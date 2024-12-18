AREA ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — Bo Whitling had “ice water in his veins tonight,” according to coach Nate Wilson, as he hit two late free throws to lift Logos of Moscow past Potlatch 64-63 in a seesaw 2A Whitepine League boys basketball game on Tuesday at the Knights’ home court.
Wilson credited offensive rebounds as the key to victory for Logos (2-2, 2-1), which overcame midgame foul trouble for two of its starters. Seamus Wilson headed up the Knights’ offense with four 3-pointers and 22 total points. Teammate Baxter Covington added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, Ryan Daniels provided nine points and nine boards and Whitling scored another nine.
For the Loggers (2-2, 1-1), who traded leads with the hosts with each quarter, Everett Lovell amassed a game-high 25 points, Chase Lovell put up 16 and Jameson Morris had 12.
POTLATCH (2-2, 1-1)
Tyson Chambers 3 0-2 6, Chase Lovell 5 3-4 16, Hayden Chittick 1 0-0 2, Everett Lovell 9 7-13 25, Jameson Morris 4 1-4 12, Brody Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-25 63.
LOGOS (2-2, 2-1)
Ryan Daniels 4 1-2 9, Seamus Wilson 8 2-4 22, Bo Whitling 3 2-2 9, Baxter Covington 5 0-2 12, Lucius Comis 2 2-2 6, Jeff Brower 2 0-1 4, Gideon Haney 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-13 64.
Potlatch 16 14 18 15—63
Logos 10 21 15 18—64
3-point goals — C. Lovell 3, Morris, Wilson 4, Covington 2, Whitling.
JV — Logos def. Potlatch.
Deary 39, Genesee 33
DEARY — TJ Beyer, Jacob Mechling and Blake Clark registered matching statlines of 10 points and seven rebounds apiece to lead the way as the host Mustangs rallied to victory over 1A Whitepine League foe Genesee.
Deary (3-3, 3-2) trailed 18-13 at halftime, but “got a little more cohesive” and “defensively tightened up” after intermission, according to coach Jaylen Kirk. The Mustangs doubled their point total and surged ahead with a 13-4 showing in the third and maintained the edge in the fourth.
Noah Bollman of Genesee (2-3, 1-1) led all scorers with 15 points.
GENESEE (2-3, 1-1)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 3 1-2 7, Noah Bollman 6 3-4 15, Jackson Banks 1 0-0 3, Kalitri Hubbard 3 0-2 6, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-8 33.
DEARY (3-3, 3-2)
TJ Beyer 4 1-4 10, Mason Leonard 2 0-2 4, Nolan Hubbard 2 0-0 5, Jacob Mechling 3 1-2 10, Blake Clark 5 0-0 10, Jaymon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-8 39.
Genesee 6 12 4 11—33
Deary 6 7 13 13—39
3-point goals — Banks, Mechling 3, Beyer, Hubbard.
JV — Deary 20, Genesee 16 (one half).
Asotin 61, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44
RITZVILLE — Cody Ells and AJ Olerich put up 16 points apiece to lead unbeaten Asotin to victory over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in the visiting Panthers’ Northeast 2B League debut.
“Kids played well,” said Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc, whose team moved to 7-0 on the season and 1-0 in league. “I was proud of their effort. Just trying to prepare for the next team down.”
ASOTIN (7-0, 1-0)
Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 3 0-2 7, Peter Eggleston 1 2-6 4, Spencer Conklin 3 0-0 7, Christian Walling 2 0-0 4, Sam Hall 2 2-4 7, Cody Ells 6 1-2 16, Sam Schaffer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 8 0-1 16, Stone Ausman 0 0-0 0, Tekoa Leister 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-15 61.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (2-4, 0-3)
Jared Hardel 5 0-0 10, Cole Rouleau 0 1-2 1, Zach Klein 5 0-0 10, Brenik Esser 0 0-0 0, Brix Curtis 2 0-2 4, Dean Fode 5 2-3 14, Brody Bones 1 3-4 5. Totals 18 6-11 44.
Asotin 11 21 12 17—61
LRS 4 12 12 16—44
3-point goals — Ells 3, Biery, Hall, Conklin, Fode 2.
Prairie 62, Grangeville 31
GRANGEVILLE — Prairie of Cottonwood held the host Bulldogs to single digit point totals in each of the four quarters and produced a balanced offense for a nonleague win.
Riley Shears (17 points), Briggs Rambo (14) and Nate Forsmann (12) headed up eight scorers for the Pirates (4-1), who established a commanding lead with a 22-8 opening quarter. Tate Thacker led Grangeville (1-5) with nine points.
PRAIRIE (4-1)
Levi Gehring 3 1-1 7, Phil Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Briggs Rambo 7 0-0 14, Chase VonBargen 0 0-2 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 2-2 2, Nate Forsmann 6 0-0 12, Cole Duclos 1 0-0 2, Riley Shears 7 1-1 17, Matt Wemhoff 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 6-8 62.
GRANGEVILLE (1-5)
Carson Astle 0 1-2 1, Tate Schumacher 2 1-2 5, Tate Thacker 4 0-0 9, McCoy Stamper 1 0-0 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Shawn Chahal 0 0-0 0, Will Told 3 2-3 8, Troy Long 1 2-5 4, Gage Smith 0 0-0 0, Adrian Rodriguez 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-12 31.
Prairie 22 18 16 6—62
Grangeville 8 8 6 9—31
JV — Prairie 59, Grangeville 29.
Nezperce 58, Timberline 40
WEIPPE — Visiting Nezperce totaled 23 team assists in a 1A Whitepine League win over Timberline of Weippe.
Aiden McLeod led the victorious Nighthawks (4-1, 3-1) with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Carter Williams scored another 12.
For the Spartans (3-4, 3-3), Korbin Christopherson put up a team-high 11 points.
NEZPERCE (4-1, 3-1)
Blaine Mosman 2 0-0 4, Slater Kuther 1 0-0 3, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 4 1-1 9, Carter Williams 5 1-3 12, Brennan McLeod 2 3-4 7, Aiden McLeod 6 3-4 15, Zane Wilcox 3 1-1 8, Jalin Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-13 58.
TIMBERLINE (3-4, 3-3)
Ares Mabberly 1 5-6 7, Clayton Hunter 1 0-0 3, Terrin Hueth 1 1-2 3, Caleb Marshall 3 0-0 7, Korbin Christopherson 4 3-6 11, Parker Hodges 1 2-6 4, Justice Richardson 2 1-2 5, Gunner Sundie 0 0-0 0, Hayden Richardson 0 0-0 0, Leighton Binder 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-23 40.
Nezperce 11 13 18 16—58
Timberline 7 6 12 15—40
3-point goals — Kuther, Williams, Wilcox, Hunter, Marshall.
JV — Timberline def. Nezperce.
Colfax 68, Lakeside 36
COLFAX — Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls recorded the first six points of the game, but host Colfax responded with full-court pressure and scored 40 of the next 44 to take command en route to a nonleague victory.
Adrik Jenkin (22 points) and Ledger Kelly (13) headed up the offense for the Bulldogs (5-1), who got seven scorers on the board and five with at least seven points.
LAKESIDE (2-3)
Blake Hanson 1 2-4 4, Brady Haff 0 2-3 2, Kannon Almond 2 0-0 6, Dan Street 0 0-0 0, Tanner Cummings 2 0-0 4, Adam Edwards 4 6-6 15, Brady Stetson 2 0-0 5, Jace Starr 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-13 36.
COLFAX (5-1)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 3, Ledger Kelly 6 1-4 13, Jayce Kelly 3 0-0 8, Dillon Thompson 3 1-2 7, Adrik Jenkin 9 0-0 22, JP McAnally 1 1-2 3, Caleb Lustig 2 1-2 5, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 3 1-2 7, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-12 68.
Lakeside 6 4 12 14—36
Colfax 13 27 14 14—68
3-point goals — Almond 2, Edwards, Stetson, Jenkin 4, J. Kelly 2, Brown.
JV — Colfax def. Lakeside.
Freeman 59, Pullman 34
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Traveling Pullman hung close through the first half, but fell victim to a post-intermission barrage of 3-pointers from Freeman of Rockford, Wash., en route to a nonleague defeat.
The host Scotties (3-2) led by a single point at 26-25 at the midway point of the game before pouring in five 3s apiece in the third and fourth quarters to pull away. Vaughn Holstad led the Greyhounds (3-2) with 11 points.
PULLMAN (3-2)
Gavyn Dealy 2 0-2 4, Cade Rogers 0 1-2 1, Daniel Kwon 4 0-0 8, Vaughn Holstad 5 0-0 11, Brandon Brown 1 0-0 3, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 1-4 34.
FREEMAN (3-2)
N. McLean 0 0-0 0, C. Wells 4 2-3 11, D. Branon 0 0-0 0, V. Coyner 6 0-0 16, M. Hodges 4 2-2 14, G. Zehm 0 0-0 0, J. Florence 0 0-0 0, L. Wellner 0 0-0 0, L. Schultz 0 0-0 0, T. Goldsmith 5 1-2 15, F. La Pointe 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 6-8 59.
Pullman 7 18 10 6—34
Freeman 10 16 18 15—59
3-point goals — Holstad, Anderson, Coyner 4, Hodges 4, Goldsmith 4, Wells.
Liberty Christian 46, Pomeroy 40
POMEROY — The host Pirates led 24-17 at halftime and 30-17 early in the third, but fell victim to a late rally from Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash.
Kyzer Herres (14 points), Braxton McKeirnan (12 points) and Jett Slusser (four points, 10 rebounds) were top contributors for Pomeroy (1-3).
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-1)
Kumsi 1 1-2 4, Idler 3 2-2 8, Hoey 0 0-0 0, Hawk 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Cowan 1 0-0 3, Hogaboam 5 0-2 11, Grover 0 2-2 2, Cole 9 0-4 18. Totals 19 5-12 46.
POMEROY (1-3)
Jacob Reisinger 2 0-0 5, Braxton McKeirnan 6 0-6 12, Jett Slusser 1 2-6 4, Kyzer Herres 4 6-10 14, Cesar Morfin 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Adam Van Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-22 40.
Liberty Christian 7 10 13 16—46
Pomeroy 9 15 9 7—40
3-point goals — Kumsi, Cowan, Hogaboam, Reisinger, Schmidt.
Tri-Valley 52, Salmon River 28
RIGGINS — After falling in a deep early hole, Salmon River of Riggins mounted a third-quarter rally only for Tri-Valley of Cambridge to reassert itself in the fourth.
Gage Crump led the beaten Savages (3-2, 1-2 Class 1A Long Pin Conference) with nine points.
SALMON RIVER (3-2, 1-2)
Gage Crump 4 0-0 9, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 2 0-0 6, Riley Davis 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 1 1-2 3, Kingston Pyle 0 0-0 0, Boden Akins 1 0-0 2, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-2 28.
TRI-VALLEY (1-3, 1-1)
Alex Robbins 0 0-0 0, Monte Ingram 5 3-4 14, Moyne Ingram 3 2-2 9, Asher Harley 0 0-0 0, Devon Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Stiff 6 0-0 12, JJ Sutton 1 1-2 3, Keith Farrens 0 0-0 0, Gavin Springer 1 0-0 2, Haven Harley 3 0-0 6, Danner Morris 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-8 52.
Salmon River 2 8 15 3—28
Tri-Valley 17 8 10 17—52
3-point goals — Shepherd 2, Crump, Mon. Ingram, Moy. Ingram.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genesee 34, Deary 29
DEARY — Trailing through three quarters, visiting Genesee “rose to the occasion” in the fourth, in the words of coach Greg Hardie, to remain unbeaten and claim a 1A Whitepine League win over the Mustangs.
Deary (2-4, 2-3) had surged ahead with a big 14-6 third quarter before being held scoreless in the fourth.
Kendra Meyer notched 10 points to lead eight scorers for the Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0), while the Mustangs’ Kaylee Wood was the game’s top overall scorer with 11.
GENESEE (5-0, 3-0)
Sydney Banks 0 1-4 1, Monica Seubert 4 0-0 8, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 1 0-0 2, Miley Grieser 2 0-0 4, Chloe Grieser 2 1-2 5, Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 10, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-6 34.
DEARY (2-4, 2-3)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 3 0-0 6, Kaylee Wood 5 0-1 11, Carmen Griffin 3 0-1 6, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 2 1-2 6. Totals 13 1-4 29.
Genesee 11 8 6 9—34
Deary 10 5 14 0—29
3-point goals — Meyer 2, Wood, Vincent.
Prairie 54, Kamiah 30
KAMIAH — Prairie of Cottonwood made good use of its superior size inside, getting eight players on the board and three in double figures as it handled Kamiah in 2A Whitepine League play.
Lexi Schumacher (14 points), Sage Elven (11 points, 14 rebounds, five steals) and Kylie Schumacher (11 points, five steals) were the top contributors for the Pirates (7-1, 4-0). Emma Krogh and Lily Campbell tallied nine points apiece for the host Kubs (6-2, 4-2).
PRAIRIE (7-1, 4-0)
Lexi Schumacher 6 0-0 14, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hanson 1 1-2 4, Nadia Cash 2 0-1 4, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 2 2-2 6, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 4 3-4 11, Kylie Schumacher 5 1-1 11. Totals 22 7-10 54.
KAMIAH (6-2, 4-2)
Emma Krogh 2 5-6 9, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 0 0-2 0, Lily Campbell 4 1-1 9, Kelsee Hunt 2 2-6 6, Audrey Puckett 3 0-2 6, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-17 30.
Prairie 13 16 14 11—54
Kamiah 6 10 3 11—30
3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Hanson.
Grangeville 41, McCall-Donnelly 28
MCCALL, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville “came out all guns-a-blazing,” in the words of coach Michelle Barger, to build a 19-2 first-quarter cushion en route to victory against nonleague opponent McCall-Donnelly.
Madalyn Green (17 points, eight rebounds), Addisyn Vanderwall (nine points, nine rebounds, five steals) and Caryss Barger (nine points, eight rebounds, five steals) were the top statistical contributors to the win for the Bulldogs (4-3).
GRANGEVILLE (4-3)
Caryss Barger 4 1-5 9, Siena Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 2, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 5 6-6 17, Halle Told 2 0-0 4, Addisyn Vanderwall 2 4-10 9, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-21 41.
MCCALL-DONNELLY (5-4)
R. Arnold 1 0-0 2, S. Arnold 1 1-5 3, L. Arnold 1 2-4 5, Spangenberg 1 0-0 2, Crockett 1 2-3 4, I. Tinney 2 1-2 6, Ornsby 1 4-6 6. Totals 8 10-20 28.
Grangeville 19 5 9 8—41
McCall-Donnelly 2 11 6 9—28
3-point goals — Green, Vanderwall, Tinny, L. Arnold.
JV — Grangeville 42, McCall-Donnelly 39.
Highland 26, St. John Bosco 24
COTTONWOOD — Down 22-17 through three quarters, Highland of Craigmont “clamped down completely” on defense, in the words of coach Mathu Thomason, to surge past St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in 1A Whitepine League competition.
Kylee Beck had a complete game with eight points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the victorious Huskies (4-4, 3-1). Noelle Chmelik scored eight of her own for the Patriots (0-5, 0-5).
HIGHLAND (4-4, 3-1)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 1 0-0 2, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 3 1-2 7, Kylee Beck 2 4-8 8, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 2 1-4 5, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-14 26.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-5, 0-5)
Rachel Sonnen , Catherine Seubert 1 0-0 2, Presley Schoo 0 0-0 0, Savannah Perrin 1 1-2 3, Julia Wassmuth 3 0-2 7, Cece Remacle 1 1-2 3, Noelle Chmelik 4 0-0 8, Brianne Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Miah Mager 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 0 1-2 1, Catherine Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-6 2-4.
Highland 5 5 7 9—26
St. John Bosco 3 11 8 2—24
3-point goals — J. Wassmuth.
Nezperce 42, Timberline 10
WEIPPE — Visiting Nezperce shut Timberline of Weippe out through the opening quarter and never looked back in a 1A Whitepine League encounter.
Aubree Lux littered the stat sheets with 17 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and eight steals as she led the Nighthawks (3-4, 2-2) to victory. Paityn Ralstin added another 10 points for Nezperce, which held the Spartans (0-8, 0-5) to a total of only four points through the first three quarters.
NEZPERCE (3-4, 2-2)
Avery Lux 1 0-2 2, Paityn Ralstin 4 2-4 10, Aubree Lux 7 3-10 17, Helen Wilcox 2 0-2 4, Abigail Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 2-4 2, Jada Jensen 1 0-0 2, Melia Johnson 0 3-8 3, Izzy Horton 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 12-32 42.
TIMBERLINE (0-8, 0-5)
Hailey Rodgers 2 0-2 4, Harlee Harris 0 0-0 0, Jamie Binder 1 0-0 2, Arri Presnell 0 0-0 0, Nya Bonner 0 2-4 2, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 0 0-0 0, Kylie Green 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-6 10.
Nezperce 13 2 14 13—42
Timberline 0 2 2 6—10
3-point goals — None.
JV — Nezperce 35, Timberline 0.
Pomeroy 56, Liberty Christian 30
POMEROY — Molly Warren put up 14 points and Kiersten Bartels added another 11 to power the host Pirates past Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash., in Pomeroy’s Southeast 1B League debut.
The Pirates (3-1, 1-0) got seven total scorers on the board.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-2, 2-2)
Jaidyn Davis 3 0-0 6, Cam VanHollebeke 2 0-0 5, Chloe Ioller 1 0-0 3, Inger Olson 2 1-2 5, Hailey Turner 1 0-0 3, Megan Metzger 1 0-0 3, Ava Quiroz 0 0-0 0, Madyson Getchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-4 30.
POMEROY (3-1, 1-0)
Hollie Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Kendyll Potoshnik 2 2-2 6, Sadie Klaveano 1 2-2 4, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Kiersten Bartels 5 0-0 11, Molly Warren 7 0-0 14, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 0 0-0 0, Carmen Fruh 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-5 56.
Liberty Christian 6 10 11 3—30
Pomeroy 14 16 16 10—56
3-point goals — VanHollebeke, Ioller, Turner, Metzger, Bartels.
Freeman 60, Pullman 53
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Pullman’s Grace Kuhle went off for 24 points on the day and the Greyhounds led at halftime, but host Freeman rallied to victory in a nonleague game.
River Sykes (12 points) and Eloise Clark (11) made additional double-digit contributions for the Hounds (2-3). Taylee Phelps of Freeman (2-3) led all scorers with 29 points.
PULLMAN (2-3)
Bri Rasmussen 1 1-2 3, Grace Kuhle 8 4-6 24, Olivia Whitwoth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 0 0-0 0, River Sykes 5 2-4 12, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2, Eloise Clark 4 2-4 11. Totals 16 9-16 53.
FREEMAN (2-3)
Tansey Coyner 4 0-0 9, Rylee Russell 5 3-3 14, Taylee Phelps 9 9-11 29, Logan Pecht 3 0-0 6, Anna Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hollen 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-14 60.
Pullman 19 13 8 13—53
Freeman 15 13 17 15—60
3-point goals — Kuhle 4, Clark, Coyner, Phelps 2, Russell.
Lakeside 53, Colfax 48
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a fourth-quarter rally, suffering a defeat to Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
Allie Jenkin (13 points) and Brenna Gilchrist (12) led the way for Colfax.
LAKESIDE (3-2)
B. White 4 1-2 11, B. Stheckle 3 0-0 6, Jillian Owen 3 1-2 8, B. Toback 4 2-2 11, S. Weinberger 0 1-2 1, M. Cummings 4 4-5 12, K. Mace 2 0-2 4, S. Karsten 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-13 53.
COLFAX (3-3)
Brenna Gilchrist 5 1-2 12, Isabella Huntley 1 2-2 4, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 5 2-7 13, Ava Swan 3 2-6 8, Lola Hennigar 3 3-3 9, Riley Hennigar 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-20 48.
Lakeside 14 14 9 16—53
Colfax 13 16 14 5—48
3-point goals — White 2, Owen, Toback, Gilchrist, Jenkin.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna 74, Asotin 25
RITZVILLE — The traveling Panthers suffered a lopsided defeat to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna in their Northeast 2B League season debut.
Kelsey Thummel provided a team-high nine points for Asotin (2-3, 0-1).
ASOTIN (2-3, 0-1)
Kelsey Thummel 1 6-8 9, Maddi Lathrop 1 0-0 2, Abby Ausman 2 4-4 8, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0. Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 2, Georgia Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Reece McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Alice Higgins 0 0-0 0, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-0 0, Luisa Laplae 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 10-12 25.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE/WASHTUCNA (3-3, 1-2)
Zoe Galbreath 8 2-2 22, Saige Galbreath 1 0-0 2, Addy Colbert 4 0-0 10, Lexi Hernandez 4 3-5 11, Rose Fedie 5 0-0 10, Claire Wellsandt 3 0-1 6, Maddi Cameron 3 0-0 6, Ally Mendez 2 2-4 7, Ava Fode 0 0-2 0. Totals 30 7-14 74.
Asotin 4 6 6 9—24
LRS 25 25 17 7—74
3-point goals — Galbreath 4. Colbert 2, Mendez.
Tri-Valley 52, Salmon River 43
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to Long Pin Conference foe Tri-Valley of Cambridge.
The Savages slipped to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in league play. Complete information was not available.
Tri-Valley 11 14 14 13—52
Salmon River 11 10 9 13—43