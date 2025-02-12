AREA ROUNDUP

LAPWAI — Highland’s Hailey Click drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game and Alli-Mae Moddrell made the go-ahead bucket off of a post move as the Huskies of Craigmont defeated Deary 32-30 in a 1A district tournament girls basketball loser-out game Tuesday at Lapwai High School.

Click compiled 13 points and Moddrell had seven for defensive-minded Highland (12-11).

Deary (14-6) had just three players reach the scoreboard, led by Kaylee Wood with 14 points and Madelyn Proctor with 10.

With the win, Highland keeps alive its hope of reaching State for the first time in 22 years. The Huskies, who went 2-17 last year and have no seniors on their team, will face Nezperce at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Lapwai for a chance to advance to a state tournament play-in game.

HIGHLAND (12-11)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 1-3 7, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 5 0-2 13, Kylee Beck 2 0-0 4, Shyanne Stamper 2 1-2 5, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 1 0-0 3, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-7 32.

DEARY (14-6)

Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 3 3-4 10, Kaylee Wood 3 7-9 14, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 1 3-6 6. Totals 7 13-19 30.

Highland 9 9 2 12—32

Deary 4 12 9 5—30

3-point goals — Click 3, She. Stamper, Proctor, Wood, Vincent.

Pullman 71, Rogers 21

SPOKANE — Grace Kuhle lit up the scoreboard with four 3-pointers on her way to 33 points as the Greyhounds beat Rogers of Spokane in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.

River Sykes added 10 points for Pullman (12-7, 7-4).

The Hounds sank the Pirates (2-17, 1-11) from the opening tip with a 20-2 first quarter and an 18-6 second.

ROGERS (2-17, 1-11)

Saige Alexandra Stuart 2 0-0 5, Jordyn Bridges 0 0-0 0, Zaquiyah Tomeo 0 0-0 0, Hayley Ying 1 0-0 2, Tumorraw Williams 3 0-1 6, Harmony Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Hilker 1 0-0 2, Payton Carson 0 0-0 0, Abby Smith 3 0-2 6. Totals 10 0-3 21.

PULLMAN (12-7, 7-4)

Bri Rasmussen 1 0-0 3, Grace Kuhle 14 1-2 33, Olivia Whitworth 1 0-0 2, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 3 0-0 7, River Sykes 4 2-5 10, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Alexis Doumit 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 4 0-0 8. Totals 31 3-8 71.

Pullman 20 18 21 12—71

Rogers 2 6 9 4—21

3-point goals — Kuhle 4, Rasmussen, Darling, Stuart.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Logos 81, Troy 25

TROY — Logos coach Nate Wilson had never seen a 35-point quarter in high school basketball — until Tuesday.

To celebrate senior night, the Knights peaked in the second quarter en route to a dominant win over the visiting Trojans in 2A Whitepine League play.

Senior Bear Lopez led Logos (12-8, 8-3) with four 3-pointers and 14 total points, senior Baxter Covington added 13 points and senior Seamus Wilson turned in a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

Logos also recognized Class of 2025 members Ryan Daniels (10 points), Bo Whitling (nine points), Lucius Comis (eight points, 11 rebounds), Jes Brower (four points) and Ransom Sentz.

Dominic Holden led Troy (3-13, 0-11) with 11 points.

“We had a lot of fun tonight,” Nate Wilson said.

TROY (3-13, 0-11)

Wade Moser 1 0-0 2, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 2 5-6 11, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Braddock Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 3 0-0 7, Jayden Mason 1 1-1 3, Evan Kirkham 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 6-9 25.

LOGOS (12-8)

Ryan Daniels 3 3-4 10, Seamus Wilson 4 2-2 11, Bo Whitling 3 0-0 9, Baxter Covington 4 3-5 13, Lucius Comis 4 0-0 8, Jes Brower 1 2-4 4, Bear Lopez 5 0-1 14, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 3 1-2 7. Totals 29 11-18 81.

Troy 11 10 4 0—25

Logos 23 35 15 8—81

3-point goals — Lopez 4, Whitling 3, Covington 2, Monjure, Daniels, Wilson, Holden 2, Durrett.

Lapwai 60, Prairie 47

COTTONWOOD — Marcisio Noriega led Lapwai with 16 points and seven assists, Douglas Pappan added 15 points and the Wildcats beat the Pirates of Cottonwood in a 2A Whitepine League clash.

Lapwai (11-7, 5-6) started fast with a 19-7 first quarter. Riley Shears led Prairie of Cottonwood (10-8, 4-7) with 16 points. Prairie turned in 17 points in the second and 16 in the third quarter.

Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said his team clamped down on defense to grab rebounds and control the paint. LaRicci George-Smith notched nine points and eight boards for the Wildcats.

Eastman said Noriega not only led Lapwai in scoring but led the team on the court, helping his teammates pull out the league win.

LAPWAI (11-7, 5-6)

Marcisio Noriega 6 4-5 16, DaRon Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 3 1-4 7, Douglas Pappan 6 0-0 15, Vincent Kipp 2 2-4 7, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 3 3-4 9, Marcus Guzman 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 11-21 60.

PRAIRIE (10-8, 4-7)

Levi Gehring 3 0-0 7, Phil Schwartz 1 2-4 5, Briggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 2, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 3 5-7 11, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 4 5-6 16, Matt Wemhoff 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 14-19 47.

Lapwai 19 11 14 16—60

Prairie 7 17 16 7—47