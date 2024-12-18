AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — Bo Whitling had “ice water in his veins tonight,” according to coach Nate Wilson, as he hit two late free throws to lift Logos of Moscow past Potlatch 64-63 in a seesaw 2A Whitepine League boys basketball game on Tuesday at the Knights’ home court.

Wilson credited offensive rebounds as the key to victory for Logos (2-2, 2-1), which overcame midgame foul trouble for two of its starters. Seamus Wilson headed up the Knights’ offense with four 3-pointers and 22 total points. Teammate Baxter Covington added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, Ryan Daniels provided nine points and nine boards and Whitling scored another nine.

For the Loggers (2-2, 1-1), who traded leads with the hosts with each quarter, Everett Lovell amassed a game-high 25 points, Chase Lovell put up 16 and Jameson Morris had 12.

POTLATCH (2-2, 1-1)

Tyson Chambers 3 0-2 6, Chase Lovell 5 3-4 16, Hayden Chittick 1 0-0 2, Everett Lovell 9 7-13 25, Jameson Morris 4 1-4 12, Brody Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-25 63.

LOGOS (2-2, 2-1)

Ryan Daniels 4 1-2 9, Seamus Wilson 8 2-4 22, Bo Whitling 3 2-2 9, Baxter Covington 5 0-2 12, Lucius Comis 2 2-2 6, Jeff Brower 2 0-1 4, Gideon Haney 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-13 64.

Potlatch 16 14 18 15—63

Logos 10 21 15 18—64

3-point goals — C. Lovell 3, Morris, Wilson 4, Covington 2, Whitling.

JV — Logos def. Potlatch.

Deary 39, Genesee 33

DEARY — TJ Beyer, Jacob Mechling and Blake Clark registered matching statlines of 10 points and seven rebounds apiece to lead the way as the host Mustangs rallied to victory over 1A Whitepine League foe Genesee.

Deary (3-3, 3-2) trailed 18-13 at halftime, but “got a little more cohesive” and “defensively tightened up” after intermission, according to coach Jaylen Kirk. The Mustangs doubled their point total and surged ahead with a 13-4 showing in the third and maintained the edge in the fourth.

Noah Bollman of Genesee (2-3, 1-1) led all scorers with 15 points.

GENESEE (2-3, 1-1)

Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 3 1-2 7, Noah Bollman 6 3-4 15, Jackson Banks 1 0-0 3, Kalitri Hubbard 3 0-2 6, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-8 33.

DEARY (3-3, 3-2)

TJ Beyer 4 1-4 10, Mason Leonard 2 0-2 4, Nolan Hubbard 2 0-0 5, Jacob Mechling 3 1-2 10, Blake Clark 5 0-0 10, Jaymon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-8 39.

Genesee 6 12 4 11—33

Deary 6 7 13 13—39

3-point goals — Banks, Mechling 3, Beyer, Hubbard.

JV — Deary 20, Genesee 16 (one half).

Asotin 61, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44

RITZVILLE — Cody Ells and AJ Olerich put up 16 points apiece to lead unbeaten Asotin to victory over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in the visiting Panthers’ Northeast 2B League debut.

“Kids played well,” said Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc, whose team moved to 7-0 on the season and 1-0 in league. “I was proud of their effort. Just trying to prepare for the next team down.”

ASOTIN (7-0, 1-0)

Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 3 0-2 7, Peter Eggleston 1 2-6 4, Spencer Conklin 3 0-0 7, Christian Walling 2 0-0 4, Sam Hall 2 2-4 7, Cody Ells 6 1-2 16, Sam Schaffer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 8 0-1 16, Stone Ausman 0 0-0 0, Tekoa Leister 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-15 61.

LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (2-4, 0-3)

Jared Hardel 5 0-0 10, Cole Rouleau 0 1-2 1, Zach Klein 5 0-0 10, Brenik Esser 0 0-0 0, Brix Curtis 2 0-2 4, Dean Fode 5 2-3 14, Brody Bones 1 3-4 5. Totals 18 6-11 44.

Asotin 11 21 12 17—61

LRS 4 12 12 16—44

3-point goals — Ells 3, Biery, Hall, Conklin, Fode 2.

Prairie 62, Grangeville 31

GRANGEVILLE — Prairie of Cottonwood held the host Bulldogs to single digit point totals in each of the four quarters and produced a balanced offense for a nonleague win.

Riley Shears (17 points), Briggs Rambo (14) and Nate Forsmann (12) headed up eight scorers for the Pirates (4-1), who established a commanding lead with a 22-8 opening quarter. Tate Thacker led Grangeville (1-5) with nine points.

PRAIRIE (4-1)

Levi Gehring 3 1-1 7, Phil Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Briggs Rambo 7 0-0 14, Chase VonBargen 0 0-2 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 2-2 2, Nate Forsmann 6 0-0 12, Cole Duclos 1 0-0 2, Riley Shears 7 1-1 17, Matt Wemhoff 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 6-8 62.

GRANGEVILLE (1-5)

Carson Astle 0 1-2 1, Tate Schumacher 2 1-2 5, Tate Thacker 4 0-0 9, McCoy Stamper 1 0-0 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Shawn Chahal 0 0-0 0, Will Told 3 2-3 8, Troy Long 1 2-5 4, Gage Smith 0 0-0 0, Adrian Rodriguez 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-12 31.

Prairie 22 18 16 6—62

Grangeville 8 8 6 9—31

JV — Prairie 59, Grangeville 29.

Nezperce 58, Timberline 40

WEIPPE — Visiting Nezperce totaled 23 team assists in a 1A Whitepine League win over Timberline of Weippe.

Aiden McLeod led the victorious Nighthawks (4-1, 3-1) with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Carter Williams scored another 12.

For the Spartans (3-4, 3-3), Korbin Christopherson put up a team-high 11 points.

NEZPERCE (4-1, 3-1)

Blaine Mosman 2 0-0 4, Slater Kuther 1 0-0 3, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 4 1-1 9, Carter Williams 5 1-3 12, Brennan McLeod 2 3-4 7, Aiden McLeod 6 3-4 15, Zane Wilcox 3 1-1 8, Jalin Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-13 58.

TIMBERLINE (3-4, 3-3)

Ares Mabberly 1 5-6 7, Clayton Hunter 1 0-0 3, Terrin Hueth 1 1-2 3, Caleb Marshall 3 0-0 7, Korbin Christopherson 4 3-6 11, Parker Hodges 1 2-6 4, Justice Richardson 2 1-2 5, Gunner Sundie 0 0-0 0, Hayden Richardson 0 0-0 0, Leighton Binder 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-23 40.

Nezperce 11 13 18 16—58

Timberline 7 6 12 15—40

3-point goals — Kuther, Williams, Wilcox, Hunter, Marshall.

JV — Timberline def. Nezperce.

Colfax 68, Lakeside 36

COLFAX — Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls recorded the first six points of the game, but host Colfax responded with full-court pressure and scored 40 of the next 44 to take command en route to a nonleague victory.

Adrik Jenkin (22 points) and Ledger Kelly (13) headed up the offense for the Bulldogs (5-1), who got seven scorers on the board and five with at least seven points.

LAKESIDE (2-3)

Blake Hanson 1 2-4 4, Brady Haff 0 2-3 2, Kannon Almond 2 0-0 6, Dan Street 0 0-0 0, Tanner Cummings 2 0-0 4, Adam Edwards 4 6-6 15, Brady Stetson 2 0-0 5, Jace Starr 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-13 36.

COLFAX (5-1)

Gunner Brown 1 0-0 3, Ledger Kelly 6 1-4 13, Jayce Kelly 3 0-0 8, Dillon Thompson 3 1-2 7, Adrik Jenkin 9 0-0 22, JP McAnally 1 1-2 3, Caleb Lustig 2 1-2 5, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 3 1-2 7, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-12 68.

Lakeside 6 4 12 14—36

Colfax 13 27 14 14—68

3-point goals — Almond 2, Edwards, Stetson, Jenkin 4, J. Kelly 2, Brown.

JV — Colfax def. Lakeside.

Freeman 59, Pullman 34

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Traveling Pullman hung close through the first half, but fell victim to a post-intermission barrage of 3-pointers from Freeman of Rockford, Wash., en route to a nonleague defeat.

The host Scotties (3-2) led by a single point at 26-25 at the midway point of the game before pouring in five 3s apiece in the third and fourth quarters to pull away. Vaughn Holstad led the Greyhounds (3-2) with 11 points.

PULLMAN (3-2)

Gavyn Dealy 2 0-2 4, Cade Rogers 0 1-2 1, Daniel Kwon 4 0-0 8, Vaughn Holstad 5 0-0 11, Brandon Brown 1 0-0 3, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 1-4 34.

FREEMAN (3-2)

N. McLean 0 0-0 0, C. Wells 4 2-3 11, D. Branon 0 0-0 0, V. Coyner 6 0-0 16, M. Hodges 4 2-2 14, G. Zehm 0 0-0 0, J. Florence 0 0-0 0, L. Wellner 0 0-0 0, L. Schultz 0 0-0 0, T. Goldsmith 5 1-2 15, F. La Pointe 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 6-8 59.

Pullman 7 18 10 6—34

Freeman 10 16 18 15—59

3-point goals — Holstad, Anderson, Coyner 4, Hodges 4, Goldsmith 4, Wells.

Liberty Christian 46, Pomeroy 40

POMEROY — The host Pirates led 24-17 at halftime and 30-17 early in the third, but fell victim to a late rally from Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash.

Kyzer Herres (14 points), Braxton McKeirnan (12 points) and Jett Slusser (four points, 10 rebounds) were top contributors for Pomeroy (1-3).

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-1)

Kumsi 1 1-2 4, Idler 3 2-2 8, Hoey 0 0-0 0, Hawk 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Cowan 1 0-0 3, Hogaboam 5 0-2 11, Grover 0 2-2 2, Cole 9 0-4 18. Totals 19 5-12 46.

POMEROY (1-3)

Jacob Reisinger 2 0-0 5, Braxton McKeirnan 6 0-6 12, Jett Slusser 1 2-6 4, Kyzer Herres 4 6-10 14, Cesar Morfin 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Adam Van Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-22 40.

Liberty Christian 7 10 13 16—46

Pomeroy 9 15 9 7—40

3-point goals — Kumsi, Cowan, Hogaboam, Reisinger, Schmidt.

Tri-Valley 52, Salmon River 28

RIGGINS — After falling in a deep early hole, Salmon River of Riggins mounted a third-quarter rally only for Tri-Valley of Cambridge to reassert itself in the fourth.

Gage Crump led the beaten Savages (3-2, 1-2 Class 1A Long Pin Conference) with nine points.

SALMON RIVER (3-2, 1-2)

Gage Crump 4 0-0 9, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 2 0-0 6, Riley Davis 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 1 1-2 3, Kingston Pyle 0 0-0 0, Boden Akins 1 0-0 2, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 1-2 28.

TRI-VALLEY (1-3, 1-1)

Alex Robbins 0 0-0 0, Monte Ingram 5 3-4 14, Moyne Ingram 3 2-2 9, Asher Harley 0 0-0 0, Devon Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Stiff 6 0-0 12, JJ Sutton 1 1-2 3, Keith Farrens 0 0-0 0, Gavin Springer 1 0-0 2, Haven Harley 3 0-0 6, Danner Morris 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-8 52.

Salmon River 2 8 15 3—28

Tri-Valley 17 8 10 17—52

3-point goals — Shepherd 2, Crump, Mon. Ingram, Moy. Ingram.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL