AREA ROUNDUP: Hounds best Bantams in 2A GSL boys basketball debut

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — In a seesaw 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball opener for both teams, the Pullman Greyhounds built a first-quarter lead and reasserted themselves in the third en route to a 57-42 victory after a rally from visiting Clarkston on Tuesday at Pullman High School.
The Greyhounds’ Daniel Kwon led all scorers with 18 points and Evan Anderson added another 10 for Pullman (2-1, 1-0). For the Bantams (1-3, 0-1), Niko Ah Hi scored a team-high 15 points and Isaiah Woods totaled 14 after hitting four 3-point goals and 2-of-2 free throws.
CLARKSTON (1-3, 0-1)
Isaiah Woods 4 2-2 14, Lee Brown 0 1-2 1, Braxton Forsmann 0 2-2 2, Niko Ah Hi 6 2-3 15, Josh Hoffman 1 1-3 3, Chase Brown 0 1-2 1, Kendry Gimlin 1 3-4 6, Jason Rinard 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-16 42.
PULLMAN (2-1, 1-0)
Gavyn Dealy 4 1-3 9, Cade Rogers 1 0-0 2, Daniel Kwon 7 3-3 18, Vaughn Holstad 4 0-0 9, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 2 0-0 4, Ryan Ha 1 2-2 5, Evan Anderson 4 1-3 10. Totals 23 7-11 57.
Clarkston 7 16 7 12—42
Pullman 20 6 18 13—57
3-point goals — Woods 4, Ah Hi, Kwon, Holstad, Ha, Anderson.
Lewiston 73, Pendleton 48
PENDLETON, Ore. — Royce Fisher spearheaded a tour de force from 3-point range as undefeated Lewiston handled Pendleton (Ore.) in nonleague play.
Fisher shot 10-for-14 from the field including 8-for-12 from 3-point range to total a game-high 28 points. Dray Torpey had three more 3-pointers and 16 points overall for the Bengals (5-0), and Parker Bogar added another two 3s and 12 points. Lewiston totaled 16 baskets from beyond the arc as a team.
LEWISTON (5-0)
Dray Torpey 6 1-1 16, Royce Fisher 10 0-0 28, Drew Alldredge 2 0-0 4, Jordan Walker 3 0-0 7, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 3, Brady Rudolph 0 0-0 0, Blaze Hepburn 3 2-2 9, Parker Bogar 4 2-2 12. Totals 29 5-5 73.
PENDLETON (2-1)
P. Hoffert 0 0-0 0, Krigbaum 0 0-0 0, Reinhart 0 0-0 0, Cary 6 2-5 19, Strong 4 2-4 10, J. Hoffert 1 0-0 3, Coiner 3 0-0 6, Elrod 0 0-0 0, Lehnert 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 4-9 48.
Lewiston 22 21 13 17—73
Pendleton 12 14 12 10—48
3-point goals — Fisher 8, Torpey 2, Bogar 2, Walker, Krasselt, Hepburn, Cary 5, J. Hoffert.
Kendrick 66, Logos 51
KENDRICK — Ralli Roetcisoender hit five 3-point goals and led all scorers with 33 total points to highlight a 2A Whitepine League win for the host Tigers over Logos of Moscow.
The first half was tightly contested, ending with Kendrick (2-1, 1-0) up 31-29. The Tigers stepped up their defense after intermission to hold the Knights (1-1, 1-1) to eight points in the third quarter and create critical scoreboard separation.
Hudson Kirkland had another big game for Kendrick, littering the stat sheets with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Seamus Wilson led the way for Logos, totaling 32 points after hitting four 3-pointers and shooting 6-for-6 from the foul line.
LOGOS (1-1, 1-1)
Ryan Daniels 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 11 6-6 32, Bo Whitling 1 1-2 6, Baxter Covington 3 1-1 7, Lucius Comis 2 0-1 4, Jeff Brower 0 0-0 0, Gideon Haney 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-10 51.
KENDRICK (2-1, 1-0)
Maddox Kirkland 3 0-1 6, Cade Silflow 1 0-2 2, Ralli Roetcisoender 14 0-2 33, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Cook 0 1-2 1, Hudson Kirkland 9 2-2 22. Totals 28 2-7 66.
Logos 12 17 8 14—51
Kendrick 17 14 14 21—66
3-point goals — Wilson 4, Whitling, Roetcisoender 5, H. Kirkland 3.
JV — Kendrick 56, Logos 27.
Deary 56, St. John Bosco 37
DEARY — Wyatt Vincent scored 14 points in his first game of the season, Nolan Hubbard added 14 of his own and the Mustangs stampeded past the Patriots in a 1A Whitepine League contest.
Deary (2-1, 2-1) snagged 17 steals as a team. Hubbard had seven assists and TJ Beyer chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.
St. John Bosco (0-3, 0-3) was paced by Nathan Wassmuth with a game-high 16 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-3, 0-3)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 1 0-0 2, Tommy Rose 1 0-0 2, Cody Weckman 3 0-0 7, Henry Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Ignatius Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Nathan Wassmuth 8 0-0 16, Connor Nuxoll 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 0-0 37.
DEARY (2-1, 2-1)
TJ Beyer 3 1-2 8, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 5 0-0 14, Nolan Hubbard 6 0-0 14, Jacob Mechling 4 0-2 8, Blake Clark 4 0-0 8, Jaymon Keen 1 2-4 4. Totals 23 3-8 56.
St. John Bosco 8 11 6 12—37
Deary 18 19 9 10—56
3-point goals — Weckman, Vincent 4, Hubbard 2, Beyer.
Potlatch 61, Troy 41
POTLATCH — Chase and Everett Lovell scored 17 points apiece to lead the host Loggers to a 2A Whitepine League victory over visiting Troy.
Brody Mitchell added another 11 points for Potlatch (1-1, 1-0), while Dominic Holden led the Trojans (0-1, 0-1) with 15 points in their season debut.
TROY (0-1, 0-1)
Wade Moser 1 0-2 3, Rowan Tyler 2 3-4 8, Alex Paradise, Dominic Holden 4 5-6 15, Connor Wilson 3 0-1 6, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 4, Jayden Mason 2 0-0 5, Connor Hunt, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-13 41.
POTLATCH (1-1, 1-0)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 0 2-4 2, Chase Lovell 8 0-0 17, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 7 3-6 17, Jameson Morris 5 0-0 12, Brody Mitchell 5 1-2 11, Hunter Redmon 1 0-0 2, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-12 61.
Troy 11 7 9 14—41
Potlatch 22 13 16 10—61
3-point goals — Holden 2, Tyler, Mason, Moser, Morris 2, C. Lovell.
JV — Potlatch won.
C — Potlatch won.
Prairie 68, Clearwater Valley 35
COTTONWOOD — Nine different Prairie players got on the board as the Pirates of Cottonwood sailed past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in nonleague play.
Nate Forsmann (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Briggs Rambo (14 points, 10 boards) led the Pirates (1-1) to victory with a pair of double-doubles.
Coach Tim Scheffler credited Prairie’s “pressure defense” and playing “offensively inside out” for the dominant win.
Hyson Scott had 22 points for Clearwater Valley (1-2).
CLEARWATER VALLEY (1-2)
Harvey Wellard 2 0-0 5, Hyson Scott 8 5-8 22, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 0 1-4 1, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Cason Curtis 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 8-14 35.
PRAIRIE (1-1)
Logan Weber 4 0-2 8, Levi Gehring 4 0-0 8, Phil Schwartz 3 1-1 8, Briggs Rambo 5 4-9 14, Chase VonBargen 2 0-0 6, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 2 0-0 6, Collin Ray 1 0-0 2, Ben Secrest 1 0-1 2, Nate Forsmann 7 0-3 14, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 5-16 68.
Clearwater Valley 13 11 6 5—35
Prairie 26 20 12 10—68
3-point goals — Wellard, Scott, Louwien, VonBargen 2, M. Rehder 2, Schwartz.
Timberline 66, Highland 30
CRAIGMONT — Timberline of Weippe got nine players on the board including three in double figures en route to a 1A Whitepine League win over Highland of Craigmont.
Clayton Hunter (18 points), Ares Mabberly (15) and Justice Richardson (11) headed up the offense for the Spartans (3-1, 3-0), who held the Huskies (1-2, 0-2) to two points in the opening quarter.
For Highland, Trevor Knowlton had a team-high 16 points.
HIGHLAND (1-2, 0-2)
Jackson Smith 2 0-0 5, Trevor Knowlton 6 4-18 16, Aaron Kinzer 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 1 2-4 5, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2, H. Lunders 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 6-23 30.
TIMBERLINE (3-1, 3-0)
Ares Mabberly 6 0-0 15, Clayton Hunter 7 0-0 18, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 1 0-0 2, Korbin Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Parker Hodges 4 0-0 8, Justice Richardson 4 2-4 11, Gunner Sundie 0 0-0 0, Hayden Richardson 0 4-6 4, Leighton Binder 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-10 66.
Highland 2 10 11 7—30
Timberline 14 15 23 14—66
3-point goals — Smith, Crow, Hunter 4, Mabberly 3, Richardson.
Colfax 60, Upper Columbia Academy 35
COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor including six 3-point goals to total 26 points and lead Colfax to victory in its Northeast 2B League opener against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.
The unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) got off to a “quick start offensively,” according to coach Reece Jenkin, and never looked back. Eight players in all scored for Colfax.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (1-1, 0-1)
Baker 0 0-0 0, MacLachlan 3 2-3 9, Fly 3 0-0 7, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chavez 1 0-0 2, Jordan 1 0-0 3, Birmingham 1 0-2 2, Libby 5 0-0 10, Ermshar 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-5 35.
COLFAX (4-0, 1-0)
Gunner Brown 2 0-0 5, Ledger Kelly 2 0-0 5, Jayce Kelly 4 0-0 9, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 10 0-0 26, JP McAnally 2 1-2 5, Caleb Lustig 1 0-0 2, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 1-2 60.
UCA 6 7 12 10—35
Colfax 18 23 17 2—60
3-point goals — MacLachlan, Fly, Jordan, Jenkin 6, Brown, L. Kelly, J. Kelly.
JV — Colfax def. UCA.
Asotin 58, Garfield-Palouse 53
PALOUSE — Visiting Asotin survived a late rally from Garfield-Palouse to claim a nonleague win.
Cody Ells (21 points) and Sam Hall (18) led the way for the unbeaten Panthers (4-0).
Lane Collier (17 points) and Landon Orr (13) headed things up for Gar-Pal (1-2).
ASOTIN (4-0)
Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 1 0-0 2, Peter Eggleston 3 0-0 7, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 4, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Sam Hall 8 2-2 18, Cody Ells 7 7-10 21, AJ Olerich 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 9-12 58.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-2)
Bryce Pfaff 3 1-2 7, Lane Collier 7 2-2 17, Macent Rardon 1 1-2 3, Liam Cook 2 0-0 4, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 6, Landon Orr 4 5-8 13. Totals 20 9-14 53.
Asotin 14 16 21 7—58
Garfield-Palouse 8 14 13 18—53
3-point goals — Eggleston, Collier.
JV — Garfield-Palouse 53, Asotin 52.
Salmon River 45, Horseshoe Bend 27
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Traveling Salmon River of Riggins held Horseshoe Bend to single digits in each of the four quarters of a Long Pin Conference season debut victory.
Blake Shepherd (15 points), Kingston Pyle (11) and Gage Crump (10) all made double-digit offensive contributions for the triumphant Savages (1-1, 1-0).
SALMON RIVER (1-1, 1-0)
Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 3 2-5 10, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 5 2-2 15, Riley Davis 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 0 1-2 1, Kingston Pyle 5 0-0 11. Totals 17 5-9 45.
HORSESHOE BEND (0-4, 0-1)
Lukken March 1 0-0 2, Trey Bauer 1 0-0 2, Colby Swan 10 1-3 21, Lakota Innes 0 0-0 0, Damien Olsen 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 1-5 27.
Salmon River 14 10 9 12—45
Horseshoe Bend 8 6 6 7—27
3-point goals — Crump 2, Shepherd 2, Pyle.
Orofino 71, Grangeville 52
GRANGEVILLE — Hudson Schneider scored 15 points and Blake Barlow added 14 to lead Orofino to a successful start to its 3A Central Idaho League season as the Maniacs rode a strong opening quarter to victory over the host Bulldogs.
Orofino (3-1, 1-0) got eight players on the board. Tate Thacker (12 points) and Tate Schumacher (11) spearheaded the unsuccessful effort for Grangeville (1-3, 0-1).
OROFINO (3-1, 1-0)
Jake Runia 4 0-0 9, Nick Bonner 3 3-8 9, Hudson Schneider 6 0-2 15, Landon Bernett 2 0-0 5, Landon Conley 3 2-4 8, Blake Barlow 5 2-2 14, Aiden Olive 2 2-4 6, Quinton Naranjo 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 9-20.
GRANGEVILLE (1-3, 0-1)
Carson Astle 0 0-0 0, Tate Schumacher 5 0-0 11, Tate Thacker 4 3-4 12, McCoy Stamper 2 0-0 5, Joe Wood 1 1-1 3, Shawn Chahal 3 2-4 9, Will Told 1 0-2 2, Troy Long 3 0-0 6, Gage Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 6-11 52.
Orofino 31 12 15 13—71
Grangeville 13 10 18 11—52
3-point goals — Schneider 3, Runia, Bernett, Barlow 2, Naranjo, Schumacher, Thacker, Stamper Chahal.
JV — Orofino 51, Grangeville 49.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston 57, Pullman 37
PULLMAN — In both teams’ 2A Greater Spokane League season debut, visiting Clarkston took charge in the middle quarters to top area rival Pullman.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had a complete performance for the Bantams (3-1, 1-0), notching 16 points, six steals, six assists and five rebounds.
Clarkston got four different scorers into double figures, with Reese de Groot providing another 11 points and Aneysa Judy and Lexi Villavicencio adding 10 apiece.
River Sykes of Pullman (1-2, 0-1) led all scorers with 19 points.
CLARKSTON (3-1, 1-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 6 3-8 16, Reese de Groot 5 0-0 11, Aneysa Judy 3 4-10 10, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 1 4-4 6, Ryann Combs 1 0-1 2, Tatum Sevy 0 0-0 0, Laney Augir 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 4 2-2 10. Totals 21 13-25 57.
PULLMAN (1-2, 0-1)
Grace Kuhle 1 2-3 4, Olivia Whitworth 1 0-0 2, Taylor Darling 0 1-2 1, River Sykes 5 9-11 19, Taylor Cromie 0 4-4 4, Eloise Clark 3 0-0 7. Totals 10 16-20 37.
Clarkston 13 16 12 16—57
Pullman 13 2 8 14—37
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, de Groot, Clark.
Lewiston 42, Pendleton 17
PENDLETON, Ore. — Traveling Lewiston stamped its authority in the second quarter en route to a nonleague win against the host Buckaroos.
Kylese Samuels shot 3-for-3 from the field with two 3-point goals to head up a balanced team win that saw eight Benagals (4-3) get on the board.
LEWISTON (4-3)
Emma Walker 0 1-2 1, Avery Balmer 2 1-2 5, Callie Fisher 1 0-0 3, Skye VanTrease 1 0-0 3, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 2 2-4 6, Kylese Samuels 3 0-1 8, Avery Lathen 2 2-5 6, Taylor Holman 2 1-1 6, Paytland Schnell 1 0-0 2, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 2, Mady Bruce 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 17-15 42.
PENDLETON (0-3)
K. Scott 1 0-0 3, C. Surber 1 0-0 2, P. Greenwalt 0 1-2 1, R. Jackson 0 2-4 2, N. Newseaw 1 0-1 2, E. Flerchinger 2 0-2 4, J. Jenness 0 1-4 1, K. Boatman 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 4-10 17.
Lewiston 5 14 9 14—42
Pendleton 3 3 4 5—17
3-point goals — Samuels 2, Fisher, VanTrease, Holman, Scott.
Highland 42, Timberline 13
CRAIGMONT — Highland of Craigmont totaled 36 steals and 34 offensive rebounds as a team in a 1A Whitepine League win over Timberline of Weippe.
Hailey Click (16 points, 10 steals, four assists) and Sheradyn Stamper (11 points, 15 steals, four assists) led the Huskies (2-3, 1-1) to victory with a pair of complete performances. Highland’s dominant defensive effort held the Spartans (0-3, 0-2) to single-digit point totals in each of the four quarters.
TIMBERLINE (0-3, 0-2)
Hailey Rodgus 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Thomson 0 0-0 0, Harlee Harris 0 0-0 0, Jamie Binder 1 0-0 2, Arri Presnell 1 1-6 3, Harmony Lovell 0 0-0 0, Nya Bonner 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Anderson 2 0-2 4, Jaelynn Willis 0 0-0 0, Kylie Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 1-8 13.
HIGHLAND (2-3, 1-1)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 0 0-0 0, Laramie Finnell 1 1-4 3, Hailey Click 6 4-9 16, Kylee Beck 2 0-2 4, Shyanne Stamper 4 0-2 8, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 5 1-4 11, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-21 42.
Timberline 3 8 0 2—13
Highland 19 11 12 0—42
3-point goals — None.
Garfield-Palouse 63, Asotin 19
PALOUSE — The host Vikings totaled 28 offensive rebounds while holding the Panthers to three in a nonleague victory for Garfield-Palouse.
Elena Flansburg, Taia Gehring and Molly Huffman scored 12 points apiece to lead the balanced effort for Gar-Pal (4-1), with Flansburg adding nine rebounds to boot. For Asotin (1-1), Carly Browne scored a team-high seven.
ASOTIN (1-1)
Kelsey Thummel 0 2-4 2, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 1-2 3, Carly Browne 3 1-4 7, Ellie Smith 1 0-0 2, Avary Wood 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Hall 0 0-0 0, Georgia Schaefer 0 0-0 0, Reece McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Alice Higgins 0 0-0 0, Kiliey McVicars 1 0-0 2, Luisa Laplae 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 5-13 19.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-1)
Reisse Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 5 1-2 12, Kyra Brantner 2 0-2 4, Ellie Collier 3 1-6 8, Morgan Lentz 4 0-0 9, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 3 4-4 12, Molly Huffman 3 6-9 12, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 12-25 63.
Asotin 2 4 6 7—19
Gar-Pal 22 22 13 6—63
3-point goals — Gehring 2, Flansburg, Collier, Lentz.
JV — Gar-Pal 15, Asotin 11 (one half).
Salmon River 55, Horseshoe Bend 12
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Unbeaten Salmon River of Riggins trampled Horseshoe Bend in 1A Long Pin Conference play.
Taylor Ewing (19 points) and Rylee Walters (16) led the Savages (4-0, 3-0), who outscored their rivals 35-2 through the opening half.
SALMON RIVER (4-0, 3-0)
Shyanne Nourse 1 0-0 3, Audrey Tucker 3 0-0 8, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 7 3-4 19, Rylee Walters 6 4-5 16, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 7-9 55.
HORSESHOE BEND (0-6, 0-2)
Aubrey Penny 0 0-0 0, Ashyn Wolsleben 1 1-4 3, Landon Parker 0 0-0 0, Max Larsen 0 0-0 0, Kinzee ranft 0 0-3 0, Kimber Jones 2 0-2 5, Aady Asher 2 0-0 4, Rylee Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-9 12.
Salmon River 26 9 20 0—55
Horseshoe Bend 2 0 3 7—12
3-point goals — Tucker 2, Ewing 2, Nourse, Wilson, Jones.
Genesee 56, Nezperce 45
GENESEE — Monica Seubert, Chloe Grieser and Kendra Meyer chipped in 15 points apiece to power the Bulldogs past the Nighthawks in 1A Whitepine League play.
Having fallen behind 9-0 to start the first, Genesee (3-0, 1-0) used a big 23-8 fourth quarter to seal the win.
Nezperce (2-3, 1-1) received a game-high 19 points from Helen Wilcox.
“Nezperce is a greatly improved team,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “We struggled a bit from the field tonight, but I was glad to see a bit more balanced scoring.”
NEZPERCE (2-3, 1-1)
Avery Lux 1 2-2 4, Paityn Ralstin 3 2-2 8, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Helen Wilcox 9 0-0 19, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 1 0-0 3, Jada Jensen 1 0-0 2, Kairys Grant 2 1-4 5, Raigan Mosman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-8 45.
GENESEE (3-0, 1-0)
Sydney Banks 0 1-2 1, Monica Seubert 5 5-7 15, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 3 0-2 6, Chloe Grieser 6 2-6 15, Kendra Meyer 5 0-0 15, Sophie Johnson 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 8-16 56.
Nezperce 15 11 11 8—45
Genesee 13 8 12 23—56
3-point goals — Wilcox, Kirkland, Meyer 5, C. Griser.
JV — Nezperce 43, Genesee 12, two quarters.
Colfax 45, Upper Columbia Academy 26
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs shut out Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle in the first quarter and cruised to a Northeast 2B League win behind a 24-point showing from Brenna Gilchrist.
Adalynn Penwell was another major contributor for victorious Colfax (3-1, 2-0), sinking four 3-point goals and totaling 13 points.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (0-2, 0-1)
Talia Atchison 0 0-0 0, Cam Stam 0 0-0 0, Chloe Reese 0 0-0 0, Hadley Bergamo 5 0-0 11, Talinn Craik 1 0-0 2, Macey Davis 0 0-0 0, Elianne Patzer 0 0-0 0, Lyla Libby 2 0-1 4, Mikara Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-5 26.
COLFAX (3-1, 2-0)
Brenna Gilchrist 10 4-6 24, Isabella Huntley 0 0-0 0, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 4 1-4 13, Sunsia Dall 1 0-0 2, Cianna Gibb 1 0-0 2, Lola Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Riley Hennigar 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-10 45.
UCA 0 4 11 11—26
Colfax 10 15 9 11—45
3-point goals — Bergamo, Craik, Penwell 4.
Timberlake 48, Moscow 37
MOSCOW — The Bears nearly doubled up their total from their first game against the Tigers but still couldn’t topple undefeated Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Brooklyn Becker led Moscow (2-4) with 11 points and Jessa Skinner added 10.
TIMBERLAKE (6-0)
Sophia Soumas 3 1-2 8, Diana Nelson 2 4-6 8, Jozee MacArthur 2 1-2 6, Marissa Needs 3 2-4 9, Malia Miller 4 1-2 13, Brielynn Jones 1 2-3 4. Totals 15 11-19 48.
MOSCOW (2-4)
Addison Lassen 2 0-0 5, Mattea Nuhn 2 0-0 4, Kolbi Kiblen 0 2-4 2, Brooklyn Becker 4 1-2 11, Jessa Skinner 3 4-6 10, Stella Rae 1 0-0 3, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-12 37.
Timberlake 10 11 18 9—48
Moscow 9 10 14 4—37
3-point goals — Miller 4, Soumas, MacArthur, Needs, Becker 2, Lassen, Rae.
DeSales 33, Pomeroy 25
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A second-half rally by visiting Pomeroy fell short in a defeat against DeSales of Walla Walla.
POMEROY (0-1)
Hollie Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Kendyll Potoshnik 3 0-2 6, Sadie Klaveano 2 0-0 4, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartels 0 0-0 0, Molly Warren 2 2-6 7, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 2-3 4, Carmen Fruh 1 0-2 2. Totals 10 4-13 25.
DESALES (2-1)
Helen Wilson 1 0-0 2, Teresa Holtzinger 3 1-2 7, Roslyn Block 0 0-2 0, Adri Caso 0 0-0 0, Madison Ortura 1 0-1 2, Tori Kimble 0 1-3 1, Heidi Scott 4 11-15 20. totals 9 13-23 33.
Pomeroy 3 9 4 12—25
DeSales 10 15 1 7—33
3-point goals — Warren, Holtzinger, Scott.
Deary 50, St. John Bosco 22
DEARY — After a deadlocked first quarter, the Mustangs used steady scoring to pull away from the Patriots in a 1A Whitepine League contest.
Kaylee Wood piled up 16 points and Allie Vincent pitched in 11 for balanced Deary, which remained undefeated at 5-0 overall on the season.
St. John Bosco (3-3, 1-2) received eight points from Noelle Chmelik.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-3, 1-2)
Catherine Seubert 1 0-0 2, Presley Schoo 0 0-0 0, Savannah Perrin 2 0-0 4, Julia Wassmuth 2 2-4 6, Noelle Chmelik 4 0-0 8, Brianne Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 1 0-0 2, Catherine Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-4 22.
DEARY (5-0, 3-0)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 4 0-0 9, Kaylee Wood 6 3-4 16, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Carmen Griffin 5 0-0 10, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 5-8 11, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 2 0-0 4, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-12 50.
St. John Bosco 11 2 4 5—22
Deary 11 12 13 14—50
3-point goals — Proctor, Wood.
JV — St. John Bosco 22, Deary 11.