AREA ROUNDUP
OROFINO — David Kludt of Kamiah boys basketball surpassed the thousand-point career scoring mark as he led the undefeated Kubs to a 66-34 nonleague victory over host Orofino on Thursday.
It was a slow start for Kamiah (8-0), which trailed 10-8 through the first quarter, but a 26-7 showing in the second quickly flipped the script. Kludt totaled 22 points and 14 rebounds for the day, raising his career score total to 1,018 points in the process. Matthew Oatman (16 points) and Jack Engledow (12) also made double-digit contributions for the Kubs (8-0), who currently rank No. 1 in Idaho’s Class 2A state media poll.
Nick Bonner led the way for Orofino (2-7) with 17 points.
KAMIAH (8-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 3 0-0 6, Jack Engledow 4 0-0 12, Matthew Oatman 6 0-0 16, Everett Oatman 1 1-2 3, Dave Kludt 9 1-1 22, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 3 0-0 7, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-3 66.
OROFINO (2-7)
Jake Runia 1 0-0 2, Nick Bonner 7 2-2 17, Hudson Schneider 1 0-0 2, Landon Bernett 1 2-2 5, Landon Conley 1 0-2 2, Blake Barlow 2 1-2 6, Aiden Olive 0 0-0 0, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-8 34.
Kamiah 8 26 18 14—66
Orofino 10 7 7 10—34
3-point goals — Engledow 4, Oatman 4, Kludt 3, Landmark, Bonner, Bernett, Barlow.
JV — Kamiah def. Orofino.
Potlatch 66, Lakeside 62
POTLATCH — A strong third quarter helped the host Loggers pull past Lakeside of Plummer for a notable nonleague victory.
Everett Lovell shot 10-for-17 from the field and totaled 26 points for Potlatch (5-4), and Chase Lovell added another 21 points.
Lakeside (7-4), which is a returning state finalist and ranked No. 3 in the most recent Idaho Class 2A state media poll, led 34-30 through the first half before the Loggers found “better offensive execution,” in the words of coach Ryan Ball, to muster a 19-11 showing in the third.
“I was very pleased with the way they played hard for all four quarters tonight, and it made a difference,” Ball added.
LAKESIDE (7-4)
Hallah Peone 6 0-2 15, Furyus Lovie 2 0-0 4, Lorrell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Preston SpottedHorse 7 0-0 18, Dredon Sines 0 0-0 0, Tyson Charley 5 2-3 13, Jayden Pluff 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 2-5 62.
POTLATCH (5-4)
Tyson Chambers 4 1-2 9, Chase Lovell 6 4-5 21, Everett Lovell 10 5-7 26, Jameson Morris 3 0-0 8, Brody Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-14 66.
Lakeside 17 17 11 17—62
Potlatch 16 14 19 17—66
3-point goals — SpottedHorse 4, Peone 3, Charley, C. Lovell 5, Morris 2, E. Lovell.
JV — Potlatch def. Lakeside.
Kendrick 52, St. Maries 50
KENDRICK — With the Tigers and Lumberjacks knotted at 50 in the final seconds of regulation, Kendrick’s Maddox Kirkland stole the ball and Ralli Roetcisoender sank the go-ahead shot under the rim to secure the nonleague win.
“We got down early in the game and our guys just showed composure,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said.
Roetcisoender paced the Tigers (5-4) with four 3-point goals and 26 total points. Maddox Kirkland scored another nine. Steve Kirkland said Cade Silflow played good defense on St. Maries threat JJ Yearout.
ST. MARIES (5-4)
Jaxson Harold 0 0-0 0, Keanne Garcia 1 0-0 2, Kayson Sexton 0 0-0 0, Jack Barta 2 0-0 5, JJ Yearout 5 2-3 15, Isaiah Gustaffe 8 2-4 18, Brock Barta 1 0-0 2, Landon Riberich 3 0-0 6, Trenton Riberich 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-7 50.
KENDRICK (5-4)
Maddox Kirkland 4 1-1 9, Cade Silflow 3 0-0 7, Ralli Roetcisoender 10 2-4 26, Kolt Koepp 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Cook 0 0-2 0, Hudson Kirkland 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 6-11 52.
St. Maries 13 12 7 18 — 50
Kendrick 10 10 13 19 — 52
3-point goals — Roetcisoender 4, Yearout 3, Gustaffe 2, Silflow, Hudson Kirkland, Barta.
JV — Kendrick 46, St. Maries 33.
Colfax 73, Asotin 38
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs came out strong with a 25-9 opening quarter and maintained the edge throughout for a Northeast 2B League win over Asotin.
Adrik Jenkin of Colfax (11-1, 2-0) went 7-for-11 from 3-point range and led all scorers for the game with 29 points. Cody Ells and AJ Olerich notched 12 points apiece for the beaten Panthers (9-2, 1-2).
ASOTIN (9-2, 1-2)
Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Peter Eggleston 1 1-2 3, Spencer Conklin 0 0-0 0, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Sam Hall 3 0-0 7, Cody Ells 4 2-3 12, Sam Schaefer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 2-2 12, Kaden Amend 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 7-9 38.
COLFAX (11-1, 2-0)
Gunner Brown 2 2-2 6, Ledger Kelly 3 0-0 7, Jayce Kelly 4 1-2 9, Dillon Thompson 2 3-4 8, Adrik Jenkin 10 2-2 29, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 2 2-2 6, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 2 0-0 6, Erik Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-12 73.
Asotin 9 8 11 10—38
Colfax 25 15 19 14—73
3-point goals — Ells 2, Hall, Jenkin 7, C. McAnally 2, L. Kelly, Thompson.
JV — Colfax def. Asotin.
Timberline 52, St. John Bosco 47
WEIPPE — Korbin Christopherson and Justice Richardson came out of intermission with what coach Pat Christopherson called a “huge effort” to spearhead a pivotal third-quarter surge for Timberline of Weippe en route to a 1A Whitepine League win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Richardson finished with a game high 19 points, while Korbin Christopherson totaled 18 for the Spartans (4-4, 4-3). Cody Weckman (18 points) and Nathan Wassmuth (17) headed up the offense for the Patriots (1-10, 1-7), who led 26-23 at halftime.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-10, 1-7)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 0 1-4 1, Tommy Rose 2 1-2 5, Cody Weckman 7 2-4 18, Henry Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-2 0, Zack Murdoch 1 0-0 2, Nathan Wassmuth 7 3-4 17, Connor Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Glenn Parmentier 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-16 47.
TIMBERLINE (4-4, 4-3)
Ares Mabberly 1 2-2 4, Clayton Hunter 1 0-0 3, Terrin Hueth 2 0-0 5, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Korbin Christopherson 6 5-10 18, Parker Hodges 0 3-6 3, Justice Richardson 7 5-5 19. Totals 17 15-23 52.
St. John Bosco 11 15 9 12—47
Timberline 11 12 18 11—52
3-point goals — Weckman 2, Hunter, Hueth, Christopherson.
JV — Timberline 24, St. John Bosco 12.
Troy 46, Genesee 35
TROY — The Trojans made seven of their 14 total steals in the second quarter to turn the tide in their favor en route to a nonleague win over visiting Genesee.
Rowan Tyler converted four 3-point goals and led all scorers with 16 points to power Troy (1-3) in what was its first victory of the season. Teammate Dominic Holden joined him in double figures with 11 points, while Makhi Durrett had a team-high six steals to go with his four points.
Noah Bollman (13 points) and Jackson Banks (11) provided a majority of the points for the beaten Bulldogs (3-6).
GENESEE (3-6)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Noah Bollman 4 4-4 13, Jackson Banks 3 3-6 11, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Braxtyn Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 7-10 35.
TROY (1-3)
Wade Moser 2 0-2 4, Rowan Tyler 5 2-4 16, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 2-2 11, Connor Wilson 2 0-0 4, Braddock Buchanan 2 0-0 5, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 4, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 46.
Genesee 16 5 4 10—35
Troy 14 12 11 9—46
3-point goals — Banks 2, Bollman, Hubbard, Tyler 4, Holden 3, Buchanan.
JV — Troy 24, Genesee 15.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande 44, Lewiston 43
A Bengal buzzer-beater fell short and visiting La Grande (Ore.) prevailed by a single point in an all-Tiger nonleague clash.
“We had really great energy and Addy McKarcher played a great game,” Lewiston coach Julie Fisher said. “We just allowed their frantic pace to speed us up, and we committed too many turnovers in the totality of the game that came back to bite us in the end.”
The Bengals slipped to 5-8 on the season, while the Tigers moved to a perfect 9-0.
A box score was not available at press time.
Genesee 61, Potlatch 23
GENESEE — Kendra Meyer hit five 3-pointers and totaled 25 points to highlight a dominant nonleague victory for unbeaten Genesee against visiting Asotin.
Chloe Grieser added another 21 points for the Bulldogs (9-0), who held the Loggers (2-9) to single-digit team score totals in each of the four quarters. Cadance Carlson scored a team-high nine for Potlatch.
POTLATCH (2-9)
Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 1-2 3, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 1-2 3, Kathryn Burnette 4 0-0 8, Cadance Carlson 3 3-6 9, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 5-12 23.
GENESEE (9-0)
Sydney Banks 1 0-1 2, Monica Seubert 3 0-0 6, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 1 0-0 2, Chloe Grieser 9 2-2 21, Kendra Meyer 10 0-0 25, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-3 61.
Potlatch 4 2 8 9—23
Genesee 23 18 11 9—61
3-point goals — Meyer 5, C. Grieser, Johnson.
Colfax 73, Asotin 28
COLFAX — Brenna Gilchrist of Colfax went off for 32 points to lead the Bulldogs in a Northeast 2B League rout of visiting Asotin.
Gilchrist shot 13-of-22 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to amass that total. Ava Swan scored another 17 for Colfax (6-5, 2-1), while Georgia Schaefer had a team-high eight for the Panthers (3-6, 0-2).
ASOTIN (3-6, 0-2)
Kelsey Thummel 0 1-2 1, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 2 1-2 7, Carly Browne 1 0-0 2, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 2 2-2 6, Brooklyn Hall 2 0-0 4, Georgia Schaefer 3 2-4 8, Reese McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Alia Higgins 0 0-0 0, Kiley McVicars 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-10 28.
COLFAX (6-5, 2-1)
Brenna Gilchrist 13 4-4 32, Isabella Huntley 1 0-0 2, Stella McNeilly 1 0-2 3, Adalynn Penwell 1 0-0 3, Sunisa Dail 1 0-0 3, Ava Swan 7 3-5 17, Cianna Gibb 4 0-3 8, Lola Hennigar 2 0-0 5, Riley Hennigar 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-14 73.
Asotin 7 8 7 6—28
Colfax 22 12 19 20—73
3-point goals — Ausman 2, Gilchrist 2, McNeilly, Penwell, Dail, L. Hennigar.
Troy 59, St. Maries 26
ST. MARIES — Tessa Stoner had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead visiting Troy past St. Maries in nonleague play.
Emma Wilson (16 points) and Jenny Webb (12) were also major contributors to the winning effort for the Trojans (2-8).
TROY (2-8)
Jenny Webb 6 0-2 12, Clara Chamberlin 1 2-3 5, Tessa Stoner 10 6-12 26, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 7 2-5 16, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 12-21 59.
ST. MARIES (2-8)
Brenna Elliott 2 1-2 5, Madie Thomas 0 0-2 0, Bailee Martin 2 0-0 5, Avery Baird 2 1-3 5, Kamdyn Timken 2 0-2 4, Kaeiran Elliott 0 1-2 1, Braelie Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Danika Sloper 2 0-2 4. Totals 11 3-13 26.
Troy 22 16 18 3—59
St. Maries 10 11 3 2—26
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Martin.
Sandpoint 55, Moscow 37
SANDPOINT — Traveling Moscow competed in the middle quarters, but dominant frames from Sandpoint in the first and fourth sealed the Bears’ fate in a 5A Inland Empire League defeat.
Jacque Williams led the Bears (5-8, 0-2) with 13 points, while Brecken Mire powered the Bulldogs (7-7, 2-0) with 21.
Complete statistics were not available.
MOSCOW (5-8, 0-2)
Williams 13, Kiblen 7, Skinner 7, Becker 5, Lassen 3, Nuhn 2.
SANDPOINT (7-7, 2-0)
Mire 21, D. Driggs 10, Tomco 9, Ca. Laybourne 6, L. Driggs 6, Ch. Laybourne 3.
Moscow 8 12 14 3—37
Sandpoint 17 13 15 10—55
Pirate-Maniac game postponed
Thursday’s scheduled contest between the Prairie Pirates and visiting Orofino Maniacs was moved to Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. due to player availability issues on the Orofino roster.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho 80, Sacramento State 67
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sophomore guard Jack Payne went off for his best game as a Vandal, supplying 23 points to spearhead a Big Sky road win over the host Hornets.
Fellow sophomore Kristian Gonzalez shot a season-high 71% including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc en route to totaling 15 points of his own for Idaho (7-9, 2-1). Tyler Linhardt made an impact off the bench with 13 points and four rebounds, and Tyler Mrus finished with 11 points and a tie for the team-high with Payne at five rebounds.
IDAHO (7-9, 2-1)
Hardy 2-2 1-2 5, Mrus 4-9 0-0 11, Gonzalez 5-7 2-2 15, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 7-13 5-5 23, Anderson 0-5 0-0 0, Linhardt 5-12 0-0 13, Brickner 3-3 2-2 8, Klapper 1-1 0-0 2, Steele 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-57 11-13 80.
SACRAMENTO ST. (5-10, 1-1)
Holt 8-14 17-21 35, Brewer 2-4 0-0 5, Nunn 1-7 2-5 5, Skytta 1-6 2-2 4, Vaughns 4-7 2-2 13, Neal 2-4 0-0 5, Beatty 0-1 0-2 0, Dioramma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 23-32 67.
Halftime — Idaho 42-26. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 13-34 (Payne 4-9, Gonzalez 3-4, Mrus 3-7, Linhardt 3-9, Anderson 0-2, Mitchell 0-3), Sacramento St. 8-19 (Vaughns 3-5, Holt 2-2, Brewer 1-3, Neal 1-3, Nunn 1-5, Skytta 0-1). Fouled Out — Hardy. Rebounds — Idaho 24 (Mrus, Payne 5), Sacramento St. 29 (Holt 10). Assists — Idaho 15 (Mitchell 5), Sacramento St. 14 (Nunn 7). Total Fouls — Idaho 22, Sacramento St. 14. Fouled Out — Hardy. A — 587 (1,012).
Pacific 95, Washington St. 94 (OT)
PULLMAN — Having trailed by 10 at intermission, Washington State mounted a rally to force overtime only to come up a single point short against visiting West Coast Conference foe Pacific (Stockton, Calif.).
This was the first loss of the season in conference or at home for the Cougs (13-4, 3-1).
WSU senior Ethan Price scored a career high 28 points along with grabbing eight rebounds — his third game with 20-plus points from the last four. LeJuan Watts scored 16 and made eight rebounds, Nate Calmese added 14 with five assists, Dane Erikstrup scored 12 and Tomas Thrastarson had 11 to put all five Cougar starters in double figures for the second game in a row.
PACIFIC (6-13)
Ralph 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Fisher 5-10 0-0 10, Koulibaly 4-12 3-4 11, Washington 16-22 4-5 40, Krivokapic 5-10 5-7 18, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Benton 1-3 0-0 3, Ominu 1-2 0-0 2, Keinys 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 37-67 13-17 95.
WASHINGTON ST. (13-4)
Erikstrup 3-9 4-5 12, Price 8-17 6-6 28, L.Watts 3-6 9-10 16, Calmese 6-18 2-5 14, Thrastarson 2-2 6-10 11, Wynott 1-2 0-0 2, Gerrits 2-4 0-0 5, Okafor 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 28-62 27-36 94.
Halftime — Pacific 48-38. 3-Point Goals — Pacific 8-23 (Washington 4-6, Krivokapic 3-6, Benton 1-3, Fisher 0-1, Smith 0-2, Koulibaly 0-5), Washington St. 11-26 (Price 6-9, Erikstrup 2-7, Thrastarson 1-1, Gerrits 1-2, L.Watts 1-2, Wynott 0-1, Calmese 0-4). Rebounds — Pacific 24 (Smith 5), Washington St. 34 (Erikstrup, Price, L.Watts 8). Assists — Pacific 11 (Washington 6), Washington St. 17 (Calmese 5). Total Fouls — Pacific 26, Washington St. 15. Fouled Out — Fisher, Koulibaly, Smith. A — 3,715 (11,671).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho 63, Sacramento State 48
MOSCOW — The Vandals outscored Sacramento State 24-2 in the second quarter and Jennifer Aadland recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 18 rebounds in a Big Sky Conference win at ICCU Arena.
Aadland’s 18 boards tied her career-high from earlier in the season. Hope Hassmann had a game-high 16 points to lead the way for Idaho (10-4, 2-1) and Olivia Nelson added 11 points, four assists and a career-high eight steals.
The Vandals’ defense played a key role in the win, holding Sacramento State to just 19-for-56 (33.9%) shooting and 4-for-15 (26.7%) from the 3-point line.
SACRAMENTO ST. (8-7,1-1)
Versteeg 6-18 1-3 13, Martin 5-12 0-3 11, Falk 4-8 1-2 10, Peneueta 2-6 1-2 6, Jaiteh 1-4 3-6 6, Arvai 1-3 0-0 2, Butcher 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 , Amoore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 6-16 48.
IDAHO (10-4, 2-1)
Hassman 6-16 0-0 16, Nelson 4-11 2-2 11, Aadland 3-7 2-2 10, Schweizer 4-13 0-2 8, Bukvic 1-4 1-1 3, Pinheiro 1-4 3-3 5, da Silva 2-3 0-2 5, Uriarte 1-5 0-0 3, Brans 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-66 8-12 63.
Sacramento St. 20 2 17 9—48
Winner Idaho 13 24 11 15—63
3-point goals — Sacramento St. 4-15 (Peneueta 1-3, Falk 1-2, Jaiteh 1-2, Martin 1-1, Versteeg 0-3, Arvai 0-2, Butcher 0-2), Idaho 9-28 (Hassman 4-10, Aadland 2-3, Uriarte 1-3, da Silva 1-2, Nelson 1-1, Schweizer 0-3, Bukvic 0-3, Pinheiro 0-2, Brans 0-1). Rebounds — Sacramento St. 44 (Peneueta 11), Idaho 43 (Aadland 18). Assists — Sacramento St. 9 (Versteeg 4), Idaho 12 (Nelson 4). Total fouls — Sacramento St. 18, Idaho 21.
Washington State 66, Saint Mary’s 57
MORAGA, Calif. — The Cougars overcame a seven-point third-quarter deficit by way of an 11-0 run en route to beating the Gaels.
Sophomore Eleonora Villa paced Washington State (10-7, 5-1 West Coast Conference) with 16 points as four Cougs hit double figures. Jenna Villa hit three 3-pointers to total 14 points, Tara Wallack added 11 points and seven rebounds and Alex Covill made her fourth straight double-digit showing with 10 points.
Freshman Dayana Mendes had a team-high eight rebounds for Wazzu.
WASHINGTON ST. (10-7)
Covill 5-5 0-0 10, Abraham 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 0-3 0-0 0, Eleonora Villa 6-16 2-3 16, Wallack 3-11 4-6 11, Mendes 2-5 1-2 5, Kpetikou 2-4 0-0 4, Alsina 0-2 0-0 0, Chiu 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 2-3 0-0 6, Jenna Villa 3-8 5-5 14. Totals 23-59 12-16 66
SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (8-7)
Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Shoff 4-8 0-0 8, Aokuso 4-11 0-0 9, Hunter 2-4 2-2 7, Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, Foy 2-4 0-0 5, Hashemian-Orr 0-0 3-4 3, Jones 4-12 2-2 11, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Afeaki 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 22-53 9-10 57
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 8-26 (Abraham 0-1, Tuhina 0-3, E.Villa 2-7, Wallack 1-4, Alsina 0-1, Chiu 0-1, Gardner 2-3, J.Villa 3-6), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-15 (Clarke 0-1, Shoff 0-1, Aokuso 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Johnson 0-2, Foy 1-3, Jones 1-4). Assists — Washington St. 16 (Tuhina 3, E.Villa 3, J.Villa 3, Wallack 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15 (Hunter 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 42 (Mendes 8), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 26 (Shoff 6). Total Fouls — Washington St. 8, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 312.