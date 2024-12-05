AREA ROUNDUP: Idaho Vandals win second straight in men’s basketball

AREA ROUNDUP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Idaho men’s basketball team shot a season-high 45.5% from 3-point land to secure a five-point victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night at Swinney Center in Kansas City.

The Vandals (4-5) defeated the Roos (4-6) by a score of 82-77.

The Vandals sprinted out of the gates scoring nine points in the first 56 seconds during a start powered by back-to-back steals and a 3 from Jack Payne. Idaho used this hot start to carry a twelve point advantage into halftime, converting 72.7% of its shots in the opening half — the highest mark by a Vandal team in the first half since a Nov. 10, 2022 game against Walla Walla.

Payne led the Vandals in the scoring column for the first time this season, putting up a career-high 17 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. In his first start of 2024, Jojo Anderson added a season-best 14 points and four assists, and Kristian Gonzalez continued his hot streak, scoring 16 points off the bench.

IDAHO (4-5)

Mims 5-5 1-4 11, Anderson 4-5 4-4 14, Gonzalez 6-12 3-4 16, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 3, Payne 5-9 4-6 17, Linhardt 5-8 2-2 15, Rose 3-3 0-3 6, Hardy 0-3 0-0 0, Brickner 0-0 0-0 0, Yearout 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 14-23 82.

UMKC (4-6)

Ebonkoli 2-5 0-0 4, Gob 0-2 0-0 0, Kopp 8-15 4-5 22, Petty 3-13 7-9 13, Faas 1-3 1-2 4, Brown 6-8 2-2 17, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-4 2-2 2, Grady 4-5 0-0 11, Ijeh 1-2 2-5 4, Nyeri 0-1 0-0 0, Ammons 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 25-59 18-26 77.

Halftime — Idaho 43-31. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 10-22 (Linhardt 3-5, Payne 3-7, Anderson 2-3, Mitchell 1-2, Gonzalez 1-4, Yearout 0-1), UMKC 9-27 (Grady 3-3, Brown 3-4, Kopp 2-7, Faas 1-2, Ijeh 0-1, Nyeri 0-1, Gob 0-2, Hall 0-3, Petty 0-4). Fouled Out — Mims. Rebounds_Idaho 26 (Payne 8), UMKC 31 (Petty 8). Assists — Idaho 15 (Anderson, Payne 4), UMKC 13 (Hall 4). Total Fouls — Idaho 21, UMKC 21. — 792 (2,000).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oregon 85, Washington State 70

EUGENE, Ore. — Washington State battled with Oregon but the Ducks prevailed.

The Cougars (4-5) shot well as a team at 50.8% from the field, but the Ducks (7-2) got hot in the third quarter, scoring 31 points and shooting at a 63.2% clip from the floor in the period to pull away.

Eleonora Villa led WSU with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Tara Wallack also grabbed seven rebounds to go with 15 points and three blocks.

Astera Tuhina went a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points along with three boards.

Oregon’s Peyton Scott led all scorers with 23 points.

WASHINGTON ST. (4-5)

Covill 3-4 0-0 6, Tuhina 5-8 0-0 14, Eleonora Villa 9-16 0-0 18, Jenna Villa 1-2 0-0 3, Wallack 6-12 3-4 15, Mendes 2-4 0-0 4, Kpetikou 2-5 0-0 4, Abraham 1-6 0-0 3, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Chiu 1-2 0-0 2, Dart 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 30-59 4-6 70

OREGON (7-2)

Muhammad 11-15 0-1 22, Whitfield 1-5 0-0 2, Kelly 2-10 0-0 4, Mevius 4-8 1-1 9, Scott 7-12 5-7 23, Rambus 1-2 0-0 2, Tilliander 0-0 0-0 0, Kyei 6-8 1-1 13, Bell 2-4 0-0 5, Falatea 1-6 2-2 5, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-70 9-12 85

3-Point Goals — Washington St. 6-18 (Tuhina 4-4, E.Villa 0-3, J.Villa 1-2, Wallack 0-4, Abraham 1-4, Chiu 0-1), Oregon 6-18 (Kelly 0-3, Mevius 0-1, Scott 4-7, Bell 1-2, Falatea 1-5). Assists_Washington St. 12 (E.Villa 5), Oregon 22 (Mevius 6). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 28 (E.Villa 7, Wallack 7), Oregon 37 (Kyei 10). Total Fouls — Washington St. 15, Oregon 12. Technical Fouls — None. A — 4,756.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Moscow 44, Kellogg 39

MOSCOW — The Bears beat the Wildcats in a nonleague game. Traiden Cummings led Moscow with 13 points and Tyson Izzo added 12.

Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said Cummings hit several big shots in the fourth quarter to secure the win and Bears rebounded well, giving themselves consistent second-chance scoring opportunities.

Kellogg (0-1)

B. Robinson 1 0-0 3, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, R. McDonald 2 0-0 5, D. Taylor 4 5-6 14, P. Lewis 4 0-0 10, C. Honnerlaw 1 0-0 2, T. Cheney 1 0-0 2, E. Vindasius 1 0-0 3, T. Baker 0 0-0 0, Totals 14 5-6 39.

Moscow (1-0)

Tyson Izzo 3 5-6 12, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 3, JP Breese 3 1-4 8, Traiden Cummings 6 0-0 13, Maurice Bethel 0 0-2 0, Connor Isakson 0 1-2 1, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 2 0-0 5. Total 16 7-14 44.

Kellogg 10 4 11 14 — 39

Moscow 13 10 12 11 — 44

Colfax 75, Garfield-Palouse 51

PALOUSE — The Bulldogs beat the Vikings in both team’s nonleague season opener. Jayce Kelly paced Colfax (1-0) with 23 points, all from the floor and Adrik Jenkin added 18.

Gar-Pal’s Lane Collier posted 17 points.

“Good first game for us, both teams were probably a little bit nervous,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “Good for our guys to get that experience.”

Colfax (1-0)

Gunner Brown 3 0-0 6, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 6 0-2 14, Jayce Kelly 11 0-0 23, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 1 0-0 3, Adrik Jenkin 7 2-2 18, Connor Mcanally 0 0-0 0, JP Mcanally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11. Totals 33 3-6 75.

Gar-Pal (0-1)

Pfaff 3 1-2 9, Collier 5 4-6 17, Rardon 2 1-4 5, Bassler 0 0-0 0, Cook 2 0-0 4, B. Snekzik 1 0-0 2 K 2 0-0 4, Orr 2 1-2 6, Wells 0 1-2 1, Sperber 1 0-0 3 18 8-16 51.

Colfax 17 22 22 14 — 51

Garfield 13 14 11 13 — 75