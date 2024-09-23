AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE VALLEY — Avenging a defeat from last month, the Pullman Greyhounds upset West Valley of Spokane Valley 55-44 on Tuesday to stake their own claim to being the top team in the 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball hierarchy.
The Greyhounds (13-4, 8-1) sat tied at 14 with the host Eagles (15-3, 11-1) through the opening quarter, but pulled ahead 28-21 by intermission and edged further ahead with each of the third and fourth quarters.
Gavyn Dealy and Daniel Kwon each notched 17 points while Vaughn Holstad added 10 for the Hounds as they earned their biggest win of the season thus far.
PULLMAN (13-4, 8-1)
Gavyn Dealy 7 3-3 17, Cade Rogers 3 0-0 6, Daniel Kwon 8 1-2 17, Vaughn Holstad 4 0-0 10, Brandon Brown 1 2-2 5, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-7 55.
WEST VALLEY (15-3, 11-1)
Nathan Zettle 5 6-6 17, Brandon Spunich 3 0-0 6 Noah Gadd-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Will Busse 1 0-2 3, Brice Abbey 0 0-0 0, Kaya Seyhanli 1 0-0 2, Noah Willard 3 2-2 10, Trey Raiford 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 8-10 44.
Pullman 14 14 16 11—55
West Valley 14 7 15 8—44
3-point goals — Holstad 2, Brown, Willard 2, Zettle, Busse.
Lewiston 68, Moscow 33
MOSCOW — Visiting Lewiston laid waste to Moscow in 5A Inland Empire League play.
Royce Fisher led the Bengals (16-2, 5-0) with 25 points, while Parker Bogar added another 19.
Fisher and Bogar each drained a hat-trick of 3-point goals, and Lewiston totaled 12 conversions from beyond the arc as a team.
Grant Abendroth headed up scoring for Moscow (6-12, 0-5) with 14 points.
LEWISTON (16-2, 5-0)
Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Royce Fisher 8 6-8 25, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 2 2-2 8, Guy Krasselt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rudolph 2 2-3 7, Blaze Hepburn 2 0-0 6, Parker Bogar 7 2-2 19, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 68.
MOSCOW (6-12, 0-5)
Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 6, JP Breese 1 2-2 4, Traiden Cummings 3 1-2 7, Maurice Bethel 0 0-2 0, Connor Isakson 2 1-1 5, Grant Abendroth 6 1-2 14, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 33.
Lewiston 15 16 26 11—68
Moscow 4 12 13 4—33
3-point goals — Fisher 3, Bogar 3, Walker 2, Hepburn 2, Torpey, Rudolph, Cummings, Abendroth.
Colfax 82, Liberty 60
COLFAX — In what coach Reece Jenkin called a “big way to go out at home,” Jayce Kelly amassed 44 points to lead Colfax to victory against Liberty of Spangle on senior night for the Bulldogs.
Kelly and fellow senior JP McAnally were honored to mark the occasion of their final regular-season home game with the team.
Ledger Kelly (14 points) and Adrik Jenkin (12) were the other big scoreboard contributors for Colfax (19-1, 9-0 Northeast 2B League).
LIBERTY (9-11, 6-8)
Coleman Tee 1 0-0 2, Miles Sinclair 1 0-0 2, JJ Hodl 4 9-9 17, Don Holwegner 1 1-2 3, Jack Johnson 3 4-4 10, Jake Soriano 1 0-0 2, Drew Piersol 2 0-0 4, Sam Cook 5 6-7 17, Hunter Carter 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 21-24 60.
COLFAX (19-1, 9-0)
Gunner Brown 2 0-0 6, Ledger Kelly 7 0-0 14, Jayce Kelly 14 12-17 44, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 4 2-2 12, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 1 0-0 2, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 14-19 82.
Liberty 8 12 24 16—60
Colfax 19 29 16 18—82
3-point goals — J. Kelly 7, Brown 2, Jenkin 2, Cook.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Asotin 67, UCA 43
ASOTIN — Junior Cody Ells reached his 1,000th-career point and four senior Panthers celebrated their last regular-season home game as Asotin dispatched Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle in a Northeast 2B League game.
Ells paced Asotin (14-6, 4-6) with 21 points in the senior night win.
Seniors AJ Olerich (10 points), Sam Hall (five), Kaden Amend (two) and Peter Eggleston (two) all contributed on a night when all 12 Panthers who saw the court scored.
UCA (5-13, 0-9)
Dawson Shipowick 2 0-0 4, Josh Baker 2 0-1 5, Jack Maclachlan 3 1-1 8, Steve Birmingham 4 1-1 9, Liam Henneberg 2 3-6 7, Gray Libleg 5 0-0 10, Braysen Eimsher 0 0-4 0. Totals 18 5-13 43.
ASOTIN (14-6, 4-6)
Bennett Anderson 2 0-0 6, Sawyer Biery 3 0-0 6, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 5, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Sam Hall 2 0-0 5, Cody Ells 9 0-1 21, Sam Schaefer 1 0-0 3, AJ Olerich 5 0-0 10, Stone Ausman 1 0-0 3, Kaden Amend 1 0-0 2, Tekoa Leister 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 0-1 67.
UCA 10 4 16 13—43
Asotin 19 15 19 14—67
3-point goals — Baker, Maclachlan, Ells 3, Anderson 2, Ausman, Hall, Schaefer, Conklin.
JV — Asotin won.
Potlatch 57, Deary 29
DEARY — Visiting Potlatch handled Deary in a nonleague rivalry game.
Everett Lovell led the Loggers (9-8) to victory with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Brody Mitchell scored a season-high 13 points and Chase Lovell added 12.
The Mustangs (8-10) got seven scorers on the board, but none put up more than Jaymon Keen’s seven points.
POTLATCH (9-8)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 2 0-2 4, Chase Lovell 5 2-2 12, Everett Lovell 7 2-4 16, Jameson Morris 4 0-0 8, Brody Mitchell 6 1-2 13, Hunter Redmon 1 0-0 2, Connor Carpenter 1 0-1 2. Totals 26 5-11 57.
DEARY (8-10)
TJ Beyer 2 0-0 4, Mason Leonard 0 1-2 1, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 3, Nolan Hubbard 2 0-0 6, Jacob Mechling 2 0-0 4, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 2 0-0 4, Jaymon Keen 3 1-2 7. Totals 12 2-4 29.
Potlatch 15 12 13 17—57
Deary 9 3 10 7—29
3point goals — Hubbard 2, Vincent
Prairie 46, Orofino 29
COTTONWOOD — Phil Schwartz pitched in 13 points, Briggs Rambo added 10 and the Pirates of Cottonwood pillaged Orofino in a nonleague contest.
The Maniacs (4-11) were paced by Nick Bonner with seven points in the loss to Prairie (10-6).
OROFINO (4-11)
Jake Runia 2 0-0 4, Nick Bonner 3 0-0 7, Hudson Schneider 2 0-1 5, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 1 1-2 3, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 4, Aiden Olive 1 2-4 4, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-7 29.
PRAIRIE (10-6)
Logan Weber 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 1 0-0 2, Phil Schwartz 4 2-2 13, Briggs Rambo 5 0-2 10, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 3 2-2 8, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Matt Wemhoff 3 2-2 9. Totals 18 6-9 46.
Orofino 8 9 12 0—29
Prairie 15 15 7 9—46
3-point goals — Bonner, Schneider, Schwartz 3, Wemhoff.
JV — Orofino def. Prairie (one half).
Coeur d’Alene 64, Logos 55
COEUR D’ALENE — Lucius Comis became the career rebounding record-holder for Logos of Moscow as the 2A Knights put on a competitive showing but ultimately fell to larger-division foe Coeur d’Alene of the 6A classification.
Seamus Wilson of Logos (11-8) led all scorers with 25 points, and teammate Baxter Covington added another 14. In addition to scoring five points of his own, Comis totaled 13 rebounds to bring his career total to a program-best 549.
LOGOS (11-8)
Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 8 6-8 25, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 6 0-2 14, Lucius Comis 0 5-6 5, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 1 0-0 3, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-16 55.
COEUR D’ALENE (9-9)
Alexander McCall 0 0-0 0, Ben Murray 2 0-2 5, Stockton Montague 5 2-2 12, Tucker Booth 4 0-0 8, Dylan Sutich 2 0-0 5, Maxwell Riley 3 0-1 6, Kai Wheeler 5 0-3 10, Caden Symons 5 1-2 12, Jack Johnston 0 0-0 0, Evan Robertson 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 3-10 64.
Logos 14 8 14 19—55
Coeur d’Alene 16 12 25 11—64
3-point goals — Wilson 3, Covington, Sentz 2, Lopez, Murray, Sutich, Symons.
North Central 79, Clarkston 41
SPOKANE — Clarkston found itself unable to stop the Wolfpack offense in a 2A Greater Spokane League defeat to North Central of Spokane.
Seven players scored for the Bantams (9-10, 5-5), but none put up more than Josh Hoffman’s nine points.
Complete statistics for North Central (13-6, 7-3) were not available.
CLARKSTON (9-10, 5-5)
Isaiah Woods 2 0-0 6, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Niko Ah Hi 2 1-2 6, Otis Phillips 2 0-0 4, Josh Hoffman 4 1-3 9, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 3 0-0 7, Jason Rinard 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 2-5 41.
Clarkston 10 15 5 11—41
North Central 22 15 28 14—79
3-point goals — Ah Hi, Gimlin, Rinard.
Cascade 64, Salmon River 41
RIGGINS — The Savages of Riggins suffered a Long Pin Conference defeat to visiting Cascade.
Gage Crump, Aaron Markley and Kingston Pyle led Salmon River (5-13, 2-9) with nine points apiece.
Complete statistics for Cascade (14-6, 9-2) were not available.
SALMON RIVER (5-13, 2-9)
Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 4 0-0 9, Hayes Pratt 1 1-2 3, Blake Shepherd 2 0-0 5, Riley Davis 2 0-0 4, Aaron Markley 2 5-8 9, Kingston Pyle 3 3-6 9, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-16 41.
Cascade 21 10 22 11—64
Salmon River 6 11 12 12—41
3-point goals — Crump, Shepherd.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston 76, North Central 24
SPOKANE — The Bantams got 10 scorers on the board and held the host Wolfpack to single-digit point totals for each of the four quarters of play in a 2A Greater Spokane League rout.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks (16 points, six steals), Preslee Dempsey (13 points) and Reese de Groot (10 points, seven rebounds, six steals) were the top statistical contributors for Clarkston (16-3, 9-1).
CLARKSTON (16-3, 9-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 8 0-1 16, Preslee Dempsey 4 3-4 13, Reese de Groot 3 4-4 10, Aneysa Judy 3 0-0 7, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 6, Ryann Combs 3 0-0 9, Tatum Sevy 1 0-0 2, Ella Leavitt 2 0-0 4, Laney Augir 1 0-1 2, Lexi Villavicencio 3 0-0 7. Totals 31 7-10 76.
NORTH CENTRAL (5-13, 5-5)
Allie Little 0 0-0 0, Feather Auld 1 0-0 2, Micaela Mendez 0 0-0 0, Mia Shaw 0 0-0 0, Kamari Vaile 6 0-1 12, Arkayla Brown 4 1-2 10, Natalie Deleon 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 1-3 24.
Clarkston 21 22 17 16—76
North Central 4 6 9 5—24
3-point goals — Combs 3, Dempsey 2, Judy, Villavicencio, Brown.
Pullman 52, West Valley 28
SPOKANE VALLEY — River Sykes’ 23-point showing highlighted a 2A Greater Spokane League win for Pullman against West Valley of Spokane Valley.
The Greyhounds (10-7, 5-4) were at their most dominant in a 15-2 third quarter.
PULLMAN (10-7, 5-4)
Bri Rasmussen 1 0-0 3, Grace Kuhle 6 0-0 13, Taylor Darling 2 0-0 4, River Sykes 9 5-10 23, Taylor Cromie 2 0-0 4, Eloise Clark 1 1-2 3, Alexis Doumit 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 8-14 52.
WEST VALLEY (8-10, 4-6)
McIntyre 2 0-0 4, Spunich 4 2-2 11, Cherokee 0 0-0 0, Kappen 1 0-0 2, Burrill 1 1-2 3, Ordinario 1 0-4 2, Osborn 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 3-8 28.
Pullman 14 10 15 13—52
West Valley 8 4 2 14—28
3-point goals — Rasmussen, Kuhle, Spunich.
Sandpoint 56, Lewiston 43
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bengals had pulled within a possession of Sandpoint by the end of the third quarter, but the host Bulldogs ran away late to deal Lewiston a 5A Inland Empire League defeat.
Breanna Albright and Addy McKarcher put up nine points apiece to lead eight scorers for Lewiston (7-13, 2-7), while Jordyn Tomeo of Sandpoint (11-10, 6-3) was the game’s high-scorer with 22.
LEWISTON (7-13, 2-7)
Avery Balmer 3 1-2 7, Skye VanTrease 2 2-4 6, Breanna Albright 4 0-2 9, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 2, Addy McKarcher 3 3-5 9, Avery Lathen 1 2-2 4, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 3, Paytland Schnell 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 8-15 43.
SANDPOINT (11-10, 6-3)
Demi Driggs 2 3-4 7, Carly Laybourne 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Tomeo 7 5-7 22, Livia Driggs 1 0-0 3, Mia Driggs 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Knowles 1 0-0 3, Brecken Mire 4 4-5 12, Chloe Laybounrne 2 0-0 5, Jetta Thaete 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-14 56.
Lewiston 8 14 13 8—43
Sandpoint 16 12 9 19—56
3-point goals — Albright, Holman, E. McKarcher, Ca. Laybourne, L. Driggs, Knowles, Ch. Laybourne.
Upper Columbia Academy 36, Asotin 34
ASOTIN — In a seesaw Northeast 2B League game, the host Panthers came up just short against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.
Asotin (5-15, 0-10) was on the wrong end of a 15-0 opening quarter, but went to a full-court press and struck back in fashion almost as dominant with a 15-1 second. The teams continued to trade momentum with the third and fourth quarters.
Georgia Schaefer led the Panthers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (6-9, 2-7)
Cam Stam 0 0-0 0, Chloe Reese 0 0-0 0, Hadley Bergamo 4 1-1 9, Taylinn Craik 5 8-10 21, Katie Michaelis 0 0-6 0, Elianne Patzer 0 0-0 0, Lyla Libby 3 0-0 6, Mikara Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-15 36.
ASOTIN (5-15, 0-10)
Kelsey Thummel 2 2-4 7, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 0-2 2, Carly Browne 1 0-0 2, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 2 0-0 4, Georgia Schaefer 6 7-8 19, Alice Higgins 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-14 34.
UCA 15 1 8 12—36
Asotin 0 15 2 17—34
3-point goals — Craik 3, Thummel.
Liberty 61, Colfax 37
COLFAX — A slump in the middle quarters cost the host Bulldogs dearly in a Northeast 2B League defeat at the hands of Liberty of Spangle.
Adalynn Penwell (12 points) and Ava Swan (10) headed up the ultimately unsuccessful effort for Colfax (9-10, 5-6), which could not stop Tyla Tiegs of Liberty (14-6, 8-6) in a 29-point performance.
LIBERTY (14-6, 8-6)
Brenna Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Kendall Denny 8 0-2 16, Molly Domrese 0 1-2 1, Sadie Stout 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Babb 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Jeske 2 1-2 6, Tyla Tiegs 10 5-7 29. Totals 24 7-13 61.
COLFAX (9-10, 5-6)
Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 8, Isabella Huntley 0 0-0 0, Stella McNeilly 1 0-0 3, Adalynn Penwell 4 0-0 12, Sunisa Dail 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 4 2-3 10, Cianna Gibb 0 1-2 1, Lola Hennigar 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 3-5 37.
Liberty 11 14 17 14—61
Colfax 11 6 6 14—37
3-point goals — T. Tiegs 4, Babb, Jeske, Penwell 4, Gilchrist 2, McNeilly, Hennigar.
Clearwater Valley 49, Timberline 37
WEIPPE — Sypress Martinez led the way with 21 points as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia topped Timberline of Weippe in 1A Whitepine League play.
The Rams improved to 9-11 on the season, while the Spartans slipped to 0-15.
Complete statistics were not available at press time.
Clearwater Valley 13 16 13 7—49
Timberline 6 9 14 8—37
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston 49, Sandpoint 27
Senior Brice Cuthbert of Lewiston capped off proceedings with a decisive three-round 175-pound victory over Sandpoint’s Jeremiah Palmer as the Bengals logged a triumphant team dual result against their 5A Inland Empire League rivals on senior night.
Fellow senior Joely Slyter led the Lewiston girls with a first-round pin at 114.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Warner 11, Lewis-Clark State 4
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Noah Weintraub blasted a three-run homer to put No. 7 Lewis-Clark State ahead through six innings, but the Warriors gave up eight runs to host Warner in a disastrous eighth and suffered a nonconference defeat.
Evan Canfield pitched 6 2/3 innings and notched seven strikeouts for LC State (2-3), while Noah Harsch of Warner (1-0) struck out six in 4 1/3 innings as the Royals made a triumphant start to their season.
LC State 010 003 000— 4 8 1
Warner 200 000 18X—11 10 0
E. Canfield, J. Cloud (7), E. Zachary (8), Z. Sullivan (8), J. Green (8) and B. Ephan; T. Chen, N. Harsch (4), A. Vakie (9) and S. Ku. W — Harsch; L — Cloud.
LCSC hits — N. Weintraub 2 (HR), I. George , B. Cabrera, D. Signorelli, C. Updegrave, Ephan, A. Karagiannopoulos.
Warner hits — D. Guevar 3 (HR), J. Figue (HR), C. Franco (2B), J. Figu, Ku, I. Anderson.
COLLEGE HONORS
LCSC’s Hymas, Weintraub win first CCC weekly awards
A pair of LC State student-athletes earned the first Cascade Conference weekly honors of their careers after standout performances over the weekend, it was announced.
Payton Hymas was tabbed the CCC Women’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week while Noah Weintraub took home Baseball Player of the Week honors.
Hymas scored a career-high 21 points on Friday and followed up with 15 points in just 16 minutes on Saturday to average 18 points per game over the weekend. The junior shot 68.4% (13-for-19) from the field and was perfect at the free throw line (7-for-7). Hymas grabbed six rebounds to go with four assists and four steals.
Weintraub had a standout weekend at the plate with eight hits in 13 at-bats for a .615 batting average. He slugged .769 with 10 total bases and had an on-base percentage of .722 with five walks against some of the best teams in the NAIA.
He went 2-for-3 in the season opener against Ave Maria (Fla.) then 4-for-4 against RV St. Thomas (Fla.). He capped the weekend with a 2-for-2 game with an RBI and three walks against No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan to help the Warriors upset the top team in the NAIA. He totaled six runs scored over the weekend.
Weekly awards for WSU swimmer Revitt, distance runner Kurui
Washington State swimmer Darcy Revitt was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Meanwhile, WSU freshman Evans Kurui was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week the same day.
Revitt picked up her fifith Mountain West weekly honor and fourth freshman of the week accolade of the season after winning all seven races she competed in, four as an individual and three on a relay team as WSU beat Idaho consecutive days, 205-57 in Pullman last Friday and 162-100 in Moscow last Saturday.
Kurui took home the victory in the Men’s 3000-meter race last Friday in Seattle at the UW Invite in 7-minutes, 48.44 seconds.