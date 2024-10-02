KENDRICK — The host Kendrick Tigers made a statement with a 68-6 victory in an Idaho Class 2A Whitepine League football clash of unbeatens against the Potlatch Loggers on Friday.
Maddox Kirkland amassed 223 yards and three touchdowns passing and ran in two more for Kendrick (5-0, 4-0), which shut out Potlatch (5-1, 3-1) until the fourth quarter. Sawyer Hewett ran in two touchdowns and Cade Silflow caught for two.
“I’m super happy,” said Kendrick coach Zane Hobart, who reported that his team held Potlatch to 131 total offensive yards. “I think our kids played really well. This was a big game in terms of Whitepine League, with both teams being undefeated. Our defense played outstanding, outstanding football. Just physical. Our D-line was physical.”
Potlatch 0 0 0 6—6
Kendrick 16 28 16 8—68
Kendrick — Maddox Kirkland 40 run (Sawyer Hewett pass from Kirkland).
Kendrick — Hewett 40 run (Cade Silflow pass from Kirkland).
Kendrick — Ralli Roetcisoender 92 pass from Kirkland (run failed).
Kendrick — Kirkland 1 run (Roetcisoender pass from Kirkland).
Kendrick — Silflow 46 pass from Kirkland (Silflow pass from Kirkland).
Kendrick — Hewett 47 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Xavier Carpenter 1 run (Carpenter run).
Kendrick — Roetcisoender 50 fumble return (Nathan Kimberling run).
Kendrick — Silflow 24 pass from Kirkland (Blake Morgan run).
Potlatch — Jay Marshall 2 run (pass failed).
Pullman 33, East Valley 6
PULLMAN — Connor Stewart passed for four touchdowns and ran in a fifth to lead the way as the host Greyhounds claimed their first win of the season, topping 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley of Spokane Valley.
Evan Anderson had two receiving scores for Pullman (1-4, 1-2).
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman — Brady Coulter 20 pass from Connor Stewart (kick failed).
East Valley — Unknown kickoff return (kick failed).
Pullman — Evan Anderson 15 pass from Stewart (conversion failed).
Pullman — Anderson 10 pass from Stewart (conversion good).
Pullman — Vaughn Holstad 5 pass from Stewart (kick failed).
Pullman — Stewart 25 run (Elias Van Arsdel kick).
Clarkston 54, Deer Park 24
DEER PARK — Bantam running back Stephen Alfred rushed for over 100 yards, filling in for Clarkston’s usual starter, and quarterback Hayden Line passed for over 200 yards in the Bantams’ win over Deer Park in a Greater Spokane League meeting.
Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said he “challenged guys to have a dominant mindset” at halftime, which led to the Bantams shutting out the Stags in the second half. Bye said Jason Rinard played a critical role on defense for the Bantams, who improved to 3-2 and remain undefeated at 2-0 in the GSL.
Complete statistics were not available at press time.
Clarkston 7 20 14 13—54
Deer Park 0 24 0 0—24
Lethbridge 31, Moscow 28
MOSCOW — The Bears rallied late, but could not quite find what they needed against nonleague opponent Lethbridge of Alberta, Canada.
Noah Velasco ran in two of the four touchdowns for Moscow (5-2), which also enjoyed a long running score from Keaton Frei and a receiving touchdown which saw the ball go from Velasco to Frei to Connor Isakson.
“It was a really hard-fought battle, and they came out on top,” Moscow assistant coach Peyton Broenneke said. “They’re a really good team.”
Complete statistics were not available.
Lehtbridge 7 14 10 7—31
Moscow 7 7 0 14—28
Pomeroy 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 6
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The unbeaten Pirates continued their domination in Southeast 1B League play with a 70-point margin of victory over host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Jacob Reisinger rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns while receiving for 18 yards and one in the prodigious offensive effort for Pomeroy (5-0, 4-0).
Pomeroy 44 8 16 8—76
SJEL 0 6 0 0— 6
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 61 run (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 17 run (Jett Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 23 yd Return (TD) 22-0
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 3 yd Rush (CNV) 24-0
Pomeroy — Boone Schmidt 30 yd Pass from Jett Slusser (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 18 pass from Jett Slusser (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 5 run (conversion failed).
SJEL — Brody Fleming 12 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Rory McKeirnan 12 run (Reggie Ott pass from Vinnie Vecchio)
Pomeroy — Reisinger 70 run (Reisinger pass from Slusser).
Pomeroy — Vecchio 11 run (Schmidt pass from Vecchio).
Pomeroy — McKeirnan 36 run (Vecchio run).
Asotin 28, Newport 14
NEWPORT — Peter Eggleston ran for 112 yards on 18 carries and Cody Ells added 112 yards on 11 attempts in the Panthers’ win over Newport in Northeast 2B League competition.
Eggleston found the end zone three straight times to guide the Panthers (5-0, 3-0) to 21 straight points, on a night in which Newport challenged him and made him work harder for each yard, Asotin coach Jim Holman said.
“We played physical all night long,” Holman said. “On both sides of the ball.”
Asotin 7 7 7 7 — 28
Newport 0 0 6 8 —14
Asotin — Peter Eggleston 3 run (Morgan Bunch kick).
Asotin — Eggleston 4 run (Bunch kick).
Asotin — Eggleston 1 pass from Cody Ells (Bunch kick).
Newport — Kutter Driver 11 run (kick blocked).
Asotin — Colt Kelley 4 run (Bunch kick).
Newport — Driver 17 run (Hank Kirkwood run).
Wallace 52, Genesee 28
WALLACE, Idaho — Visiting Genesee started slow and warmed to its task, but never cut the gap in a defeat to nonleague foe Wallace.
The Bulldogs (3-3) were unable to stop Wallace quarterback Cooper Miller, who ran five touchdowns for the host Miners (5-1).
Genesee 0 6 6 16—28
Wallace 14 8 8 22—52
Wallace — Cooper Miller 8 run (Alex Grubbs pass from Miller).
Wallace — Julian Davis 60 pass from Cooper Miller (run failed).
Genesee — Cameron Holmes 15 run (pass failed).
Wallace — Miller 5 run (Davis pass from Miller).
Wallace — Miller 35 run (Grubbs run).
Genesee — Preston Cass 45 pass from Jackson Banks (run failed).
Wallace — Miller 17 run (Grubbs run).
Wallace — Unknown 7 run (Grubbs pass from Miller).
Genesee — Cadyn Brummer 52 run (Banks run).
Wallace — Miller 3 run (run failed).
Genesee — Carsen Warner-Hall 31 run (Banks run).
Kamiah 62, Troy 18
KAMIAH — Dave Kludt had one touchdown apiece passing, rushing, and returning an interception as the Kubs dominated their homecoming game against 2A Whitepine League foe Troy.
Kamiah moved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in league. Troy dropped to 1-6 and 0-4.
“We played solid in all phases,” said Kamiah coach Nels Kludt, whose team shut out the Trojans through the first half. “We ran the ball well, passed the ball well. We had four different guys (Kludt, Matthew Oatman, Gavin Schoening and Devin Davis) get picks.”
Troy 0 0 12 6—18
Kamiah 32 30 0 0—62
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 80 kickoff return (Dave Kludt run).
Kamiah — Gavin Schoening 10 pass from Kludt (Kludt run).
Kamiah — Todd Roberts 2 run (Matthew Oatman pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — M. Oatman 20 pass from Kludt (Kludt run).
Kamiah — E. Oatman 36 run (Roberts run).
Kamiah — Kludt 40 interception return (run failed).
Kamiah — Kludt 51 run (Roberts pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Roberts 3 run (Schoening pass from Kludt).
Troy — Unknown kickoff return (run failed).
Troy — Unknown run (run failed).
Troy — Unknown run (run failed).
Grangeville 7, Orofino 0 (forfeit)
OROFINO — Grangeville was credited with a victory over Orofino by way of forfeit.
Grangeville improves to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in 3A Intermountain League competition, while Orofino slips to 1-4 and 0-2.
No additional information was available at press time.
Lakeside 40, Deary 38
WORLEY, Idaho — A last-ditch Deary drive fell short as Lakeside of Plummer recovered the ball and ran the clock out in a down-to-the-wire nonleague game.
The teams spent most of the game trading touchdowns one-at-a-time before the unbeaten Knights (5-0) first managed back-to-back scores in the third quarter. Jarrett Keen had three passing touchdowns and one rushing for the beaten Mustangs (2-4).
Deary 16 14 8 0—38
Lakeside 16 6 12 6—40
Deary — Dawson Bovard 29 run (Nolan Hubbard run).
Lakeside — Layne Morris 50 run (Morris run).
Deary — Jacob Mechling 15 pass from Jarrett Keen (TJ Beyer run).
Lakeside — Josiah Dole 15 pass from Tyson Charley (Charley run).
Deary — Hubbard 57 pass from Keen (Beyer pass from Keen).
Lakeside — Charley 10 run (pass failed).
Deary — Keen 2 run (pass failed).
Lakeside — Charley 53 run (run failed).
Lakeside — Charley 9 run (run failed).
Deary — Mechling 18 pass from Keen (Hubbard pass from Keen).
Lakeside — Charley 1 run (run failed).
Priest River 34, Colfax 27
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A fourth-quarter rally by traveling Colfax came up short in a nonleague game against Priest River.
Zachary Cooper made two highlight long-range receiving touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-2), who “turned the ball over too much,” but gained valuable experience “responding to adverse situations,” according to coach David Cofer.
Complete statistics were not available.
Colfax 6 8 0 13—27
Priest River 12 6 16 0—34
Cascade 34, Salmon River 16
RIGGINS — The host Savages lost to Cascade in Long Pin Conference play.
Salmon River drops to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in league. Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Grangeville 7, St. Maries 0
GRANGEVILLE — The host Bulldogs shut out St. Maries in 4A Intermountain League play.
Grangeville moves to 3-2-4 on the season and 2-2-4 in league. Complete information was not available.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBAL
LLCSC drops Yotes in five sets
Lewis-Clark State stormed back to win a five-set match against the College of Idaho in Cascade Conference play at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19 and 15-9.
The Warriors (10-6, 7-4) were paced by Juliauna Foragach Aguilar with 32 kills and Natany Felix Guimaraes with 29 digs.
The Yotes fell to 9-9 and 5-5.
EWU sweeps Idaho
MOSCOW — Eastern Washington was too much for Idaho to handle in a Big Sky Conference match.
The Eagles (5-8,1-2 Big Sky) swept the Vandals (1-13,0-3) by set scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-10.
Madu Fontes’ seven kills were tops for UI.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Cougs capture wins at Husky Invite
SEATTLE — Singles wins from Elyse Tse and Martina Puvil along with a doubles set claimed by Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markov highlighted Day 1 of action for Washington State in the Husky Invitational at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Warriors open season with win
The LC State women’s tennis team opened the fall season with a 4-3 victory against Alberta (Canada) at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Paige Noble-Lucas, Carisa Lienbenberg and Ana Govea earned singles victories for the Warriors.
LC State took home the doubles point with wins by Naiara Montero and Heidi Moyo in No. 1 doubles alongside Noble-Lucas and Gwyn Heim in No. 3 doubles.