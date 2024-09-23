AREA ROUNDUP

La GRANDE, Ore. — In coach Austin Johnson’s 150th career win, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors rallied from an early deficit to defeat foe Florida College 83-66 at a neutral site in men’s basketball action on Saturday.

LC State (9-1) benefited from seven 3-pointers and 25 points courtesy of Taden King — a career-high scoring performance for the senior. He was backed up by additional double-digit contributions from MaCarhy Morris (13 points), Gorden Boykins (11 points) and John Lustig (10 points, four assists). Alton Hamilton scored seven points, claimed a team-high nine rebounds and provided another four assists for Lewis-Clark State (9-1), which recovered after trailing 13-2 to start the game and has now won five straight.

“Another big road win for our guys,” Johnson said. “We got off to about as bad of a start as possible, but we weathered the storm. Florida College did a good job taking away looks for Alton (Hamilton) and packed it in, but credit to our guys for not only making shots but also showing great discipline and working for the best shot.”

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-1)

Taden King 9-15 0-0 25, MaCarhy Morris 6-12 0-0 13, John Lustig 5-9 0-0 10, Alton Hamilton 2-4 2-2 7, Grayson Hunt 3-5 0-1 6, Gorden Boykins 5-9 1-1 11, Peyton Nordland 2-4 0-0 6, Jayceon Smith 2-7 0-2 5, Kasen Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 3-6 83.

FLORIDA COLLEGE (4-10)

Lareon Ginnis 5-14 9-11 24, Stephon Martin 6-7 0-0 12, Nate Duda 2-9 0-0 5, Johnny Torrence 2-6 1-2 5, Chase Hettinger 2-6 0-0 4, Malik Beauford 4-9 2-4 11, Keegan Phillips 2-2 0-1 4, Justin Kruszewski 0-1 1-2 1, Isiah Shirley 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Stephens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 14-20 66.

Halftime — Lewis Clark State 38, Florida College 32. 3-point goals — LCSC 12-32 (King 7-11, Nordland 2-4, Smith 1-6, Morris 1-3, Hamilton 1-1, Boykins 0-3, Lustig 0-2, Carpenter 0-2), FC 6-16 (Ginnis 5-7, Duda 1-3, Torrence 0-2, Hettinger 0-2, Beauford 0-1, Kruszewski 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 37 (Hamilton 9), FC 33 (Duda 8). Assists — LCSC 19 (Hamilton 4, Lustig 4, Smith 4), FC 7 (Duda 2, Martin 2). Total fouls — LCSC 18, FC 10. Attendance — 100.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

WSU, LC take home wins

SPOKANE — The Washington State men’s and women’s track and field teams combined for nine wins and 28 personal bests and Lewis-Clark State won the first mixed-gender 4x400-meter relay in school history at the Spokane Invitational held at The Podium.

The Wazzu winners included Micaela De Mello (60 meters, 7.46 seconds), Brooke Lyons (300, 38.82), Riley Pyeatt (mile, 5:07.08) and Tatum Moku (pole vault, 14-2) for the women while Mason Lawyer (60, 6.57), John Paredes (60 hurdles, 7.71), Grant Buckmiller (300, 32.73), Eli Lawrence (triple jump, 47 feet, 9 inches) and Kai Twaddle-Dunham (shot put, 54-0) won on the men’s side.

Buckmiller lowered his school-record in the 300 to 32.73 seconds while Lawyer posted the second-fastest time in the event at 33.11 in the 300. In that same event on the women’s side, Lyons’ time of 38.82 marked the second-fastest in program history.

The LC State mixed 4x400 team of Jordan Castillo, Sydnie Zywina, Trenton Johnson and Emily Collins won the program’s inaugural running of the event with a time of 3:40.90, beating teams from Eastern Washington, Portland State and Western Washington. Johnson also earned a second-place individual finish in the triple jump with a 47-foot showing.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Clearwater Valley 49, Deary 32

KOOSKIA — Harvey Wellard had what coach Alana Curtis called a “career night” as he and Hyson Scott scored 15 points apiece to lead Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to a 1A Whitepine League victory over Deary.

Matthew Louwien hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals to add another nine points for the victorious Rams (3-2, 3-0). Wyatt Vincent and Jacob Mechling scored a team-high eight points each for the Mustangs.

DEARY (2-2, 2-2)

TJ Beyer 3 0-0 6, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 1-6 8, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Jacob Mechling 4 0-0 8, Blake Clark 2 0-2 4, Jaymon Keen 3 0-4 6. Totals 15 1-12 32.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-2, 3-0)

Harvey Wellard 4 3-6 15, Hyson Scott 6 3-7 15, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 9, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 0 2-6 2, Timuni Moses 2 2-2 6, Cason Curtis 0 2-2 2, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-23 49.

Deary 9 10 4 9—32

Clearwater Valley 14 10 15 10—49

3-point goals — Vincent, Wellard 4, Louwien 3.

Pomeroy 61, Tekoa-Rosalia 18

POMEROY — Making a successful Southeast 1B League debut, Pomeroy enjoyed three double-digit scoring performances and held visiting Tekoa-Rosalia to single digits in each frame.

Jett Slusser led the way for the Pirates (1-1, 1-0) with 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Kyzer Herres added another 12 points and seven rebounds, while Braxton McKeirnan had 11 points and five boards.

TEKOA-ROSALIA (0-1, 0-1)

Monroy 0 0-0 0, Bryan 1 0-0 2, Menga 1 1-2 4, Braun 0 0-0 0, G. Baumann 0 0-0 0, Place 1 1-3 3, Gump 0 0-0 0, J. Baumann 0 0-0 0, Rerecich 3 0-4 6, Weldy 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 2-9 18.

POMEROY (1-1, 1-0)

Jacob Reisinger 3 0-1 6, Braxton McKeirnan 5 1-3 11, Jett Slusser 8 0-0 17, Kyzer Herres 6 0-2 12, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 7, Rory McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Tyler Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 0 0-2 0, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 1-8 61.

Tekoa-Rosalia 9 5 0 4—18

Pomeroy 12 16 20 13—61

3-point goals — Menga, Weldy, Slusser, Morfin.

Salmon River 61, Highland 39

RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins fielded four double-digit scorers in a nonleague win over Highland of Craigmont.

The balanced Savages (2-2) enjoyed 16 points from Riley Davis, 14 apiece from Gage Crump and Aaron Markley and 13 from Blake Shepherd. Trevor Knowlton led the Huskies (1-4) with 16 points of his own.

HIGHLAND (1-4)

Jackson Smith 3 0-0 8, Trevor Knowlton 6 4-9 16, Aaron Kinzer 2 0-0 5, Rhett Crow 1 3-6 5, H. Lunders 0 0-0 0, R. Martinson 1 3-6 5. Totals 13 10-21 39.

SALMON RIVER (2-2)

Gage Crump 5 2-3 14, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 5 1-2 13, Riley Davis 6 1-4 16, Aaron Markley 6 2-3 14, Kingston Pyle 2 0-0 4, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-11 61.

Highland 5 13 10 11—39

Salmon River 18 25 11 7—61

3-point goals — Smith 2, Kinzer, Davis 3, Crump 2, Shepherd 2.

Lapwai 57, Hagerman 44

LAPWAI — The reigning state champion Wildcats picked up their first win of the season, maintaining a steady edge in each of the first three quarters against visiting Hagerman with the help of an 18-point performance from Vincent Kipp.

Marcisio Noriega contributed another 14 points for Lapwai (1-3), which got seven players in all on the board.

HAGERMAN (3-3)

Ky Kendall 6 2-4 15, Martin Gonzalez 4 2-3 12, Jace Leavitt 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Mavencamp 3 0-0 6, Shaymus Merrill 0 0-0 0, Bear Rebon 0 0-0 0, Casen Knight 3 2-2 9, Adam Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 44.

LAPWAI (1-3)

Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 4 6-8 14, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Triston Konen 2 0-0 5, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 3, Douglas Pappan 2 1-4 5, Vincent Kipp 7 2-2 18, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 9-11 57.

Hagerman 4 12 12 16—44

Lapwai 10 19 18 10—57

3-point goals — Kendall, Gonzalez, Konen, McCormack, Kipp.

Columbia Burbank 70, Colfax 55

BURBANK, Wash. — In a rematch of last year’s Washington Class 2B state title game, the Coyotes got their revenge on the traveling Bulldogs.

Jayce Kelly paced Colfax (4-1) with 20 points and a 6-for-8 mark from the charity stripe and Adrik Jenkin added 14 points. Columbia Burbank (6-0) catapulted ahead early and remained in control thanks to 10 successful 3-point shots.

Colfax coach Reese Jenkin said the Bulldogs lost five seniors from last year’s state championship team while Burbank lost one from its runner-up squad.

“Tough environment — tons of things we can learn from,” Jenkin said. “Proud of how our kids competed. Definitely a great early-season test for us to get some experience.”

COLFAX (4-1)

Gunner Brown 3 0-0 6, Ledger Kelly 1 0-0 3, Jayce Kelly 6 6-8 20, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 4 3-5 14, JP McAnally 2 4-5 8, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 13-18 55.

COLUMBIA BURBANK (6-0)

Schumacher 1 0-0 3, Tariera 4 1-1 10, Friemodt 7 10-10 26, Ross 4 2-4 14, Scott 5 0-1 11, Leahy 1 0-0 2, Couch 1 2-2 4. Totals. 23 15-18 70

Colfax 8 16 11 20 — 55

Columbia Burbank 18 8 26 18 — 70

3-point goals — Ross 4, Scott 2, Friemodt 2, Jayce Kelly 2 Leger Kelly, Jenkin, Schumacher, Tariera 1.

Priest River 66, Orofino 59

OROFINO — The host Maniacs led through the opening quarter, but fell into a hole in the second en route to defeat against unbeaten 3A Central Idaho League rival Priest River.

Hudson Schneider (19 points), Quinton Naranjo (14) and Nick Bonner (13) all made major contributions for Orofino (3-2, 1-1). Maniacs coach Rocky Barlow attributed the loss to 14 offensive rebounds for the Spartans (6-0, 2-0) that “pretty much killed us.”

PRIEST RIVER (6-0, 2-0)

Lucas Matthews 2 0-2 4, Palmer Coleman 3 2-4 8, Sawyer Staudt 2 1-2 6, Ian Lamanna 2 2-4 7, Brock Kreager 3 0-0 8, Nate Stifel 7 5-6 19, Carter Cook 4 0-2 8, Brady Hatten 2 2-2 6. Totals 25 12-22 66.

OROFINO (3-2, 1-1)

Jake Runia 3 0-0 8, Nick Bonner 5 1-2 13, Hudson Schneider 7 3-4 19, Landon Conley 0 1-2 1, Blake Barlow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Olive 1 2-4 4, Quinton Naranjo 5 1-2 14. Totals 21 8-16 59.

Priest River 16 18 13 19—66

Orofino 19 8 14 18—59

3-point goals — Kreager 2, Staudt, Lamanna, Naranjo 3, Runia 2, Bonner 2, Schneider 2.

JV — Priest River 47, Orofino 37.