
Reese de Groot had 12 digs and eight kills for Clarkston (5-6, 5-2). Jordan Cassetto added eight kills and five blocks.
Loggers tame Wildcats
POTLATCH — The Loggers won a 2A Whitepine League contest against Lapwai with a scoreline of 25-16, 26-24, 25-17.
Senior Brooklyn Mitchell was a perfect 21-of-21 serving for Potlatch (15-4, 12-1) and had 11 digs, six kills and three aces.
Aubree Lisher had a double-double with 14 kills and 11 digs. Rylee Tucker added 19 assists.
“Good team win, good energy in the gym,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “It has been nice to finish with these home games. Girls definitely play with a lot more energy.”
Lapwai is now 7-8 overall and 5-8 in league play.
JV — Potlatch def. Lapwai 3-0.
Eagles storm North Idaho
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian handled North Idaho Christian of Hayden, Idaho, in a Mountain Christian League contest held in Spokane.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-9 for the Eagles (9-6, 8-6), who totaled 17 aces as a team.
Elizabeth Fitzgerald had 10 kills and Braeley Olson added seven in the winning effort.
JV — Pullman Christian def. North Idaho Christian.
Kubs win two in tri-match
KENDRICK — Kamiah came out of a tri-match against the host Tigers and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia with two 2A Whitepine League victories.
Kamiah first defeated Kendrick 25-14, 17-25, 28-26, 25-10. The Kubs swept Clearwater Valley 25-16, 25-13, 25-16.
Emma Krogh had 27 kills and eight aces on the night for Kamiah (11-8, 7-5). Addison Skinner dealt out 32 assists and Delaney Usher managed 22 digs and nine aces.
Clearwater Valley (8-12, 2-11) defeated Kendrick (4-17, 1-12) after rallying through a marathon second set, prevailing with a scoreline of 17-25, 30-28, 25-21, 25-20.
Bulldogs sweep in tri-match
GENESEE — The Bulldogs hosted a tri-match with Deary and Lakeside of Plummer, winning both matches in convincing fashion.
The Bulldogs defeated Lakeside 25-8, 25-7, 25-19 in a nonleague match. Kendra Meyer had 15 digs.
Genesee earned a 1A Whitepine League victory over the Mustangs 25-9, 25-9, 25-11. Sydney Banks had 10 digs and Meyer added seven aces.
Senior Makayla Herman totaled 25 kills on the night for Genesee (18-3, 8-0).
Spartans best Huskies
WEIPPE — The Spartans were aided by nine aces by Jaimie Binder in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 win against Highland of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League competition.
Arrianna Presnell led Timberline (5-8, 3-6) with 16 assists and was 15-of-16 serving. Kiahna McCollum had six kills.
“Played as a team and came out with energy right off the bat,” Timberline coach Brittany Rose said.
Highland dropped to 0-13 overall and 0-9 in league.
JV — Timberline def. Highland 25-9, 25-23.
Pirates conquer Colton
COLTON — Visiting Pomeroy served 67-for-70 as a team en route to a straight-sets Southeast 1B League win over Colton.
The scoreline read 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 in favor of the Pirates (8-3, 7-3), who “just made the right play all night long,” according to coach Adam Van Vogt.
Molly Warren led Pomeroy in kills with nine, while Olivia Cooper served 12-for-12 and made 10 digs. Colton slipped to 1-10 overall and 1-7 in league.
Vikings sweep Dayton
DAYTON, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse swept Dayton 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 in a Southeast 1B League match.
The Vikings remained in second place in the league standings as they improved to 9-1 overall and in league play.
Bears bow to Vikings
MOSCOW — In a nonleague contest that doubled as a Spike for the Cure breast cancer awareness event on behalf of the Gritman Medical Center Bosom Buddies program, Moscow fell to visiting Coeur d’Alene in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 in favor of the Vikings (19-6). The Bears slipped to 10-12 on the season.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow 2-1.
C — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow 3-0.
Hawks bite Bengals
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Traveling Lewiston hung tight for the first set, but ultimately fell in three to Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The set scores were 26-24, 25-20 and 25-8 in favor of the Hawks (15-10, 6-2), who prevailed for the second time this season against the Bengals (16-5, 3-4).
Anna Ready led Lewiston with nine kills and three blocks on a night the Bengals “didn’t have the pieces all come together for us in the right order,” according to coach Halle White.
JV — Lakeland def. Lewiston 2-1.
C — Lewiston def. Lakeland 2-1.
Bulldogs fall in five
COLFAX, Wash. — The Bulldogs won two of the first three sets, but lost to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25-22, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 15-10 in a Northeast 2B League match.
Ava Swan led Colfax (4-7, 3-4) with 27 kills and 25 digs. Cianna Gibb had 41 assists.
“I thought we served pretty well, kind of took them out of their rhythm at times,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “We had some good defense that we haven’t had as much.”
Asotin loses to Freeman
FREEMAN, Wash. — The Panthers lost to Northeast 2B League leader Freeman 25-7, 25-16, 25-10.
Kelsey Thummel led Asotin (2-11, 0-5) with 20 digs and three aces.
“Our defense played awesome against a tall, hard-hitting team,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “We dug up all kinds of balls but then couldn’t find a way to execute and get it back over the net. Our hitting errors took us out of all three games.”
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Clarkston 6, Rogers 0
The Bantams scored five first-half goals in an easy 2A Greater Spokane League home contest with Rogers.
Rebecca Skinner scored twice and assisted on two other goals for Clarkston (6-4, 4-4).
Jessica Simmet, Emma Aceveda, Savannah Heath and Sophia O’Harra found the back of the net for the Bantams.
Clarkston did not allow a single shot in the game.
Rogers 0 0—0
Clarkston 5 1—6
Clarkston — Jessica Simmet (Rebecca Skinner), 15th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 16th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 19th.
Clarkston — Emma Aceveda (Skinner), 24th.
Clarkston — Savannah Heath (Tiara Martinez), 32nd.
Clarkston — Sophia O’Harra (Savannah Kanooth), 41st.
Shots — Rogers 0; Clarkston 39. Saves — Rogers 23; Clarkston 0.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU wins in four
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Cougars dropped the opening set before rallying to a 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 win over Pacific in a West Coast Conference match.
Katy Ryan led Washington State (9-5, 4-1) with 19 kills. Italia Bernal had 28 assists and Emma Barbero had 19 digs.
Vandals swept by Griz
MISSOULA, Mont. — Idaho dropped its eighth straight contest in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 decision against Montana in Big Sky Conference play.
Zuzanna Wieczorek had 10 kills for Idaho (1-14, 0-4). Miya Carmichael had 20 assists and nine digs.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Montana 2, Idaho 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Vandals gave up two early goals and could not find the equalizer in a Big Sky Conference loss to Montana.
Alyssa Peters hit a corner kick that led to Annika Farley’s header for the lone goal for Idaho (8-4-2, 2-1-1).
Idaho 1 0—1
Montana 2 0—2
Montana — Jen Estes (Kayla Rendon Bushmaker), 9th.
Idaho — Annika Farley (Alyssa Peters), 10th.
Montana — Jen Estes (Chloe Seelhoff), 15th.
Shots — Idaho 8; Montana 12.
Saves — Idaho: Paula Flores 3; Montana: Bayliss Flynn 3.