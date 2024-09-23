AREA ROUNDUP: Kubs claw past Tigers in boys basketball action

AREA ROUNDUP
KENDRICK — Kamiah’s Jaden Crowe and Matthew Oatman both converted a 3-pointer in the final two minutes to propel the team to a 60-53 Whitepine League boys basketball win over Kendrick on Friday.
Dave Kludt scored a game-high 23 points for the Kubs (5-0, 2-0) and Lawson Landmark pitched in 17.
Maddox Kirkland contributed 16 points for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1) in the loss, and Hudson Kirkland added 13.
KAMIAH (5-0, 2-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 2 1-2 7, Jack Engeldow 1 0-0 3, Matthew Oatman 3 0-0 8, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 7 5-8 23, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 7 2-3 17, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-13 60.
KENDRICK (2-2, 1-1)
Maddox Kirkland 8 0-0 16, Cade Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 2-2 12, Kolt Koepp 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Cook 3 0-0 6, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 5 0-0 13, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 2-2 53.
Kamiah 18 13 12 17—60
Kendrick 14 11 14 14—53
3-point goals — Kludt 4, Crowe 2, M. Oatman 2, Engledow, L. Landmark, Kirkland 3.
JV — Kendrick 61, Kamiah 27
Prairie 58, Troy 30
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood’s balanced attack, with three players scoring in double figures, powered the Pirates to a 2A Whitepine League victory over Troy.
Riley Shears led the charge for Prairie (2-1, 1-0) with 18 points, while Nate Forsmann added 15 and Briggs Rambo chipped in 13.
Rowan Tyler paced the Trojans (0-2, 0-2) with 13 points
TROY (0-2, 0-2)
Wade Moser 2 3-8 7, Rowan Tyler 5 2-5 13, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 2 2-3 6, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Jayden Mason 1 1-1 3, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 9-20 30.
PRAIRIE (2-1, 1-0)
Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 3 1-2 8, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Briggs Rambo 6 1-3 13, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 1-1 15, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 8 2-2 18, Matt Wemhoff 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 8-9 58.
Troy 10 8 8 4—30
Prairie 18 19 11 10—58
3-point goals — Tyler, Forsmann 2, Gehring.
Potlatch 77, Hagerman 48
POTLATCH — Chase Lovell poured on 28 points, Everett Lovell added a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double and the Loggers stormed past visiting Hagerman in a nonleague game.
Potlatch (2-1) had a great night from the free-throw line, going 20-of-22 from the stripe.
Jameson Morris chipped in 12 points for the Loggers.
HAGERMAN (3-2)
Ky Kendall 8 5-6 24, Martin Gonzalez 4 1-1 10, Daimein Henson 0 0-0 0, Jace Leavitt 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Mavencamp 0 0-0 0, Shaymus Merrill 0 0-2 0, Bear Rebon 0 0-0 0, Casen Knight 4 3-8 14, Will Mavencamp 0 0-0 0, Adam Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-17 48.
POTLATCH (2-1)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 4 0-0 8, Chase Lovell 9 6-6 28, Hayden Chittick 2 1-2 5, Everett Lovell 5 12-12 23, Jameson Morris 5 0-0 12, Brody Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Hunter Redmon 0 1-2 1, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 20-22 77.
Hagerman 13 13 14 8—48
Potlatch 16 30 24 7—77
3-point goals — Kendall 3, Knight 3, Gonzalez, C. Lovell 4, Morris 2, E. Lovell.
Genesee 49, Timberline 39
WEIPPE — The Bulldogs beat the Spartans behind Noah Bollman’s 22 points and Vince Crowley’s double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Four of Crowley’s 11 rebounds were offensive boards.
“Great for us to travel up to Timberline and win our first league game,” Genesee coach Tyler Bollman said. “(Timberline’s) a tough team.”
GENESEE (2-2)
Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 4 2-5 10, Noah Bollman 6 7-10 22, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 2 0-2 6, Kalitri Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 1 0-0 2, Josh Ketcheson 0 2-2 2 Totals 16 12-21 49.
TIMBERLINE (3-3)
Ares Mabberly 8 0-2 18, Clayton Hunter 4 1-2 12, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Korbin Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Parker Hodges 1 0-0 2, Justice Richardson 1 0-0 3, Gunner Sundie 0 0-0 0, Hayden Richardson 0 0-0 0, Leighton Binder 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-2 39.
Geneseee 15 9 11 14—49
Timberline 10 4 7 18—39
3-point goals — Banks 2, Bollman 3, Mabberly 2, Hunter 3, Richardson
Oaks Academy 53, Pullman Christian 44
SPOKANE — The Eagles dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in Mount Christian League play with a loss to Oaks Academy of Spokane.
Judah Fitzgerald paced the Eagles with a team-high 17 points. Brayden Olson added eight.
Noah Matson led Oaks with 25 points.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN
Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 3, Brayden Olson 3 2-5 8, Judah Fitzgerald 4 7-10 17, Chilton Gleason 2 0-2 5, Johnny Brown 1 0-0 3, Nata Fotofili 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kobina Hammond 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 11-19 44.
OAKS ACADEMY
Mason Harden 1 0-0 2, Jim Doster 2 0-0 4. Noah Matson 10 1-2 25, Cole Harden 6 3-4 16, Brock Sherela 0 0-2 0, Jack James 2 0-0 5, Matthew Singer 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 5-10 53.
Pullman Christian 9 8 7 20—44
Oaks Academy 4 14 13 21—53
3-point goals — Fitzgerald 2, Hammond, Gleason, Brown, Matson 4, C. Harden, James.
Garfield-Palouse 62, St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 37
ST JOHN — Landon Orr (20 points) and Bryce Pffaff (17) combined for 37 points in Garfield-Palouse’s Southeast 1B League victory over St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.
The Vikings improved to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in league play.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE ( 3-2, 3-0)
Bryce Pfaff 8 0-1 17, Lane Collier 0 0-0 0 , Macent Rardon , Ayden Bassler 1 0-0 3, Liam Cook 4 1-2 9, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 5, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 8 3-9 20, Riley Pfaff 2 1-2 5, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Carson Sperber 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 4-14 62.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (0-3, 0-4)
B. Brown 0 1-2 1, B. Thomas 0 0-0 0, W. Repp 1 0-0 3, B. Brewer 5 8-12 19, C. Harder 0 0-0 0, T. Pearson 2 1-2 7, B. Fleming 1 0-2 2, J. Herbert 0 0-0 0, B. Johnson 1 0-0 3, B. Bailey 0 0-3 0, A. Anders 1 0-5 2. 11 10-23 36.
Garfield-Palouse 10 14 21 17—61
St. John-Endicott 6 6 16 7—36
3-point goals — Pfaff, Bassler, B. Snekvik, Orr, Sperber, Brewer, Repp, Pearson, Johnson.
Tekoa-Rosalia 39, Colton 36
TEKOA — Colton fell to Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia and dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league competition.
Full information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lapwai 65, Logos 24
MOSCOW — Lapwai’s Skylin Picard recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win over Whitepine League foe Logos of Moscow.
Madden Bisbee notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-0, 4-0).
Lizzie Crawford scored a team-high seven points for the Knights (4-4, 2-3).
LAPWAI (5-0, 4-0)
Charize Kipp 1 1-2 5, Ella Payne 1 0-0 2, Amasone George 3 0-0 7, Skylin Picard 7 3-6 21, Andrea Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lois Oatman 3 0-0 7, Cavell Samuels 1 0-0 2, Junee Picard 0 2-2 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 7 2-4 17. Totals 25 8-14 65.
LOGOS (4-4, 2-3)
Naomi Taylor 2 2-2 6, Jemma Driskill 0 1-2 1, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 3 1-2 7, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 2 0-0 4, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 1 0-0 2, Bethany Porras 1 0-0 2, Emily Bowen 1 0-1 2. Totals 10 4-6 24.
Lapwai 15 20 16 14—65
Logos 5 6 5 8—24
3-point goals — Picard 4, Oatman, George
Oakley 37, Prairie 26
NEW PLYMOUTH — Prairie’s Lexi Schumacher scored 15 points in a losing effort against nonleague opponent Oakley at New Plymouth High School.
Sage Elven pitched in three points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates (5-1).
Taylin Beck paced the Hornets (6-0) with 12 points.
PRAIRIE (5-1)
Lexi Schumacher 6 2-5 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 1-4 1, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 1 1-2 3, Kylie Schumacher 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-13 26.
OAKLEY (6-0)
Lizzee Berliguet 0 2-2 2, Makaye Cranney 2 3-5 7, Chloe Berlin 1 0-2 2, Addelyn Maseda 3 2-6 8, Camila Magana 0 0-0 0, Taylin Beck 4 2-4 12, Kinslee Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dakota Wadsworth 3 0-0 6, Oaklee Wadsworth 0 0-0 0, Jaycee Wills 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-19 37.
Prairie 6 2 9 9—26
Oakley 13 4 9 11—37
3-point goals — L. Schumacher, T. Beck 2.
Kamiah 43, Kendrick 34
KENDRICK — Trailing early, the visiting Kubs “really started executing their offense” in the second quarter, according to coach Shelby Cloninger, and they kept the edge en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over the Tigers.
Emma Krogh (18 points) and Kelsee Hunt (14) led Kamiah (6-1, 4-1) to victory. Hali Anderson put up a team-high 12 points for Kendrick (3-5, 3-3).
KAMIAH (6-1, 3-1)
Emma Krogh 4 8-12 18, Aubrey Brown 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 1 1-3 3, Kelsee Hunt 5 3-6 14, Audrey Puckett 0 1-2 1, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 13-23 43
KENDRICK (3-5, 3-3)
Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 4 0-7 9, Hali Anderson 5 1-2 12, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 1 3-4 5, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 0 0-2 0, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 2 0-1 4, Ivy Cowley 0 2-4 2. Totals 13 6-20 34.
Kamiah 9 15 5 14—43
Kendrick 13 8 3 10—34
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Hunt, Skinner, Heimgartner, Anderson.
Genesee 66, Timberline 18
WEIPPE — Chloe Grieser (15 points) Monica Seubert (15) and Kendra Meyer (13) were all in double figures for Genesee in a Whitepine League victory over Timeberline of Weippe.
Meyer and Seubert both contributed three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0).
Hailey Rodgus recorded a team-high six points for the Spartans (0-7, -0-4).
GENESEE (4-0, 2-0)
Sydney Banks 4 1-2 9, Monica Seubert 6 0-0 15, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Lily Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 3 0-2 7, Miley Grieser 2 0-0 4, Chloe Grieser 7 0-0 15, Kendra Meyer 4 2-4 13, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-10 66.
TIMBERLINE (0-7, 0-4)
Hailey Rodgus 3 0-2 6, Harlee Harris 0 0-0 0, Jamie Binder 1 2-2 4, Arri Presnell 0 1-2 1, Nya Bonner 2 0-3 4, Kathryn Anderson 1 1-2 3, Jaelynn Willis 0 0-0 0, Kylie Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-11 18.
Genesee 25 20 13 8—66
Timberline 4 2 6 6—18
3-point goals — Seubert 3, Meyer 3 Baysinger, C. Grieser.
Garfield-Palouse 77, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 4
ST. JOHN — Garfield-Palouse held St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse scoreless in the first and third quarters en route to a dominant Southeast 1B League victory.
Elena Flansburg scored a game-high 14 points for the Vikings (4-1, 3-0), and Kyra Brantner added 13.
Garfield-Palouse point guard Ellie Collier had an all-around performance with nine points, six steals and four assists.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-1, 3-0)
Reisse Johnson 3 3-3 9, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-2 0, Elena Flansburg 6 0-0 14, Kyra Brantner 6 0-0 12, Ellie Collier 4 1-3 9, HettyLee Laughary 2 0-0 4, Taia Gehring 4 0-0 11, Molly Huffman 6 1-3 13, Camryn Blankenchip 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bakeman 1 0-0 3, Maddie Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 5-10 77.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Catalina Torres 0 0-0 0, Eva Dembowski 0 0-0 0, Loren Loomis 0 0-0 0, Ember Brewer 1 0-0 2, Areya Ares 0 0-0 0, Abby Rocha 0 0-0 0, Chloe Waddell 0 0-0 0, Zoey Bennett 0 0-0 0, Alexa Brewer 0 0-0 0, Violet Dennis 0 0-0 0, Cailyn Thomas 0 0-0 0, Brianna Camp 1 0-0 2, Gracie Schwartz 0 0-0 0. 2 0-0 4.
Garfield-Palouse 33 15 17 12—77
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 2 0 2 0—4
3-point goals — Flansburg 2, Bateman, Gehring.
Deary 38, Wallace 27
WALLACE — Deary held nonleague opponent Wallace to single digits in the final three quarters to remain undefeated on the season.
Kaylee Wood paced the Mustangs (6-0) with 14 points, and Madelyn Proctor added 13.
Khepri Wood led the Miners (4-3) with 11 points.
DEARY (6-0)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 6 0-0 13, Kaylee Wood 4 6-10 14, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Carmen Griffin 2 1-1 5, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 2 1-2 6, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-13 38.
WALLACE (4-3)
Kylee Phillips 0 0-0 0, Aubree Birdsell 0 3-6 3, Lauren Voorhees 0 0-0 0, Kayla Hasz 4 1-2 9, Khepri Wood 4 2-2 11, Kayden Stutzke 0 0-0 0, Jeslyian Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kadeyce Beck 0 0-0 0, Grace Dolano 0 0-2 0, Aliyah Birdsell 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillips 1 1-2 4, Anika Kessler 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-14 27
Deary 8 7 8 15—38
Wallace 11 3 7 6—27
3-point goals — M. Proctor, Vincent, Wood, B. Phillips
Oaks 44, Pullman Christian 28
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian was held to single digits in three out of four quarters in a Mountain Christian League loss to Oaks Academy of Spokane.
Shelby Rajasekaran scored a team-high 11 points for the Eagles.
Sammy Palpant paced Oaks with 13 points.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN
Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Shelby Rajasekaran 4 0-0 11, Lizzy Fitzgerald 2 1-4 5, Sara Torrey 1 0-1 2, Sophia Cofer 0 0-4 0, Addy Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Braeley Olsen 3 0-1 8. Totals 10 1-10 28.
OAKS ACADEMY
Sammy Palpant 6 0-0 13, Sara Love 1 0-0 2, Zoey Xiodoster 3 4-6 8, Eluella Dewers 1 0-2 2, Clara McNaran3 0-0 6, Lily Ott 5 1-2 12, Lucianna Crurvan 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 6-12 44.
Pullman Christian 4 5 2 17—28
Oaks 14 9 9 11—44
3-point goals — Rajasekaran 3, Olsen, Palpant, Ott.
Colton 51, Tekoa-Rosalia 30
ROSALIA — Colton downed Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia to improve to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Full information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Six area grapplers remain at Tri-State tournament
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston has four wrestlers remaining in the consolation bracket at the Tri-State tournament at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.
Jase Hendren (126 pounds), Gunnar Whitlock (144), Tate Cuthbert (175) and Brice Cuthbert all made it to the second day of the tournament.
William Yearout of Potlatch also made it to Day 2 of the tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. today in the 157-pound weight class.
Yearout finished Day 1 of the tournament 5-1 overall.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
BYU 72, WSU 57
PULLMAN — Washington State fell to nonconference opponent BYU at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU opened strong, leading 11-6 after a BYU scoring drought, but WSU’s early advantage faded as BYU’s Delaney Gibb took over with a 14-point third quarter, helping BYU pull away.
Tara Wallack led WSU (4-6) with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Alex Covill contributed eight points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, marking her third-straight game with three rejections. Astera Tuhina added eight points and four assists, while Eleonora Villa and Charlotte Abraham chipped in seven points each.
BYU (9-2)
Calvert 4-12 2-2 12, Congdon 5-12 1-2 13, Davenport 3-5 0-0 8, Gibb 11-18 1-2 26, Whiting 3-9 0-0 6, Gillispie 0-0 0-4 0, Hamson 0-0 0-0 0, Ogden 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 1-3 2-2 4, Cannon 1-1 1-2 3, Tanuvasa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-60 7-14 72.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-6)
Covill 2-5 4-4 8, Tuhina 3-8 1-2 8, Jenna Villa 0-3 0-0 0, Eleonora Villa 1-12 5-5 7, Wallack 7-13 0-0 16, Kpetikou 3-4 0-0 6, Abraham 2-5 2-2 7, Alsina 1-1 0-0 2, Chiu 1-4 0-0 3, Dart 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 12-13 57
3-Point Goals — BYU 9-20 (Calvert 2-4, Congdon 2-4, Davenport 2-4, Gibb 3-6, Whiting 0-1, Barber 0-1), Washington St. 5-22 (Covill 0-1, Tuhina 1-4, J.Villa 0-2, E.Villa 0-3, Wallack 2-6, Abraham 1-3, Chiu 1-2, Dart 0-1). Assists — BYU 10 (Gibb 4), Washington St. 12 (Tuhina 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — BYU 40 (Congdon 6, Gibb 6), Washington St. 31 (Covill 8, Wallack 8). Total Fouls — BYU 14, Washington St. 10. Technical Fouls — None. Attendance — 901.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LC State announces 2025 schedule
Lewis-Clark State baseball announced its 2025 schedule on Thursday.
The Warriors, who enter the season as the No. 7-ranked NAIA team, will begin their season in Florida to face Ave Maria (Fla.), St. Thomas (Fla.), No. 11 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan at the East/West Challenge.
LC State will open the home slate of its season with a four-game series against Western Oregon with Game 1 at 1 p.m. Feb. 14.
The fourth game of each Cascade Conference series will not count toward the conference standings throughout February and into the first few days of March, because of the addition of baseball at Warner Pacific (Ore.).
Full conference play will begin when LC State travels to play Corban (Ore.) from March 14-15.
LC State will conclude the season against University of British Columbia from April 25-27, a weekend which will include the 2025 LC State Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.
The regular-season champion will host the Cascade Conference tournament at its home stadium. Harris Field will host the NAIA Opening Round presented by Avista May 12-15 and the Avista NAIA World Series will be played at Lewiston’s Harris Field for a 25th straight year from May 23-31.
For a third straight year, LC State is not guaranteed a spot in the World Series.
Tickets for LC State baseball’s regular season games are on sale at lcwarriors.com/tickets.