AREA ROUNDUP
LAPWAI — Highland’s Hailey Click drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game and Alli-Mae Moddrell made the go-ahead bucket off of a post move as the Huskies of Craigmont defeated Deary 32-30 in a 1A district tournament girls basketball loser-out game Tuesday at Lapwai High School.
Click compiled 13 points and Moddrell had seven for defensive-minded Highland (12-11).
Deary (14-6) had just three players reach the scoreboard, led by Kaylee Wood with 14 points and Madelyn Proctor with 10.
With the win, Highland keeps alive its hope of reaching State for the first time in 22 years. The Huskies, who went 2-17 last year and have no seniors on their team, will face Nezperce at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Lapwai for a chance to advance to a state tournament play-in game.
HIGHLAND (12-11)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 1-3 7, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 5 0-2 13, Kylee Beck 2 0-0 4, Shyanne Stamper 2 1-2 5, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 1 0-0 3, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-7 32.
DEARY (14-6)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 3 3-4 10, Kaylee Wood 3 7-9 14, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 1 3-6 6. Totals 7 13-19 30.
Highland 9 9 2 12—32
Deary 4 12 9 5—30
3-point goals — Click 3, She. Stamper, Proctor, Wood, Vincent.
Pullman 71, Rogers 21
SPOKANE — Grace Kuhle lit up the scoreboard with four 3-pointers on her way to 33 points as the Greyhounds beat Rogers of Spokane in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
River Sykes added 10 points for Pullman (12-7, 7-4).
The Hounds sank the Pirates (2-17, 1-11) from the opening tip with a 20-2 first quarter and an 18-6 second.
ROGERS (2-17, 1-11)
Saige Alexandra Stuart 2 0-0 5, Jordyn Bridges 0 0-0 0, Zaquiyah Tomeo 0 0-0 0, Hayley Ying 1 0-0 2, Tumorraw Williams 3 0-1 6, Harmony Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Hilker 1 0-0 2, Payton Carson 0 0-0 0, Abby Smith 3 0-2 6. Totals 10 0-3 21.
PULLMAN (12-7, 7-4)
Bri Rasmussen 1 0-0 3, Grace Kuhle 14 1-2 33, Olivia Whitworth 1 0-0 2, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 3 0-0 7, River Sykes 4 2-5 10, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Alexis Doumit 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 31 3-8 71.
Pullman 20 18 21 12—71
Rogers 2 6 9 4—21
3-point goals — Kuhle 4, Rasmussen, Darling, Stuart.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Logos 81, Troy 25
TROY — Logos coach Nate Wilson had never seen a 35-point quarter in high school basketball — until Tuesday.
To celebrate senior night, the Knights peaked in the second quarter en route to a dominant win over the visiting Trojans in 2A Whitepine League play.
Senior Bear Lopez led Logos (12-8, 8-3) with four 3-pointers and 14 total points, senior Baxter Covington added 13 points and senior Seamus Wilson turned in a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
Logos also recognized Class of 2025 members Ryan Daniels (10 points), Bo Whitling (nine points), Lucius Comis (eight points, 11 rebounds), Jes Brower (four points) and Ransom Sentz.
Dominic Holden led Troy (3-13, 0-11) with 11 points.
“We had a lot of fun tonight,” Nate Wilson said.
TROY (3-13, 0-11)
Wade Moser 1 0-0 2, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 2 5-6 11, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Braddock Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 3 0-0 7, Jayden Mason 1 1-1 3, Evan Kirkham 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 6-9 25.
LOGOS (12-8)
Ryan Daniels 3 3-4 10, Seamus Wilson 4 2-2 11, Bo Whitling 3 0-0 9, Baxter Covington 4 3-5 13, Lucius Comis 4 0-0 8, Jes Brower 1 2-4 4, Bear Lopez 5 0-1 14, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 3 1-2 7. Totals 29 11-18 81.
Troy 11 10 4 0—25
Logos 23 35 15 8—81
3-point goals — Lopez 4, Whitling 3, Covington 2, Monjure, Daniels, Wilson, Holden 2, Durrett.
Lapwai 60, Prairie 47
COTTONWOOD — Marcisio Noriega led Lapwai with 16 points and seven assists, Douglas Pappan added 15 points and the Wildcats beat the Pirates of Cottonwood in a 2A Whitepine League clash.
Lapwai (11-7, 5-6) started fast with a 19-7 first quarter. Riley Shears led Prairie of Cottonwood (10-8, 4-7) with 16 points. Prairie turned in 17 points in the second and 16 in the third quarter.
Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said his team clamped down on defense to grab rebounds and control the paint. LaRicci George-Smith notched nine points and eight boards for the Wildcats.
Eastman said Noriega not only led Lapwai in scoring but led the team on the court, helping his teammates pull out the league win.
LAPWAI (11-7, 5-6)
Marcisio Noriega 6 4-5 16, DaRon Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 3 1-4 7, Douglas Pappan 6 0-0 15, Vincent Kipp 2 2-4 7, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 3 3-4 9, Marcus Guzman 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 11-21 60.
PRAIRIE (10-8, 4-7)
Levi Gehring 3 0-0 7, Phil Schwartz 1 2-4 5, Briggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 2, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 3 5-7 11, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 4 5-6 16, Matt Wemhoff 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 14-19 47.
Lapwai 19 11 14 16—60
Prairie 7 17 16 7—47
3-point goals — Pappan 3, Kipp, Guzman, Shears 3, Gehring, Schwartz.
Kendrick 64, Potlatch 53
POTLATCH — Ralli Roetcisoender and Cade Silflow drilled four 3-pointers each to lead Kendrick with 18 and 17 points respectively and the Tigers beat the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League contest.
Everett Lovell (27 points) and Chase Lovell (18 points) kept Potlatch (9-10, 4-7) in the game.
After a seven-point first quarter, the Loggers turned in 22 in the second quarter and tied the game at 29-29. Kendrick (12-7) forged a 10-point lead with a 15-5 third. Potlatch had another strong fourth quarter, but Kendrick did too, preserving its double-digit lead.
Kolt Koepp posted 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, including five offensive boards, turning in putbacks to secure the double-digit margin of victory.
“That was his best game of the year,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said.
KENDRICK (12-7, 6-4)
Maddox Kirkland 1 0-1 2, Cade Silflow 6 1-2 17, Ralli Roetcisoender 7 0-0 18, Kolt Koepp 6 2-2 14, Wyatt Cook 2 1-7 5, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 3 0-0 8, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-12 64.
POTLATCH (9-10, 4-7)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 1 0-0 2, Chase Lovell 4 7-8 18, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 8 9-10 27, Jameson Morris 1 1-2 4, Brody Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-20 53.
Kendrick 17 12 15 20
Potlatch 7 22 5 19—53
3-point goals — Roetcisoender 4, Silflow 4, H. Kirkland 2, C. Lovell 3, E. Lovell 2, Morris.
Kamiah 71, Clearwater Valley 24
KAMIAH — Dave Kludt dropped 26 points, Todd Roberts added 11 and the Kubs beat the Rams in a nonleague encounter of two first-place teams.
Kamiah (18-0) remained undefeated with the help of four 3-pointers from Kludt and a balanced offense. With Matthew Oatman out due to sickness, the Kubs relied on Roberts’ 11 points and two treys, Jack Engledow’s 10 points and solid bench play from Rylan Skinner and Logan Keen to turn in two 20-plus-point quarters in the 47-point victory for the No. 1 team in Idaho’s state Class 2A media poll.
Matthew Louwien and Hyson Scott led Clearwater Valley (11-6) with eight points each.
Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said he expects Oatman to return for the Kubs’ 7:30 p.m. Friday game versus Logos.
“The dynamics of this team are really coming together,” Skinner said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-6)
Harvey Wellard 0 0-0 0, Hyson Scott 4 0-0 8, Lane Thibert 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 8, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 1 0-0 2, Timuni Moses 2 0-2 4, Cason Curtis 1 0-0 2, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 0-2 24.
KAMIAH (18-0)
Todd Roberts 5 0-2 11, Jaydon Crowe 3 0-0 6, Jack Engledow 4 0-0 10, Everett Oatman 1 0-0 2, Dave Kludt 10 2-2 26, Rylan Skinner 3 0-0 6, Lawson Landmark 5 0-0 10, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 2-4 71.
Clearwater Valley 8 6 6 4—24
Kamiah 22 12 21 16—71
3-point goals — Kludt 4, Engledow 2, Roberts, Louwien 2.
Pullman 75, Rogers 66
SPOKANE — Cade Rogers posted 22 points, Daniel Kwon added 21 and the Greyhounds beat Rogers of Spokane in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Hounds posted consecutive 22-point quarters out of the gates and stayed ahead in the second half despite Rogers’ resurgence of 21 points in the third.
Rogers (first name Cade, resident of Pullman) nailed four of the Hounds’ 12 3-pointers to help sink the Rogers Pirates.
PULLMAN (14-5, 9-2)
Gavyn Dealy 4 0-0 8, Cade Rogers 9 0-0 22, Daniel Kwon 7 5-6 21, Vaughn Holstad 2 1-2 7, Daniel Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 2 1-2 7, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 3 0-0 8. Totals 28 7-10 75.
ROGERS (7-12, 3-8)
Derayvias Franetich 3 0-0 6, Kayuni Yoeun 2 0-1 4, Brady Krebs 4 3-4 12, Noah Vandermeer 0 0-0 0, Malachi Ford 0 0-0 0, Alex Peabody 2 3-4 7, Jackson Ables 1 0-0 2, Shednick Cloy 0 0-0 0, Kwynton Mason 0 0-0 0, Aiden Cain 0 0-0 0, Hands Warrick 3 0-1 6, Treshon Green 9 3-3 21. Totals 28 9-13 66.
Pullman 22 22 17 14—75
Rogers 16 11 21 12—66
3-point goals — Rogers 4, Kwon 2, Holstad 2, Brown 2, Anderson 2, Krebs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Vandals tied for third on first day of tournament
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — Kaylin Johnson shot par to lead the Vandals, who sit in a tie for third place with Northern Illinois after Day 1 of the Bowling Green State University Women’s Intercollegiate at the Wigwam Resort Blue Course.
Idaho shot a +39, one stroke behind No. 1 teams Texas El Paso and Abilene Christian.
The Vandals return to the course today.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU signs Akron transfer
Washington State announced the signing of Melina Christodoulou, an outside hitter from University of Akron.
In her senior year at Akron, Christodoulou played 27 matches and recorded 347 kills, 44 total blocks and 72 digs.
She previously played for Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) and Iowa Western.
“Melina is mature, committed, and energetic,” WSU coach Korey Schroeder said in a statement. “She has a passion for everything she does in life, including volleyball, and it’s part of what has allowed her to improve so much each year of her collegiate career.”