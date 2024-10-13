AREA ROUNDUP: Idaho soccer’s Peters sets Big Sky assist record

AREA ROUNDUP

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho senior Alyssa Peters broke the Big Sky all-time career assist record and the Vandals defeated Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference soccer game on Sunday.

Peters had two assists for Idaho (9-4-2, 3-1-1) to move to 28 in her collegiate career to sit alone on the Big Sky all-time list. The senior also scored a goal, her second of the season.

Idaho 1 2—3

Northern Arizona 1 1—2

Northern Arizona — Erin O’Connor (Deniah Wells), 17th.

Idaho — Annika Farley (Alyssa Peters), 23rd.

Idaho — Peters, 66th.

Idaho — Sienna Gonzales (Peters), 71st.

Northern Arizona — Micala Boex, 86th.

Shots — Idaho 17; Northern Arizona 16.

Saves — Idaho: Paula Flores 5; Northern Arizona: Trinity Corcoran 4.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

WSU’s Burcham in top 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Cougars are in the top five, the Vandals in the top 10, after the first round of the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational at the Stockton Country Club on Monday.

Dylan Burcham shot a 4-under 71 to lead Washington State. Burcham is in a tie for fourth place, five strokes behind three golfers who shared the opening round lead.

Dalton Dean, Samuel Johnson and Joe Sykes each shot an even-71 for Idaho.

The Cougars shot a team score of 281 and are in a tie for fifth place, the Vandals finished the day with a score of 285 and are in a tie for 10th in the 15 team field.

Team scores — 1. San Diego 272; 2. Pacific 275; T3. Grand Canyon 276; T3. California Baptist; T5. California 281; T5. Washington State 281; 7. UC San Diego 282; 8. UC Irvine 284; T9. Idaho 285; T9. Sacramento State 285; T9. CSU-Fullerton 285; 12. CSU-Northridge 287; 13. UC Riverside 289; 14. Nevada 290; 15. Utah Tech 292.

Individual leaders — You Choi, San Diego 66; Travis Robbie, Pacific 66; Jaden Cantafio, San Diego 66.

Washington State individuals — T4. Dylan Burcham 67; T19. Sam Renner 70; T46. Ben Borgida 72; T46. Tate Bruggeman 72; T72. Jakob Chicoyne 75.

Other Washington State individuals — T33. Garrett Harrison 71.

Idaho individuals — T33. Dalton Dean 71; T33 Samuel Johnson 71; T33. Joe Sykes 71; T46. Josh McCartain 72; T91. Matt McGann 80.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2025 Apple Cup to be played in Pullman

Washington State and Washington announced the date for the 2025 Apple Cup football game. The Cougs and Huskies will meet for the 117th time on Sept. 20, 2025, at Gesa Field in Pullman.

The Week 4 matchup comes one week later in the schedule than the ‘24 Apple Cup, now a nonconference meeting between the Big Ten’s Huskies and the Pac-12’s Cougars. The two schools had committed to play each other through 2028 on a home-and-home basis.

WSU won this year’s Apple Cup 24-19 on Sept. 14 at neutral Lumen Field in Seattle.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho in top five

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Vandals are in a tie for fifth place after the first two rounds of the PSU Invitational at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

The Vandals impoved by seven strokes in Round 2 over the opening round and have a team score of 605. Idaho is 10 strokes behind leaders Montana State and Seattle.

Zoe Newell leads Idaho with a 4-over 148 through two rounds. Newell is seven strokes behind leader Gabriella Ilardi of Eastern Washington.

Team scores — T1. Montana State 595; T1. Seattle 595; 3. Eastern Washington 597; 4. Weber State 599; T5. Idaho 605; T5. Utah Valley 605; 7. Southern Utah 606; 8. Portland State 607; 9. Montana 613; 10. Idaho State 635.

Individual leader — Gabriella Ilardi, Eastern Washiington 141.

Idaho individuals — T7. Zoe Newell 148; T12. Kaylin Johnson 149; T30. Emma Heyman 154; T43. Jenna Bruggeman 158.

Other Idaho individuals — T27. Laura Caamano 153; T43. Boram Jung 158; T64. Sofia Lippiello 181.

COLLEGE TENNIS

WSU gets 3 teams in quarters

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Cougars had three doubles teams reach the quarterfinals in the ITA NW Region Championships.

All three doubles teams lost in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Maxine Murphy and Eva Alvarez Sande lost 8-3 to Valencia Xu and Alexis Blokhina of Stanford.

Elyse Tse and Chisato Kanemaki fell to Washington’s Sophie Luescher and Erika Matsuda 8-2. Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markov were swept by Connie Ma and Valerie Glozman of Stanford.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Two Cougs earn weekly conference honors

Washington State senior Katy Ryan was named the West Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Lucie Blažková was named the WCC Freshman Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Ryan recorded a career-high 30 kills in WSU’s win over Saint Mary’s on her way to a league-leading 47 kills and 50.5 points.

Blažková complied a league-leading five solo blocks to add to her 13 total blocks. She posted 15 kills and .378 hitting percentage for 25 points total.

