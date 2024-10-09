AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The host Pullman Greyhounds survived two tough sets and earned a 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 win over Deer Park in 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball play on Thursday.

Ella Forster had 13 kills for Pullman (5-5, 4-3). Camber Wolfe added 35 assists and 10 digs.

This was a signicant victory for the Hounds, who came out of a three-match losing streak and inflicted the second league loss of the season on Deer Park (9-3, 4-2), which had won four straight coming in.

Clarkston sinks Pirates

The Bantams defended their home court in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 win over Rogers in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.

Reese de Groot had 12 digs and eight kills for Clarkston (5-6, 5-2). Jordan Cassetto added eight kills and five blocks.

Loggers tame Wildcats

POTLATCH — The Loggers won a 2A Whitepine League contest against Lapwai with a scoreline of 25-16, 26-24, 25-17.

Senior Brooklyn Mitchell was a perfect 21-of-21 serving for Potlatch (15-4, 12-1) and had 11 digs, six kills and three aces.

Aubree Lisher had a double-double with 14 kills and 11 digs. Rylee Tucker added 19 assists.

“Good team win, good energy in the gym,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “It has been nice to finish with these home games. Girls definitely play with a lot more energy.”

Lapwai is now 7-8 overall and 5-8 in league play.

JV — Potlatch def. Lapwai 3-0.

Eagles storm North Idaho

SPOKANE — Pullman Christian handled North Idaho Christian of Hayden, Idaho, in a Mountain Christian League contest held in Spokane.

The set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-9 for the Eagles (9-6, 8-6), who totaled 17 aces as a team.

Elizabeth Fitzgerald had 10 kills and Braeley Olson added seven in the winning effort.

JV — Pullman Christian def. North Idaho Christian.

Kubs win two in tri-match

KENDRICK — Kamiah came out of a tri-match against the host Tigers and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia with two 2A Whitepine League victories.

Kamiah first defeated Kendrick 25-14, 17-25, 28-26, 25-10. The Kubs swept Clearwater Valley 25-16, 25-13, 25-16.

Emma Krogh had 27 kills and eight aces on the night for Kamiah (11-8, 7-5). Addison Skinner dealt out 32 assists and Delaney Usher managed 22 digs and nine aces.

Clearwater Valley (8-12, 2-11) defeated Kendrick (4-17, 1-12) after rallying through a marathon second set, prevailing with a scoreline of 17-25, 30-28, 25-21, 25-20.

Bulldogs sweep in tri-match

GENESEE — The Bulldogs hosted a tri-match with Deary and Lakeside of Plummer, winning both matches in convincing fashion.

The Bulldogs defeated Lakeside 25-8, 25-7, 25-19 in a nonleague match. Kendra Meyer had 15 digs.

Genesee earned a 1A Whitepine League victory over the Mustangs 25-9, 25-9, 25-11. Sydney Banks had 10 digs and Meyer added seven aces.

Senior Makayla Herman totaled 25 kills on the night for Genesee (18-3, 8-0).

Spartans best Huskies

WEIPPE — The Spartans were aided by nine aces by Jaimie Binder in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 win against Highland of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League competition.

Arrianna Presnell led Timberline (5-8, 3-6) with 16 assists and was 15-of-16 serving. Kiahna McCollum had six kills.

“Played as a team and came out with energy right off the bat,” Timberline coach Brittany Rose said.

Highland dropped to 0-13 overall and 0-9 in league.

JV — Timberline def. Highland 25-9, 25-23.

Pirates conquer Colton

COLTON — Visiting Pomeroy served 67-for-70 as a team en route to a straight-sets Southeast 1B League win over Colton.

The scoreline read 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 in favor of the Pirates (8-3, 7-3), who “just made the right play all night long,” according to coach Adam Van Vogt.

Molly Warren led Pomeroy in kills with nine, while Olivia Cooper served 12-for-12 and made 10 digs. Colton slipped to 1-10 overall and 1-7 in league.

Vikings sweep Dayton

DAYTON, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse swept Dayton 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 in a Southeast 1B League match.

The Vikings remained in second place in the league standings as they improved to 9-1 overall and in league play.

Bears bow to Vikings

MOSCOW — In a nonleague contest that doubled as a Spike for the Cure breast cancer awareness event on behalf of the Gritman Medical Center Bosom Buddies program, Moscow fell to visiting Coeur d’Alene in straight sets.

The scoreline read 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 in favor of the Vikings (19-6). The Bears slipped to 10-12 on the season.

JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow 2-1.